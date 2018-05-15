Tuesday May 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
26 English Medieval Cathedrals to Carillon and Choir
University of Chicago Rockefeller Chapel Carillon and Choir
– Domenico Cimarosa – Sonata No 15
– Pavel Chesnokov – Salvation is Created
– Johann Sebastian Bach – Prelude in C Minor
LikeLike
Anyone wanting a smooth version of this video, before YouTube degraded it, or a copy of any of the other Fine Arts videos, can download them at:
http://www.iment.com/maida/tv/songvids/fine-art-videos.htm
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
For almost two years, England was virtually alone in the fight against the Axis powers Today’s college students are ignorant of WWII and have no idea just how close the Axis powers came to winning. History could have easily gone the other way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There will always be an England. I sure hope so . . .
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person