May 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #478

Posted on May 12, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

41 Responses to May 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #478

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      May 12, 2018 at 1:07 am

      To be sure, medication prices (prescription and in many instances OTC too) are absurd. If PT’s actions dramatically lower costs to consumers that will be a great achievement benefiting “ordinary Americans”.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Linda says:
        May 12, 2018 at 1:11 am

        Absolutely! They were too high before Obamacare. But after that POS legislation hit, they doubled and tripled in many cases.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Minnie says:
          May 12, 2018 at 1:34 am

          Agreed.

          The BP med prescribed by my doctor is $130.00/month and it’s generic.

          I believe when (not if) Mr. President is successful, everyday Americans will feel the immediate benefit with no denial he is working for all Americans.

          We will need to remind them he is leading this country back in the right direction – and donates salary to do so – with honor and integrity.

          America is Back!

          It’s a process and it is a wonder to behold.

          Like

          Reply
    • kenji says:
      May 12, 2018 at 1:26 am

      I heard a viable PLAN from PDJT. I haven’t heard any such definitive plans from Congress or any former POTUS. Just moaning and whining … and the pejorative term … “Big Pharma”. You know … Socialist sloganeering.

      Like

      Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. missilemom says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:28 am

    So looking forward to opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. Anyone know the local time to watch?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. The Boss says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Have a winning weekend folks!
    Stay rested.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. TimesUp says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Anyone else find it unacceptable that VSGPDJT is taking the day off tomorrow with no official business planned? Come on, man, what gives?!

    I’d say give the man a raise but he wouldn’t take it.

    ‘Night all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplore Able says:
      May 12, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Maybe he understands that we are a bit tired of all of the winning. Not!

      But we could use a little breather. We can’t all maintain the pace set by VSGPDJT.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      May 12, 2018 at 1:00 am

      Maybe he’s going to Israel, but doesn’t want us to know about it yet.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • jrapdx says:
        May 12, 2018 at 1:19 am

        At the rally PT held this week he described the absurd costs of getting the embassy built in Jerusalem, along the way mentioning something about attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its opening. I didn’t think it meant he was going to be there in person, but who knows, other things could be going on that he wants to attend to himself. It’s possible if unlikely…

        Like

        Reply
        • Perot Conservative says:
          May 12, 2018 at 1:29 am

          Correction: I believe we were scheduled to build a new embassy over $1 Billion. He started to sign it, stopped, and we ended up using an existing building in a wonderful location… for $200,000!!

          The expensive embassy is in London. We had a central, prime piece of land we sold. We then bought a cheaper, inferior location, and Obama and or Bush committed to over $1 Billion for the new building.

          Like

          Reply
  10. Keebler ac says:
    May 12, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Since the fake Stormy Daniels is not paying for Avenatti which she admits, then she is not his actual client. Both of them are the main reason CNN’s ratings dropped dramatically in May.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      May 12, 2018 at 1:32 am

      I think somebody has leverage over Stormy’s pimp and made him an offer he cannot refuse. He is so thoroughly compromised that he has nothing left to lose. Losing his law license or getting charged with a crime over the stunts he’s pulling now are nothing compared to other crimes he’s already committed. He has no choice but to do as he has been ordered and try to take Trump down. I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if, once he’s outlived his usefulness, deep state murders him and makes it look like it’s connected to Trump.

      Like

      Reply
  11. TatonkaWoman says:
    May 12, 2018 at 1:05 am

    After reading today’s threads, it is no small wonder so many against Trump were willing to “guarantee” that he would never be President.

    This has all become like an episode of the Keystone Cops…with absolutely nothing to laugh about.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Keebler ac says:
    May 12, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Way to go, you hucksters, Michael Wlofe Avenatti and his cohort gimmick Stormy.

    During primetime hours throughout May of last year, CNN averaged 1.12 million total viewers and 399,000 demo viewers.

    During the first week of May this year, CNN averaged just 859,000 total viewers and 286,000 demo viewers, which represents a jaw-dropping collapse of 23 percent and 29 percent, respectively.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Keebler ac says:
    May 12, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Conversely

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. wheatietoo says:
    May 12, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Oh my…now that’s a kiss!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Harry Lime says:
    May 12, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Look out!!! The voice of the Democrat Party, Mad Maxine, is really starting to lose her grip on reality. These moments are priceless…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s