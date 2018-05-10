Thursday May 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
“Love That Money!”
previous:
“One Way!”
LikeLike
The Paintings of Georgia O’Keeffe, covering her work from 1901 to 1972. Roughly chronological. Born in the midwest, O’Keefe moved to New York, summering in Lake George. She later moved to New Mexico.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Good Job
As Loren stood with his father, gazing at a beautiful Minnesota lake, the little four-year-old asked: “Daddy, who made this lake?” “God made it,” replied his dad, “and God made those trees and all this beautiful scenery.”
There was a moment’s silence. Then, placing his hands on his hips, little Loren said: “He sure did a good job!”
Yes, He did, yet this scenery was nothing compared with the glory this earth will know when Christ returns to reign. If earth’s rivers and lakes, its mountains and valleys, its landscapes and seascapes can now be so breath-taking, so awe-inspiring, what will be its beauty when prophecy is fulfilled and the curse removed!
“The wilderness and the solitary place shall be glad for them [God’s people, Israel] and the desert shall rejoice, and blossom as the rose.
“It shall blossom abundantly, and rejoice even with joy and singing: the glory of Lebanon shall be given unto it, the excellency of Carmel and Sharon, they shall see the glory of the Lord, and the excellency of our God.”
“…for in the wilderness shall waters break out, and streams in the desert.
“And the parched ground shall become a pool, and the thirsty land springs of water…”
“And the ransomed of the Lord shall return, and come to Zion with songs and everlasting joy upon their heads: they shall obtain joy and gladness, and sorrow and sighing shall flee away” (Isa. 35:1,2,6,7,10).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-good-job/
LikeLiked by 2 people
The curse is removed from the earth when the Lord Jesus Christ returns physically to the earth (not coming for his church, when he appears in the air) to set up his Kingdom:
Zechariah 14:3 Then shall the LORD go forth, and fight against those nations, as when he fought in the day of battle.
4 And his feet shall stand in that day upon the mount of Olives, which is before Jerusalem on the east, and the mount of Olives shall cleave in the midst thereof toward the east and toward the west, and there shall be a very great valley; and half of the mountain shall remove toward the north, and half of it toward the south.
Isaiah 11:1 ¶ And there shall come forth a rod out of the stem of Jesse, and a Branch shall grow out of his roots:
2 And the spirit of the LORD shall rest upon him, the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of counsel and might, the spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the LORD;
3 And shall make him of quick understanding in the fear of the LORD: and he shall not judge after the sight of his eyes, neither reprove after the hearing of his ears:
4 But with righteousness shall he judge the poor, and reprove with equity for the meek of the earth: and he shall smite the earth with the rod of his mouth, and with the breath of his lips shall he slay the wicked.
5 And righteousness shall be the girdle of his loins, and faithfulness the girdle of his reins.
6 The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.
7 And the cow and the bear shall feed; their young ones shall lie down together: and the lion shall eat straw like the ox.
8 And the sucking child shall play on the hole of the asp, and the weaned child shall put his hand on the cockatrice’ den.
9 They shall not hurt nor destroy in all my holy mountain: for the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the LORD, as the waters cover the sea.
We cannot even imagine how glorious his creation will be when the curse is removed!
Genesis 3:17 ¶ And unto Adam he said, Because thou hast hearkened unto the voice of thy wife, and hast eaten of the tree, of which I commanded thee, saying, Thou shalt not eat of it: cursed is the ground for thy sake; in sorrow shalt thou eat of it all the days of thy life;
18 Thorns also and thistles shall it bring forth to thee; and thou shalt eat the herb of the field;
————————————————-\
1Thesalonians 4:13 ¶ But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope.
14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.
15 For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.
16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really want to watch the NK hostages arrive but I can’t stay up that long. I guess I’ll tape it. Someone cheer for me.
LikeLike
Anyone have ideas on why a Portable AC unit vent hose would be disconnecting? HD LG Electronics 10,200BTU.
Just reconnected it and fingers crossed it’ll stay good tonite.
Thanks for any ideas.
LikeLike
Hmmm.. Maybe a abnormal pressure buildup causing blow off?
Maybe you could use the red neck fix all.. duct tape.. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Used Duct Tape! It ripped out!
LikeLike
I have a portable LG A/C; however, mine is a smaller unit. Mine is still in the basement, I don’t install it here in NY until after Memorial Day. I think my hose has to be turned an 1/8 of a turn to lock it in place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thx, D_I.
LikeLike
What Mary Ann said – these single vent hose units need some air coming into the room to exhaust the heat & humidity. in a small bedroom (like where I run mine) I have to leave the door open a crack,etc. to let some air in from somewhere so the unit will function properly.
I would have preferred one with two hoses (one for intake), but I figure that I can use some cleverness and ingenuity this summer and put a flexible hose from the window down to the base of the unit to supply the make-up air.
LikeLike
Gawd. I really hope I fixed it for tonite.
It’s so.hot down here in FL. Waay too hot to sleep w/o AC and my Central AC is OUT.
LikeLike
Hoping we inadvertantly moved it a bit after the tube was installed.
LikeLike
There are some rock and roll songs that are just downright eerie. I still get chills hearing this.
LikeLike
Huge deep Lava Lake. ugh:
LikeLike
This was one of my dear mother’s favorite sayings…
LikeLike
Happy Cursday…
Sammie’s First Bath! 8 Week Old Chihuahua Puppy
LikeLike
It’s CURSDAY!!! Treepers!
LikeLike
If you’ve been around a while you may remember my saying that the Democrats have never really met an enemy of the US they didn’t like and embrace and that Russian Cold War policy was to treat tactical nuclear devices as just plain rounds of ammunition.
Russian Army commanders had the unilateral anbility to fire tactical nukes if they were being overrun or their use offered a major tactical advantage. Strategic nukes were a Kremlin item, low-yield tacticals were Army items.
Not too often you see both of my beliefs addressed and confirmed in one place, never mind a quasi-Federal publication. Tiimes change, Ratsc and Russians don’t:
https://www.federaltimes.com/congress/2018/05/10/dems-target-low-yield-nukes-but-hasc-approves-trump-plans-on-party-lines/
LikeLike