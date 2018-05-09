Narrative Fail – CNN Poll Shows Democrat Generic Ballot Advantage Disappeared – Porn Stars Ain’t Selling Like They Used To…

Unfortunately for CNN’s narrative engineers, it’s back to the drawing board ahead of the 2018 mid-term elections. Russia, Russia, Russia and Porn-Stars, Porn-Stars, Porn-Stars just ain’t selling no more… If only Comrade Stormy was Russian – ::heavy sigh::
.
According to their own CNN polling (full pdf below), despite their earnest engineering efforts, when considering issues for the upcoming mid-term elections – there’s less interest now in Russia-Russia-Russia/Sexual Harassment nonsense, than there was three months ago.
About six months out from Election Day, 47% of registered voters say they back the Democratic candidate in their district, 44% back the Republican. Voters also are divided almost evenly over whether the country would be better off with the Democrats in control of Congress (31%) or with the GOP in charge (30%). A sizable 34% — including nearly half of independent voters (48%) — say it doesn’t matter which party controls Congress.
The Democrats’ advantage in the generic ballot dipped from 16 points in February to six points in March to just three points now. The party’s advantage has waned among enthusiastic voters as Republican enthusiasm has grown. (CNN LINK)
Additionally, the narrative engineering is failing, BIGLY:
People polled think Russian porn-star-sex is less important now than at the climax of the engineering endeavor. Oh dear.
Now, what?
.
Need moar winnamins!
Gotta love a good dose of karma 🙂
Meanwhile, in other news………..
“CNN Ratings Continue To Tank. Check Out These BRUTAL Numbers…”
https://www.dailywire.com/news/27880/cnn-ratings-continue-tank-check-out-these-brutal-amanda-prestigiacomo
Ha, I liked one of the posters comments there at that DailyWire story. Larry o posted;
“CNN announced today it would no longer air breaking news and would instead re-run news stories of the past, ” that we know we got right .” The rebranded network, to debut nation wide on Monday, and will be called “CNN Classic.”……..” Breaking news is hard ” said CNN chief, Jeff Zucker. ” You have to talk to sources, make sure their stories check out OK and then get on the air and not say anything STUPID.”
Bob: No surprise that Dem owned CNN’S ratings mirrors the Dem’s ratings! They are one and the same!
“Porn stars aren’t selling like they used to….” lol
That title made me laugh out loud while I was eating and I almost choked! Oh, my goodness – love SD’s wit!
Cause the US public is not buying such pornographic fake news anymore.
The public is no longer buying what the presstitues are selling.
“”If only Comrade Stormy was Russian “”
Last night they attempted to merge the Russia storyline, with the pornstar storyline, by saying that a Russian Oligarch paid Cohen 500k, and that the company the money was put into paid off Stormy.
so they actually attempted it, lol
Same with Morning Schmoe this AM. I honestly thought Schmoe was going to take a pencil and stick it in his jugular on live TV – he was so crestfallen about President’s Trump’s successes the prior 24 hours. And then with only 20 minutes left on his show – BREAKING NEWS – Korean Hostages Freed. Schmoe was off the set. I think someone stopped him before it was too late.
If schmoe don’t start takin’ Winnamines soon, I fear mika may find that he hung himself in the closet, any Mornin’Joe now…
Maybe someone should start leaving ropes laying around the set.
Seriously. These guys figuratively light themselves on fire everyday. I’m waiting for them to literally kill themselves at this point.
I keep expecting to see Rocky on that show.
Honestly, put a black wig on Mika and a mustache on Schmoe…
And there u have it, Natasha and Boris!
So either CNN will double down on Stormy or start looking for a missing plane again.
What they’ll attempt to do is discard her for another pornstar.
Maybe they will put Stormy on a missing plane…yeah that’s it, that’s the ticket…a plane that was bound for Russia…yeah yeah…
Missing plane, WhoreMe Daniels, didn’t Don Lemon say something about the plane flying into a……..never mind.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lordy DanO64……..that was pretty funny
ty,
Is WhoreMe Daniels related to Whore-hay Ramos?
Or…a missing plane full of Russian porn stars, who once saw Donald Trump on tv.
And they still haven’t gotten around to polling only registered voters and those highly motivated to vote.
And if they don’t use registered or likely voters, identified by party registration, the poll is just about useless. They most likely had a 55% dem and 45% Rep ratio in this, so the numbers are out of balance anyway.
