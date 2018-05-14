President Donald Trump Message During Embassy Dedication….

Posted on May 14, 2018 by

A message from President Donald Trump as broadcast during the U.S. Embassy dedication ceremony in Jerusalem, Israel.

11 Responses to President Donald Trump Message During Embassy Dedication….

  1. Cheesehead54016 says:
    May 14, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Promise kept….. just another of many.

  2. Dobegirl says:
    May 14, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Keeping his promises as fast as he can, while fighting congress, the deep state, the globalists, etc.

    Never been a better President in history.

    GO President Trump, we are totally behind you.

  3. jmclever says:
    May 14, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    The best swashbuckling President ever!

  4. Indimex says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Clear. Concise. Definitive. Perfect!
    Oh how I love this man😍😍😍

  5. Donzo says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    “Have a fantastic day!”
    Priceless. Another Trump win!

  6. Mncpo(ret) says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Today was a promise kept, foretold in the Bible. Our President knows what he’s here for. He’s guided by a higher hand. Pray for him and his every day, he’s entered into the evil zone. They’ll try anything after this He needs our protective envelope of prayer around him.

  7. NewOrleans says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Listen to the ROAR of the crowd when President Trump is mentioned!

  8. leon0112 says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    The move of the embassy establishes the reality of Israel. Now, the Palestinians must recognize Israel’s right to exist before entering into peace talks. Some day soon, there may be a Saudi embassy there as well.

  9. MVW says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Let’s be clear about what ‘peace’ means in the ideology of Islam…
    Deeds, words written&spoken, unequivocal commands, followed by 1400 years with absolute consistency: invasion by war, migration followed by brutal murder, slavery, rape, crime, subjugation.

    Or, preparation for war with lies to the contrary as strategy. So, Peace for Islam = preparation for war and waiting for weakness to strike without warning. This is Mohammed’s strategy followed to the letter.

  10. Hillyard says:
    May 14, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Any Christian that doesn’t see God’s Divine Hand in this is blind , dumb or our out of touch with Biblical prophecy. While PDT maybe be His instrument in accomplishing His purpose, America may only continue to exist as a world power as long as she continues to support his chosen people.

  11. fleporeblog says:
    May 14, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Our President is absolutely an incredible human being. His legacy will not have anything to do with Palestine and Israel. It will have EVERYTHING to do with the fact that he has allowed the GCC countries and Israel to fight side by side against Iran. Having these countries join together assures that our presence in the ME going forward will be reduced drastically.

