Andrew McCarthy Discusses FBI and DOJ Attempts To Justify Spying on Trump Campaign…

Andrew McCarthy appeared on Fox News this morning to discuss the bombshell admissions within a New York Times report, leaked by FBI and DOJ officials, attempting to justify their illegal spying and surveillance operation against the campaign of Donald Trump in 2015 and 2016.
Memorial Day (either the Monday holiday or the real day) will be perfect for the beginning of the Big Ugly and then wind it up on Independence Day!!
laf,
I am beginning to understand that the process to get our most desired prosecutions is not going to be a quick thing. I will bet on maybe three years to get to Hillary and/or Obama.
That NYT article was such an obvious attempt at a spin to protect the miscreants responsible. Even the comments connected to the article itself are now finally revealing that others have pulled back the curtains. I was even successful in posting a comment criticizing the article- which is extremely rare. I think even the NYT knows the jig is up. Normally they won’t post these things, but see as an example this comment from Greg:
Let me offer this brief summary of the article.
A sober, well intentioned team of absolute professionals made some errors and may have lost Clinton the election, but god bless them if they didn’t just shrug that off and double down on getting dirt on the President elect and when they didn’t find any they volunteered to keep looking when he became President…dedicated team see.
Yes look there was some bad calls made by COMEY, not Brennan, never Brennan, no. COMEY just got it wrong, easy call to make if you’re breathing the air up at his height, less oxygen, makes you make mistakes.
Where was I, Brennan perfect gentleman absolute professional nothing at all to see here and in fact he wasn’t involved in any way, shape or form whatsoever. Got it?
Yes so look a bunch of stuff happened, Clinton good , Trump bad, lots of investigations, Trump so orange, lots and lots of investigations that I cannot confirm or deny may or may not target Trump or not. Clinton, lovely lovely lady no connection to the 35 murders of work colleagues, easy trap… people go look Clinton 35 work colleagues murdered…easy trap we in experts in the Bureau,we call that 35 work colleagues murdered phenomenon, technical term…co-incidence.
So in summary, Trump must get him out or else..COMEY bloody underoxygenated idiot, Clinton lovely lovely lovely lady technical term “coincidence” about 35 work colleagues dead, Investigation investigation…look there’s no need for a trial can we just lock him up?
Thank you for posting this, Carrie, and congrats on posting critical comments.
Amazing comment Carrie! May a bucket of blood never come your way on prom night!
The timing of your comment is great – I just heard, for the first time, a 1974 song from Steely Dan, called “Barrytown”. I couldn’t make out all the lyrics, but it sounded like they were singing about the delusional zombies who believe your “Clinton good, Trump so orange” comment!
We need Bako Carl to rework those “Barrytown” lyrics to represent the ghouls of Barracktown. Or Brennantown. Or Backbracetown.
Very kind of you to think this was my post- but I’m no where as funny as Greg. When I wrote my comment on the NYT I always think of the audience- they don’t have the advantage of reading Sundance’s brilliance. I wrote (so shocked that they posted it in a timely manner).
Someone leaked the Inspector General Horowitz report couple of days before it is officially going to be released. This article you have read is a standard SPIN from someone in the DOJ/FBI/CIA trying to cover themselves and the entire department. The IG report is going to show that bad elements in the FBI, CIA DOJ and possibly the White House fabricated evidence to create a counter-intelligence investigation in the Trump campaign with completely false allegations of Russian collusion or influence for the basis of a completely falsified FISA application. You expect this in a 3rd world country, but not in the USA. This is going to hurt all of our 3 letter agencies tremendously -and rightly so. And people need to go to jail. Rumor is that Mueller gave Comey immunity. That won’t hold up now when it is revealed that the two of them met repeatedly after Comey was fired and before Comey’s congressional testimony. Next round of elections- I demand that the Republicans plant spies around any Democrat candidates, create a falsified FISA warrant so they can surveil them 24/7 and leak false stories repeatedly to the press. You think about that.
(On a side note- several comments mentioned Stefan Halper- so NYT has to be aware of him by now).
Hmm…”Secret Origins” sounds a lot like Sundance’s “Origin of the Feces”.
The December 30, 2017 pre-quel was titled:
How the Russia Inquiry Began: A Campaign Aide, Drinks and Talk of Political Dirt
Even if the actual memos got to the “Crossfire Hurricane” team in mid-September, they were almost certainly briefed on them before.
It’s interesting how the coverup story is evolving.
BTW, is the name “Crossfire” from knowledge that the “fire” is coming from Hillary or the British?
I think they just recently came up with that “Crossfire Hurricane” code name…to make what they did seem ‘heroic and cool’.
I’m not buying it.
Before hacked Democratic emails appeared online, he had seemed to know that Russia had political dirt on Mrs. Clinton.
I missed this amazingly deceptive sentence before from the Times’ latest.
Knowledge of Hillary’s private email and BlackBerries came out in March 2015. A little later the 30,000 missing email issue came up. Thousands of people were joking about this and predicting the Russians, Chinese, Israelis, etc. should be consulted to get the emails back.
