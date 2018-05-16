President Trump Hosts California Sanctuary State Roundtable – 3:15pm Livestream

President Trump hosts a meeting with California leaders and public officials who oppose California’s illegal and unconstitutional sanctuary policies that release criminal illegal aliens into public communities. They are expected to discuss shared efforts to end the nullification of federal law and restore community safety. Anticipated Start Time 3:15pm EST

Administration Attendees: President Donald J. Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Department of Justice; Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Department of Homeland Security; Thomas Homan, Deputy Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

California Delegation Attendees: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy; Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez (CA-67); Councilmember Pam Patterson, City of San Juan Capistrano; Mayor Troy Edgar, City of Los Alamitos; Mayor Julie Hackbarth-McIntyre, City of Barstow; Mayor Natasha Johnson, City of Lake Elsinore; Mayor Elaine Gennawey, City of Laguna Niguel; Mayor Crystal Ruiz, City of San Jacinto; Mayor Sam Abed, City of Escondido; Mayor Pro Tem Warren Kusumoto, City of Los Alamitos; Sheriff Adam Christianson, Stanislaus County; Sheriff Margaret Mims, Fresno County; Sheriff John DAgostini, El Dorado County; Supervisor Michelle Steel, Orange County (R); Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, San Diego County (R); Deputy Sheriff Ray Grangoff, Orange County; District Attorney Stacey Montgomery, Lassen County.