They don’t really give enough info to judge the values of the results, most likely because they know that poiticians know what to look for more than the average Joe, especially in the morning. 😉
Let’s just cut to the chase where Trump wins 2 terms and makes American Great Again. Besides, I’m not tired of winning yet.
CNN fails at even promoting porn. Wow, pretty low.
Didn’t the Govt lose money running a whore house in Nevada,
CNN run like our old Gov’t.
Moonlight
Vegas here. Why yes they did. Took over a whorehouse for back taxes. The government couldn’t even give it away.
Who would patronize a whorehouse, that everyone would know, had cameras in every room?
Maybe the rumors that they are a CIA asset are true!
Yes they did but in order to save money they were running it by hand. Every one stopped coming. Did I spell that right?
Ha!
The Trump Boomerang is getting better and stronger with each passing day.
“If only Comrade Stormy was Russian”
Hahaha, you crack me up, Sundance.
😂😂
Thank you, sir, may I have another!
Tears of Sadness for Poor CNN
My wife is genuinely horrified that I love South Park and admonishes me for vulgarity and disgustingness.
But it is very funny.
South Park is awesome. I have watched each episode at least 20x.
My wife once walked in when I was watching the Saddam/Satan/Chris episode and walked out again when she saw a couple minutes, but the absurdity is too funny to ignore.
OMG! They killed Kenny!
😮
CNN is expert on failure, keep at it guys and we won’t have you around to laugh at anymore.
I had to tell an employee of CNN to be honest with their viewers on why there was a 13 point change against Democrats and in favor of Republicans!
Here is the thread I shared with the MORON:
LikeLiked by 9 people
Here is the chart on Blacks that is referenced in my tweet above:
Anytime a polled person says “I don’t know” what it really means is “I don’t want to say”.
Exactly! That is why the data on Blacks is mortifying for the Left, Democrats. MSM etc.
Folks I have and am even more confident NOW than ever before that the outcome of the November Election is going to drive many on the Left and MSM insane! It is going to be the beginning of the end of the Democrat Party as we know it!
Take this nugget from their BS Poll:
On more traditional issue priorities, voters are now more apt to say the nation’s economy will be an important factor in their vote than they were in February (84% call it extremely or very important now, up from 79% in February), with immigration (from 72% important to 76% now) and taxes (from 67% important to 73% now) are also on the rise.
At the same time, health care has dipped somewhat as a priority (from 83% important to 80%, with the most meaningful shift coming in the share who call it “extremely important,” which dipped from 53% in February to 46% now), along with sexual harassment (from 64% to 58%) and the Russia investigation (from 45% important in February to 40% now).
I put everything above (both posts) into one thread:
Its not even going to be close!
Fantastic News Flep!!! You are the answer to the Fake News Media!!!
Flap, have you seen the John James ad with the hell-fire missile? Yes 2018 will shock the progs as bad as if not worse as their shocker, in Nov of 16′. We need some numbers on MA, how is Liz Warren doing, is Stabenow is on the bubble, Liz can’t be far behind. 61 in the Senate is not out of the question. Believe Treeper’s Believe!
We lose and it’s not far fetched to think that under a Rat administration those Hellfires just might be on a DoJ drone aimed at the ‘undiverse’.
Warning to anyone with Eeyoristic tendencies: do NOT read fleporeblogs comments, they are dangerous for your health.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL 😂
SO……….MUCH………..WINNING!
May numbers are missing 7 percent of respondents, WUWT??
Thanks for all you do, Fle.
You are fierce and fearless, just like OUR President 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 7 people
^^^LIKE!^^^
This generic ballot lead thing, is this where they poll the MSM, the DNC and illegal aliens?
In their own poll, 34% say it doesn’t matter which party controls congress.
Do you think ANY of those people will go vote in the fall, when only congress is on the ballot? Hell no, they just told you that 34% of the people they called have absolutely no interest in politics. They have no curiosity to even investigate all of Cnn’s fake news.
So a full 34% of their survey are completely politically ignorant and probably believe everything they’ve heard.
Things like this reveal to us the true scope of President Trump’s approval. Personally, I have never heard of anybody who used to support him, now supporting the other side. he hasn’t lost 1 vote. He HAS picked up a lot of votes, though.
LANDSLIDE IMMINENT
We can only hope that the 34% represents the donkeycrats.
I know this info is encouraging but our side can’t afford to get complacent.
