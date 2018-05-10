Wow – VP Mike Pence Shares Note From American Held Captive in North Korea…

Vice President Mike Pence has shared part of a personal note he was handed this morning from a returning detainee. It is unknown who specifically handed him the note; however Kim Dong Chul is an ordained minister and was held captive the longest (3 years):

Kim Dong Chul, Kim Sang Duk, Kim Hak Soon are the names of the three detainees who were released. Two of the captives, Hak-Soon and Sang Duk, belong to the Pyongyang Univ of Science & Technology and were detained in Apr & May 2017: they had been held for a year. The third, Kim Dong Chul, is an ordained minister held since 2015 when he was commuting from China and was serving a 10-year sentence on espionage charges.

It was an amazing moment I’ll never forget… when 3 Americans stepped onto the tarmac at @JBA_NAFW & gave me a signed personal note with Psalm 126 on the back. “When the Lord brought back the captives to Zion…” To these men of faith & courage – God bless you & welcome home! pic.twitter.com/vQhdllUADy — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 10, 2018

