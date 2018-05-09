President Trump and First Lady Melania Celebrate Military Mothers and Spouses at White House Event…

Earlier today President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania celebrated military mothers and spouses with an event at the White House. Both the President and First-Lady delivered remarks:
[Transcript] 3:28 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much, Melania. She’s become a very, very popular First Lady. I’m reading that. (Applause.) And I’m reading — I’m seeing all those stories, and they love Melania. And thank you, Karen — and Karen, and Ivanka, and Kellyanne. Thank you all for being here. Thank you very much.
To all of the military spouses here with us this afternoon: Welcome to the White House. A very, very special place. We are honored by your presence, and we celebrate your heroic service. And that’s exactly what it is.
Too often, military spouses do not receive the recognition they deserve. Do you know that feeling? Do you know that feeling? (Laughter.) I don’t think so, no. You endure long separations during deployments, and some of them are much longer than you ever bargained for. You routinely move your families around the country and all over the world. You maintain morale in your family and across the military community. Your support is essential to making our military the mightiest fighting force in the world, and getting stronger all the time.
We just approved $700 billion for our military. So we’re going to be — (applause) — we’re going to be having the best equipment ever known. And next year, $716 billion. So I wanted to let you know. (Applause.)
And, by the way, I know you don’t care about this, but that also includes raises for our military. (Applause.) First time in 10 years.
Your love, resilience, and courage uplifts our heroes and, indeed, our nation. We are forever in your debt.
I also want to thank all of the spouses here today who are serving in uniform. You are an inspiration to us all — a great inspiration. (Applause.)
Today I’m here to tell you that my administration is totally committed to every family that serves in the United States Armed Forces. That is why, earlier this year, I was proud to sign that big pay raise that I’ve already spoken about. And I am proud of it. And I guess there will be others, too. Would you like one sooner, or do you want to wait another 10 years? I don’t know. (Laughter.)
We’re also taking action to expand employment opportunities for our great military spouses. And I know what you’ve gone through. The competence is so high and yet it’s so difficult. That’s not going to happen anymore.
One of the things that helps is our tremendous job situation in the United States. We just did 3.9 percent unemployment, which is the biggest of this century; the best of this century. So that helps. That really helps a problem.
But even beyond that, you’re going to be given treatment like never before. As you know, the unemployment rate among military spouses, of whom more than 90 percent are women, is estimated to be four times higher than the unemployment rate that I just spoke of.
But we are going to change that, and we are going to change it as quickly as we can. It will go fast. You’ve seen what we’ve done, and we will do it. We get it done.
We’re working with states across the country to encourage them to remove licensing barriers so that spouses who work in careers such as teaching, nursing, and law, many others, also can get a job in their profession no matter where they move.
And in just a moment, I will take executive action to promote military spouse hiring across the federal government, something that people have wanted Presidents to do for a long time. Military spouses have already shown the utmost devotion to our nation, and we want to show you our devotion in return. (Applause.)
We will now ensure that you have better access to federal jobs. By taking this action today, we are leading by example and encouraging American businesses across the country to expand job opportunities for our incredible and talented and highly educated military spouses. This includes opportunities to work remotely, which technology, as you know, has made more possible and more of everything in life possible than ever before.
America owes a debt of gratitude to our military spouses. We can never repay you for all that you do. We know what you do, and your spouse knows what you do. We can never repay you for that, but we can and we will give you the opportunities you deserve.
Today, we take one of many important actions to ensure that you are free to pursue your careers, support your families, and continue serving this nation that we all love so much. When you are strong, your families are strong, and America thrives.
Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America. Thank you very much for all you do. Thank you very much. Thank you. (Applause.)
Should I sign it? (Applause.)
(The executive order is signed.) (Applause.)
Thank you all very much. This has been a great honor, and we’ll see you around. Thank you. Thank you. (Applause.)
“Good job, hon.” ~ Pres Trump
So cute!
I don’t remember another president ever doing so much for our Military.
It is really heartening to see.
What a couple……unlike any others!
Melania looks AMAZING and you can tell that her confidence in public speaking is growing by the day. She’s going to be a huge asset going forward.
POTUS looks super relaxed and happy. One of the most cheerful moments I can recall seeing for the first couple.
Their marriage and commitment to their jobs is unbreakable.
I continue to be awestruck by vsg president Trump!
