May 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #472

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

100 Responses to May 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #472

  1. sunnydaze says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Turning Point USA seems to be a great org. Kyle Kashuv is a darn good speaker, as are so many of their people.

  2. fleporeblog says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:24 am

    This POS Larry Sabato understands what has and more importantly will happen to the Democrats in November. He tries to sugarcoat it but he knows the truth!

    Absolutely more evidence that the Forgotten Men and Women aren’t going anywhere! Thankfully 😅 these morons have no choice but to push Stormy, Muh Russia, Mueller etc.

    Americans that love their country and our President will make sure that they pay and pay BIGLY for what they have done and continue to do.

    I will share a few snippets from the article linked above but I encourage each and everyone of you to read it because it is that good.

    From the article linked above:

    America’s political experts got it wrong in 2016 — not because they took too few polls, but because they made the false assumption that American elections are immune to societal change.

    They are, in large part, still getting things wrong, not only by failing to understand a new group of voters who put President Donald Trump in the White House but also by ignoring why they voted the way they did.

    And while the media obsesses over the future demise of the president, they aren’t pausing to consider the strength and durability of the coalition that swept him into office.

    For years, Smith’s politics reflected her community. She was raised a Democrat, her parents were Democrats, her husband was a Democrat, she worked for the Democrats. She even voted for Bernie Sanders in the presidential primary in March 2016.

    And then, suddenly, “I woke up one morning and said ‘I had had enough.’”

    “I am kind of that voter that was hiding in plain sight that no one saw coming. I was right here all along. I’ve seen the job losses here, the rising crime, the mess and heroin problem, society essentially losing hope. Something just gave in within me,” she said.

    To her surprise, her husband echoed her sentiments. They both voted for Trump.

    One group uniquely attracted to Donald Trump, regardless of their politics, was voters that experienced setbacks in life and saw the same kind of vulnerability and recovery in Trump they had experienced themselves.

    For this group, which I’ve named the Rough Rebounders, Trump’s appeal was inextricable from his foibles, be it bankruptcies or family ruptures or tragic mistakes.

    In his underdog status, they found a candidate with whom they identified. Trump’s constant positioning of his candidacy as counter to the Republican party’s desires, and even his unvarnished struggle with factual accuracy on the campaign trail, affirmed him as the candidate of last chances and won him a legion of loyalists among Americans facing their own second, or even last, chance in life.

    “Yes, I’d absolutely vote for Donald Trump again,” Millet, 68, says. “But here again, like Reagan, I’m gonna keep his feet to the fire. Long as he’s trying, as long as he makes sure he has our back, well then he has my support.”

    Julie Bayles did not decide she would vote for Donald Trump until she walked into the voting booth on Nov. 8, 2016.

    The 44-year-old mother of seven took issue with Trump’s coarse language and boorish behavior on the campaign trail and found both incompatible with the commands of her own Christian faith.

    “It was the hardest decision I think I’ve had to make as an adult in any voting process,” Bayles says.

    The alliance between the billionaire and the believers, however transactional, has persisted well into Trump’s presidency.

    “Funny, all of that anxiety, all of that praying,” Bayles says, “and it turns out I like him now much more than I did when I voted for him.”

    A Vietnam War veteran, he became a Democrat as a teenager and found his calling in the unions when he took a job as a custodian in a state mental institution.

    Many working-class voters like Harry, 71, have been portrayed as anxious, frustrated, angry and desperate.

    But my survey revealed a more complicated picture. The archetypal red-blooded, blue-collared Trump voter has worked an hourly-wage or physical-labor job after the age of 21 and experienced a job loss personally or in their immediate family in the last seven years. But a full 84 percent were actually optimistic about their future career path or financial situation, regardless of how they felt about their community’s prospects as a whole.

    This inherent optimism is a key nuance missed by most analysts. It’s a sentiment that perfectly matched Trump’s positive, forward-looking slogan: “Make America Great Again.”

    Maurer, 43, is the married, educated, suburban mom whom experts missed in the 2016 election — and still don’t get today. As a gun owner and strong defender of the Second Amendment, she based her vote entirely on the Supreme Court vacancy and who would fill it.

    Women were the group most likely to bail on Trump after it was revealed — one month before the election — that he had crudely boasted of sexual exploits on the “Access Hollywood” tape.

