May 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #483

Posted on May 17, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

88 Responses to May 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #483

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 17, 2018 at 12:35 am

      Is everyone so amazed at the breadth of the lies by the MSM?

      Cannot make this crap up!

      Please always remember what President Trump said to us from the campaign trail…

      If it does not come from me, don’t believe anything.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  3. Everywhereguy says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Dem Doom Day About to Debut. Damn!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Harry Lime says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Intellectual Froglegs new video is out but apparently youtube is blocking it. If you want to watch you’ll have to go to IntellectualFroglegs,com…or wait until it gets posted on the Treehouse.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. deepdivemaga says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:23 am

    NEW from TODAY: Anthony Weiner Unsealing Order

    Confirmed real from http://www.nysd.uscourts.gov/ecf_live

    Control F “Weiner” and you will see it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. sunnydaze says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:25 am

    There was a school shooting this AM in Ill. that was STOPPED by an armed School Resources Officer. The shooter was not killed, just disabled.

    No national coverage.

    http://wqad.com/2018/05/16/student-with-gun-shot-by-officer-at-dixon-high-school/

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:25 am

    On One Year Anniversary: A List of 12 of the Most Egregious Crimes, Conflicts and Unconstitutional Acts Committed by Mueller Witch Hunt

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/on-one-year-anniversary-a-list-of-12-of-the-most-egregious-crimes-conflicts-and-unconstitutional-acts-committed-by-mueller-witch-hunt/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Harry the Greek says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:25 am

    “New” FBI adds 63 offices overseas extending its reach into 180 countries:

    The FBI’s power to arrest is no longer limited to the U.S. They are making arrests internationally.

    The FBI has 63 offices overseas that reach into 180 countries.

    When did Congress approve the FBI expanding its offices and authority overseas?

    FBI documents are the source of this link.

    https://brassballs.blog/home/new-fbi-adds-63-offices-overseas-extending-its-reach-into-180-countries

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 17, 2018 at 12:48 am

      “They are making arrests internationally.”

      REALLY? They should start taking care of business at home first. They cannot even make an arrest here when they have multiple tips coming in with the perp’s name!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      May 17, 2018 at 1:12 am

      That means that the US can allow foreign LEOs to come to the US to arrest people here. Isn’t there something called ‘extradition’ or is that another old fashioned concept that seems to have fallen by the wayside?

      Like

      Reply
      • Rhoda R says:
        May 17, 2018 at 1:21 am

        Okay, I’ve gone and read the info and I don’t get where you’re saying that they can arrest anyone – it looks more like coordination and liaising efforts to me.

        Like

        Reply
  13. fleporeblog says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:33 am

    There has been so much WINNING happening today that certain things may get lost in the shuffle.

    Here is more great news especially since PPD Polling is the best in the business.

    From the article linked above:

    Democrats now hold a slim 3-point lead on the PPD Generic Ballot after enjoying an edge upwards of 13 points for most of the year. If the election in their congressional district was held today, 49% of voters say they would vote for the Democratic candidate, while 46% would back the Republican candidate.

    Five percent (5%) are undecided a just 1% said they would vote for some other candidate.

    Midterm elections are base elections. At least as of now, Democrats have done a better job coalescing their base than Republicans, though that disparity is quickly disappearing. Roughly 88% of Republicans (87.8) say they will back their candidate in November juxtaposed to 91% of Democrats (90.9).

    From the article linked above:

    The percentage of voters who approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as President is at the highest level measured by the PPD Poll since March 2017. The gain in his approval rating is in large part fueled by an increase in support among minority voters, specifically black voters.

    Overall, 48% approve of the way Mr. Trump is handling his job as President, including 31% (31.4) who “Strongly approve” and 17% (16.6) who at least “Somewhat approve.” That gives him a slight 1-point intensity edge. While it may be small, it comes after roughly a year of the intensity index favoring those who disapprove.

    THIS BELOW IS BEYOND AMAZING 😉

    Now, 44% (43.6) of Hispanics and a record 27% (26.6) of black voters at least somewhat approve of the way Mr. Trump is handling his job as President.

