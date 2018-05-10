Vice President Pence Discusses North Korean Returnees…

Vice President Mike Pence has a lengthy detailed meeting with Margaret Brennan. The Vice President sat down for an interview at Joint Base Andrews. Hours earlier, he was among those to greet three Americans freed from North Korea.
And now for the negotiated NK fix next month…
Which, I believe, was accomplished weeks ago.
Obama was the dumb one who took Air Force One to Copenhagen only to have Chicago lose their Olympic bid. Trump’s too smart for bad optics like that. It’s already a done deal.
Fingers crossed, It ain’t over till both parties sign the same papers, and even then people welsh sometimes. But things look pretty good so far, compared to the prior 2/3 of a century…
I think you’re right. North Korea could certainly renege on the deal and we won’t know until we see where this goes. Even then, just because something is signed doesn’t mean it will be honored. Only time will tell.
And I do prefer the term “reneged” over “welsh” given that I’m of Welsh origin and it is a term of derision against the Welsh people.
It is clear who the real enemy is and its not Iran. Mr. President must squash them or all hell will break loose. The American people r not stupid. We all know who is behind these endless wars. Its obvious.
Revelation 2:9 and 3:9 before you say what I think you’re about to say…
I think – hope – that most Americans know who’s behind these endless wars: “the prince of this world”.
And Cuppa…I’ve always assumed those “who say they are Jews and are not” are the supercessionist/Replacement sects. Is that what you mean?
Soros, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and a host of hidden families (mostly European) whose wealth exceeds our wildest dreams (or nightmares).
Yet they worship at the altar of Baal and mammon, and trade people as coldly and cavalierly as they do money…
Why so cryptic, johnny5? Mmmm, let me guess who it is you hate.
Back at you with Revelation 3:15!
Tell that to the Israelis.But I get your point. The enemy within….
VPOTUS does a great job controlling the message. Not allowing interruptions and nicely rejecting the lead-ins to a question or two. I think Margaret realized toward the end that her talking points were useless.
Yes.
Since they have abandoned skilled journalism, the news-talkers’ paychecks are dependent on endless process, pretend questions, false problems, and everything always open-ended and movable.
VP Pence quietly affirms prior positions and continues the principle of giving credit and profile to Chairman Kim, stroking Little Panda (as Sundance as explained and portrayed). Stroking Little Panda does not require weakness on the part of the United States of America.
Strategic patience? Yeah. That worked well. /sarc …..and then she wants to suggest that there are not essential gains.
The Left does not want solutions or bottom lines. The last thing they want is a calm and powerful influence for the simple reason that it interferes with their business model.
Sort of like Big Pharma and the various “forces” behind socialized medicine. If everyone got well, they’d be out of business.
And, gee, Big Pharma is in the seed control and pesticide business as well. Looks like the funders/worshippers of the Georgia Guidestones want to be totally vertically and horizontally integrated. No room for anyone else…
OH! And then she has to recommend “prisoner swap” with Iran????????? Suddenly, she thinks she has an opportunity or a point??????????????
Grrrrrrrrrrrrr……………..
She was so eager to make that point, too. She’d been waiting with it. Too bad for her, I’d bet our POTUS has been working on that already. “These people are stupid.”
I endured the interview several times to get all nuances from it. The so called journalist seems to me more and interrogator and VP was more than patient ad enduring the questions.
The media is so used getting a scup before anyone else and she seems to think VP has to do the same for her.
It i non of their business what is in POTUS mind and how he approaches his meeting with NK or what he thinks and will do with Iran.
The media has set themselves up as inquisitors.
A la Cathy Newman vs. Jordan Peterson: “So you’re saying…’
That’s a line they have perfected, isn’t it? “So, what you’re saying is…..” What a gift it is to have stable, knowledgeable people then respond, “No.”
I loved that Pence did not give way to that gal who kept trying to interject comments ..that obviously were aimed at tearing down VP Pence and the POTUS’ perspectives on their foreign policy positions! She kept trying to jump in…but Pence kept on his position! Good for him! I do think he could have made a point re Iran and the hostages they are holding…that after the wonderful “deal” they got from Obama, if they were serious at all about keeping the agreement and “becoming friends”…they would have unilaterally done something about releasing hostages..they’ve had several years now to show their willingness to ‘get along’…but have they done ONE THING?? Not on your life! That would have been a great response to her question!
“Margaret” reminds me why I ignore/starve CBSNBCABCCNNMSNBCWPNYT
Wasting away in “Margaretaville”
Searching for a lost shaker of salt
Some people claim that DJ Trump is to blame-
But they know, it’s their own damn fault…
Can I be a cowriter?