It’s refreshing to have both a POTUS and VP so committed to our armed forces and their families. It’s very obvious that the service members and their family members know it.
The best President ever. He’s always finding ways to opens doors to opportunity because he listen to peoples needs. He cares about everyone. Such a big heart & a great mind. We are so blessed.
All of the mean spirited harpies who get off on watching the Trumps interact and imagine Melania is avoiding his hand or his kiss and speculate wildly about their marriage are crazy. They both look happy, happy to be together, and affectionate. I think they are great and we are so blessed to have them in the WH.
It just dawned on me that sometimes she’s not going to want her makeup smudged. I forget about makeup ’cause I gave it up some (more like a loong) time ago. Takes too much time!!!
(As a reason why they do cheek kissing)
Check kissing is very European and part of her culture and upbringing. It was sweet to see on Monday when Mrs. Trump rolled out her “Be Best” campaign, she finished her speech and he kissed both her cheeks, then went back and kissed the first check again. He was so proud of her and she kept smiling at him with great love, affection and admiration. Today was the same,
Too bad the haters are missing out, the rest of us are better people for watching our First Couple respect and love each other. The people that need that good example the most are too filled with hate and darkness to let any goodness in.
My wife and I watched the presentation together and hope all of our military members and their spouses realize how fortunate they are! We longed for such a leader during our 20+ years. My wife is a saint for putting up with everything we endured. Through it all she held a family together, raised two wonderful children which are now wonderful adults and attempted to train me (an impossible task!).
I love you, Darling! Looking forward to another 50 years with you.
50 Years…congrats!
Wonderful post!
God bless you and your lucky wife, what a testament to love, 50 years!
Cheers ❤️🥂❤️
That’s her fifth language. Michelle you are comparatively speaking, a dunce
But Michelle speak “street” yo.
And don’t Forget her skills with the hula hoop!
Ebonic plague…
God has blessed law enforcement, the US military, and We The People with a President who honors them totally unlike the previous occupant of “our” White House.
Everybody is winning.
Melania Trump is the hottest most beautiful woman on the planet-both inside and out. Treeper ladies are a close 2nd!
Both President Trump and Melania bring such a positive attitude to every event. I figured out why the left is so stupid over Melania– they most likely have never see a kind person that wants nothing in return in action. They are puzzled and afraid of it.
I love her – she is so beautiful and gracious I cannot even be jealous of her perfection. I adore them both.
Mr. President and First Lady Melania, your recognition, respect and support for our beloved Military speaks volumes.
We join you in thanking and praying for ALL who serve, active and retired, as well as their parents and spouses and especially their children.
The sacrifices made to protect our freedoms is a debt that cannot be repaid.
Thank you, Mr. President.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
What do porn hookers an CNN have in common?
They both fake it.
What do porn stars and liberals have in common? ans: They’re both great at changing positions in front of a camera.
Seriously?
This chatter does nothing to add to a civil, respectable conversation.
To say nothing of it being totally off topic (you’re on the wrong thread).
Take it elsewhere, boys.
CNNHUB
Compare and contrast Pres. Trump and Melanie to Pres. Obama and Michelle . Obama so obviously held America’s military families in contempt that he couldn’t even scheme up decent photo-ops . Just about everything that the First Family is doing these days are things that Obama could have done if he had even an ounce of our current First Families patriotism . Keep on making America great again Pres. trump and family , and don’t you dare get tired of winning for the American people and the world . I refuse to tired of winning . I want to keep on winning and winning and winning ……
I loved “my husband” (twice).
❤️❤️
Let’s celebrate this event by throwing illegal aliens out of the American healthcare system and spending that money on veterans.
The Stars and Stripes should get permission to repost this in their papers. Everyone should link this page on their website and social media sites, and to do the same of all the other accomplishments the President Trump is doing for the USA and its allies, etc.
Is it okay to say our First Lady is hot?
As a military wife I watched this with such overwhelming gratitude for our President and First Lady. For the first time in years I truly feel like we have a Commander in Chief that cares! OhMyWord…didn’t mean to sound like Michelle Obummer!!
Thank you, Leslie, for sharing your husband and family for the good of our Sovereign United States of America ❤️
This is an incredible boost for our military families. I wonder how many service spouses are impacted by this?
* * * *
I think President Trump knows he has a seriously valuable asset in Melania – both personally and professionally / politically. And its obvious she knows that he’s doing great things for this country.
Their detractors are just making public fools of themselves.
