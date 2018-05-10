Wow – VP Mike Pence Shares Note From American Held Captive in North Korea…

Vice President Mike Pence has shared part of a personal note he was handed this morning from a returning detainee. It is unknown who specifically handed him the note; however Kim Dong Chul is an ordained minister and was held captive the longest (3 years):
Kim Dong Chul, Kim Sang Duk, Kim Hak Soon are the names of the three detainees who were released. Two of the captives, Hak-Soon and Sang Duk, belong to the Pyongyang Univ of Science & Technology and were detained in Apr & May 2017: they had been held for a year. The third, Kim Dong Chul, is an ordained minister held since 2015 when he was commuting from China and was serving a 10-year sentence on espionage charges.
It’s difficult to put into words but the release of these captives is a beautiful picture of US, The American People. Their true captivity reflects our spiritual prison which closed in on us as we were ‘punished’ for doing what was good.
Their years of suffering hard labor and the boundless joy of finally being Free can be readily seen in their faces. We have slogged through the hopelessness of decades at a form of hard labor we barely understood. Our eyes kept looking around, trying to recognize our “Land of the Free, Home of the Brave”, but now, OUR bonds have been broken and, as we see the great Joy on the faces of these men, our hearts leap with Joy with them for we also are FREE!
Our Great and Mighty God has heard our cries, the cries of these men swelling up with our own, and He has had mercy on all!!
This beautiful Family is OUR Family! We continually stand amazed that they are ours! Fighting for us all. Freeing us from the Chains that all predecessors so readily clamped on us. Our weary hearts, as these freed men, stare in stunned, happy disbelief that we are truly free and being freed every day!
Mr. Jong Un, TEAR DOWN THAT WALL.
LongingForTruth, your words are so beautiful. I wish every American could read them.
Wow, how powerful.
i keep reading that note again (also watching the ten second video again!). Indeed, the Lord has done great things for us.
I pray for “Rocket Man” as he has been aptly named. I see his heart and have great hope for him. He has many people in his own country who have TRULY called him the ‘Dear Leader’ and, even as he committed the most heinous crimes, prayed for God’s mercy on His soul and our Lord has heard.
Imagine: he’s just a kid…his father and grandfather were true dictators. All he’s seen all is life is the workings of tyrants. He want something different…after he tries the evil way. He wants to do ‘good’ but what is that? And all of these countries around are using him to further their own ends. He’s trapped. I am looking at things spiritually. All of the things done in the past are tried but nothing works. Our wonderful President, very wise and kind, names him an actually endearing name and gives him an out.
As I said, I pray for him. I know I am looking at this extremely simplistically but God hears and I have great hope for this kid and his people! I pray it won’t be another Germany…and I believe it won’t be. God has great things planned and there are many, many believers in North Korea, we will soon find! This is such a great day and the tears of joy keep falling!
God bless your loving heart ❤️
Pray for peace and trust President Trump 🙏
yes, I too keep thinking: Trump maybe worked out what was actually in his heart, which is, he was born and trained to keep an impossible promise, and he just labored to do it, and knew no better than to slaughter anyone who got in the way. But he could not, there was no way. I also think the reason he is so fat is that unconsciously he is obsessively aware of the hunger of his people. And terrified for himself, but … anyway he is aware. Then along comes Trump who says flat out before the nations that NO progress is being made toward his grandfather’s utopia. Maybe this broke through, given his mountain was collapsing and he unconsciously knew the whole time anyhow that he was born to a futile plan. Trump understood and he trusts Trump to get him out of this mad nightmare. (If not, he’ll kill some more people.)
LongingForTruth, your prayers and and kind words about Rocket Man because you can “see his heart” give me a little glimpse into your own heart, and what I see is wonderful to behold. Thanks for sharing your thoughts – – your words have blessed me.
In reality, it may just be that changing direction will greatly simplify his life. It’s not that I think NK will become like SK.. but at least it’s quite likely that NK will grow like China and open its doors for trade with China AND SK. It likely suits China now… running a nation like a cruel dictator, under orders from Peking, surely kept Chairman Kim too busy.
If the people are well fed, if there’s no need to keep up the charade, if the NK military is held in check by China, if there’s no need to use widespread brutal repression to keep the status quo and if there wealth being created within NK, Chairman Kim’s life will be much easier. Assuming even, that he doesn’t just retire with $20Bil, a few choice chalets, a 300 foot yacht, a 787VIP and a gaggle of french maids (hmm…. ok… ok…).
Life would be so much easier for Kim if he didn’t have to blow up his scheming uncles with shoulder mounted anti aircraft guns.
God did not enable man to understand how he works.
But you can see the results of his work if you open your heart and the eyes will then see.
I’m stricken to the heart; so proud of OUR president and his men!
Just a side note; I would bet Sundance is Christian. Wisdom and knowledge found at this important site! CTH
I believe that Sundance is an angel. Just no other explanation.
I could cry. Reading that. Tears of joy. Wow. Just wow. Thank you President Trump and all involved to bring them home.
You know, the hostage release, really the whole North Korea thing so far, is really the epitome of what truly makes a leader a bona-fide leader, & it’s the epitome of Donald Trump the man
We’ve seen what he’s done so far with the economy, with jobs, with bringing back a favorable business climate & international government / business entities new found desire to do business with him
As a leader in government, or more specifically, as the leader of the administration of the United States absolute duty bound principles, his business acumen, his brutal honesty, his sense of fairness & his common sense serves him well
Those qualities are at the heart of a successful administration within the framework of any conglomerate, & the United States is the biggest conglomerate out there
But there’s another trait which elevates Donald Trump past just a successful administrator, & that’s the coupling of his management style with his spirituality
Donald Trump is a human being, & he’s flawed just like every other human being, but he makes no excuses for it
He lives his life as the man he is
He doesn’t preach & wear his religious beliefs on his sleeve. He admits he’s a human being, flaws & all
He doesn’t portend to be a man of the people & then work with globalists behind the peoples backs. He’s one of we the people who happens to be successful & has a true desire to see all of us succeed
He doesn’t spew meaningless rhetoric & platitudes which he knows are lies & unattainable just to garner power
It’s said that Trump used to close deals on a handshake, & that’s a testament to his belief that honesty, integrity & honor are valued traits & should be the cornerstone of ones dealings
His moral fiber is what guides him, & that moral fiber comes from his spirituality & his absolute belief in a higher deity. That is truly the crux of his success
No ideology or popular opinion, no progressive fads or “intellectual” bleating can sway him. He understands right from wrong, good from evil, & when he’s up against the resistance here in America or the worlds leaders, they can see & feel just that
You can call it confidence, arrogance or whatever you’d like, but I call it a man of unwavering conviction who feels God’s wind at his back & knows he has a higher calling
Sure, President Trump played China & used it as a bargaining chip against North Korea, but there’s something else at play
Most people can see & feel the presence of a true leader, & they become nervous when there’s a spiritual strength & aura surrounding them
Things are happening fast with President Trump at the helm, & that’s not just coincidence
What can I say?
I feel kust like these freed hostages….now that PDJT is President.
It’s a beautiful thing
Times… they are a changing.