Who’s complacent? I’m just saying we’re going to stomp their ass and revel in it afterwards 🙂
Stomp and then grind on it.
Ahhhhh. a chance to wear my Doc Martens again.
Does anyone wonder what Ted Turner would have to say about what has become of CNN?
Probably wouldn’t care. Another lib.
Sundance you know I love you and I know you gotta sell papers but when your opponent is flaying themselves you zip it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
AttackAttackAttack!!!
#WAR!!
For everything there is a season.
Democrats are stuck on stupid.
That’s the only speed they have.
Imagine that. It’s a CNN poll.
Democrats are into CNN.
Republicans can’t handle CNN.
Among Independents, majority don’t listen anymore.
Translation: True numbers are worse.
Always remember 2016 CNN election poll numbers.
I remember pretty vividly a recent tweet of David Brody from CBN. The short and sweet of the tweet was that there was hope that all of this nonsense with Stormy Daniels would hurt POTUS’ standing with Christian voters (which is the of the biggest factors for putting him in office). Brody basically said that if people thought this would hurt the president, that the thought was basically nonsense.
What it all boils down to is, whether she is lying or not, most don’t care and they are getting truly sick of the story.
Yes and when the MSM and left crams lgbt, trans, sexual/gender fluidity down your throat non stop for 8 years and in your face for decades you get to a point where nothing shocks you.
It reminds me of when I was a kid in the supermarket and women would grab those trashy tabloid rags and read while waiting in line. Few bought them. Now a days I don’t see them, or rarely see one. Seems like all the shock value is gone. Iows we’ve been desensitized to weirdness.
Those papers were awesome when I was a kid. I didn’t know any better so my imagination would run wild. Kinda like Dems watching CNN.
I used to like Andrew Sullivan until he became boring and conventional.
But he wrote an article (it was maybe 10 years ago and I cannot find a link, but it IS there) where he said he went to a large, Christian dinner/gathering (a convention?) as an ostentatious homosexual, and was flabbergasted.
The Christian folk not only treated him with graciousness and good will, Sullivan actually found them erudite, witty and charming.
Leftists have NO clue about what Christians think, because they have NO clue about Jesus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is based on Cnn’s incorrect assumption of what the thought process of a Christian is. Christians don’t see President Trump as perfect, they see him as a sinner who’s doing everything he can to help the entire country, including Christians. Pointing out President Trump’s sins (even if you make them up, or even if they’re true) doesn’t hurt him in the eyes of Christians… and it may even help him.
Christians LOVE sinners. Jesus set the example.
Luke 19:5-7
“And when Jesus came to the place, he looked up, and saw him, and said unto him, Zacchaeus, make haste, and come down; for to day I must abide at thy house. And he made haste, and came down, and received him joyfully. And when they saw it, they all murmured, saying, That he was gone to be guest with a man that is a sinner.”
Off topic but this just in which I thought would interest the CTH community –
https://www.dailywire.com/news/30439/report-new-developments-inspector-generals-report-ryan-saavedra
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“….goose the Donk base…..”
Lmao
If that doesn’t win phrase of the day, it should at least get a strong honorable mention
Starring CNN’s Don Lemon as Wylie Coyote
“People polled think Russian porn-star-sex is less important now than at the climax of the engineering endeavor. Oh dear.”
I am really admonishing myself, but between Stormy and Kamala it is a struggle.
If you add in the 10% that lying Liars Communist News Network routinely adds to the poll
to the democrat side, and you get:
REAL POLL NUMBERS
REPUBLICAN 54%
DEMOCRAT 37%
Poor Monica L got disinvited at a town and country party because Bill is there. She is still paying for that stained blue dress after all those years.
She is rightfully pissed. And for that faux activist emma gonzalez.
That’s a classic shot of Don Lemon’s Toppik hairline.
And Fareed looks like the devil.
It appears as though if Oliar is to have a legacy at all, he’ll have to buy it from Subaru.
Those numbers were never accurate. No way would anyone ever vote to put the Democrats back in power. They always lie about polls. With Hillary, they were giving her about 12% of an advantage right off….So if its within the margin of error now, that means Republicans are probably 10% ahead…
Lordy, the cahooters are deflating.
WINNING.
