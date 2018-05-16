President Trump Hosts California Sanctuary State Roundtable – 3:15pm Livestream

President Trump hosts a meeting with California leaders and public officials who oppose California’s illegal and unconstitutional sanctuary policies that release criminal illegal aliens into public communities. They are expected to discuss shared efforts to end the nullification of federal law and restore community safety. Anticipated Start Time 3:15pm EST
Administration Attendees: President Donald J. Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Department of Justice; Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Department of Homeland Security; Thomas Homan, Deputy Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
.
California Delegation Attendees: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy; Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez (CA-67); Councilmember Pam Patterson, City of San Juan Capistrano; Mayor Troy Edgar, City of Los Alamitos; Mayor Julie Hackbarth-McIntyre, City of Barstow; Mayor Natasha Johnson, City of Lake Elsinore; Mayor Elaine Gennawey, City of Laguna Niguel; Mayor Crystal Ruiz, City of San Jacinto; Mayor Sam Abed, City of Escondido; Mayor Pro Tem Warren Kusumoto, City of Los Alamitos; Sheriff Adam Christianson, Stanislaus County; Sheriff Margaret Mims, Fresno County; Sheriff John DAgostini, El Dorado County; Supervisor Michelle Steel, Orange County (R); Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, San Diego County (R); Deputy Sheriff Ray Grangoff, Orange County; District Attorney Stacey Montgomery, Lassen County.
So happy he is doing this. May the California revolution be emboldened today!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Lanslide: I live in CA. We are not revolting. We are restoring. We want the federal government’s constitutional authority to be restored.
It’s not a revolution when the ruling party and its autocratic officials are the ones doing the revolting. It’s tyranny.
LikeLiked by 15 people
To prevent just this from happening is WHY Cali has been systematically destroying the 2nd Amendment … they KNEW this day would come! Because of this, the pols feel safe! ROFLMSAO! Go get ’em Cali!
I lived in SoCal in the 60’s and early 70’s … LOVED IT … even bought a bunch of apartment buildings in Long Beach, but would not live there now, unless they paid me an insane amount of money (that amount would HAVE to include a private jet to take me home to Nevada EVERY NIGHT!)
The state has been destroyed because of Moonbeam and his ilk!
LikeLike
Excellent. May the RESTORATION spread like wildfire!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
(Reply to billrla)
LikeLike
Liberal heads explode… 3…2…1…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is the US flag upside down on the building behind them? Disgraceful!
LikeLike
It is a sign of distress and is perfectly correct considering the issues.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Why is the US flag upside down”
It is a distress signal.
http://www.usflag.org/flagetiquette.html
“Flag Etiquette
STANDARDS of RESPECT
The Flag Code, which formalizes and unifies the traditional ways in which we give respect to the flag, also contains specific instructions on how the flag is not to be used. They are:
The flag should never be dipped to any person or thing. It is flown upside down only as a distress signal. …”
LikeLiked by 2 people
yes and its not on the building but on the pole of someone with a skull mask on too so def distress signal
LikeLiked by 1 person
The person in the white baseball hat is holding it as a distress signal; part of the protest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well then GOOD!
LikeLike
Brilliant. PERFECT Timing!
The Grassroots swelled in revolt against Sanctuary Cities, then he steps in with this meeting.
Trump’s got perfect timing here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
FBN has this. FNC stopped it shortly after it started.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pam: The Mayor of Oakland should spend some quality time behind bars with her constituents.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She should Gi Mo
Satis faction…
Lot of her friends will probably end up there, too…
That firetrap disaster happened on her watch…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was just talking about this a couple of days ago. I pray that Californians are waking up to reality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are awake.
The question is, are there more anti-sanctuary folks that the kool-aid drinkers? It usually boils down to L.A,/San Fran areas vs the rest of the state.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even the Former Mayor of San Fran, who WROTE the Sanctuary City law is running again cuz she’s so pi$$ed they amended it after it passed to include Felons.
Now, I know, that is not Full-Blown anti illegal. But you gotta admit, for San Fran, it’s a start.
She was on Tucker a couple nite’s ago and unfrtunately, I have been unable to find a YT of her segment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If she wrote a sanctuary city law, she should not be reelected.
She is probably pretending.
LikeLike
With all the crap being thrown at President Trump, he continues to work to be the President of the ENTIRE USA.
For the first time in decades, the good people of CA have hope because President Trump is a VSG and he cares.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How can McCarthy sit there and tout the “wall” when they only gave the President $1.6billion to build it along with explicit instructions on what he cannot do with it.
However, this is a GREAT roundtable! I wonder if only FBN is airing it…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kinda wonder too, but don’t dare check cuz I don’t wanna miss a second of thing!
LikeLike
POTUS doesnt take a day off does he……not even an hour off.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gov. Jerry Brown and constituents that rebuke the law and the Constitution should be prosecuted. Period.
LikeLike
Did that woman just refer to Jerry Brown as Governor Moonbeam? 😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep! That’s my Super. She doesn’t mince words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dang, I love this Jeff Sessions. There is light in his eyes. Hope isn’t all lost.
(I still want Sessions to un-recuse himself, kick some behind, and take some names. That hasn’t changed 🙂 )
LikeLiked by 1 person
While you watch this, keep in mind… The majority of these people in California did NOT vote for Donald Trump in 2016. They didn’t know the man.
Now they do. And they will vote for him in 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could anybody understand what was being yelled out at the very end?
Were those reporters shouting questions or “PROTESTERS”?
LikeLike
Ha! Sounded like Sarah (with raised voice!) saying to the press, “Ok. Let’s go. Make your way out. Let’s go.” Keep them in line, Sarah! 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the news channels showed the start of this meeting and then went back to their dopey talking heads. Too bad. It was hopeful and invigorating. Trump will MAGA, all of her, while the #Resistance stumbles, falls and fails to get back up. Trump 2020!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go California Go! They say as goes the Golden State, so goes the Evergreen State, a few steps behind. Dear Lord, please protect the lives of those in that meeting and keep their courage and wisdom strong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Making America America Again 🙂 Go, California! GO!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person