Vice President Pence Discusses North Korean Returnees…

Posted on May 10, 2018 by

Vice President Mike Pence has a lengthy detailed meeting with Margaret Brennan. The Vice President sat down for an interview at Joint Base Andrews. Hours earlier, he was among those to greet three Americans freed from North Korea.

40 Responses to Vice President Pence Discusses North Korean Returnees…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    May 10, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    And now for the negotiated NK fix next month…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • parteagirl says:
      May 10, 2018 at 2:05 pm

      Which, I believe, was accomplished weeks ago.

      Obama was the dumb one who took Air Force One to Copenhagen only to have Chicago lose their Olympic bid. Trump’s too smart for bad optics like that. It’s already a done deal.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Everywhereguy says:
        May 10, 2018 at 2:22 pm

        Fingers crossed, It ain’t over till both parties sign the same papers, and even then people welsh sometimes. But things look pretty good so far, compared to the prior 2/3 of a century…

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Shirley Goodwin says:
          May 10, 2018 at 2:48 pm

          I think you’re right. North Korea could certainly renege on the deal and we won’t know until we see where this goes. Even then, just because something is signed doesn’t mean it will be honored. Only time will tell.

          And I do prefer the term “reneged” over “welsh” given that I’m of Welsh origin and it is a term of derision against the Welsh people.

          Like

          Reply
  2. johnny5 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    It is clear who the real enemy is and its not Iran. Mr. President must squash them or all hell will break loose. The American people r not stupid. We all know who is behind these endless wars. Its obvious.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      May 10, 2018 at 2:13 pm

      Revelation 2:9 and 3:9 before you say what I think you’re about to say…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Malone Hardcastle says:
        May 10, 2018 at 2:33 pm

        I think – hope – that most Americans know who’s behind these endless wars: “the prince of this world”.
        And Cuppa…I’ve always assumed those “who say they are Jews and are not” are the supercessionist/Replacement sects. Is that what you mean?

        Like

        Reply
        • Cuppa Covfefe says:
          May 10, 2018 at 3:01 pm

          Soros, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and a host of hidden families (mostly European) whose wealth exceeds our wildest dreams (or nightmares).

          Yet they worship at the altar of Baal and mammon, and trade people as coldly and cavalierly as they do money…

          Like

          Reply
    • Lucille says:
      May 10, 2018 at 2:16 pm

      Why so cryptic, johnny5? Mmmm, let me guess who it is you hate.

      Like

      Reply
    • Evelyn says:
      May 10, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      Back at you with Revelation 3:15!

      Like

      Reply
    • Donzo says:
      May 10, 2018 at 2:32 pm

      Tell that to the Israelis.But I get your point. The enemy within….

      Like

      Reply
  3. The Boss says:
    May 10, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    VPOTUS does a great job controlling the message. Not allowing interruptions and nicely rejecting the lead-ins to a question or two. I think Margaret realized toward the end that her talking points were useless.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Sharon says:
      May 10, 2018 at 1:41 pm

      Yes.

      Since they have abandoned skilled journalism, the news-talkers’ paychecks are dependent on endless process, pretend questions, false problems, and everything always open-ended and movable.

      VP Pence quietly affirms prior positions and continues the principle of giving credit and profile to Chairman Kim, stroking Little Panda (as Sundance as explained and portrayed). Stroking Little Panda does not require weakness on the part of the United States of America.

      Strategic patience? Yeah. That worked well. /sarc …..and then she wants to suggest that there are not essential gains.

      The Left does not want solutions or bottom lines. The last thing they want is a calm and powerful influence for the simple reason that it interferes with their business model.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        May 10, 2018 at 3:06 pm

        Sort of like Big Pharma and the various “forces” behind socialized medicine. If everyone got well, they’d be out of business.

