Sunday Talks: Darrell Issa Discusses FBI and DOJ Administrative Stonewalling of Congress…

Congressman Darrell Issa appears on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing issues with FBI and DOJ officials stonewalling congressional oversight.
One of the interesting aspects noted by Issa is the people underneath the top-tier of justice management, the careerists, who are the ones actually running the operation, defending the administrative state, and protecting the previous conduct of their organizational embeds.
Advertisements
When an organization is that corrupt there is really one way to clean it up, IMO.
Shut it down, start from scratch. The fall out would not be nearly as bad as the corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree, and the conspirator’s against our country and our Constitution must pay heavily for their crimes with public humiliation, prosecutions, convictions, fines and long prison sentences.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Clinton purged the DoJ attorneys when he took office. Sessions knows this well, he was one of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions did the same thing. These are not the people in DC at the Justice Bldg. These are the US Attorneys that are in the different states. Huber would be an example.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tyranny of Bureaucracy is why Term Limits is not the answer.
Possibly if the Bureaucrats were term limited things would improve.
IMO Gvt should not do anything that can be done by private enterprise.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolutely! Every time I’ve done contract work for the government at local or state levels, there has been needless duplications, silly assignments, and time wasted on all projects and all during the work day. I can’t imagine how much worse it is for the federal bureaucrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Tyranny of Bureaucracy” – that is an excellent phrase! It concisely describes “deep state”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately private enterprise isn’t a good solution either. Large Private enterprise dictate to government employees and threaten going to congress if they clamp down on their behavior. Government SES then pressure civil servants to give in to private enterprise. Private companies get access to competitor proprietary information and use it for their own profit. The problem is both private enterprise that work with the gov and government employees have become corrupt, lazy, and greedy. There’s a pervasive attitude that they’re not accountable to anyone. Honest and good people are driven out because when they discover the problems they try to do right.
Private industry had an attitude that they’re entitled to a particular contract money- but don’t have to deliver. The thing that happened with the obamacare software company that was buddies with Michelle Obama not even delivering working software. They just get paid again to do the same work. That happens all the time in the government. 25-30 years ago the buddy companies at least delivered because gov civil servants had contractual recourse and the companies didn’t have this bizzare entitled to be paid but not deliver attitude. Private enterprise isn’t the solution- it’s made the government even worse.
LikeLike
When this all comes out Trump will use the outrage to dismantle the Federal Government Bureaucracy. We’ve talking about draining the swamp, now it’s time to prune some trees….
Or cuts some of them down entirely.
LikeLiked by 4 people
New ways they have to stop the public from speaking against the liberal lunacy in California at the local level. No when we try to speak we are not only racist or sexist for disagreeing with them but they have come up with even more clever ways to stop public debate and comment. Look at the new tactic the liberals are now using.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a good read describing how the left uses language to control the culture.
https://www.thecoachsteam.com/2018/05/control-words-control-culture.html
LikeLike
Why do we need the FBI? All they do is protect the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Patience and Prayer
LikeLike
Too bad Republicans aren’t in charge of Congress & the Senate, then we could clean up this mes….
Oh wait. Never mind
LikeLiked by 1 person
Issa is correct to a degree that the careerists are a big problem, but that means Sessions and Wray must clean it up and not ignore it. It has to be a big priority to clean it up or get rid of whole bureaus if they don’t want to play.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are 500 attorneys in the DOJ that run the Senior Executive Services…this is all deep state embeds and corrupt to the core and this SES was set-up for that purpose
http://www.federaljobs.net/ses.htm
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2015/12/15/executive-order-strengthening-senior-executive-service
LikeLiked by 2 people
“we had a very constructive meeting”, wtf does that mean?
Issa pushing the narrative that DoJ stonewalls Congress all the time and it’s nbd, what an embarrassment he is.
LikeLike
“we had a very constructive meeting” is the expected politspeak of the GOPe or other career politicians when they are unable or unwilling to speak openly and honestly like Mike Pompeo and other members of the Trump Team.
Recall the B.S. that flowed freely from the Issa investigations and the clear result . . . crickets and B.S.
LikeLike
Careerists need to be moved around. About 5 to 7 years then moved to another department that is organizationally separated from one another. They also need to move to another city and state so that there is no power base to develop.
If you want to settle down on one place and raise kids, then the federal GS/NF career might nor be the place for you as you’re liable to move everything every 5 years or so. Those at HQ can only stay 3 years.
And no more generous relocation plans, like buying your house. You get a moving van and 3 months storage. Period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right on.
LikeLike
How about just…Term Limits.
10 years and they’re out of there.
No Pensions.
Bureaucrats should have to go out into the private sector and be around all those people that they tormented.
Only govt jobs not subject to Term Limits/No Pensions, would be the jobs where people put their lives on the line.
We’ve got 2nd & 3rd generation bureaucrats now, who have never had jobs in the private sector.
This has created an Us-vs-Them mentality.
And ‘Them’…is we the people.
LikeLike
Seriously, have we ever seen anything positive come out of a “constructive” meeting? Why have meetings at all if they are not “constructive”?
LikeLike
Now up to 29,000 sealed criminal cases in federal courts as of April 30th since Trump became president. The average per year is about 1,500. Peeling the layers off of this putrid, institutional onion and jettisoning the filth of the body politic is a task surpassing Hercules cleaning the Augean stables.
Sessions has been in place a little over a year, and despite being handicapped by the very agencies of the Executive branch that are supposed to be helping, despite the monstrously lazy and grandstanding House and Senate, a hostile media, and an audience used to having things wrapped up like a one-hour episode of CSI: New York, he has done amazing things to get the nation ready for CONVICTIONS of the guilty, not toothless INDICTMENTS.
Keep your powder dry. All will be well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mike,
Do you have a link for those 29,000 sealed indictments?
Thanks, Gale.
LikeLiked by 1 person