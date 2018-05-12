May 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #478

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 8 people
To be sure, medication prices (prescription and in many instances OTC too) are absurd. If PT’s actions dramatically lower costs to consumers that will be a great achievement benefiting “ordinary Americans”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely! They were too high before Obamacare. But after that POS legislation hit, they doubled and tripled in many cases.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed.
The BP med prescribed by my doctor is $130.00/month and it’s generic.
I believe when (not if) Mr. President is successful, everyday Americans will feel the immediate benefit with no denial he is working for all Americans.
We will need to remind them he is leading this country back in the right direction – and donates salary to do so – with honor and integrity.
America is Back!
It’s a process and it is a wonder to behold.
LikeLike
I heard a viable PLAN from PDJT. I haven’t heard any such definitive plans from Congress or any former POTUS. Just moaning and whining … and the pejorative term … “Big Pharma”. You know … Socialist sloganeering.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
We were warned that this move will cause unrest in the Middle East … hahahah ha ha ha … what a JOKE
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Her boss Brennan got 63 votes. Ok.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
And being politically correct is more important than being truthful.
LikeLike
Here. I’ll apologize for her … She’s sorry that Islamic Terrorists are waging an asymmetrical WAR against the the US. It’s a real shame. For every living person and civilized nation of the world
LikeLike
So looking forward to opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. Anyone know the local time to watch?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope it’s not 3 AM EDT.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Israel is 7 hours ahead of East Coast. It’s 7:30am there now
LikeLiked by 2 people
So will we be watching on Sunday night?
LikeLike
3am EDT Monday is 10am
Monday
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have a winning weekend folks!
Stay rested.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks, boss, wishing same for you.
🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anyone else find it unacceptable that VSGPDJT is taking the day off tomorrow with no official business planned? Come on, man, what gives?!
I’d say give the man a raise but he wouldn’t take it.
‘Night all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he understands that we are a bit tired of all of the winning. Not!
But we could use a little breather. We can’t all maintain the pace set by VSGPDJT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unless, of course, certain people are perp walked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he’s going to Israel, but doesn’t want us to know about it yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the rally PT held this week he described the absurd costs of getting the embassy built in Jerusalem, along the way mentioning something about attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its opening. I didn’t think it meant he was going to be there in person, but who knows, other things could be going on that he wants to attend to himself. It’s possible if unlikely…
LikeLike
Correction: I believe we were scheduled to build a new embassy over $1 Billion. He started to sign it, stopped, and we ended up using an existing building in a wonderful location… for $200,000!!
The expensive embassy is in London. We had a central, prime piece of land we sold. We then bought a cheaper, inferior location, and Obama and or Bush committed to over $1 Billion for the new building.
LikeLike
Since the fake Stormy Daniels is not paying for Avenatti which she admits, then she is not his actual client. Both of them are the main reason CNN’s ratings dropped dramatically in May.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think somebody has leverage over Stormy’s pimp and made him an offer he cannot refuse. He is so thoroughly compromised that he has nothing left to lose. Losing his law license or getting charged with a crime over the stunts he’s pulling now are nothing compared to other crimes he’s already committed. He has no choice but to do as he has been ordered and try to take Trump down. I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if, once he’s outlived his usefulness, deep state murders him and makes it look like it’s connected to Trump.
LikeLike
After reading today’s threads, it is no small wonder so many against Trump were willing to “guarantee” that he would never be President.
This has all become like an episode of the Keystone Cops…with absolutely nothing to laugh about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Way to go, you hucksters, Michael Wlofe Avenatti and his cohort gimmick Stormy.
During primetime hours throughout May of last year, CNN averaged 1.12 million total viewers and 399,000 demo viewers.
During the first week of May this year, CNN averaged just 859,000 total viewers and 286,000 demo viewers, which represents a jaw-dropping collapse of 23 percent and 29 percent, respectively.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where would they be without airports?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Conversely
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh my…now that’s a kiss!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Said it in the open thread: we better tie some Lady Treepers to their branches…right now!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haaa. I didn’t know that Citizen had posted it over there.
Lola Zinke gets extra points for wearing camo-pants…one of my faves.
She seems like a great lady.
Down to earth and beautiful, too.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look out!!! The voice of the Democrat Party, Mad Maxine, is really starting to lose her grip on reality. These moments are priceless…
LikeLike
Oh, oh….
https://www.wsj.com/articles/about-that-fbi-source-1525992611
LikeLike