May 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #483

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Voted for Lou Barletta yesterday
MAGA
Sweet Lou for the win!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😉💗
Is everyone so amazed at the breadth of the lies by the MSM?
Cannot make this crap up!
Please always remember what President Trump said to us from the campaign trail…
If it does not come from me, don’t believe anything.
Dem Doom Day About to Debut. Damn!
Dang, dazzled dementia Dem denizens!
Dang and HANG!
Intellectual Froglegs new video is out but apparently youtube is blocking it. If you want to watch you’ll have to go to IntellectualFroglegs,com…or wait until it gets posted on the Treehouse.
Oops, that’s intellectualfroglegs.com
Thanks for the info Harry.. Who is Frog Legs?
That’s my cousin Joe Dan.
Good to know cuz
Hi, Mary Ann. Intellectual Froglegs is Joe Dan Gorman’s website. He makes fantastically entertaining videos and hosts a great website.
Joe Dan never disappoints.
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/
Thanks, I just subscribed 🙂
Mary Ann…a must watch.
Sundance always posts the newest video.
get ready for some Joe Dan Fun!
Here’s the link from his website:
Thanks for linking, Cari.
Certainly!
What do you make of this?
Via: https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/996947325988884480
“Crossfire Hurricane was the codename for Brennan and Comey’s operation in London
Strzok, Steele, Downer, Papadopoulos, Misfud, Halper, and Page meetings were all based in London
Who was the CIA London Station Chief in 2016?
Gina Haspel”
NEW from TODAY: Anthony Weiner Unsealing Order
Confirmed real from http://www.nysd.uscourts.gov/ecf_live
Control F “Weiner” and you will see it.
Screenshot from http://www.nysd.uscourts.gov/ecf_live
“Control F “Weiner” ”
Well, HE couldn’t. Can we?
LikeLiked by 3 people
where’s USA vs Schneiderman?
I thought Weinerboy was already doing time. Is this a new indictment?
No.. The original search and seizure warrant which was sealed was just unsealed today. I am not sure if this is standard after X amount of time OR if something else is happening. Maybe some of the TCH lawdogs can enlighten. ; )
There was a school shooting this AM in Ill. that was STOPPED by an armed School Resources Officer. The shooter was not killed, just disabled.
No national coverage.
http://wqad.com/2018/05/16/student-with-gun-shot-by-officer-at-dixon-high-school/
In all fairness, msn.com did cover it — it wasn’t one of their carousel main features, but it was a headline beneath. I saw it this afternoon.
You do know that they play that game all the time. One small article, buried in the back, never to be seen again, just so that they can say they covered it when challenged.
We are getting SO WISE to their GAMES!!!
wolf, yet they are not getting wise to us.
Oblivion is the msm’s only fun feature.
Antholes (credit to Johnny Hart).
On One Year Anniversary: A List of 12 of the Most Egregious Crimes, Conflicts and Unconstitutional Acts Committed by Mueller Witch Hunt
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/on-one-year-anniversary-a-list-of-12-of-the-most-egregious-crimes-conflicts-and-unconstitutional-acts-committed-by-mueller-witch-hunt/
“New” FBI adds 63 offices overseas extending its reach into 180 countries:
The FBI’s power to arrest is no longer limited to the U.S. They are making arrests internationally.
The FBI has 63 offices overseas that reach into 180 countries.
When did Congress approve the FBI expanding its offices and authority overseas?
FBI documents are the source of this link.
https://brassballs.blog/home/new-fbi-adds-63-offices-overseas-extending-its-reach-into-180-countries
“They are making arrests internationally.”
REALLY? They should start taking care of business at home first. They cannot even make an arrest here when they have multiple tips coming in with the perp’s name!
That means that the US can allow foreign LEOs to come to the US to arrest people here. Isn’t there something called ‘extradition’ or is that another old fashioned concept that seems to have fallen by the wayside?
Okay, I’ve gone and read the info and I don’t get where you’re saying that they can arrest anyone – it looks more like coordination and liaising efforts to me.
There has been so much WINNING happening today that certain things may get lost in the shuffle.
Here is more great news especially since PPD Polling is the best in the business.
From the article linked above:
Democrats now hold a slim 3-point lead on the PPD Generic Ballot after enjoying an edge upwards of 13 points for most of the year. If the election in their congressional district was held today, 49% of voters say they would vote for the Democratic candidate, while 46% would back the Republican candidate.
Five percent (5%) are undecided a just 1% said they would vote for some other candidate.
Midterm elections are base elections. At least as of now, Democrats have done a better job coalescing their base than Republicans, though that disparity is quickly disappearing. Roughly 88% of Republicans (87.8) say they will back their candidate in November juxtaposed to 91% of Democrats (90.9).
