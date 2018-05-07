First Lady Melania Trump Announces New Children’s Initiatives – 3:00pm livestream

Posted on May 7, 2018 by

First Lady Melania Trump will be delivering a Rose Garden announcement on new initiatives for children’s well-being.

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

  1. daughnworks247 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    The single most gracious woman on the planet.

  2. rashomon says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    C.L.A.S.S.

  3. mikey says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    My top two recommendations for improving a child’s well being:
    1) Stop feeding them sugar for breakfast, lunch and dinner
    2) Close down the DODI (Dept of DeEducation and Indoctrination) and turn it over to locals. They can pay for all the crazy stuff locally too.

    • AmericaFirst says:
      May 7, 2018 at 3:29 pm

      #3 Marry and stay married to their other parent.

    • Patriot1783 says:
      May 7, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      4 Have children because you want children for them, not their welfare subsidy.

    • PatriotGalNC says:
      May 7, 2018 at 4:40 pm

      #4: Do not allow children to look endlessly on smartphones, tablets, computers. Engage and TALK to your children. No social media whatsoever.

      • SWOhio says:
        May 7, 2018 at 4:49 pm

        I think it is too late to put that genie back into the bottle, even if we wanted to. However limits on electronics especially for young children is reasonable and proper.

        No electronics at the dinner table –

        My neighbor who happens to be an elementary school teacher and probably a pretty good one, limited her kids to 1/2 hour MAX a day of either phone, video games or television. I often saw her kids playing outside and they were all very active in sports. Grown up now and I hope they will raise their own kids with similar boundaries.

  4. FofBW says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    A REAL First Lady!!

  5. filia.aurea says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    There is no more important cause that the First Lady could champion. Thank you, FLOTUS.

  6. beach lover says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    I love our First Lady.

  7. Dances with Wolverines says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    MASA! (Make America SMART Again) Thank You Madam First Lady!

  8. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    The spiritual health and moral character of our children is more important than school lunches with carrots.

    • G3 says:
      May 7, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      Be Best is so much better than taking School Lunch choices away from children.

      • kenji says:
        May 7, 2018 at 3:48 pm

        Intentionally STARVING school children is the MOST aloof, detached (from reality), mean spirited action ever taken by a First Lady. Oh, and how are the kids BMI after her Dr. Mengele nutritional experiment? My guess … unchanged. The little fatties binged on donuts when they got home from school and sat on their butts playing video games

    • kenji says:
      May 7, 2018 at 3:44 pm

      Ohhhh GOOD ONE … you get an A++ from me! Dang it … see … now the public schools has ME practicing grade inflation as well. 😜

    • Pam says:
      May 7, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      Don’t forget Michelle’s hokey bring back our girls hashtag which didn’t amount to squat.

      Liked by 2 people

  9. Lumina says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    DId Flotus sparkle or what. She seemed so relaxed…
    I always told my girls to do the best they can do at school & work, It irked me when a 5-6th grade teacher would tell the kids they would end up working at McD’s if they slacked. I told my girls, if McD’s is the only job you can find to do their best and may one day own one or be in top management.

    • Mickey Wasp says:
      May 7, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      Exactly… My Mother started out as a bookkeeper and legal secretary making near nothing, went to school in the evening and gained a CPA degree. Before retirement she had six accountants and staff serving hundreds of clients.

  10. Running Fast says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Queue MSM attacks on Melania in 3…2…1

    Headline CNN.com “Cyberbullying is part of the first lady’s plan, despite critics pointing out her husband’s Twitter ways”

    • kenji says:
      May 7, 2018 at 3:49 pm

      They’re gonna cue up very soon.

    • thedoc00 says:
      May 7, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      All the news programs and “celebrity talk shows” have switched gears with respect to the First Lady. For the first 12 months, she was the foreign Barbie Doll and hooker who didn’t deserve respect.

      The two current major themes of the media (including Fox) is to portrait the president as an utterly untrustworthy liar in everything and totally isolated. To further the isolation theme, the media celebrities have switched to “poor Melania”, who needs to divorce her evil husband or poor Melania, who is too stupid to see she who should divorce her evil husband.

  11. Mickey Wasp says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Wow… I enjoy my loveies elegant southern belle draw. But if she could mimic FLOTUS’s accent from time to time. I’d fall deeper in love, I mean, I’d be like a puppy waggin my tail and giving out sloppy kisses.

  12. kayray444 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Our First Lady is truly inspirational and you can tell she is kind.

