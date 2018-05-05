May 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #471

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
We should make a non-written rule that we don’t post anything in the new daily thread until Citizen817 has posted everything from VSGPT from that day! Thank you, 817!
State of emergency…done.
DJT should shut down NAFTA immediately or as soon as possible. At that point he can tie any NAFTA deal with Mexico on them shutting down the illegal aliens flowing to the US. Let’s also add drug running, gun running and sex trafficking. Tax all remittances to Mexico to the hilt. DJT may be hamstrung by the globalist Congress and Judiciary in regards to the Wall and immigration but I think he still controls trade.
Its not only a wall thats needed. Its ridiculous that we have laws that allow anybody into the country that claims asylum
America loves a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Thank you God for creating our Fighting President. He is indeed the Champion he promised us he would be.
This reminds me of a scene from the new Power Rangers 2017 movie:
“Don’t worry I milked her, she liked it.”
“Beefy is a boy cow… Was there one udder?”
That’s obviously Photoshop. If it was real, Obama would be grinning ear-to-ear.
Hey Barry, that ain’t an udder you got there.
He knows.
Yet he seems so … uh … adept with his hands. ~shudder~
Look at that face. What a tough fighter, lovable patriot, and courageous lion. Stay strong, PDJT. Make no mistake, America’s majority is behind you and keeps growing. As the establishment’s criminal tactics and inhumanity rises, the electorate keeps growing into your column, President Trump. You are WINNING.
Amen!
Thank God for our President!
Then Jared etc. better lay off the prison reform canard if they want the repeat offenders off the streets.
Great photo.
Another great video from the White House.
A few good men…
President Donald Trump
Admiral Rogers
Devin Nunes
Judge Hanen
Judge Ellis
facing a huge, seemingly invincible army. It appears that God has listened to our prayers and, just as the darkness is poised to overwhelm, placed each courageous one at a pivot point to stand in the breech for us.
Thank you, Jesus.
Keep praying, my brothers and sisters.
Great 👍 list Iron Lady! I would add a few more:
Jim Jordan
Governor Abbott
Mike Pompeo
Wilburine
Stephen Miller
Sarah Sanders
Ryan Zienke
And don’t forget General Flynn. He and Admiral Rogers know where all the bodies are buried and are going to give some incredible testimony before all is said and done.
Your absolutely right! He should absolutely be added to the list.
🙏🇺🇸🙏
Sundance!
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
🙏❤️🙏
Kanye?
yep!
Sec. Def. James Mattis
Gen. Mike Flynn
Rep. Matt Gaetz
DOJ IG Michael Horowitz
Justice Clarence Thomas
Justice Neil Gorsuch
Joe DiGenova
Maria Bartiromo
Tucker Carlson
Judge Jeanine Pirro
This is fun!
Maria……….grrrrrrr😎
Down, boy. Down!.
I’ll add some more:
Pastor Jeffries
General Mattis
General Kelly
Sean Hannity
SUNDANCE
Flep
Wolfmoon
Gunny
Maria Baritaroma
Judge Janine
DEPLORABLES!!
Yes! Yes! Yes!!
There are more and more patriots I can’t even add to the list.
The moral – we are not alone!
Thank you 👍
Sarah Palin
Diamond & Silk
Candace Owens
Pastor Mark Burns
Pastor Darrell Scott
Franklin Graham
Roseanne
Tim Allen
James Woods
Deplorable Georgia Grace 💖💖
Me….
and us.
Remember this, too. The administration is shaking out. President Trump may have a lot of turnover in the beginning, but people very quickly show if they’re in the right position for their abilities. It should stabilize, with a hard-charging MAGA person with the right attitude in every position. So those lists should be getting longer as time goes on
We really have to add Dan Bongiano, Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh somewhere in this list. I’ve been listening, and they have been consistantly, for quite a while defending PDJT as vigorously as sean Hannity.