The “Hacked Democratic emails” refers to the alleged DNC hack. In earlier pieces they tried to pose the sittuation, when thought through, that Russia decided it was going to tip off Papadoofus that they were going to hack the DNC.
So the NY Times is still playing games here, or are still dupes.
I don’t think the DNC was “hacked” at all.
I think those emails were leaked…by DNC insider, Seth Rich.
If the DNC was really ‘hacked’, then why did they refuse to let the FBI cyber team look at their server?
Me neither. Hillary’s we simple Mid-year exam or MYE if I remember right. If it had a name from the beginning, it would have been just as dull and unimaginative.
I just binged “Crossfire Hurricane” and it’s a 2012 film of the history of the Rolling Stones marking their 50th year together.
So some doofus thought it would make them as cool as the Rolling Stones to use this name for their clubhouse secret operation?
After-the-fact…yeah.
I think we would have heard about this ‘code name’ a long time ago, if they had actually been using it.
Mollie Hemingway’s take:
FTA – This New York Times story may have been designed to inoculate the FBI against revelations coming out of the inspector general report, but the net result was to affirm the fears of many Americans who are worried that the U.S. government’s law enforcement and intelligence agencies abused their powers to surveil and target Americans simply for their political views and affiliations. The gathered information has been leaked to media for years, leading to damaged reputations, and the launch of limitless probes, but not any reason to believe that Trump colluded with Russia to steal an election.
http://thefederalist.com/2018/05/17/10-key-takeaways-from-new-york-times-error-ridden-defense-of-fbi-spying-on-trump-campaign/
The average person could not cope with this invasion of our sanctuary. Could you imagine these invaders making war on your family?
I trust in God but fear our government.
They’re going down. It’s over except for the fireworks and the moaning.
I will believe it when it actually happens. I am at the point where I do not trust anyone in government any more. At this point, I think we have about a 50/50 chance that these criminals actually get justice. The media broke this story to help the progressive spin machine when they finally start trying to justify their actions. I also think that November will tell the tale. If the republicans hold or gain seats, they may be forced to deal with the corruption. If the dems win, the corruption will be buried.
Time for these criminals do the perp walk.
I am so ready for the bombs to start exploding.
Crossfire between CIA and FBI, and still won.
That’s interesting–did they use the word because they knew it was coming as “crossfire” from Hillary or the British? It was chosen after Strzok’s visit to London.
Should doom( but wouldn’t) the Democrats for years. For them the ends justify the means. They would turn us into a Banana Republic to keep power. They should be placed in a Stockade in the public square and then sent to Venezuela.
Nice of the NYT to explain what National Security Letters are.
Guess they couldn’t spare the extra dozen or so words it would take or the extra inch of ink.
Amazing “hurricane” response by the FBI in blitzkrieging EVERY tool in their arsenal: NSLs, agents provacateurs, moles, FISA(s) and meanwhile they can’t identify the murderous son of an 11yr informant or a school shooter that posts under his own Kname on YouTube and had been directly reported to them as a potential SCHOOL SHOOTER.
Oh…and National Security Letters are the FBI version of “Pen Pals”…..
Only different.
I still believe that the O-team/HRC are terrified that Pres Trump and Putin might become friendly enough…for Putin to reveal some devastating secrets about what they did during the O-regime.
That’s why they have been desperately trying to destroy the credibility of Russia.
These are the same people who were so buddy-buddy with Russia for eight years!
But all of a sudden…they try to portray Russia as ‘the enemy’?
The O-team at the FBI/DOJ also needed a ‘foreign’ reason to obtain secret warrants from FISA Judges…to give legality to the illegal spying they had been doing, on Team Trump.
So it was a two-fer.
Using a made-up story about ‘Russian collusion’ and interference into our election, worked to discredit Russia and provide a foreign element to get secret warrants from a FISC.
Bigger than Watergate?
Oh yeah.
Watergate didn’t involve the false maligning of another country…or jeopardize our foreign policy to provide political cover for illegal activities.
Are you implying that Nixon’s Merry Misfit Band of Plumbers aren’t on par with the entire US & British Intelligence Communities and the Department of Justice???
C’mon Man!
President Trump already knows.
Maybe this was their way of checking up whether their Russian contacts were double crossing them?
There would have been other ways of determining that.
Nah…I think their primary fear is that Trump and Putin compare notes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i bet u r right
True, Wheatie, and Watergate wasn’t an attempted coup.
And this
Spinning a Crossfire Hurricane: The NYTimes on the FBI’s Trump Investigation https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/05/crossfire-hurricane-new-york-times-report-buries-lede/
These SOBs are ain’t special. A lot of innocent people ,especially Flynn, lost property, money, jobs and their reputation because we have bunch of criminals running the DOJ and FBI. Mr President, no time to play nice now.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The President tweets sound like he’s playing the victim card. I hope that he can see that there’s enough evidence now to bring indictments and that he can take the offensive against the Obama seditionists. I want to see banner headlines when these bastards are taken down, videos of the perp walks and non stop news coverage of their criminal trials and convictions.
