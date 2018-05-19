Of all the talents gifted to men, I most wish that I had some musical gift. I have always wanted to be able to sing, but sometimes I see the joy that great musicians are capable of sharing with others.

The first time I watched this I was absorbed by the music. The second time the faces of the audience caught my attention. You can see how emotional they are, and how the music moves them. The third time I watched, I could see the expression of satisfaction on the faces of the musicians who know they have a rare and beautiful gift to share.

Finally, I think the song brings joy in all the many versions we each have heard throughout the years. Surely John Newton was gifted by the Holy Spirit with the words that would touch the hearts of millions of people, people across all religions, and yes, convert more than a few, or at least leave their hearts and minds open for the Spirit to move in them.

Advertisements