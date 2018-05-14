Raj Shah White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah conducts the White House press briefing for Monday May 14th. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Advertisements
White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah conducts the White House press briefing for Monday May 14th. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
I hope Sarah currently is de-toxing at a spa, getting rid of the White House Press Corp cooties.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Soaking in a pool filled with liberal tears…
LikeLiked by 6 people
And a UV light filter to keep the scum out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Huge fan of Raj. He’s a great backup quarterback for Sarah.
Team Trump just keeps getting better and better.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The WHORES have their talking points for today!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Storm through the wall with bad intent, and you need to be shot dead. Is that too difficult for MSM to figure out?
LikeLiked by 3 people
For decades, the Palestinians have only destroyed while the Israeli’s build.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so sick of the MSM media going after WH communications employee, for a tasteless joke.
I don’t remember the MSM tearing into the NYTimes when they alleged on the front page of their newspaper in 2008 that John McCain was having an affair with a lobbyist. Enough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MSM just won’t let go of the Kelly Sadler joke about the upcoming demise of Sen. McCain. They got their soundbite for tonight’s evening news at the press conference today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW! So glad to see the press supposedly cares about our military all of a sudden. What about General Kelly? General Flynn? Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson?
Raj should tell them to shove their concern where the sun don’t shine. When we see them all fired for their outrageous and bigoted behavior toward this President and his cabinet since June 2015.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I tried watching, made it as far as April Fools Day and her sanctimonious BS. That’s all I can stands. What a joke they are…………….
LikeLike
Jerusalem has now been recognized after 70 years and Fake News Media wants to talk about The Betrayer McCain??? Please call the man exactly what he is…The Betrayer…like a snake in the grass…
LikeLike
Rah is definitely a change up from Sarah!
LikeLike
RAJ
LikeLike
What a bunch of cry babies. Ratchet Ryan, WorldStar, was her usual obnoxious self.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When one reporter decried the fact that Palestinian protesters are “throwing rocks 15 feet from the wall and getting shot by Israeli snipers”. What she didn’t mention is the protesters use rock slings that can throw the rocks ten times the distance to the wall. If they don’t like getting shot, they shouldn’t sling deadly rocks at the Israeli soldiers.
LikeLike
These presstitutes have not a clue when it comes to John McCain. Just ask those who spent time at the Hanoi Hilton at the same time as John McCain. Just ask the fighter-pilots who flew in the same Fight Squadrons with John McCain. You will find John McCain is about as far from being a Hero as a turkey is to being a duck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s all subterfuge…trying to curry favor for “The Betrayer” like his “illness”…he took a Seat in the Senate under false pretenses…first, he knew he was “sick”…second, he ran as a Republican…Third, he asked for and received President Trump’s endorsement…since his election, The Betrayer has done everything possible to derail America First!
LikeLike
It’s a FULL COURT Presstitution on Christianity by way of shrieking criticism of Pastor Jeffress… that he is a “bigot” toward; Jews, Mormons, Muslims, Gays … wahhhhh! Guess what Presstitutes! Christ was a “bigot”. John 14:6
Jesus said to him, I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me. King James Bible. Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me
Pastor Jeffress simply refuses to ignore Christ’s words. However, Christ has also instructed that God and only God is responsible for man’s salvation. To criticize Pastor Jefress is to criticize Christ. Which is SOP for the Presstitutes. Pastor Jefress gave the prayer today, because he LOVES Israel, and LOVES the fact that Jews have been returned to their home in Jerusalem. Pastor Jefress harbors no Ill will toward any non-Christian. I can assure you that he simply relays Christ’s teaching, which includes loving your enemies. Pastor Jefress is trying … REAL HARD … to love the Presstitutes who seek to destroy him and destroy Trump.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Jeffress
Guess what!? I find NOTHING amiss with his “controversial” statements. Meh. Yet, the Anti-Christian satanic ghouls in the media are trying to scratch out his eyes, ears, and tongue.
LikeLike