From the article linked above:
The percentage of voters who approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as President is at the highest level measured by the PPD Poll since March 2017. The gain in his approval rating is in large part fueled by an increase in support among minority voters, specifically black voters.
Overall, 48% approve of the way Mr. Trump is handling his job as President, including 31% (31.4) who “Strongly approve” and 17% (16.6) who at least “Somewhat approve.” That gives him a slight 1-point intensity edge. While it may be small, it comes after roughly a year of the intensity index favoring those who disapprove.
THIS BELOW IS BEYOND AMAZING 😉
Now, 44% (43.6) of Hispanics and a record 27% (26.6) of black voters at least somewhat approve of the way Mr. Trump is handling his job as President.
“The bump in support for President Trump among black voters we’ve seen recently in other polls, is real,” Rich Baris, the Director of the Big Data Poll (PPD Poll) and PPD Election Projection Model said. “We don’t know whether it’s temporary, how long it’ll last or whether some increased support will remain. But it’s definitely real.”
I would bet the real number for black voters is higher. They’ve no doubt noticed the blowback to Kanye West and Candace Owens and many not want to tell a pollster how they really feel.
FLE thanks for bird-doggin this info- it does get lost in the shuffle ; )
Joe DiGenova to Laura Ingraham (starting at 2:45), Rosenstein was angry and embarrassed when President Trump said in an NBC interview the real reason he fired Comey was because of the Russion probe. That day Rosenstein decided to appoint Mueller as SC.
After that delicious attack by Mr. diGenova on Ronenstein and Sessions, I may have to get busy bashing them again. Thank you, Sir.
so with Mueller trying to shape an obstruction case against the president, and based on my understanding from Rudy that he will subpoena the president, and probably the courts will force him to sit with Mueller, atleast that was the case with Nixon and with Jefferson the court ruled against them, so this will end up with perjury and Mueller bidding for impeachment.
in order to impeach, the democrats need 67 votes
we have now 51 – 49, that means if we have 18 traitors they got impeachment.
so here i got a list of 15 traitors that might vote against the president given their history, so that means they are short with 3, we need gods help that the rest should keep strong and not give in to the pressure.
1) Flake.
2) McCain
3) Graham.
4) Burr
5) Rubio
6) Corker
7) Murkowski
8) Collins
9) Tillis
10) Grassley ? he voted to protect Mueller.
11) Thune – a big Never Trumper.
12) Sullivan – never trumper who also wanted to protect Mueller.
13) Shelby ? he already made some nasty comments on trump in regards to sessions.
14) Sasse – a never trumper who thinks to run in 2020
15) Crapo – this cowered dropped his endorsement in 2016.
but thats for sure, we need to put maximum pressure on all these senators to keep them in line.
Crapo? Rubio?
Relatives?
Not trying to be too Sasse here.
doubtful there’s an obstruction case being made, rosenstein would be a witness to that, and he hasn’t recused.
Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.
Impeachment happens in the House. Don’t forget that Bill Clinton was impeached. The Senate then has to vote whether to remove him or not. Clinton was lucky there weren’t enough votes or he would have been out of there.
I doubt there are enough votes in the House. That’s why the dems are so rabid about retaking the House so they can bring up impeachment.
Clinton did not get lucky- NOT ONE DEM voted to impeach. Lieberman said later he should have voted to impeach him.
Someone please explain how there can be obstruction of justice…when there has been no justice.
I read most of the NYT’s piece…and a few of the lunatic comments. Here’s my favorite part of the article:
Counterintelligence investigations can take years, but if the Russian government had influence over the Trump campaign, the F.B.I. wanted to know quickly. One option was the most direct: interview the campaign officials about their Russian contacts.
—-
So the IC admits that the country could actually elect a puppet controlled by the Ruskies, or the Chi.coms and they wouldn’t know until the last minute. And then would have to launch an ‘investigation’ to see if the President was a puppet.
So the IC people that the Times talked appear to agree that the CIA etc. are worthless in the gathering of Intel. Interesting…sounds like we could save lots of money.
The comments are sad. Deluded, and loving their delusions. They drank too much KoolAid. What was it that Hillary said…um…oh yeah..irredeemable
LikeLiked by 5 people
So…what should we think about Gina Haspel? Deepstater?
Hard to believe Pompeo who really likes PDT would promote her. I don’t know. All this is bat$hizz crazy now.
I trust Pompeo.
Come on, there is no such thing as deepstater.
Trust Gina.
Trust Tillerson.
Trust Sessions.
PS NOT saying Ms. Haspel is not trustworthy. Only that nobody deserves reflexive trust, except for the wonderful President who earned it.
Yeah, look how well Nielsen is working out.
