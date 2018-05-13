Happy Mothers Day

Historians tell us that the predecessor of the Mother’s Day holiday was the spring festival honoring mother goddesses.
In ancient Greece, the spring festival honored Rhea, wife of Cronus and mother of the gods and goddesses.
Cybele was honored in Roman festivals. This Roman celebration, known as Hilaria, lasted for three days – from March 15 to 18, and began several hundred years before Christ was born.
England observes “Mothering Sunday”, observed on the fourth Sunday in Lent. It is possible that the ceremonies to honor Cybele were adopted by the early Church in honor of Mary, Mother of Christ.
In seventeenth century England, young men and women would bring small gifts to their mothers in observance of this day. This British holiday would not carry over to America. One explanation is that life on the American frontier was simply too harsh to take time out for this celebration. Some also believe this conflicted with rigid Puritan beliefs. It would be several centuries later before Americans redesigned their own day dedicated to the memory of their mothers.
Julia Ward Howe, author of Battle Hymn of the Republic, after the death and destruction of the Civil War, asked mothers to come together and protest sons killing sons of other mothers. In 1870, twelve years after writing the Battle Hymn, she issued a call for an international Mother’s Day to celebrate peace. Howe funded celebrations, but they did not continue. Though her idea did not catch on at the time, Howe had planted the seed that would grow into what we know as Mother’s Day today.
In West Virginia, a women’s group led by Anna Reeves Jarvis, began to celebrate Mother’s Friendship Day in order to re-unite families and neighbors divided between the Union and Confederate sides of the Civil War. After the death of Anna Reeves Jarvis, her daughter Anna M. Jarvis began a campaign for the creation of an official Mother’s Day in remembrance of her mother and in honor of peace. In 1908, Anna petitioned the superintendent of the church where her Mother had spent twenty years as a Sunday School teacher, and her request was honored.
On May 10, 1908, the first official Mother’s Day celebration took place at Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia and a church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Two white carnations, the favorite flower of Anna Reeves Jarvis, were given to every Mother in attendance.
Today white carnations are used to honor deceased Mothers, while pink or red carnations pay tribute to Mothers who are still alive. I remember the sadness in my mother’s eyes the first time she pinned a pink carnation on me, as she wore her white one.
Today we pause and honor our Mothers, those who are still with us, and those who are not. If I wore corsages, mine would be white. How I wish that were not so. I was blessed to have had two mothers in my life, for my mother-in-law was a second mother to me, as beloved as the woman who gave birth to me.
Today I pray for those women who gave me so much, the one who gave me life, who sacrificed and did without many things so that I could have what I needed, or maybe just wanted. I pray for the woman who gave birth to and raised the wonderful guy I married. He would not be the man he is without the mother God gave him.
Here in the Treehouse, we join in prayer for the mothers we love. We unite in thanks for their selfless love and sacrifice. We pray for mothers of the unborn, that God might give them the strength and wisdom to hold onto that precious life, that unique gift to our world. We offer thanks to all our mothers. May your day be spent with the ones you love.
Share a story of your mother here. Remember with us, that we may never forget the sanctity of life, and that sacrifice to bring it forth.
Thank you for this history lesson, it is much appreciated.
Sadly not all of us have wonderful stories as it relates to their mothers. Many mothers through know fault of their own. Were true victims of their own tragic childhoods, and were unable to show love, or to nurture their own children.
Fortunately, there was often a grandmother or kindly aunt around that was the “ rock” and in being there. Assisted greatly in caring for the youngsters.
Happy Mother’s Day to all.
God bless a PDJT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coincidentally, I just found this story of a VERY happy mother.
http://people.com/human-interest/florida-sheriff-deputy-saves-baby-life-dramatic-video/
http://www.newsweek.com/watch-hero-florida-officer-saves-unresponsive-babys-life-920840?yptr=yahoo
The K-9 officer was off duty, on his way home.
BLM — take note.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Happy Mother’s Day to all the Treehouse moms!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll second the motion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
3. Woot Woot..
LikeLike
TRIBUTE TO A MOTHER
Faith that withstood the shocks of toil and time
Hope that defied despair
Patience that conquered care
And loyalty whose courage was sublime
The great deep heart that was a home for all…
Just eloquent and strong
In protest against wrong
Wide charity that knew no sin no fail
The Spartan spirit that made life so grand
Mating poor daily needs
That wrested happiness from fates hard hand.
Louisa May Alcott
LikeLiked by 1 person
My dear mother and the mother of my (our) child and (my wife) are both “no longer with us” in the physical sense but I still feel their presence at times. They were the 2 people in my life that had, by far, the most positive and happiest influences on me. I will remember them with love and gratitude as long as I have a functional memory to do so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
A special congratulations to all you new mothers… Bless and keep you and that precious child.
I mentioned this yesterday, it may be a bit old fashioned, but I really believe it.
The hand that rocks the cradle moves the world.. 🙂
Enjoy your special day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the Mother’s Day info and Happy Mother’s Day !
LikeLike
I am thankful my mother is still alive. She is 88, born on the last day of 1929 into a well off family at the start of the depression. Her father was a civil engineer that was employed throughout the 30s. She is the only living grandparent to my children and is going strong. She was the first in the family to latch on to Trump. No one else did but all ended up voting for him and have been won over by him.
But more than all thank she has been a dedicated and loving mother to her three children. She made sure we got to church every Sunday even though she had to send us over to a neighbors to get our ties tied. Eventually we learned. (Dad was a minister but did not have a congregation. He worked in the main office but was always substituting somewhere on Sunday morning.)
At one point growing up she read the Good News for Modern Man Bible prompting my brother to ask her one day, aren’t you finished with that book yet? She always had lunch waiting for us when we were in elementary school. Back then school got out at 11:30 and started again at 1pm. (And were able to get a good education with a mere 5 hours in the classroom each day.) She is to this day a great cook.
Thanks mom. Love ya.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting history. thank you.
My Mom left my alcoholic, abusive father when I, the youngest sibling, was one year old.
She is now 92 (me 61)
How she managed to raise myself, my brother and our two sisters, as a single parent, on meagre wages, is a miracle that I only began to appreciate in my late twenties.
(I was with a bad crowd during school years, and only made her life even more difficult)
My story is not unique, I know.
I truly stand in awe of the self sacrifice upstanding Mothers will endure for their children.
I could write a book here, but will end wishing all Mothers a Happy & Blessed Day
LikeLiked by 1 person