    Which is why the issue of gun ownership among women was critical. According to my survey, female Rust Belt Trump voters under the age of 45 are the demographic most likely to agree with the idea that every American has a fundamental right to self-defense.

    “One of the things I think Democrats did not understand about women and guns is that empowerment that a gun gives you.”

    • Robert Smith says:
      May 6, 2018 at 12:50 am

      Salena Zito is a semi regular on John Batchelors radio show. I heard bits and pieces of this over the last months.

    • Minnie says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:24 am

      Thank you for this post flep.

      This line particularly stood out for me:
      “He wasn’t the cause, he was the result”

      Yes, indeed, there are more “woke” voters than the dimwitted dems acknowledge – that, coupled with their arrogance, is their downfall.

      M🦁A🦁G🦁A

  3. jackphatz says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Total douche including the bag.

    • Harry Lime says:
      May 6, 2018 at 12:34 am

      Sarah was the only reason he got any votes at all. What a deluded maroon!

    • 4beagles says:
      May 6, 2018 at 12:37 am

      Only reason he got my vote was because Sarah Palin was on the ticket.

    • abigailstraight says:
      May 6, 2018 at 12:50 am

      That arrogant, self-righteous traitor will never believe or understand that Sarah Palin was the reason for HIS Season as a presidential candidate.
      If his delusions and hatred are true, his soul is doomed; God help him, if HE can.

    • wheatietoo says:
      May 6, 2018 at 12:53 am

      This, after Sarah endorsed this old fart for reelection in his last race.

      What a loathsome old sonovabitch!
      The only reason I held my nose and voted for him, was because of Sarah.

      He was known as “McNasty” for years, dating back to the Reagan presidency.
      Then he put on a act of ‘niceness’ to try to make people think that he had changed.

      No. He hasn’t changed.
      He is still McNasty…and nastier than he ever was.

    • Newman says:
      May 6, 2018 at 12:59 am

      With all the McKook news out there, I’m guessing his rathole is now being dug up to bury that POS once and for all.

    • CNN_sucks says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:10 am

      A real scumbag and a traitor until his last breath.

    • Robert Smith says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:12 am

      What a Maverick (c)!

    • rjcylon says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:24 am

      What a horrible thing to say. Besides having more genuine class than than McCain could ever hope to imitate, Sarah Palin accomplished more during her relatively short term in office than he has in his entire political career.

      In addition, Palin’s endorsement can actually decide primaries and elections, which is probably why he is so upset about choosing her. He doesn’t like it when patriots win elections. Apparently his plan was to lose to Obama by an even wider margin, but Palin actually gave him a fighting chance. I even voted for that ticket SPECIFICALLY because of her. I’m sure he’ll never forgive her for the positive influence she has had on this country, including paving the way for a no-nonsense, “tell it like it is” leader like Donald Trump to win the White House.

      At the end of the day, no one outside the deep state will actually buy his book (let alone read it) while Palin’s next book will be a national bestseller.

    • Minnie says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:27 am

      McStain never intended to win – period.

      His goal was achieved when he lost the Presidential election.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:36 am

      He still around? I thought he was gone…gone…gone.
      Good grief….what a traitor McCain is.
      McLoser is so irrelevant. The only excitement he can generate would be when he goes to jail because he is a real traitor.

    • Alison says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:40 am

      Is that his death bed confession?

      All I have to say is:

      That’s it?

      C’mon man.

      Please clap!

  4. woohoowee says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:30 am

    How much longer until Crooked’s indictment is handed down? We jess wanna arress!

    • phoenixRising says:
      May 6, 2018 at 12:37 am

      enough of the should have, would of, could of already (life review should be private)…

      Resign already…

      • Plain Jane says:
        May 6, 2018 at 1:56 am

        Senate probably has death benefits. He wants them also. I sure hate that VPP is invited to the funeral.

    • Mariposa323 says:
      May 6, 2018 at 12:58 am

      No . We want Justice . Not just arrests . Justice means the TOTAL take down of the deep state . Enough of the hypocrisy and the democrat Marxist’s always being above every law . This is such an old tired story . THE BAD GUYS WIN AND MAKE THE GOOD GUYS LOOK GUILTY . Why is that ? Why do the simple people who follow the law ALWAYS get vilified in real life ? The People are tired of this . THAT is why Trump’s poll numbers are going up , because the vast majority identify with the unfairness of the system that they are putting him trough . He who is a billionaire but who made the mistake to try and bring lawful order back into the system and being vilified and persecuted while the worst white collar criminals keep their safe positions and play the victim card . Well NO MORE . We have had enough . This time it has to be different . This time WE WILL WIN . MAGA!!