“The invitation comes after Nunes threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of Congress over the agency’s resistance related to the chairman’s efforts to obtain documents related to the Russia investigation. ”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/justice-department-invites-devin-nunes-trey-gowdy-to-view-classified-russia-investigation-info
Nunes implied that someone at Justice may have withheld the communication from Sessions. Either very kindly giving Sessions a plausible excuse for being non-responsive or a very troubling tidbit about the current state of the DOJ.
Stormy’s in New Orleans today, she’s appearing in a sleaze club in the Quarter…wonder what kind of devotees of the political scene she’ll be entetaining there?
Y’all might remember her last Louisiana affair, to use a word, when she was involved with trying to get David Vitter dumped just before an election. She seems to have made an avocation out of screwing…or trying to…Republican politicians. She also tried to run for Vitter’s seat but dropped out when she couldn’t raise enough support. She misunderstood Louisiana’s affair with political whores.
Anyway, sheeeesssss baaaaack and supposedly using her own money to fund her whirlwind tour of sleaze shops to shore up her credibility as part of the Dump Trump movement. Have a few hurricanes and go away, Stormy, you make Bourbon Street look clean in comparison and you’re a political piker in comparison to the Homeboys here.
Her own money?
Wow she must have raked in big time cash with her CNN interviewers…mostly the women.
I believe that ‘her own money’ canard about as much as I believe Obama’s a ‘one love’, Christian-American. OK, I believe her more…
I bet CNN will not try and get any mileage out of this one:
Social Media Accuses Stormy Daniels of Sporting NXIVM Sex Cult Scar
Rumors swirl after NXIVM-like scar spotted on adult actress
https://www.infowars.com/social-media-accuses-stormy-daniels-of-sporting-nxivm-sex-cult-scar/
“…According to many, the scar is reminiscent of the branding scars administered to female NXIVM members to become part of founder Keith Raniere’s harem of sex slaves due to the similar shape of the scar (bearing Raniere’s initials) as well as the fact that it’s located on the lower inside hip where victims get branded…..”
“….. I think I am about to be initiated into
a gang….or maybe it’s a cult. Lol
— Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) February 19, 2010…”
If it was not for this quote from her, I would have some doubts because of what could be done with modern photo editing programs. In 1990 I had considered getting a tattoo to cover a keloid [raised] /hypertrophic scar. The artist said it would not work. Anyway, it is a heathen practice that under the Mosaic Law the Jews were not allowed to do. However, today we are not under the law, but under grace.
Leviticus 19:28 Ye shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor print any marks upon you: I am the LORD.
Romans 6:14 For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace. 15 What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid.
Before getting to the morality of tattoos, the aesthetics ought to be considered.
90% of them look like garbage.
Have to agree. Nothing more sad to me then a young girl with lovely skin and a huge tat. Too bad these kids can’t think of the future and realize they are going to outgrow this fad.
Safe and Sound
So basically, even the leftist media can’t rig polls enough to get the results they want. As in 2010 and 2014, if the GOP is even or close to even in the generic ballot, the dems are in for a bad night.
One might ask then why the dems have done well in alot of special elections last year and this year. Reason seems to be simply that dems continued to vote in election year type numbers while GOP voters voted in typical special election/off year election numbers. That won’t happen this November with all House seats and Senate and Governors races going on.
They CAN’T give the committee the documents b/c Schiff would break his neck rushing to the nearest cameras———-
LikeLiked by 1 person
Above reply is in wrong place
Just more evidence of the exponentially growing Blue Sinkhole.
Take a look at this, “non-partisan, non-profit” group investigating the Russian interference into our election.
*~Committee to Investigate Russia~*
I’ve qued up their “Advisory Board” for a quick look-see.
https://investigaterussia.org/advisory-board
See any familiar names? 😂
My local news reported that a Russian gave another Russian money who may have given that money to Cohn who may have given it to Trump. No proof yet but the Mueller investigation is still investigating. The only thing missing was the laugh track.
It’s a who’s who of liars, nuts and never-Trumpers. Quite a motley crew.
Speaking of CNN, has anyone thought that maybe Stormy Daniels was more about the AT&T vs DOJ lawsuit hanging up the sale of Time Warner and CNN to AT&T?
Nope? Well, maybe that’s worth looking into. Could be it’s more about money than politics. What industry does Stormy Daniels work in? Maybe she was promised her own HBO special, or a Stormy series?
AT&T calls on more expert witnesses to undermine DOJ’s antitrust lawsuit
http://money.cnn.com/2018/04/16/media/att-time-warner-michael-katz-peter-rossi/index.html
