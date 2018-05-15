CNN Pundit Posts Graphic Depicting Shooting of President Donald Trump…

CNN political pundit and journalist Chris Cillizza posts a graphic (gif) to his twitter account moments ago attacking President Trump through his remarks during the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service earlier today.
What makes Cillizza’s tweet particularly disturbing is it depicts President Trump as viewed through a gun sight, and shows the President as an assassination target against the backdrop of being “killed in the line of duty”:
GifGrabberGate
If nothing else does it, the fact that the scumbag Cillizza felt comfortable posting such an atrocious and CRIMINAL image in the first place shows you how smug the Swamp Devils and their ilk still are, even after all that’s transpired in the last couple of weeks.
I know that we have been counseled here at the Tree House, that there is a grand plan and that we should be patient. We have also been told that Sessions is a good guy who is part of it and working quietly in the background, getting ready to spring the trap.
Well today I was listening to Mark Steyn hosting for Rush. If you ever get a chance to hear him, Steyn is positively brilliant and well worth it. The bit I heard today almost sounded as though Mark had been reading Sundance’s posts- he was on fire railing against the corruption of DC and the Deep State, etc..
As he pointed out, when the Republicans get elected, they take office. When the Dems get elected they take power. After listening to Steyn, I really feel that Sessions should resign or at the very least, try to take back his power at the Justice Department. This is a very bad situation our country is in which makes that Cillizza post all the more frightening, that they would have the gall to post an image that suggests the ASSASSINATION of our beloved President.
Vile- arrest worthy.
Oprah got a libel suit against her for her statements about beef.
Now, this guy can get sued for his statements about GifGrabber.
Imagine Fox using the same graphic with Jeff Zucker or Chuck Schumer or Diane Feinstein or John Kerry.
Social Media has ruined our society. This kind of indecency was simply not able to make it into wide distribution before social media. Indecent as well as any internet sites must be deliberately sought out. But social media disseminates garbage instantly to millions.
Need to rethink the entire concept.
He deleted already.