  5. keeler says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:33 am

    This looks interesting:

    “Aides to Donald Trump, the US president, hired an Israeli private intelligence agency to orchestrate a “dirty ops” campaign against key individuals from the Obama administration who helped negotiate the Iran nuclear deal, the Observer can reveal.

    People in the Trump camp contacted private investigators in May last year to “get dirt” on Ben Rhodes, who had been one of Barack Obama’s top national security advisers, and Colin Kahl, deputy assistant to Obama, as part of an elaborate attempt to discredit the deal.”

    https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/may/05/trump-team-hired-spy-firm-dirty-ops-iran-nuclear-deal

    Looking past the embarrassingly thread-bare political framing, it appears the Trump Administration has been using alternate channels (sound familiar?) to investigate Obama Administration figures and their dealings with Iran. Further note that while Rhodes, Kahl, Susan Rice, and Kerry all are named in the article Valerie Jarrett is conspicuously left out of this discussion.

    • wheatietoo says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:02 am

      If true…then So What!

      Our President didn’t have govt Intel Agents secretly doing covert ops against political opponents — like Ozero did!

      He hired his own.
      Well, maybe he did.
      Anyway, that’s how it’s done…and there is nothing illegal about it.

      The Guardian is a Trump-hating, globalist-owned rag that cannot be trusted.

      • MM says:
        May 6, 2018 at 1:11 am

        What’s good for the Goose is Good for the Gander…….
        More power to PDJT if this is true……..

      • jackphatz says:
        May 6, 2018 at 1:18 am

        Here’s there ‘source’ .
        “Aides to Donald Trump,”

        “One former high-ranking British diplomat with wide experience of negotiating international peace agreements, requesting anonymity, said:”

        “Sources said that officials linked to Trump’s team contacted investigators days after Trump visited Tel Aviv a year ago,”

        “Investigators were also apparently told to contact prominent Iranian Americans as well as pro-deal journalists –”

        Apparently ‘anonymous’ was available for this trip.

        But. they. still. don’t. get. why. we. hate. fake. news.

      • keeler says:
        May 6, 2018 at 1:36 am

        Yes, we should completely reject the political framing by the Guardian… “Looking past the embarrassingly thread-bare political framing.”

        To further dismiss its political angle I would point out the Guardian, though clearly trying to make the Administration look as bad as possible, cannot claim anything the latter has done is illegal. We are left with the pathetic image of a British diplomat stomping his feet over the fact the sacred cow of diplomatic protocol has been violated by Mr. Mean President.

        However, the substance of the report (that the Trump Admin was/is investigating the Obama-Iran connections) fits how both Trump (via parallel systems outside the corrupted bureaucratic apparatus) and the corporate media (releasing of potentially damaging information first in order to construct a desired narrative around that information) work.

        In trying to tell us what we should think about what Trump might have done, the Guardian may (and I do realize it is only a may) have exposed another looming Obama scandal.

        As a final thought, I would remind everyone the Iran deal a) involved the US shipping $1.7B in foreign currency concurrent with Iran releasing American hostages and that b) there are still parts of that deal which are secret. Both of those facts provide space for a myriad of graft, side-dealing, and crime.

  6. Matt Transit says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:35 am

    With all of the intelligence agencies united against him, to unseat the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is that there has not been any legitimate claim found against him of ANY criminal act!
    None of us are saints.
    But according to the US DOJ, FBI, NSA, and others, by their own investigations, President Trump MUST be a Saint!
    (Since nothing real can be pinned on him- they’ve had to make it all up out of thin air.)
    We still must pray for President Trump and his family, as I know we all here shall do.

  7. starfcker says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:38 am

    It occurs to me that one of the fatal conceits that the never Trumper uniparty has, is that, being a group of amoral corrupt lawyers, they assume that everyone else behaves the same way as they do. Because everyone they know behaves that way. Never in a million years would have figured President Trump as mr. clean. And their way of thinking, he has money so he must be corrupt. It’s such a Washington DC way of thinking. President Trump on the other hand, has been watching his p’s and q’s, getting ready for the job of his life. And he has not disappointed.