She’s doing whatever she can legally do, were you paying attention when President Trump, today, told her to her face she was doing a great job?
I suppose you know better than the President.
Ron, do you ever get tired of trying to make sense to people who don’t want the facts? I know I do.
I just cannot fathom what they get out of posting the same concerned comments 24/7/365.
After the anger subsides, I always just feel really sorry for them. Cannot imagine the lies and relationships they must have to be so unhappy and miserable and evidently only interested in spreading negativity and “concern”.
This is quite simply just Bullshit that Jack Posobiec is pushing… because it hinges on the opinion that President Trump is so stupid he doesn’t know that Gina is deepstate.
President Trump is promoting Haspel RIGHT NOW. I support Haspel 100%, just like our President does.
Period.
Totally agree. And London is a big city. Would she really know of every American who met someone there, especially if they were trying to be quiet about it? Doubtful.
Amen, Ron!
maybe i misread it, but crossfire gatherings were in the US,
in the middle of July
page didn’t go to london.
Based on watching her hearing, she’s not deep state IMO and I do think she knows where the bodies are buried. Pompeo brought her from London to Langley to be his right hand. Then, recommended her for Director. Plus, she’s not a lawyer!!
I think Haspel is the CIA version of Priestap.
An observation. Cohen, PDT’s ex attorney is turning out to be a real sleaze ball.
Wtf is up with Grassley? Seriously what is up with him protecting Warner and Burr all of a sudden.
You mean NY lawyers aren’t all Mother Theresa?
Color me surprised.
My bad! Grassley is on the Judiciary committee.
Don’t worry about it. What is a little mistake like that when there is a concern narrative to spin?
Well Sundance might not publicly mention Q but Q just mentioned TCT… eexpect a heck of a lot of woke patriots to climb up in the branches! Welcome all!
Screenshot-2018-5-16 TheLastRefuge on Twitter FYI – I suspect silly codename crossfire hurricane is a load of bunk added re[…].png
They just keep lyin’. Not surprised. It’s all coming soon. They won’t be able to control the narrative anymore.
Q !4pRcUA0lBE ID: 7d06df 1439789 📁
May 16 2018 23:49:55 (EST)
>>1439665
Bomb disposal team.
Bomb(s) about to blow.
Which means?
1) They know
2) They are told (controlled)
3) Both
Coordinated.
Clowns wear masks.
Q
Sessions better be building the scaffolding for the gallows right now. People need to swing.
What a roller coaster day
Oh my goodness! Q has posted a tweet from Sundance! Yes! Okay, it was originally an Anon, however, Q did put it on the board for all to see! I’ve been waiting for this to happen.
I am so happy Sundance is getting the recognition he deserves from so many people lately, especially our Lou Dobbs. I hear about The Conservative Tree House and Last Refuge quite a bit from You Tubers when they share where they got their information from.
Congratulations Sundance, so proud of you and all of the hard work you do. I’m so proud of our Treepers too; I’ve learned so much from everyone.
Be well and stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
100% agree!
I think with all the recent public revelations … its time for Jeff Shhessions to remind Mr Mueller the limits and boundaries of his recusal … any matters involving the 2016 election campaign. That is the scope of the special council. While your at it Jeff, lets discuss these 9 OTHER reasons your SC ‘investigation’ is out of bounds, predatory and unconstitutional.
The depth and breadth of corruption and malfeasance now extant throughout our federal government is so vast and pervasive as to threaten the ability of Americans to rectify . Not only are our major investigative and enforcement arms corrupted, our DOJ is as well ! So where do Americans turn , ( short of a ‘people’s coup ‘ – with all the risks such a lawless action poses ) to re-establish a lawful, law-abiding government ? We’re facing an invidious cabal of foreign and domestic actors owning and controlling the sources of information , the means of communication and, increasingly, the intel and data resources to target effective resistors .
Good night to revisit Brennan’s tweet to Trump. 🙂
moslem operative idiot a$$.
Trump could be saying this to Brennan tonight.
I Love the Karma !
There is something seriously wrong with Brennan.
Joe diGenova was on Hannity tonight. He completely debunked the NYT creative writing submission (I hope it wins a prize).
As per Joe, they ousted their own evidence again themselves…Operation Crossfire Hurricane was to indermine the opposition party. They blew the lid off of it by actually writing the article.
On another note, has anyone ever come across this Operation Crossfire Hurricane name? Was this some new name to calm the nerves of left-wingers?
Or what?
Crossfire hurricane is a Rolling Stones lyric from Jumpin Jack Flash
Maybe they were modeling themselves after that whoopi Goldberg movie
LikeLike
I agree with what he is saying about the Bush lawyer, but why is he claiming POTUS slept with the slimy whore? He has said that he didn’t, and quite frankly, I trust Trump.
