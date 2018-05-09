Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm EST Livestream

Posted on May 9, 2018 by

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the press briefing for Wednesday May 9th.  Anticipated start time 3:30pm EST

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

11 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm EST Livestream

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    May 9, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    More fun. Slug ’em, Sarah.

  2. Tutumuch says:
    May 9, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    WHY oh WHY do they continue this farce?? Take away the press credentials, Pres. Trump!! Just like you HINTED in your tweet this morning😄. Ms. Sanders should just send out an email blast and say….have a good day…DONE!!!

  3. Marica says:
    May 9, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Press: Did NK release the prisoners because the Russians told KJU he could get a weekend with Stormy Daniels and that would be a little like F###ing Trump?

  4. fleporeblog says:
    May 9, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    While the WHORES try to say that our President has alienated our European “friends” because he got us out of the Iran Deal, remember why Europe was fighting to stay in it! Follow the money ($21 Billion a year).

    For the WHORES that say that Macron spoke with the Iranians today pledging to stay in the deal, they damn well know what it will mean. They have $632 Billion reasons why they will NOT remain part of the deal!

  5. andyocoregon says:
    May 9, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Sarah just blasted the N.Y. Times for saying yesterday that Secretary of State Pompeo was “missing in action” while President Trump tore up the Iran Agreement. He was on a plane flying to North Korea to rescue the 3 American hostages that have just been released. And of course, the N.Y. Times won’t respond to this smackdown.

    http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2018/05/09/new-york-times-slams-awol-pompeo-then-learns-was-rescuing-americans.html

  6. Sandra-VA says:
    May 9, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Acosta tried to acost Sarah. Such a jerk.

  7. j1u2l3i4a5 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Well done, Sarah!! ♥

  8. 4beagles says:
    May 9, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Acosta, once again, gets my vote for most annoying presstitute

