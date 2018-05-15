Tuesday May 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    May 15, 2018 at 12:15 am

    26 English Medieval Cathedrals to Carillon and Choir
    University of Chicago Rockefeller Chapel Carillon and Choir
    – Domenico Cimarosa – Sonata No 15
    – Pavel Chesnokov – Salvation is Created
    – Johann Sebastian Bach – Prelude in C Minor

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 15, 2018 at 12:17 am

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    May 15, 2018 at 1:17 am

    For almost two years, England was virtually alone in the fight against the Axis powers Today’s college students are ignorant of WWII and have no idea just how close the Axis powers came to winning. History could have easily gone the other way.

