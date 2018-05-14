Jared Kushner Full Speech During U.S. Jerusalem Embassy Dedication…

Posted on May 14, 2018

Senior Advisor to President Trump, Jared Kushner was given the distinction of representing the President of the United States Donald J Trump at the U.S. Embassy Dedication in Jerusalem, Israel.

Mr. Kushner is the husband of First-Daughter Ivanka Trump and a key emissary of the Trump administration. As the foremost trusted adviser within a very tight circle, Jared Kushner conducts key diplomatic engagements on behalf of President Trump and carries direct personal messages to each of the foreign leaders on behalf of the Office of The President.

25 Responses to Jared Kushner Full Speech During U.S. Jerusalem Embassy Dedication…

  1. Obs says:
    May 14, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Jared is a Global Warmist and Paris Treaty cheerleader at the White House. The same Paris Treaty the UN now admits was a joke. Better keep him away from the coal mining / industrial recovery States that won President Trump the election, he’s exactly the wrong meme.

    • Linda says:
      May 14, 2018 at 5:14 pm

      What does that have to do with his speech or the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem????

    • scott467 says:
      May 14, 2018 at 5:19 pm

      “Jared is a Global Warmist and Paris Treaty cheerleader at the White House.”

      ___________________

      Both of those positions are chosen ‘religious’ beliefs, by which I mean there is no foundation or logic or even thought that anchors those beliefs, simply a false ‘religious’ devotion.

      A willful self delusion.

      It’s a cult.

      And not even one based on any sort of reasoning, just pure emotion and a desperate desire to be deceived.

      Or one is a leader and manipulator of such people who are so willing and eager to be deceived.

      Either way, it’s not good.

    • fedback says:
      May 14, 2018 at 5:20 pm

      blah, blah, blah

    • lokiscout says:
      May 14, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      Contrary to most here I think you may be on to something. Let me explain:

      “Paris Treaty cheerleader at the White House. The same Paris Treaty the UN now admits was a joke”

      If this is the effect he has as a cheerleader ie. ignored by the president while bringing sanity to the UN I agree let’s support the lad!

      Thanks for seeing through the obvious and identifying the underlying strategy.

    • Fleporeblog says:
      May 14, 2018 at 6:07 pm

      Jared today made me proud and more importantly his father-in-law and our President proud. His speech was from the heart and it was the truth. Jared and his wife Ivanka are part of our President’s inner circle.

      They may disagree with certain decisions but they are loyal and trustworthy to our President. I am grateful that they are a part of his administration.

    • MaineCoon says:
      May 14, 2018 at 6:13 pm

      Shame on you. Worthless comment which speaks to your charcter.

  2. JimBrOH (@TrumpOH2016) says:
    May 14, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    I watched the entire event live on White House streaming channel. Very impressed with the event and Jared gave an excellent speech.

  3. jmclever says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    These are truly historical and amazing times we are living in. Don’t let the news cycle take this away from you. Savor this moment.

  4. scott467 says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    “…Jared Kushner conducts key diplomatic engagements on behalf of President Trump and carries direct personal messages to each of the foreign leaders on behalf of the Office of The President.”

    ___________________

    He better carry a different message to each one, so that if (when) a leak occurs, he knows which one of our ‘allies’ blabbed.

  5. fedback says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Watched it live, Jared delivered a very fine speech. Calling out the violent ‘protestors’, Iran.
    Jared is very talented

    • Albertus Magnus says:
      May 14, 2018 at 5:45 pm

      Absolutely! And one of the FEW people throughout the campaign that PDJT can trust. Unlike Bannon, Stone, etc.

  6. KBR says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Why must people here mar this wonderful event by speaking ill of the President’s son-in-law?
    I think he has done very well with this speech, and has done good work for the President in other ways as well.

    Every member of that family is at risk on our behalf. Including Ivanka and Jared.

    We who are older know that within a family with grown children there will be some differences in POV, but I for one see only small differences with Jared. With Melania in the hospital, Jared is doing a great job speaking for our President and our nation.

    There are real enemies against MAGA. Jared is not one.

    Focus your ire on real enemies of MAGA, please.

    Thank you, Jared Kushner for representing us so well in Israel today!

    • Notmeagain says:
      May 14, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      They are the same people who are always trying to rain on the parade and divide us with “(Fill in Name) is a (fill in derogatory description that isn’t MAGA)” in other words, concern trolls. If they are honestly hateful in their opinions, and that’s all right, they get opinions too, they should go to a lefty site where they can chew on each other in comfort: being here means that they want to annoy us.

  7. wheatietoo says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Jared did a great job with this speech.
    It was a great message and he delivered it well.

    Jared and Ivanka did a wonderful job of representing us, on this momentous occasion.

  8. Doug says:
    May 14, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    great speech.. proud of them… this embassy move signals a message that we arent kidding around anymore

  9. kenji says:
    May 14, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Wait! How could VP Pence be “strengthening our relationship with Israel” … aren’t Christians supposed to HATE the Joos? (sic). The leftist lackeys in Press briefing today were doing everything they could to drive a wedge between American Jews and Christians by calling Pastor Jeffress a Nazi and a HATER. I am so tired of the LGBTeeewwww Gaysteppo of HATE and DIVISION. I think we need a plague. Sorry for my naughty thoughts … I am a weak man oftentimes when I am called to LOVE our enemies.

  10. the5thranchhand says:
    May 14, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    This is a momentous occasion! Jared gave a very simple and understandable speech. It was delivered, and received, well. What is not to like?
    Praises to the G-D of Avraham (Abraham), Yitzack (Isaac) and Ya’acov (Jacob), the Holy One of Israel.

  11. MaineCoon says:
    May 14, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    What an honor that President Trump bestowed on his son-in-law and daughter. Jared gave a heartfelt speech as a practicing Jew whose grandpartents were holocaust survivors. He represented USA, President Trump and all American Jews well. May God protected him, Ivanka and all who traveled with them to Jerusalem. This is a huge event for me as a Christian.

    Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

