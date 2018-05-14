Promise Made, Promise Kept – U.S. Embassy Jerusalem Dedication Ceremony (Video)…

Posted on May 14, 2018 by

Today the official dedication ceremony for the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Israel, Ivanka Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

44 Responses to Promise Made, Promise Kept – U.S. Embassy Jerusalem Dedication Ceremony (Video)…

  1. 4beagles says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Scratch another promise off the list

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. missilemom says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    The Benediction brought down the house.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • Landslide says:
      May 14, 2018 at 4:12 pm

      Thanks for posting. It was talked over on OAN & Fox. Powerful. John Hagee started Christians United for Israel many years ago and has been a major voice in supporting Israel.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  3. Publius2016 says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Truth will bring PEACE!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. mtkennedy21 says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    What a great day !

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Such a proud moment for Israel! Deserve to have their Capital recognized as well as their right to existence! How many more years? It’s time…we are in the 21st Century!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. Brian says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    The dude is quietly and methodically, brick by brick, building a global support base via partner countries that matter. Winnng.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  7. Alex M says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    No Wonder John Kerry And The EU Leaders Are In A State Of Panic – BRIBES TAKEN ON THE IRAN DEAL.
    http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/no-wonder-john-kerry-and-the-eu-leaders-are-in-a-state-of-panic-bribes-taken-on-the-iran-deal/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • T.L.T. says:
      May 14, 2018 at 4:35 pm

      Jail all those rats.

      So, the FBI said the Republican baseball shooter was ‘suicide by cop’ and not targeting Repubs. 🙂 Filthy compromised liars. Jail all these rats as well.

      https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/270177/reminder-fbi-covered-bernie-supporters-mass-daniel-greenfield

      Anyone else wonder why Mandalay Bay hasn’t been resolved yet? Was the picture of the shooter at the Reno anti Trump march for real? The one that shows him in a vagina hat? I think 4Chan got credit for finding that one, IIRC.

      When you cover up leftist terrorism in your haste to find rightest terrorism you make the problem self perpetuating.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      May 14, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      My advice is to be careful. We have gotten fake news out of gatewaypundit before and this is where this story originated.

      When it broke a few days ago, I tried to find the original tweets from the Iranian who originally broke the story that Western politicians who took bribes would be exposed if Western countries do not stand up to the U.S.against the withdrawal from the Iran Deal.

      I could find no evidence of any of this outside the Pundit story. Of course, there are better researchers than me. But I think I will wait for Sundance to report on it before I buy too far into it…….

      Like

      Reply
  8. Elwood says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Netanyahu fought 6 years alone before Trump was elected. Imagine his relief when the US cavalry came riding over that hill.

    If the deep state is worldwide so are patriots.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Doug says:
      May 14, 2018 at 4:19 pm

      this is so important.. our networking with other countries citizens that think like us is crucial… the globalist in other countries wanted the us weak so they could squash us patriots like they do in all the other nations

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • trump2016ourlastchance says:
      May 14, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      May God continue to bless Bibi and the Trumpster.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • JC says:
      May 14, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      Well-said, Elwood. So much love, respect and courage on beautiful display. What a joy to watch history being made at the Dedication Ceremony today.

      This is a glorious day for both Israel and the United States. God bless all citizens of both countries, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As always, pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

      Like

      Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Such a SMART move by Governor Scott from Florida! Democrat Bill Nelson and every other Democrat decided not to show up in Israel today. Governor Scott WILL beat Democrat Incumbent Bill Nelson in November. I have the margin right now between 2 to 4 points.

    Cheating in Broward County just got more difficult! WINNING!

    From the article linked above:

    “During the upcoming election, the Department of State will send a Florida elections expert from the Division of Elections to Supervisor Snipes’ office to ensure that all laws are followed so the citizens of Broward County can have the efficient, properly run election they deserve,” Scott’s office said in a written statement.

    Governor Scott is waiting for the formal report to come out and will FIRE Sheriff Israel which will allow his final margin to be 5+ points come November.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  10. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    They were not promises – that was and is a checklist… Our VSGPT, may God bless and protect him, made a list of items to accomplish.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. The Boss says:
    May 14, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    The video is extraordinary, and the action taken by the Trump administration is nothing short of monumental.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. magatrump says:
    May 14, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    God bless President Trump and God bless Israel. Another promise kept.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Artist says:
    May 14, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    This was such a momentous event, coming from a staunchly Zionist Jewish family, today was enormously emotional. I watched, tears streaming, wishing my parents were still here on earth to witness this.
    It broke my heart to read that not a single Democrat senator or congressman supported this move, although both Clinton and Obama gave lip service to moving the Embassy to Jerusalem.
    G-d bless President Trump, keeper of promises, America and Israel.
    Am Yisrael Chai

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. Trump Train says:
    May 14, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    die in a fire sewage. I will light the match.

    Like

    Reply
    • Trump Train says:
      May 14, 2018 at 4:44 pm

      wierd, I was responding to a piece of garbage whos post is gone. Great strategy by scott, its long past time we take nelson down. This our best chance in decades to retire this worthless senator. Trump will get the Cubans to the polls and perhaps some south Florida jews will wake the hell up and turn

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  15. woohoowee says:
    May 14, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Another covfefe kind of day 🙂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. we300 says:
    May 14, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Isaiah 11:12:
    “He will raise a signal for the nations and will assemble the banished of Israel, and gather the dispersed of Judah from the four corners of the earth.”

    Hallelujah.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. All American Snowflake says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    ↑ Waves palm branch with a light heart. This dedication makes me want to dance. “They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, ‘Hosanna!”‘ ‘Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!’ ‘Blessed is the king of Israel!”‘

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Martin says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    And as for the attendant Hamas “demonstration” in Gaza, the best comment I’ve read so far:

    If the Palestinians wanted peace, we’d have peace. If Israel wanted war, there would be no Palestine.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. wheatietoo says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    This is such a wonderful thing to see:

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s