Nibbling on fake news
Watching the snow flakes
All off the pundits dishing out foils
Wearing my Magna hat On my front porch swing
Smelling the main stream media beginning to boil
Chorus
Wasting away in “Margaretaville”
Searching for a lost shaker of salt
Some people claim that DJ Trump is to blame-
But they know, it’s their own damn fault…
I don’t know the reason
I stayed faithful all season
Nothin to show but this brand new PDJT
But he’s a really Huge beauty an American Cutie
How I got hereI was because of 8 years of Barack and Michutie
Chorus
Wasting away in “Margaretaville”
Searching for a lost shaker of salt
Some people claim that DJ Trump is to blame-
But they know, it’s their own damn fault…
I blew out my flip flop
Stepped on the trump train
Joined a bunch of fed up American patriots
Some people on the left claim that there’s the Russian’s to blame
But we know it’s all Hillary and Obama’s fault
AND we KNOW it’s Hillary’s and Obama’s damn fault
Exactly.
We need to come up with a redo of Weird Al Yankovic’s Midnight Start dedicated to CBSNBCABCCNNMSNBCWPNYT. Fits perfectly:
I was waiting in the express lane with my twelve items or less
At the checkout counter at the local grocery store
I was only passin’ by
But a paper caught my eye
And I learned a few things I never knew before
It said your pet may be an extra-terrestrial
It said the ghost of Elvis is living in my den
You can learn to cope with stress
You can beat the IRS
And the incredible frog boy is on the loose again
Oh, Midnight Star
It’s in the weekly Midnight Star
Aliens from outer space are sleeping in my car
Midnight Star, I wanna know, I wanna know
Read more: “Weird Al” Yankovic – Midnight Star Lyrics | MetroLyrics
Eat jelly doughnuts and lose twenty pounds a day
Hear the story of the man born without a head
And top psychics all agree
That the telephone company
Will have a brand new service that lets you talk to the dead
Oh, Midnight Star
You can believe it if you read it in the weekly Midnight Star
They’re keeping Hitler’s brain alive inside a jar
Midnight Star, I wanna know, I wanna know
(Tell me, tell me, tell me how to make my bust-line grow)
Midnight Star, I wanna know
Oh, Midnight Star
Well, don’t you know that I read it, I read it in the weekly Midnight Star
The UFOs have landed and we’ll tell you where they are
Midnight Star, I wanna know, I wanna know
Well, you can read all about in in the weekly Midnight Star
You can use you ESP to learn to play guitar
Midnight Star I wanna know, I wanna know
Midnight Star, not start, typo. Here’s a good rendition from Youtube. Really fits the modern Fake News perfectly. Kind of like POTUS’s tweet about Schneiderman, Weiner et. al. from 2013: https://youtu.be/nHLY7Im3EY8
If we’re being honest with ourselves, we really should add Fox to that list.
Agreed.
I just watched him do the same thing to Andrea Mitchell. It’s the soft level tone. It never rises in volume but somehow he emphasizes his calmness as he shuts down the various bimbos to whom he’s speaking.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“bimbos”… I like that!
I read Drudge headlines. Rarely click on any story. One headline said Pence told Mueller it’s time to shut it down.
As usual, CNN has the true story….
This WHORE representing the press got her a$$ handed to her by our VP! She tried everything in her power to get him off script. I have said over the past few days that the North Korea situation has been RESOLVED (see my thread below).
Everything leading up to June 12th meeting has been determined. What is really going to kill the WHORES (MSM), Democrats and BHO Administration is the fact that our President could rip up the Iran Deal and a little over a month later have the assurance that North Korea is going to completely denuclearize and get rid of their ballistic missiles for an US Embassy to be built in Pyongyang and a North Korean Embassy to be built in the US.
It will also be announced that the US will be welcome in North Korea to watch them denuclearize. This will start sometime in July and be concluded by the end of the calendar year.
Our President will also kill their talking points by making sure that the final agreement between us and North Korea is an actual TREATY that will require 2/3rd’s of the Senate to agree to. Unlike BHO, our President will do it by the book.
As for the question about the current detainees in Iran, the WHORES sound like such fools to say that walking away from the Iran Deal assures that they will not be released.
BHO HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO HAVE THEM RELEASED BEFORE AGREEING TO A DEAL!
W: Damn Trump is pretty good at STRATEGERY. Who’d ever thought.
Yep. And all the DEMONcRATs have to offer is Stragedy…
” three Americans freed from North Korea”
Which is being ignored as much as possible. Earlier today I was grocery shopping while wearing my customary “TRUMP- MAGA!” shirt from the volunteer campaign. Another gentlemen is the store said to me “Great shirt!”. I told him I had five so I could wear one every day. I had not planned to keep on wearing them. However, with current events being so vehemently anti-PDJT I am planning on doing that every day again this summer. He mentioned the MSM bias and said he felt the American people are starting to see what is going on because the MSM is so extreme. I hope that translates into MAGA style wins this November.
Apologies if I missed it, but did Obama or Clinton make any statement welcoming these Americans home?
This chick is so annoying every time I watch her. I hate when women think that to be taken seriously, they have to act all concerned and tough. In other words, they think they have to act how they think a man acts. I would much rather see a woman secure in her own power of being a woman.
Also, what makes her think Pence would divulge details of what’s been going on so far in discussions? It always amazes me the the press tries to ask stuff that they (should) know wont or shouldn’t be answered.
I think Pence was greatly moved by this moment and I think gained even more respect for our President.