    “The bump in support for President Trump among black voters we’ve seen recently in other polls, is real,” Rich Baris, the Director of the Big Data Poll (PPD Poll) and PPD Election Projection Model said. “We don’t know whether it’s temporary, how long it’ll last or whether some increased support will remain. But it’s definitely real.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. theresanne says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Joe DiGenova to Laura Ingraham (starting at 2:45), Rosenstein was angry and embarrassed when President Trump said in an NBC interview the real reason he fired Comey was because of the Russion probe. That day Rosenstein decided to appoint Mueller as SC.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      May 17, 2018 at 1:06 am

      After that delicious attack by Mr. diGenova on Ronenstein and Sessions, I may have to get busy bashing them again. Thank you, Sir.

      Like

      Reply
  15. NYVoter says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:37 am

    so with Mueller trying to shape an obstruction case against the president, and based on my understanding from Rudy that he will subpoena the president, and probably the courts will force him to sit with Mueller, atleast that was the case with Nixon and with Jefferson the court ruled against them, so this will end up with perjury and Mueller bidding for impeachment.

    in order to impeach, the democrats need 67 votes
    we have now 51 – 49, that means if we have 18 traitors they got impeachment.

    so here i got a list of 15 traitors that might vote against the president given their history, so that means they are short with 3, we need gods help that the rest should keep strong and not give in to the pressure.

    1) Flake.
    2) McCain
    3) Graham.
    4) Burr
    5) Rubio
    6) Corker
    7) Murkowski
    8) Collins
    9) Tillis
    10) Grassley ? he voted to protect Mueller.
    11) Thune – a big Never Trumper.
    12) Sullivan – never trumper who also wanted to protect Mueller.
    13) Shelby ? he already made some nasty comments on trump in regards to sessions.
    14) Sasse – a never trumper who thinks to run in 2020
    15) Crapo – this cowered dropped his endorsement in 2016.

    but thats for sure, we need to put maximum pressure on all these senators to keep them in line.

    Like

    Reply
  16. stats guy says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:38 am

    I read most of the NYT’s piece…and a few of the lunatic comments. Here’s my favorite part of the article:

    Counterintelligence investigations can take years, but if the Russian government had influence over the Trump campaign, the F.B.I. wanted to know quickly. One option was the most direct: interview the campaign officials about their Russian contacts.
    —-

    So the IC admits that the country could actually elect a puppet controlled by the Ruskies, or the Chi.coms and they wouldn’t know until the last minute. And then would have to launch an ‘investigation’ to see if the President was a puppet.

    So the IC people that the Times talked appear to agree that the CIA etc. are worthless in the gathering of Intel. Interesting…sounds like we could save lots of money.

    The comments are sad. Deluded, and loving their delusions. They drank too much KoolAid. What was it that Hillary said…um…oh yeah..irredeemable

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Deb says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. jackphatz says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:40 am

    So…what should we think about Gina Haspel? Deepstater?

    Like

    Reply
    • Chickficshun says:
      May 17, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Hard to believe Pompeo who really likes PDT would promote her. I don’t know. All this is bat$hizz crazy now.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • rsmith1776 says:
      May 17, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Come on, there is no such thing as deepstater.

      Trust Gina.

      Trust Tillerson.

      Trust Sessions.

      PS NOT saying Ms. Haspel is not trustworthy. Only that nobody deserves reflexive trust, except for the wonderful President who earned it.

      Like

      Reply
      • starfcker says:
        May 17, 2018 at 12:52 am

        Yeah, look how well Nielsen is working out.

        Like

        Reply
        • treehouseron says:
          May 17, 2018 at 1:02 am

          She’s doing whatever she can legally do, were you paying attention when President Trump, today, told her to her face she was doing a great job?

          I suppose you know better than the President.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • Albertus Magnus says:
            May 17, 2018 at 1:45 am

            Ron, do you ever get tired of trying to make sense to people who don’t want the facts? I know I do.

            I just cannot fathom what they get out of posting the same concerned comments 24/7/365.

            After the anger subsides, I always just feel really sorry for them. Cannot imagine the lies and relationships they must have to be so unhappy and miserable and evidently only interested in spreading negativity and “concern”.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      May 17, 2018 at 1:01 am

      This is quite simply just Bullshit that Jack Posobiec is pushing… because it hinges on the opinion that President Trump is so stupid he doesn’t know that Gina is deepstate.