        And, gee, Big Pharma is in the seed control and pesticide business as well. Looks like the funders/worshippers of the Georgia Guidestones want to be totally vertically and horizontally integrated. No room for anyone else…

        Like

        Reply
    • Sharon says:
      May 10, 2018 at 1:42 pm

      OH! And then she has to recommend “prisoner swap” with Iran????????? Suddenly, she thinks she has an opportunity or a point??????????????

      Grrrrrrrrrrrrr……………..

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • we300 says:
        May 10, 2018 at 1:50 pm

        She was so eager to make that point, too. She’d been waiting with it. Too bad for her, I’d bet our POTUS has been working on that already. “These people are stupid.”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • singingsoul says:
          May 10, 2018 at 2:27 pm

          I endured the interview several times to get all nuances from it. The so called journalist seems to me more and interrogator and VP was more than patient ad enduring the questions.
          The media is so used getting a scup before anyone else and she seems to think VP has to do the same for her.
          It i non of their business what is in POTUS mind and how he approaches his meeting with NK or what he thinks and will do with Iran.
          The media has set themselves up as inquisitors.

          Like

          Reply
  4. paulyho39 says:
    May 10, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    I loved that Pence did not give way to that gal who kept trying to interject comments ..that obviously were aimed at tearing down VP Pence and the POTUS’ perspectives on their foreign policy positions! She kept trying to jump in…but Pence kept on his position! Good for him! I do think he could have made a point re Iran and the hostages they are holding…that after the wonderful “deal” they got from Obama, if they were serious at all about keeping the agreement and “becoming friends”…they would have unilaterally done something about releasing hostages..they’ve had several years now to show their willingness to ‘get along’…but have they done ONE THING?? Not on your life! That would have been a great response to her question!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Atomic Fireball says:
    May 10, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    “Margaret” reminds me why I ignore/starve CBSNBCABCCNNMSNBCWPNYT

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Bigdog35 says:
      May 10, 2018 at 1:43 pm

      Wasting away in “Margaretaville”
      Searching for a lost shaker of salt
      Some people claim that DJ Trump is to blame-
      But they know, it’s their own damn fault…

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • lotbusyexec says:
        May 10, 2018 at 2:09 pm

        Can I be a cowriter?

        Nibbling on fake news
        Watching the snow flakes
        All off the pundits dishing out foils
        Wearing my Magna hat On my front porch swing
        Smelling the main stream media beginning to boil

        Chorus
        Wasting away in “Margaretaville”
        Searching for a lost shaker of salt
        Some people claim that DJ Trump is to blame-
        But they know, it’s their own damn fault…

        I don’t know the reason
        I stayed faithful all season
        Nothin to show but this brand new PDJT
        But he’s a really Huge beauty an American Cutie
        How I got hereI was because of 8 years of Barack and Michutie

        Chorus

        Wasting away in “Margaretaville”
        Searching for a lost shaker of salt
        Some people claim that DJ Trump is to blame-
        But they know, it’s their own damn fault…

        I blew out my flip flop
        Stepped on the trump train
        Joined a bunch of fed up American patriots
        Some people on the left claim that there’s the Russian’s to blame
        But we know it’s all Hillary and Obama’s fault
        AND we KNOW it’s Hillary’s and Obama’s damn fault

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Sharon says:
      May 10, 2018 at 1:50 pm

      Exactly.

      Like

      Reply
    • Evelyn says:
      May 10, 2018 at 2:35 pm

      We need to come up with a redo of Weird Al Yankovic’s Midnight Start dedicated to CBSNBCABCCNNMSNBCWPNYT. Fits perfectly:

      I was waiting in the express lane with my twelve items or less
      At the checkout counter at the local grocery store
      I was only passin’ by
      But a paper caught my eye
      And I learned a few things I never knew before

      It said your pet may be an extra-terrestrial
      It said the ghost of Elvis is living in my den
      You can learn to cope with stress
      You can beat the IRS
      And the incredible frog boy is on the loose again

