Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm EST Livestream…

Posted on May 17, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee  Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Thursday May 17th.  Anticipated start time 1:00pm EST

WH Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkFox News Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm EST Livestream…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Poor Sarah, what a pain…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      May 17, 2018 at 1:45 pm

      Don’t for one second worry about Sarah! She ABSOLUTELY ripped that reporter and the rest of the WHORES a new a$$hole! She gave 3 vivid descriptions about these “ANIMALS” and what they have done to American children. She went on to say that our President was being to kind to refer to them as “ANIMALS” she had another far worse name that she didn’t share.

      For Treepers that don’t want to be bothered watching the WHORES, tune in for the last minute and a half. Will be worth every second in GOLD!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Pat Childs says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Breaking:
    Looks like Stephen Halper was a classmate, friend, adviser and paid by Bill Clinton when he was President. They were classmates at Oxford.
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/obamas-deep-state-plant-in-trump-campaign-was-bill-clinton-classmate-and-later-advisor-to-clinton-administration/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    As the WHORES today try to say that our President is a racist, xenophobe, misogynist, Hitler etc. let me share some news that they will never report on!

    From the article linked above:

    Thirty-seven percent of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the country today, up from 29% in April. Gallup has not measured a higher level of satisfaction since a 39% reading in late September 2005.

    It has been nearly 13 years since Americans’ satisfaction with the state of the nation was higher than it is today.

    If satisfaction remains where it is or increases, as opposed to falling back as it did after the increase in February this year, it could aid the Republican Party in the 2018 midterm elections.

    Now back to the WHORES!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. fleporeblog says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Maybe Sarah can suggest that the WHORES that defend MS-13 today can have a play date where they get to dress like them!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    They DEFINITELY won’t be reporting this!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Psycho Monkee says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    When I see the WHPB link, (2) things happen: 1. Won’t 🤮 watch. 2. Think 👺 Whores. Why hasn’t enemy-of-the-people ccn been banished? God Bless you ❤️Sarah❤️

    Like

    Reply
  7. andyocoregon says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Sarah was quite ready with her notes and a great retort to the “MS-13 animal” question. How can anyone say these monsters are not animals?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    You TELL ’em Sarah!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Reuters is reporting – “Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office notified a federal court in Virginia on Thursday it had filed under seal an unredacted memorandum that is expected to shed light on the scope of his wide-ranging probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The filing, made as part of Mueller’s criminal case against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was requested by the judge, who told prosecutors earlier this month he wanted to see an unredacted copy of an August 2017 memo written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein which fleshed out Mueller’s investigative mandate.”

    Will these “journ0lists” be asking about that and when exactly that memo was originally written?

    Like

    Reply
    • JC says:
      May 17, 2018 at 1:56 pm

      Thanks for the info, D_V.

      No, they won’t report it, but our best news source, the President, will probably tweet it. Hehe.

      Like

      Reply
  10. IMO says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Trump can pick winners~! – greatawakening

    Trump can pick winners~! from greatawakening

    Great Sarah meme

    Like

    Reply
  11. JC says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Pathological intellectual and emotional impairment in full display in today’s briefing.

    Sarah’s response to moronic question re: fake news “these people are animals” was one of her best, imo.

    There are no adequate words to express my appreciation for what White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders does, day in and day out, to manage the Press Operative Stooge hyenas. Impossible task, significant results.

    Like

    Reply
  12. sunnydaze says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    DemParty & MSM defends MS-13 Sick.Sick.Sick.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s