      President Trump is promoting Haspel RIGHT NOW. I support Haspel 100%, just like our President does.

      Period.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • John Rawls says:
      May 17, 2018 at 1:04 am

      maybe i misread it, but crossfire gatherings were in the US,
      in the middle of July

      page didn’t go to london.

      Like

      Reply
    • AZ18 says:
      May 17, 2018 at 1:43 am

      Based on watching her hearing, she’s not deep state IMO and I do think she knows where the bodies are buried. Pompeo brought her from London to Langley to be his right hand. Then, recommended her for Director. Plus, she’s not a lawyer!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. Chickficshun says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:42 am

    An observation. Cohen, PDT’s ex attorney is turning out to be a real sleaze ball.

    Wtf is up with Grassley? Seriously what is up with him protecting Warner and Burr all of a sudden.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Running Fast says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Well Sundance might not publicly mention Q but Q just mentioned TCT… eexpect a heck of a lot of woke patriots to climb up in the branches! Welcome all!

    Screenshot-2018-5-16 TheLastRefuge on Twitter FYI – I suspect silly codename crossfire hurricane is a load of bunk added re[…].png
    They just keep lyin’. Not surprised. It’s all coming soon. They won’t be able to control the narrative anymore.

    Q !4pRcUA0lBE ID: 7d06df 1439789 📁
    May 16 2018 23:49:55 (EST)
    >>1439665
    Bomb disposal team.
    Bomb(s) about to blow.
    Which means?
    1) They know
    2) They are told (controlled)
    3) Both
    Coordinated.
    Clowns wear masks.
    Q

    Like

    Reply
  21. Chickficshun says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Sessions better be building the scaffolding for the gallows right now. People need to swing.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Nigella says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:07 am

    What a roller coaster day

    Like

    Reply
  23. maiingankwe says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Oh my goodness! Q has posted a tweet from Sundance! Yes! Okay, it was originally an Anon, however, Q did put it on the board for all to see! I’ve been waiting for this to happen.

    I am so happy Sundance is getting the recognition he deserves from so many people lately, especially our Lou Dobbs. I hear about The Conservative Tree House and Last Refuge quite a bit from You Tubers when they share where they got their information from.

    Congratulations Sundance, so proud of you and all of the hard work you do. I’m so proud of our Treepers too; I’ve learned so much from everyone.
    Be well and stay smiling,
    Ma’iingankwe

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Like

    Reply
  25. Tparty says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:27 am

    I think with all the recent public revelations … its time for Jeff Shhessions to remind Mr Mueller the limits and boundaries of his recusal … any matters involving the 2016 election campaign. That is the scope of the special council. While your at it Jeff, lets discuss these 9 OTHER reasons your SC ‘investigation’ is out of bounds, predatory and unconstitutional.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. millwright says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:27 am

    The depth and breadth of corruption and malfeasance now extant throughout our federal government is so vast and pervasive as to threaten the ability of Americans to rectify . Not only are our major investigative and enforcement arms corrupted, our DOJ is as well ! So where do Americans turn , ( short of a ‘people’s coup ‘ – with all the risks such a lawless action poses ) to re-establish a lawful, law-abiding government ? We’re facing an invidious cabal of foreign and domestic actors owning and controlling the sources of information , the means of communication and, increasingly, the intel and data resources to target effective resistors .

    Like

    Reply
  27. deqwik2 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:27 am

    Good night to revisit Brennan’s tweet to Trump. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  28. WSB says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Joe diGenova was on Hannity tonight. He completely debunked the NYT creative writing submission (I hope it wins a prize).

    As per Joe, they ousted their own evidence again themselves…Operation Crossfire Hurricane was to indermine the opposition party. They blew the lid off of it by actually writing the article.

    On another note, has anyone ever come across this Operation Crossfire Hurricane name? Was this some new name to calm the nerves of left-wingers?

    Or what?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Like

    Reply
    • Linda says:
      May 17, 2018 at 1:40 am

      I agree with what he is saying about the Bush lawyer, but why is he claiming POTUS slept with the slimy whore? He has said that he didn’t, and quite frankly, I trust Trump.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s