Promise Made, Promise Kept – U.S. Embassy Jerusalem Dedication Ceremony (Video)…

Today the official dedication ceremony for the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.
Scratch another promise off the list
Add another promise kept to the list.
The Benediction brought down the house.
Israel lives! Pastor John Hagee Delivers Benediction at Opening of US Embassy in #Jerusalem … https://t.co/LAjLvtFhXH via @YouTube
— Louise Scotti (@LouiseScotti) May 14, 2018
Thanks for posting. It was talked over on OAN & Fox. Powerful. John Hagee started Christians United for Israel many years ago and has been a major voice in supporting Israel.
Truth will bring PEACE!
What a great day !
Such a proud moment for Israel! Deserve to have their Capital recognized as well as their right to existence! How many more years? It’s time…we are in the 21st Century!
The dude is quietly and methodically, brick by brick, building a global support base via partner countries that matter. Winnng.
No Wonder John Kerry And The EU Leaders Are In A State Of Panic – BRIBES TAKEN ON THE IRAN DEAL.
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/no-wonder-john-kerry-and-the-eu-leaders-are-in-a-state-of-panic-bribes-taken-on-the-iran-deal/
Jail all those rats.
So, the FBI said the Republican baseball shooter was ‘suicide by cop’ and not targeting Repubs. 🙂 Filthy compromised liars. Jail all these rats as well.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/270177/reminder-fbi-covered-bernie-supporters-mass-daniel-greenfield
Anyone else wonder why Mandalay Bay hasn’t been resolved yet? Was the picture of the shooter at the Reno anti Trump march for real? The one that shows him in a vagina hat? I think 4Chan got credit for finding that one, IIRC.
When you cover up leftist terrorism in your haste to find rightest terrorism you make the problem self perpetuating.
My advice is to be careful. We have gotten fake news out of gatewaypundit before and this is where this story originated.
When it broke a few days ago, I tried to find the original tweets from the Iranian who originally broke the story that Western politicians who took bribes would be exposed if Western countries do not stand up to the U.S.against the withdrawal from the Iran Deal.
I could find no evidence of any of this outside the Pundit story. Of course, there are better researchers than me. But I think I will wait for Sundance to report on it before I buy too far into it…….
Netanyahu fought 6 years alone before Trump was elected. Imagine his relief when the US cavalry came riding over that hill.
If the deep state is worldwide so are patriots.
this is so important.. our networking with other countries citizens that think like us is crucial… the globalist in other countries wanted the us weak so they could squash us patriots like they do in all the other nations
May God continue to bless Bibi and the Trumpster.
Well-said, Elwood. So much love, respect and courage on beautiful display. What a joy to watch history being made at the Dedication Ceremony today.
This is a glorious day for both Israel and the United States. God bless all citizens of both countries, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As always, pray for the peace of Jerusalem.
Such a SMART move by Governor Scott from Florida! Democrat Bill Nelson and every other Democrat decided not to show up in Israel today. Governor Scott WILL beat Democrat Incumbent Bill Nelson in November. I have the margin right now between 2 to 4 points.
I met with Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a Senatorial delegation led by Lindsey Graham, and a Congressional delegation led by Joe Wilson.
Today is an historic day that constitutes a milestone in the history of our people, our state, and our alliance. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uGLfYHf2PN
— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 14, 2018
I had the chance to speak to Prime Minister Netanyahu today about the reckless Iran deal. I am so glad that we are standing by our Israeli allies and exiting this agreement that was a bad deal for both the US and Israel. pic.twitter.com/vlvzLkU2Jc
— Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) May 14, 2018
Cheating in Broward County just got more difficult! WINNING!
Florida to monitor Broward election chief after judge finds ‘unlawful’ ballot destruction in Wasserman Schultz race https://t.co/MsUS4e7xmV
— Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) May 14, 2018
From the article linked above:
“During the upcoming election, the Department of State will send a Florida elections expert from the Division of Elections to Supervisor Snipes’ office to ensure that all laws are followed so the citizens of Broward County can have the efficient, properly run election they deserve,” Scott’s office said in a written statement.
Governor Scott is waiting for the formal report to come out and will FIRE Sheriff Israel which will allow his final margin to be 5+ points come November.
i think 4-5 points is very likely and if they can motivate the cuban vote this may turn out low
Doug great point! I am careful when it comes to Florida because I was predicting anywhere from 6 to 8 point margin for our President in 2016. The margin was only 1.2. That was a wake up call for me.
Crooked Hillary’s old pal Brenda Snipes doing shady things with ballots? Say it isn’t so!!
They were not promises – that was and is a checklist… Our VSGPT, may God bless and protect him, made a list of items to accomplish.
The video is extraordinary, and the action taken by the Trump administration is nothing short of monumental.
God bless President Trump and God bless Israel. Another promise kept.
This was such a momentous event, coming from a staunchly Zionist Jewish family, today was enormously emotional. I watched, tears streaming, wishing my parents were still here on earth to witness this.
It broke my heart to read that not a single Democrat senator or congressman supported this move, although both Clinton and Obama gave lip service to moving the Embassy to Jerusalem.
G-d bless President Trump, keeper of promises, America and Israel.
Am Yisrael Chai
I also wished my parents were alive today. And I wept tears of gratitude for President Trump. Today he entered biblical history. Am Yisrael Chai!
die in a fire sewage. I will light the match.
wierd, I was responding to a piece of garbage whos post is gone. Great strategy by scott, its long past time we take nelson down. This our best chance in decades to retire this worthless senator. Trump will get the Cubans to the polls and perhaps some south Florida jews will wake the hell up and turn
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another covfefe kind of day 🙂
Isaiah 11:12:
“He will raise a signal for the nations and will assemble the banished of Israel, and gather the dispersed of Judah from the four corners of the earth.”
Hallelujah.
I loved Pastor Hagee’s Stirring benediction. A momentous day.
Agree poodle, love to hear John Hagee speak anytime, but this was so inspiring.
↑ Waves palm branch with a light heart. This dedication makes me want to dance. “They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, ‘Hosanna!”‘ ‘Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!’ ‘Blessed is the king of Israel!”‘
And as for the attendant Hamas “demonstration” in Gaza, the best comment I’ve read so far:
If the Palestinians wanted peace, we’d have peace. If Israel wanted war, there would be no Palestine.
This is such a wonderful thing to see:
It would have been wonderful had a really good singer sung this for this occasion!
Treehouse Poet Laureate
It would have been wonderful had a really good singer sung this for this occasion!
