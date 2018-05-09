Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm EST Livestream

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the press briefing for Wednesday May 9th. Anticipated start time 3:30pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
More fun. Slug ’em, Sarah.
WHY oh WHY do they continue this farce?? Take away the press credentials, Pres. Trump!! Just like you HINTED in your tweet this morning😄. Ms. Sanders should just send out an email blast and say….have a good day…DONE!!!
Press: Did NK release the prisoners because the Russians told KJU he could get a weekend with Stormy Daniels and that would be a little like F###ing Trump?
They’re certainly thinking it, even though the bat-guano cowards won’t say it out loud in the WH,
While the WHORES try to say that our President has alienated our European “friends” because he got us out of the Iran Deal, remember why Europe was fighting to stay in it! Follow the money ($21 Billion a year).
For the WHORES that say that Macron spoke with the Iranians today pledging to stay in the deal, they damn well know what it will mean. They have $632 Billion reasons why they will NOT remain part of the deal!
Sarah just blasted the N.Y. Times for saying yesterday that Secretary of State Pompeo was “missing in action” while President Trump tore up the Iran Agreement. He was on a plane flying to North Korea to rescue the 3 American hostages that have just been released. And of course, the N.Y. Times won’t respond to this smackdown.
http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2018/05/09/new-york-times-slams-awol-pompeo-then-learns-was-rescuing-americans.html
Acosta tried to acost Sarah. Such a jerk.
Time for aversive conditioning; pull his credentials for a month. Brats only understand force.
Acosta is insufferable; always making a question into an editorial.
Well done, Sarah!! ♥
Acosta, once again, gets my vote for most annoying presstitute