  8. PS says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:39 am

    So to recap the week:

    1) Manafort’s judge is asking for documentation for the Aug 2 memo that defines the scope of Mueller’s SC.

    2) Manafort’s lawyer is asking the judge to ask for Rosenstein’s notes on the justification of the SC itself. If RR cannot produce the legal definition of the SC, they argue the SC does not have legal justification to extend any and all DOJ investigations

    3) Page and Baker have exited, quit or resigned. They have reached the end of their usefulness towards the IG report on Comey and the Clinton Email Investigation. Like McCabe, the employment termination preceded the report for cause.

    4) The IG report is due sometime before May 18.

    5) The email investigation itself may not even exist, based on lack of any mention in Lisa Page or Peter Strozk’s texts, which purport to be the full record of conversations. This would absolutely destroy FBI credibility on pretty much anything.

    6) The texts do outline several new conversation record vectors, namely the GMail drafts trick, as well as other phones.

    7) There is also the “matter” of the SDNY involvement in the Weiner Laptop’s copy of Weiner’s, Huma’s and Clinton’s emails, which may contain DNC, State and Foundation tidbits. This has now been exposed as a hush job by senior staff in the DOJ.

    8) Flynn’s sentencing has been delayed once again. Non-redacted evidence is now released that Flynn may not have been lying in the original interviews, which should call all non-recorded 302s into question. This would also destroy the FBI if not contained, as thousands of cases could be reopened, causing massive legal logjams.

    Now toss in that the Clintons are resurfacing for some unknown reason, no one knows what’s going on with the Awan family, and Kerry is getting his stuff in the Iran deal. Oh, and Adm. Rogers exits the NSA.

    Busy week!

  9. jessetmims says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:40 am

    The information in this article makes it pretty clear that Mueller’s charges against the 13 Russians was just for show and that he had no intention of pursuing that case any further than making the charges public…

    https://www.politico.com/story/2018/05/04/mueller-russia-interference-election-case-delay-570627

  10. kea says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Well I just upset some snowflakes who were going all anti Trump by posting the link to VoE https://voiceofeurope.com my day is complete. 😀

    Yeah the UK is Sooooo safe.

  11. Marygrace Powers says:
    May 6, 2018 at 12:45 am

    HAH! Trump-Appointed Judge REJECTS Dirty Cop Mueller’s Request For Delay in Junk Russian Bot Case/

    Cristina Laila by Cristina Laila

    May 5, 2018

    “Dirty cop Robert Mueller got smacked down by another judge and we couldn’t be happier.

    It has been a bad week for Mueller.

    First his prosecutors were raked over the coals by Judge Ellis, now his request for delay on the junk Russian bot case has been DENIED.

    As previously reported, Robert Mueller’s team was seeking a delay in the first court hearing in a criminal case against one of the companies charged in Mueller’s Russian bot investigation.

    Concord Management and Consulting is requesting documents from the Mueller witch hunt team and now they’re balking.”

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/hah-trump-appointed-judge-rejects-dirty-cop-muellers-request-for-delay-in-junk-russian-bot-case/

    Concord Management is calling Mueller’s bluff.
    Does Mueller even have discovery to give the court?

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      May 6, 2018 at 12:45 am

      Special Counsel Mueller Team Faces Russian Truth In US Federal Court For First Time/

      May 5, 2018

      “Most unfortunate for Special Counsel Mueller, though, and who should have known better, this report says, was that one of the companies he charged in his “joke indictment” was the Russian company Concord Management and Consulting—that under US law has “corporate personhood” that enables it to have the same rights as an individual—and who quickly hired Reed Smith LLP (a global law firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with more than 1,800 lawyers in 27 offices throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia) to defend it.”

      “Undoubtedly shaking Special Counsel Mueller to his very core, this report details, on 11 April 2018, Reed Smith LLP attorneys Eric Dubelier and Kate Seikaly filed notice with the US Federal Court that they would be defending Concord Management and Consulting against these “joke indictment” charges—and who followed this notice with a virtual avalanche of discovery requests that under US law Mueller must give them—that includes their demanding that Mueller immediately turn over to them 51 categories of information—including details about online platforms the government has discovered, individuals believed to have been involved in charged and uncharged activity, and names of potential witnesses, including of all statements, recordings, or electronic surveillance of Concord officers and employees. [UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA Crim. No. 18-cr-32 (DLF)—scroll down to ATTACHEMENT A]”

      http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2554.htm

      Gonna be hard for Mueller/Rosenstein et al
      to keep up with their collapsing house of cards.