I can’t see Trump playing nice with these enemies. He knows that they desire to destroy him, his family and any alliance that he currently has.
So funny that POTUS Trump has now turned the tables on the Swamp by calling their shenanigans “worse than Watergate” when that’s what they’ve been trying to pin on him for the past two years!
Remember this children’s taunt about name calling?
I’m made of rubber.
You’re made of glue.
Bounces off me and sticks on to you!
This is far from over. Until you dismantle the spying apparatus that allowed these individuals unfettered power nothing will change. FISA needs to be repealed, NSA data collection needs to be put on hold. The domestic spying needs to end. The FBI needs to be reformed. The Patriot Act needs to repealed.
Sunshine needs to be let in a n all these secretive processes.
Agreed. I blamed the Bushes in capitulating. The uniparty had push for this in the name of national security. They knew they can use this apparatus to destroyed their enemies. Imagine or not. Time to shut this down.
The neocons and the progressives are both marching us towards the same cliff. I think they may have differing reasons on some levels, but they have a lot of similarities in what they would have for us. My best guess is that the neocons and the progressives are both wanting to destroy Trump (and his support) and that is how we ended up with the FBI over stepping into a political campaign
You’d think that with evidence of the now obvious illegal surveillance on the Trump campaign, a collection of ethical lawyers or some professional association of lawyers might say, “ok, guys, enough is enough.”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
I am really feeling great about the coming convolutions of the corrupt including the print pimps. There is so much work already done by many currently unknown real Americans that have been collecting, saving evidence for years. Upset to work under such criminals in high places as they run over the little man becoming wealthy, living a privileged life, all can now see Karma a com’n with a full head of steam.
There is no way this mess will be put back in the bottle. In the days going forward these real Americans with or without Sessions, Wray, etc if necessary all corrupt justice officials, politicians, MSM types, corrupt reporters etc will either face criminal actions or Clinton body bags. Their fate is now sealed. I would think the corrupt will be exposed through 2022 as none will escape.
This is not just President Trump and the USA, it is very much bigger, wider, far reaching.
Enjoy the times, blessing from above. No human can stand against what is coming.
Simple solution: Agree 100% with them. Then state that Trump is going to do the same exact thing in 2020 after he replaces the leadership of the DOJ and FBI.
Brennan and Halper were the architects of the caper, and Strzok was their go between.
Comey only this week realized Brennan set him to be the fall guy.
Thus the reason Comey refused to meet with Congress this week. He is finally shutting his mouth and lawyering up.
Right on Spangler, fully agree. haha Comey. what a doofus. All that talk about his respect for the agency and the IC. Meanwhile Strrzozoozhzk has already sold out his former big “D” director, and Brennan will have Comey filleted and grilled to a crisp before ever lifting a finger for him…
I think A LOT of people who thought they were in the “inner circle” are finally realizing just how expendable they actually were and those are the ones who have been talking to the IG and to Huber. They are more than happy to spill their guts if it will keep them out of prison and that is why Brennan and Lynch are suddenly getting more visible and more vicious in their attacks. They don’t know who has talked or what they have said so they are calling in all their cards at CNN and WaPo and the NYT to try to change the narrative before they are exposed. Comey has been an arrogant jerk all along and just assumed that he would always be protected. Not sure when he figured out that he was thrown under the bus a long time ago…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey got ‘Preistap-ed’.
Hahahahaha
Bigger than Watergate, without a doubt.
Will there be any consequences for Obama or the Obama Whitehouse?
Nah. That’s not how America works any more.
Will some FBI get charged? Yeah, then they have to get convicted in a Court that must have 50% Obama voters as jurors.
And the wind will blow it all away.
actually… that IS how America works now.
wake up.
Sorry but they can’t put lipstick on this pig
They don’t have to, all they need is two Trump hating jurors and any trial becomes a waste of time. No matter the evidence.
Still waiting for all the sealed and secret documents about Obama’s past to be unsealed, uncovered and opened for all the world to see. The birth certificate, school records, school chums, all of them including the ones sent to “the presidential library” which won’t be available for five years! Isn’t that what they are most afraid of? The cover up to elect the “first black president” and then the cover up to elect the “first female president” and by the end of these two presidents terms there would never be another election – ever again. Certainly not a fair and representative election and America would be just another failed country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
First take down the news people whether print or TV. Without them this would not have ever happened. You know they have racked in the money during these past 2-3 years. Convict a few of them and you will see the rest easy to handle.
Wow! DeGenova on Tucker just came out and said everyone involved in the PT campaign set will be indicted. No mincing of words.
Set up
Brennan needs a criminal attorney 👍
Thank you, Jesus!
We trust in You!
Joe DiGenova just now on Tucker, fantastic!!
I can’t post links, can another Treeper do so?
He smiled!
“And the country feels better tonight”
Yes, sir, indeed we do – thank you!
I was just watching that and came here to mention this. Joe knows something, he was practically giddy.
