May 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #481

Some are questioning PDJT’s position on ZTE given its horrible behavior, but placing sanctions without considering the unintended consequences for U.S. firms doesn’t seen wise. I support our president’s decision to waltz gingerly through these first negotiations.
The only reason the media is now questioning Trump’s moves on ZTE is because they want to go back to the “Trade War” days that they hope will tank the market again. That’s the strategy. And if they can’t get that, then they want to make it look like Trump is selling out the USA for China.
What the media knows, and what seems clearly Trump’s strategy, is that ZTE is being used by Trump to get some kind of negotiation done with China. And that’s the last thing that the media or the resistance wants done. More winning, and less fake “trade war” narrative.
In the last few weeks, Trump has altered his strategy with China. Much less open discussion of them and their misdeeds. Everything has gone stealth mode. How many leaks were there, or even just conversation, after the wolverines went to China for talks? Very little.
My guess is someone told or convinced Trump that now was the time (for political reasons) to get what you can from China and minimize any public conflicts with them. That is, try to spark the markets (or at least not rattle) them, and do what you can to stir the GDP (with some modest China concessions) at the same time. Even if you have to do more later.
Trump is on a win streak. The media hates that, and so now it’s time to try to blow up the China negotiations via the ZTE information.
But Trump is far too smart to let that happen. He wouldn’t be bringing up ZTE in a tweet unless we were already some distance down the road here, I don’t think.
Top Democrat Tells Party Members to Stop Bashing Trump – Get Into “12-Step Program” if You Have To
Like it or not, a significant number of Americans are actually happy these days. They are making money. They feel safe, and they agree with with the president’s protectionist trade policies, his call for more American jobs, even his immigration stance.
The jobs growth reports, the North Korea summit and the steady economy are beating out the Stormy Daniels scandal and the Robert Mueller investigation in Middle America, hands down.
Rather than stoking the base by attacking Trump, Democrats need to come up with a platform that addresses the average voters’ hopes and concerns. Not just the needs of underdogs or whatever cause happens to be the media flavor of the week.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/top-democrat-tells-party-members-to-stop-bashing-trump-get-into-12-step-program-if-you-have-to/
Absolutely great read! It is Coming!
From the thread above:
This POS is who I want to see first executed!
IT’S OFFICIAL: ‘Morning Joe’ Is Dead:
Now former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik is weighing in.
Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Friday stating Comey testified the FBI didn’t think General Flynn lied.
Grassley also revealed Joe Pientka was the second FBI agent who joined Peter Strzok on January 24th, 2017 in an ambush style interview to take down General Flynn.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/former-nyc-police-commissioner-purpose-of-mueller-forcing-mike-flynn-into-a-plea-deal-was-to-avoid-discovery-of-corruption-and-lies/
I think Kerik may be onto something. Flynn was collateral damage to cover up FISA abuse.
So much fun to see my childhood stompin’ grounds pictured on the Q-post today! Wheatie, do you know yer way around Pauls Valley? Folks, the home of Seth Wadley Ford dealership is PV, Oklahoma. My old Daddy told me the citizens of Pauls Valley have always been known as especially vigilant patriots, ever since that time the gubmint took their apostrophe for back taxes.
I guess Pappy was right after all. Pauls Valley has a Q billboard, year 2018. PV is a beautiful little town famous for its brick streets and Mrs Field’s Pecan Pies.
Brilliant piece by McCarthy.
I knew Sundance would love that piece.
Really glad Nunes saw it and is spreading the word.
Trump knows this is our last chance to drain the swamp and save our Country. Trump also knows the punishment has to be so severe, no one will try it again. No one involved in the subversion of our government will be spared. All will suffer in varying degrees commensurate with their crime. I mean even the gal who empties the waste baskets at night.
Andrew McCarthy interview tonight regarding spy in Trump campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o88hdQLT-Ho&feature=youtu.be&t=843
If you follow the news and political opinions closely like we do, you may find yourself confused. Sorting out a news event can be equivalent to deciphering ingredients in a blender turned on high.
In the old days, we could rely on a…
continued in link
https://grrrgraphics.com/a-house-divided/
One then-novel aspect of the first Bill Clinton term was the revelation about a rapid-response team that would knock down or spin unfavorable stories … within hours, if not minutes.
So who was the slow-responder in this WH press office who let Devin Nunes dangle for days, with regard to DOJ stiffing him with WH consent? Do those characters not know that he has been one of the few lions, has a huge target on his back, that this is an election year, and that we are halfway to June already this month? Sheesh.
Perhaps they are too busy doing real things to closely monitor and counteract liberal propaganda 24/7.
You can’t be serious. Informational pushback is one of the basic aspects of their job. Letting falsehoods linger in the news bloodstream is ridiculous.
This is Devin Nunes, and not some undersecretary. He has stuck his neck out, and provided more data to the public than anyone. How he was left hung out to dry was pathetic.
So all of a sudden the “media” is noticing China….Russia didn’t work. North Korea either so lets get Trump on China… He’s too soft on China…. I give up
1. FWIW, Laura Ingraham said she had a huge, narrative changing story last Friday.
2. CNN recently posted an article by Josh Campbell, supposedly with an IC background, arguing Nunes / oversight should be limited. Ha!
