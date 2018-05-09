Narrative Fail – CNN Poll Shows Democrat Generic Ballot Advantage Disappeared – Porn Stars Ain’t Selling Like They Used To…

Unfortunately for CNN’s narrative engineers, it’s back to the drawing board ahead of the 2018 mid-term elections. Russia, Russia, Russia and Porn-Stars, Porn-Stars, Porn-Stars just ain’t selling no more… If only Comrade Stormy was Russian – ::heavy sigh::

According to their own CNN polling (full pdf below), despite their earnest engineering efforts, when considering issues for the upcoming mid-term elections – there’s less interest now in Russia-Russia-Russia/Sexual Harassment nonsense, than there was three months ago.

About six months out from Election Day, 47% of registered voters say they back the Democratic candidate in their district, 44% back the Republican. Voters also are divided almost evenly over whether the country would be better off with the Democrats in control of Congress (31%) or with the GOP in charge (30%). A sizable 34% — including nearly half of independent voters (48%) — say it doesn’t matter which party controls Congress. The Democrats’ advantage in the generic ballot dipped from 16 points in February to six points in March to just three points now. The party’s advantage has waned among enthusiastic voters as Republican enthusiasm has grown. (CNN LINK)

Additionally, the narrative engineering is failing, BIGLY:

People polled think Russian porn-star-sex is less important now than at the climax of the engineering endeavor. Oh dear.

Now, what?

Need moar winnamins!

