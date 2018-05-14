Jared Kushner Full Speech During U.S. Jerusalem Embassy Dedication…

Senior Advisor to President Trump, Jared Kushner was given the distinction of representing the President of the United States Donald J Trump at the U.S. Embassy Dedication in Jerusalem, Israel.

Mr. Kushner is the husband of First-Daughter Ivanka Trump and a key emissary of the Trump administration. As the foremost trusted adviser within a very tight circle, Jared Kushner conducts key diplomatic engagements on behalf of President Trump and carries direct personal messages to each of the foreign leaders on behalf of the Office of The President.

