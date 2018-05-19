Of all the talents gifted to men, I most wish that I had some musical gift. I have always wanted to be able to sing, but sometimes I see the joy that great musicians are capable of sharing with others.
The first time I watched this I was absorbed by the music. The second time the faces of the audience caught my attention. You can see how emotional they are, and how the music moves them. The third time I watched, I could see the expression of satisfaction on the faces of the musicians who know they have a rare and beautiful gift to share.
Finally, I think the song brings joy in all the many versions we each have heard throughout the years. Surely John Newton was gifted by the Holy Spirit with the words that would touch the hearts of millions of people, people across all religions, and yes, convert more than a few, or at least leave their hearts and minds open for the Spirit to move in them.
A most beautiful and spiritual song!
Amazing Grace is the only song that brings a tear to my eye every time I hear it. A great reminder of God’s love, Jesus’ sacrifice, and what is really important in this world.
I think I can beat that Menagerie.
Here’s the Scots Dragoon Guards with pipes only. Wait until 58 seconds when the rest of the pipes join. Makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.
Have pity on the German front line in WWI when the platoon piper advanced on their position. psychology warfare.
Thank you, alea.
A stunningly, moving performance.
Tears of gratitude for all blessings bestowed by OUR Merciful Father
Also, tears of sadness as this beautiful hymn reminds me of all the many, many funeral masses for our brave, selfless First Responders and innocent Americans murdered at the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.
Our area lost many, many innocent souls that day, Heaven welcomed many, many beautiful souls that day.
❤️
Sorry but Menagerie’s was better
God bless you, Menagerie, for gifting is with a beautiful, spiritual reminder of God’s blessings.
Maestro Andre Rieu is a phenomenal musician. God bless him for sharing his God given talents with this world.
Thank you, Menagerie, you have brightened a very dark, rainy day.
❤️
You are right, had tears in my eyes within 1 min. of watching their faces. Thanks for sharing, God Bless
Sundance, if you cannot sing or play, you can always be a critic 🙂
Matt
It is Menagerie posting – for all we know, sundance _can_ sing. 😆
Beautiful rendition of this song Menagerie. It’s one of those melodies that any voice can soar on. And, you are so correct that it’s a blessing to be able to sing and make music. I’m doing nothing but doing both in retirement, a dream come true. Never happier than when making music…
Also getting a kick out of the talented woman on the bagpipes here – my favorite instrument these days is my accordion – bagpipes only a step away! ☺️
Pentecost Sunday May 20, 2018 (without the Holy Spirit we wouldn’t know about Easter!)
John 16:7-13 New International Version (NIV)
7 But very truly I tell you, it is for your good that I am going away. Unless I go away, the Advocate will not come to you; but if I go, I will send him to you. 8 When he comes, he will prove the world to be in the wrong about sin and righteousness and judgment: 9 about sin, because people do not believe in me; 10 about righteousness, because I am going to the Father, where you can see me no longer; 11 and about judgment, because the prince of this world now stands condemned.
12 “I have much more to say to you, more than you can now bear. 13 But when he, the Spirit of truth, comes, he will guide you into all the truth. He will not speak on his own; he will speak only what he hears, and he will tell you what is yet to come.
(Also Acts Chapters 1 and 2) Acts 2: V4 “And they were all filled with the holy Spirit and began to speak in different tongues,* as the Spirit enabled them to proclaim.”
Amen 🙏
Thank you 😊
Love the pipes.
I so love his music, thank you, we all need a little of beauty and this truly is!
Does anyone here know the story behind this beautiful song? I’ve heard only a bit of the story and wondered if it was true. Truly inspirational if it happened like it is said it was written. Would like to know how it really came about. I have the magnificent version of this song by ll lDivo which reduces me to tears every time, especially when the bagpipe joins in towards the end. A Celt descendant.
This is wonderful, beautiful …. lovely and I enjoyed every second ….
Thank you Menagerie 🌸🌹
God bless you always ….
