President Trump Hosts California Sanctuary State Roundtable – 3:15pm Livestream

President Trump hosts a meeting with California leaders and public officials who oppose California’s illegal and unconstitutional sanctuary policies that release criminal illegal aliens into public communities. They are expected to discuss shared efforts to end the nullification of federal law and restore community safety. Anticipated Start Time 3:15pm EST

Administration Attendees: President Donald J. Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Department of Justice; Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Department of Homeland Security; Thomas Homan, Deputy Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

California Delegation Attendees: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy; Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez (CA-67); Councilmember Pam Patterson, City of San Juan Capistrano; Mayor Troy Edgar, City of Los Alamitos; Mayor Julie Hackbarth-McIntyre, City of Barstow; Mayor Natasha Johnson, City of Lake Elsinore; Mayor Elaine Gennawey, City of Laguna Niguel; Mayor Crystal Ruiz, City of San Jacinto; Mayor Sam Abed, City of Escondido; Mayor Pro Tem Warren Kusumoto, City of Los Alamitos; Sheriff Adam Christianson, Stanislaus County; Sheriff Margaret Mims, Fresno County; Sheriff John DAgostini, El Dorado County; Supervisor Michelle Steel, Orange County (R); Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, San Diego County (R); Deputy Sheriff Ray Grangoff, Orange County; District Attorney Stacey Montgomery, Lassen County.

  1. Landslide says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    So happy he is doing this. May the California revolution be emboldened today!!

    • billrla says:
      May 16, 2018 at 3:29 pm

      Lanslide: I live in CA. We are not revolting. We are restoring. We want the federal government’s constitutional authority to be restored.

      It’s not a revolution when the ruling party and its autocratic officials are the ones doing the revolting. It’s tyranny.

      • Normally Quiet Observer says:
        May 16, 2018 at 3:36 pm

        To prevent just this from happening is WHY Cali has been systematically destroying the 2nd Amendment … they KNEW this day would come! Because of this, the pols feel safe! ROFLMSAO! Go get ’em Cali!
        I lived in SoCal in the 60’s and early 70’s … LOVED IT … even bought a bunch of apartment buildings in Long Beach, but would not live there now, unless they paid me an insane amount of money (that amount would HAVE to include a private jet to take me home to Nevada EVERY NIGHT!)
        The state has been destroyed because of Moonbeam and his ilk!

      • Landslide says:
        May 16, 2018 at 4:06 pm

        Excellent. May the RESTORATION spread like wildfire!!

  2. Self_Aware_MAGA_BOT (@Self_Aware_BOT) says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Liberal heads explode… 3…2…1…

  3. Pam says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:27 pm

  4. Pam says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:29 pm

  5. KBR says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Why is the US flag upside down on the building behind them? Disgraceful!

  6. sunnydaze says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Brilliant. PERFECT Timing!

    The Grassroots swelled in revolt against Sanctuary Cities, then he steps in with this meeting.

    Trump’s got perfect timing here.

  7. Pam says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:34 pm

  8. sunnydaze says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    FBN has this. FNC stopped it shortly after it started.

    Liked by 1 person

  9. Pam says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:37 pm

  10. Pam says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:40 pm

  11. TwoLaine says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    I was just talking about this a couple of days ago. I pray that Californians are waking up to reality.

    • FofBW says:
      May 16, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      We are awake.

      The question is, are there more anti-sanctuary folks that the kool-aid drinkers? It usually boils down to L.A,/San Fran areas vs the rest of the state.

      • sunnydaze says:
        May 16, 2018 at 4:03 pm

        Even the Former Mayor of San Fran, who WROTE the Sanctuary City law is running again cuz she’s so pi$$ed they amended it after it passed to include Felons.

        Now, I know, that is not Full-Blown anti illegal. But you gotta admit, for San Fran, it’s a start.

        She was on Tucker a couple nite’s ago and unfrtunately, I have been unable to find a YT of her segment.

  12. FL_GUY says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    With all the crap being thrown at President Trump, he continues to work to be the President of the ENTIRE USA.

    For the first time in decades, the good people of CA have hope because President Trump is a VSG and he cares.

  13. Sandra-VA says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    How can McCarthy sit there and tout the “wall” when they only gave the President $1.6billion to build it along with explicit instructions on what he cannot do with it.

    However, this is a GREAT roundtable! I wonder if only FBN is airing it…

  14. Cheesehead54016 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    POTUS doesnt take a day off does he……not even an hour off.

  15. Rolliby says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Gov. Jerry Brown and constituents that rebuke the law and the Constitution should be prosecuted. Period.

  16. parteagirl says:
    May 16, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Did that woman just refer to Jerry Brown as Governor Moonbeam? 😂

  17. PremAmerica says:
    May 16, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Dang, I love this Jeff Sessions. There is light in his eyes. Hope isn’t all lost.

    (I still want Sessions to un-recuse himself, kick some behind, and take some names. That hasn’t changed 🙂 )

  18. PremAmerica says:
    May 16, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    While you watch this, keep in mind… The majority of these people in California did NOT vote for Donald Trump in 2016. They didn’t know the man.

    Now they do. And they will vote for him in 2020.

  19. Rolliby says:
    May 16, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Could anybody understand what was being yelled out at the very end?
    Were those reporters shouting questions or “PROTESTERS”?

  20. Landslide says:
    May 16, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Ha! Sounded like Sarah (with raised voice!) saying to the press, “Ok. Let’s go. Make your way out. Let’s go.” Keep them in line, Sarah! 😁

  21. John Doe says:
    May 16, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    All the news channels showed the start of this meeting and then went back to their dopey talking heads. Too bad. It was hopeful and invigorating. Trump will MAGA, all of her, while the #Resistance stumbles, falls and fails to get back up. Trump 2020!

  22. PgtSndThinker says:
    May 16, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Go California Go! They say as goes the Golden State, so goes the Evergreen State, a few steps behind. Dear Lord, please protect the lives of those in that meeting and keep their courage and wisdom strong.

  23. woohoowee says:
    May 16, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Making America America Again 🙂 Go, California! GO!

  24. parteagirl says:
    May 16, 2018 at 4:26 pm