      Court transcripts ATTACHMENT A
      ATTACHMENT B in above link

      • MM says:
        May 6, 2018 at 1:18 am

        This made my day……..
        I hope the Russian Bots kick Mueller & CO. butts all over the court room…..
        We could all use a good laugh when the coup team gets humiliated in front of the whole world.

    • Robert Smith says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:34 am

      Just some news articles he got the idea from.

  12. distracted2 says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Another judge thwarts Mueller’s plans.

  13. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:18 am

    The undoing of Rod Rosenstein…..his Aug. 2, 2017 letter to Bob Mueller.

  14. FL_GUY says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Let’s see. Mueller’s surrogates told the Fed Judge Friday that Rosenstein gave them super secret powers to violate the Constitutional protections of any American citizen that ever heard of President Trump; this is called dictatorial powers and is NOT allowed in the USA. The purpose of course, is to overthrow the duly elected President of the United States.

    To me, that is TREASON. Rosenstein and Mueller et. al need to be arrested and charged with treason for attempting to overthrow a duly elected US government.

    People seem to forget that the head of the executive branch is the President. The head of the DOJ is the President. The chief Federal law enforcement officer is the President. All the other people, including the AG are his employees but the President IS the Boss. This is why President Trump tweeted this week that he will likely have to step in and deal with the DOJ corruption. After what was revealed in court on Friday, it’s time for the traitors to be taken down. JMHO

    • MM says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:45 am

      FL_GUY I pray every night that while I’m sleeping raids are taking place and sweeping up these traitors…….. Maybe one day soon my prayers will be answered…….

  15. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:25 am

    I’m starting to suspect that Bob Mueller isn’t the black hat people think he is.

    Note:

    1. Sundance’s repeated statements that the “small group” chose Mueller, and Mueller has NOT chosen the people who comprise the SC team.

    2. Mueller himself is not the one making these motions in court, the “team” prosecutors (like Andy Weissman) are the ones doing it.

    The “small group” coup plotters CHOSE Mueller. Why?

    A: Because they needed the petina of a REPUBLICAN PROSECUTOR for their coup attempt.

    Please debunk this.

  16. emet says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:26 am

    It is confirmed. Satan is officially through with McCain. The pee dossier was his last chance, and he blew it.

    • Minnie says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:36 am

      Shame, emet, I misread your post the first time.

      Thought you were sharing breaking news of that miserable fart expiring.

      His time is running out.

      Lord have mercy on that deranged cretin’s soul.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 6, 2018 at 1:59 am

      Yay…..oh….darn. He’s still alive?

  17. trumpcovfefe says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:36 am

    a question. why no one disturb the family of muller given what he had done to president and people around him?

  18. wheatietoo says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:47 am

    I’m thinking that our President will want some of these.

    They will save us lots of money.
    A Laser weapon can shoot things out of the sky, like a $3 million dollar Patriot Missile…but for less than $1.

    And we know how our President likes to save money.
    😀

    .
    .
    We will also need some of these for our Space Force.
    Lasers would come in handy if we need to defend ourselves from some incoming asteroids.

  19. jessetmims says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:56 am

    Hoping this comment from the article linked to below is true…

    “If the judge dismisses Manafort’s case, Mueller justifiably could be fired. According to the federal statute, a special counsel can be removed for ‘misconduct, dereliction of duty, incapacity, conflict of interest, or for other good cause, including violation of Departmental policies.’ Bungling his biggest case because he exceeded his given authority then tried to obfuscate that fact from the court would certainly meet some of that criteria.

    Perhaps Judge Ellis will put an end to this national nightmare before Trump or Sessions has to.”

    https://amgreatness.com/2018/05/04/judges-warning-in-manafort-case-could-spell-doom-for-mueller/

  20. Keebler ac says:
    May 6, 2018 at 1:58 am

    A good thread. How much do you want to bet that those “human lives” Rosey refers to as being in danger is none other than Rosey following his Clintonista wife and Uniparty false talking points about how PDJT will ruin the country. This is no innocent DAG. He is swamp out to get Trump too.

    Repeat:

