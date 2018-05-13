President Trump Weekly Address – A Mothers Day Message…

President Trump delivers the weekly address with a special message about Mothers Day:

  1. lav48erne says:
    May 13, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Happy mother’s day to all treepers

  2. sunnydaysall says:
    May 13, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Happy Mother’s Day to all 🙂

  4. grandmaintexas says:
    May 13, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    As my sainted mother-in-law used to say, “Show me a man who doesn’t love his mother and I’ll show you a man who doesn’t love himself.” 🍀

  5. littleanniesfannie says:
    May 13, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Happy Mother’s Day to Melanie, our beautiful, caring FLOTUS!!

  6. fleporeblog says:
    May 13, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful moms at CTH! Happy Mother’s Day to our wonderful FLOTUS and Happy Mother’s Day to my wife and mom!