      Oh, Midnight Star
      It’s in the weekly Midnight Star
      Aliens from outer space are sleeping in my car
      Midnight Star, I wanna know, I wanna know

      Read more: “Weird Al” Yankovic – Midnight Star Lyrics | MetroLyrics
      Eat jelly doughnuts and lose twenty pounds a day
      Hear the story of the man born without a head
      And top psychics all agree
      That the telephone company
      Will have a brand new service that lets you talk to the dead

      Oh, Midnight Star
      You can believe it if you read it in the weekly Midnight Star
      They’re keeping Hitler’s brain alive inside a jar
      Midnight Star, I wanna know, I wanna know

      (Tell me, tell me, tell me how to make my bust-line grow)
      Midnight Star, I wanna know

      Oh, Midnight Star
      Well, don’t you know that I read it, I read it in the weekly Midnight Star
      The UFOs have landed and we’ll tell you where they are
      Midnight Star, I wanna know, I wanna know

      Well, you can read all about in in the weekly Midnight Star
      You can use you ESP to learn to play guitar
      Midnight Star I wanna know, I wanna know

      Like

      Reply
    • Shirley Goodwin says:
      May 10, 2018 at 2:51 pm

      If we’re being honest with ourselves, we really should add Fox to that list.

      Like

      Reply
  6. John Doe says:
    May 10, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    I just watched him do the same thing to Andrea Mitchell. It’s the soft level tone. It never rises in volume but somehow he emphasizes his calmness as he shuts down the various bimbos to whom he’s speaking.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 10, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    I read Drudge headlines. Rarely click on any story. One headline said Pence told Mueller it’s time to shut it down.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. JasonF says:
    May 10, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    As usual, CNN has the true story….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    May 10, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    This WHORE representing the press got her a$$ handed to her by our VP! She tried everything in her power to get him off script. I have said over the past few days that the North Korea situation has been RESOLVED (see my thread below).

    Everything leading up to June 12th meeting has been determined. What is really going to kill the WHORES (MSM), Democrats and BHO Administration is the fact that our President could rip up the Iran Deal and a little over a month later have the assurance that North Korea is going to completely denuclearize and get rid of their ballistic missiles for an US Embassy to be built in Pyongyang and a North Korean Embassy to be built in the US.

    It will also be announced that the US will be welcome in North Korea to watch them denuclearize. This will start sometime in July and be concluded by the end of the calendar year.

    Our President will also kill their talking points by making sure that the final agreement between us and North Korea is an actual TREATY that will require 2/3rd’s of the Senate to agree to. Unlike BHO, our President will do it by the book.

    As for the question about the current detainees in Iran, the WHORES sound like such fools to say that walking away from the Iran Deal assures that they will not be released.

    BHO HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO HAVE THEM RELEASED BEFORE AGREEING TO A DEAL!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 10, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    ” three Americans freed from North Korea”

    Which is being ignored as much as possible. Earlier today I was grocery shopping while wearing my customary “TRUMP- MAGA!” shirt from the volunteer campaign. Another gentlemen is the store said to me “Great shirt!”. I told him I had five so I could wear one every day. I had not planned to keep on wearing them. However, with current events being so vehemently anti-PDJT I am planning on doing that every day again this summer. He mentioned the MSM bias and said he felt the American people are starting to see what is going on because the MSM is so extreme. I hope that translates into MAGA style wins this November.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Lady in Red says:
    May 10, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Apologies if I missed it, but did Obama or Clinton make any statement welcoming these Americans home?

    Like

    Reply
  12. Michelle says:
    May 10, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    This chick is so annoying every time I watch her. I hate when women think that to be taken seriously, they have to act all concerned and tough. In other words, they think they have to act how they think a man acts. I would much rather see a woman secure in her own power of being a woman.

    Also, what makes her think Pence would divulge details of what’s been going on so far in discussions? It always amazes me the the press tries to ask stuff that they (should) know wont or shouldn’t be answered.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    May 10, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Like

    Reply

