Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm EST Livestream…

Poor Sarah, what a pain…
Don’t for one second worry about Sarah! She ABSOLUTELY ripped that reporter and the rest of the WHORES a new a$$hole! She gave 3 vivid descriptions about these “ANIMALS” and what they have done to American children. She went on to say that our President was being to kind to refer to them as “ANIMALS” she had another far worse name that she didn’t share.
For Treepers that don’t want to be bothered watching the WHORES, tune in for the last minute and a half. Will be worth every second in GOLD!
THIS WOMAN IS THE GREATEST GIFT IN THE WORLD!
November can’t get here soon enough!
WOW!!!!!!
I didn’t watch it when I posted it above. It was a 1,000,000,000,000 times better than I could ever imagine!
BYE BYE IS RIGHT NANCY!
Breaking:
Looks like Stephen Halper was a classmate, friend, adviser and paid by Bill Clinton when he was President. They were classmates at Oxford.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/obamas-deep-state-plant-in-trump-campaign-was-bill-clinton-classmate-and-later-advisor-to-clinton-administration/
Well, well, well – the circle really IS a small one. Now, I wonder what is Msfud’s relation to the Clinton’s is.
I thought academic standards were high at Oxford.
As the WHORES today try to say that our President is a racist, xenophobe, misogynist, Hitler etc. let me share some news that they will never report on!
From the article linked above:
Thirty-seven percent of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the country today, up from 29% in April. Gallup has not measured a higher level of satisfaction since a 39% reading in late September 2005.
It has been nearly 13 years since Americans’ satisfaction with the state of the nation was higher than it is today.
If satisfaction remains where it is or increases, as opposed to falling back as it did after the increase in February this year, it could aid the Republican Party in the 2018 midterm elections.
Now back to the WHORES!
Love it!
Maybe Sarah can suggest that the WHORES that defend MS-13 today can have a play date where they get to dress like them!
“Animals”
and “,,,,, if I had a son ….. “, says Black Hat.
Unbelievable how the media will defend a gang that’s motto is “Kill, rape, control.” Animals is not strong enough a word for these “people.”
Sarah agrees!
They DEFINITELY won’t be reporting this!!!!!!!!!!!!
BINGO!
In other words, Sorry-you don’t get to see anything cause it might be under review for prosecution. How convenient.
That’s gonna leave a mark!
MAGA!!
Is this verified?
Im thinking that possibly Horowitz has got some free investigation leads from SD’s posts. But after the report is released, and no matter how damning it is, there is one thing that SD stated really bothers me the most….. May 10th CTH article: Nunes, Gowdy, meet DOJ, FBI…SD Quote: DOJ and FBI are corrupt, institutionally corrupt, All of it..unquote. I totally believe SD and take him at his word without trying to change what he wrote, to mean something else. People here had better pay attention to what he says, as when he digs farther down the rabbit hole, his opinion of some of the players may change.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/breaking-ig-horowitz-found-reasonable-grounds-fbi-violated-federal-criminal-law-in-bureaus-handling-of-hillarys-investigation/
When I see the WHPB link, (2) things happen: 1. Won’t 🤮 watch. 2. Think 👺 Whores. Why hasn’t enemy-of-the-people ccn been banished? God Bless you ❤️Sarah❤️
CNN = Completely Noxious Nonsense
Psycho Monkey see my post above! Watch the last one and a half. It is worth every second in GOLD!
Sarah was quite ready with her notes and a great retort to the “MS-13 animal” question. How can anyone say these monsters are not animals?
I’m sure that MS-13’s motto of “Kill.Rape.Control” is meant in the nicest way.
You TELL ’em Sarah!
Reuters is reporting – “Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office notified a federal court in Virginia on Thursday it had filed under seal an unredacted memorandum that is expected to shed light on the scope of his wide-ranging probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The filing, made as part of Mueller’s criminal case against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was requested by the judge, who told prosecutors earlier this month he wanted to see an unredacted copy of an August 2017 memo written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein which fleshed out Mueller’s investigative mandate.”
Will these “journ0lists” be asking about that and when exactly that memo was originally written?
Thanks for the info, D_V.
No, they won’t report it, but our best news source, the President, will probably tweet it. Hehe.
Trump can pick winners~! – greatawakening
Great Sarah meme
Pathological intellectual and emotional impairment in full display in today’s briefing.
Sarah’s response to moronic question re: fake news “these people are animals” was one of her best, imo.
There are no adequate words to express my appreciation for what White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders does, day in and day out, to manage the Press Operative Stooge hyenas. Impossible task, significant results.
DemParty & MSM defends MS-13 Sick.Sick.Sick.