  13. fedback says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    So proud of the First Lady
    Just love it when she says ‘ My husband’, it’s so sweet

    Very touching witnessing the deep love between Donald and Melania

    • Lumina says:
      May 7, 2018 at 3:46 pm

      To discredit or change the topic from FLOTUS announcement, it was no surprise today the Daily Mail had articles suggesting FLOTUS maybe living in a house with her parents near Baron’s school & FLOTUS & POTUS are rarely seen together only at official things. Also more bunnies or porn stars with sordid trysts w/ POTUS decades ago. Our FLOTUS floats above it all….it did not seem like they were putting on an act for the cameras.

  14. distracted2 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Having seen her visit and interact with children for the past 18 months, I have no doubt she will make a real difference. She was radiant today!

  15. be says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Proud of our President Trump and our beautiful gracious First Lady Melania Trump ..
    Thank you for being you and helping America be great again.

  16. G3 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    If you want to see victims of cyber bullying- just look at the responses on Twitter after the First Lady, President or White House posts.
    Fox Twitter was posted on Melania’s announcement on CTH last night— the bullying was non-stop.

  17. TeaForAll says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Here is Kalani’s video on bullying
    http://allthemoms.com/2018/03/01/kalani-goldberg-bullying-arizona-teen-viral-video/
    God Bless our First Lady Melania
    BE BEST

  18. justgoodcovfefe says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    FLOTUS has stepped into her calling beautifully . She is so inspiring on so many levels.

  19. fedback says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    I was blown away by the love between POTUS and FLOTUS.

    • kenji says:
      May 7, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      Don’t worry … the DailyMail will have a story about how ‘stilted’ the embrace of Donald and Melania looked to the … HATERS … of PDJT.

  20. Pam says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    FLOTUS is a very gracious and classy woman. When haven’t seen the likes of her in the white house for many many years. You can tell how sincere she is as a mother to help the causes of all children in this country. We are blessed to have her as our first lady.

  21. fleporeblog says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    That was absolutely breathtaking! Our country is so bless to not only have PDJT but our incredible FLOTUS. She absolutely loves children. Whenever she gets an opportunity to interact with them, she is as happy as happy can be. It is genuine. There is nothing fake about it.

    I absolutely loved the interaction between her and our President. LOVE! They not only love each other but they LOVE each and everyone of us as well as our country. You couldn’t ask for anything more!

    • nikkichico7 says:
      May 7, 2018 at 4:48 pm

      Here! Here! How AWSOME President Trump and First LADY Melania are❗️🇺🇸❤️🌹🌹
      She’s three times a lady and WE LOVE 💕 HER🌹🌸🌺🥀🌻🌼🍄❤️

  22. kenji says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    I’m not particularly oriented toward “touchy-freely” do-gooder activities that actually DO very little good. However, this kids “Buddy bench” sounded like a really great idea for the school playground (or lunchroom). Something of a Match.com for kids looking for a new friend. I can see such a program actually doing good. And nobody is being FORCED to do anything, but the opportunity is created for those who do. Oftentimes kids are simply to shy or lack the self-confidence to strike up a conversation with a new classmate. Good for this kid, and for Melania pointing it out.

  23. bluegirl says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Brains, beauty, grace and class!!! We are so blessed to have such a wonderful loving First Lady!!!!

  24. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    May 7, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    I think children’s well-being includes not being tortured and raped by elite pedophiles. Could we fix that problem please?

  25. tuskyou says:
    May 7, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Melania is Forever First Lady.
    That other thing isn’t even as lady
    MAGA

  26. BurmaShave2 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Goodness! The contrast between ‘Be Best’ and a recent extensive program mandating what children can and cannot eat for lunch is so great as to be astounding.

    In the spirit of ‘Be Best’ graciousness I will just make this point without belaboring the details; but in any case, I still feel the contrast should at least be noted.

    • GB Bari says:
      May 7, 2018 at 4:32 pm

      That’s the difference between Leftwing Democrats who always think they know better than the rest of us and who dictate how we must act, eat, sleep, go to the toilet (with Trannies), etc etc.

      Whereas conservatives try to inspire us to do good things and be the best we can be, but of our own volition.

      YUGE difference.

  27. fleporeblog says:
    May 7, 2018 at 4:08 pm

  28. Li'l D in the Big D says:
    May 7, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    I’ve never heard Melania giggle before. It was beautiful as she introduced POTUS at 16:50.

  29. smiley says:
    May 7, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    🙂 ❤

