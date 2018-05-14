Monday May 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, May 14, 2018
Immersed into the Ark
“And the LORD shut him in.” Genesis 7:16
Before the ancient world was washed away, Noah entered the door of the ark, and the merciful Hand of God closed him in. In the present age, the door of God’s electing purpose is between us and this fallen world, which then – as now – lies in the evil one (1). We are “not of the world,” even as our Lord Jesus was “not of the world.”(2) Into the sin, the folly, the pursuits of the crowd we cannot enter; we cannot play in the streets of Vanity Fair with the children of darkness, for our heavenly Father has shut us in.
Noah was shut in with his God. “You shall come into the ark,”(3) was the Lord’s invitation, which suggests that God Himself would be there to dwell in the ark with Noah and his family. In like manner, all blood-bought believers live in God and He in them; blessed children of God chosen to dwell in light in eternity with the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Let us never be inattentive to His gracious call: “Come, My people, enter into your chambers, and shut your doors behind you; hide yourselves [with Me] for a little while until the fury has passed by.”(4)
Noah was so shut in the ark that no evil could reach him. The Flood that destroyed the outside simply lifted him toward Heaven, and winds helped him on his way. Outside the ark all was ruin, but inside all was rest and peace. Outside Jesus Christ we perish, but in Him is everlasting life (5).
Noah was so shut in the ark that he could not even desire to come out; and those who are in Christ Jesus will be with Him in glory forever. They are there forever because eternal faithfulness has shut them in, and infernal malice cannot drag them out. God closes, and no man opens (6). And when on the Last Day, as Master of His house (7), the Lord Jesus shall rise and close the door, it will be futile for the disobedient then to desperately knock and cry “Lord, Lord, open to us!”(8) For that same Door which closes in the wise virgins will forever shut out the foolish.
Lord, close me in by Your grace.
(1) 1 John 5:19
(2) John 17:14
(3) Genesis 6:18
(4) Isaiah 26:20
(5) John 10:27-29
(6) Revelation 3:7-8
(7) Hebrews 3:6
(8) Matthew 25:10-11
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
The Counsel Of Kindness
“And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you” (Eph. 4:32).
While probably everyone has an idea of what it means to be kind, the precise definition of kindness might surprise you! Let’s begin by seeing how the Bible defines this word, as we compare Scripture with Scripture:
In II Chronicles 10, Rehoboam had just inherited the throne of Israel upon the death of his father Solomon (9:29-31). When the people asked if he would ease the financial burden that his father had placed upon them (10:1-5), Rehoboam “took counsel with the old men that had stood before Solomon” (v. 6). These elders wisely replied,
“If thou be kind to this people, and please them, and speak good words to them, they will be thy servants for ever” (v. 7).
However, the parallel passage in I Kings 12 records their words differently:
“If thou wilt be a servant unto this people this day, and wilt serve them, and answer them, and speak good words to them, then they will be thy servants for ever” (v. 7).
Far from a discrepancy, this variation in what these men were heard to say that day is God’s way of defining kindness. To be kind to a man means to be a servant to him. This agrees with Webster’s definition of the word “kind”: “Disposed to do good to others, and to make them happy by granting their requests, supplying their wants…,” etc.
How important is kindness? When Rehoboam “forsook the counsel of the old men” (I Kings 12:8), and determined to be more unkind than his father ever dreamed of being (vv. 14,15), “Israel rebelled against the house of David” (v. 19). This was the beginning of the great division in the twelve tribes of Israel, as Jeroboam led ten of the tribes in revolt away from the house of David, driving a wedge between the ten
tribes of Israel and the two tribes of Judah (I Kings 12:20-33). In other words, millions of people were divided for a thousand years—all for the lack of a little kindness!
In closing, while your lack of kindness is not likely to have that kind of monumental effect in the world, it will affect someone. Why not rather decide right now to be Pauline in practice as well as in doctrine, and “be ye kind one to another!”
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-counsel-of-kindness/
Grateful shelter dog holds hands with rescuer on freedom ride
Regan, 4, was frightened and confused when she landed in a Lebanon, TN, shelter after her owner passed away. And so when Kim Mowena Rezac came to her aid, liberating her from the frenetic atmosphere, Regan seemed exeedingly grateful. Watch the video below as the two make their getaway with Styx playing in the background.
“She wanted to hold my hand the whole way. If I took it away she would paw at it,” Kim Mozena Rezac told TODAY. “She just wanted to be touching.”
Rezac is the founder of Goofy Foot Dog Rescue and director of animal welfare for Animal Rescue Corps. She spent three days earning Regan’s trust.
“You could tell she was scared and afraid. I would go in and give her treats and sit with her and talk,” Rezac said. “Our shelter is wonderful, and our volunteers do such a great job with the animals. But I hated for her to be there if she could be curled up on a couch at my house.”
Regan held Rezac’s hand in the car during the entire, 2.5-hour drive to Huntingdon, TN.
“I think she felt secure in touching someone familiar,” Rezac said. “She was so nervous and scared in the shelter but as soon as she jumped into my car she seemed so grateful.”
She shot the video not only because she was moved by the experience, but to put Regan in front of potential adopters. It worked like a charm. A million+ views later, Regan had numerous inquiries.
Two days later (this video was shot in February) Rezac placed Regan with a foster-to-adopt couple who said they “were meant to have her.”
“It’s a wonderful situation,” Rezac said.
She does hope, though, that people remember to put a plan in place so their pets don’t end up in Regan’s situation. The dog’s owner was only in her early 50s. “I’m sure she thought she had much more time left. But none of us really know,” she said.
http://www.lifewithdogs.tv/2018/05/grateful-dog-shelter-pup-holds-hands-with-rescuer-on-drive-to-foster-home/
Good people deserve good dogs. 🙂
Beautiful places….
The Scrovegni Chapel is located within the area of the Civic Museums of Padua
https://busy.org/@sardrt/padua-italy-the-scrovegni-chapel-a-masterpiece-of-art-of-all-time-photos-by-sard-rt