Look at Kurt Schlicter. He has gone from never Trumper, to being one of the President’s most vocal supporters.
Lou Dobbs
Victor Davis Hanson
Scott Pruitt.
VDH is my HERO.
“…facing a huge, seemingly invincible army.” Remember what Joshua and Caleb said to Moses after returning from Canaan.
New add to the list…
Soon to be the next Senator from the great state of MI….please support!
West Point Grad
Apache pilot
Army Ranger
2 Masters
CEO
Not sure how many realized at last week’s rally when President Trump paused at end of runway & saluted. It was John James in the stands saluting back. He tweeted a photo saying it was his proudest moment ever !
The Chinese know how to drive a hard negotiation. It’s in their DNA or something.
Go Trump! He won’t wimp out like the rest of these numpty softy ne’er do wells we’ve had “making deals” (cough cough) for us the past few decades.
Because our President is not bought and paid for by Donahue and the COC.
hahaha. Can’t you just see Scott doing this with that great smile on his face, waving the Peace sign?
This WHORE is who the Democrats are attaching their wagon to because Mueller and Muh Russia are about to go up in flames 🔥! She decided tonight to show her true colors to Roseanne.
Democrats WILL be absolutely DESTROYED in November because Roseanne and other Patriots will make sure of it!
In a follow up tweet she admits Roseanne was right! You can’t make this stuff up folks!
I think she also admitted she is not paying her attorney, which begs the question, who is paying her legal bills? Can’t remember where I saw this, but I believe it was the same Twitter thread.
LikeLiked by 2 people
he is working “pro bone her” instead of cash.
Ephesians 5:1 ¶ Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children;
2 And walk in love, as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given himself for us an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweetsmelling savour.
3 ¶ But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints;
4 Neither filthiness, nor foolish talking, nor jesting, which are not convenient: but rather giving of thanks.
5 For this ye know, that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man, who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.
6 Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.
7 Be not ye therefore partakers with them.
8 For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light:
9 (For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth;)
10 Proving what is acceptable unto the Lord.
11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.
12 For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.
But publicly displaying your sexual proclivities for profit certainly does in my eyes Stormy !!
To each their own, but to publicly announce your immoral, abberant proclivities?
Oy!
Stormy the Loser thinks it’s funny she is not the one paying Avenatti’s bill. Go Roseanne tho! Roseanne has a higher following than Stormy Clifford.
They have their WHORE while we have our HERO!
These are the words spoken from a man that understands what it means to serve and honor your country! From the video above:
“This nation entrusts us with an amazing set of capabilities. We are given access to data of incredible sensitivity. We must continue to safeguard that, ensure the appropriate security and remember the trust the nation places in us. We execute our critical mission of foreign intelligence and cyber security at NSA within a legal framework and a set of policies that we follow to the letter. That is our strength. That is what generates the confidence of this nation that these many resources that are granted to us are being used appropriately, wisely and the best interest of the citizens we serve.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chevy Lover laid a more effective TRAP for StormyHo in 5sec. than Mueller has in 15mos.
Stormy never stops lying, even about things that are so easily disprovable.
She is sick in every sense of the word.
Excellent share!
Now THAT is funny!!!!!
“K, Bye”…ROTFLMBO
That’s good gouge.
DiGenova: ‘This was smashmouth takedown’ of Mueller
Former U.S. attorney: ‘To question the integrity is unprecedented’
http://www.wnd.com/2018/05/digenova-this-was-smashmouth-takedown-of-mueller/
“A federal judge blasted the special counsel investigation of Robert Mueller Friday, accusing the former FBI director of assuming “unfettered” authority and maintaining control of the Paul Manafort prosecution solely to squeeze out incriminating information about President Trump.
And a former federal prosecutor says this was an “unprecedented rebuke” of Mueller and his team, as well as Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the Mueller probe.
“This was a smashmouth takedown,” said Joe diGenova, a former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. “To question the integrity, in essence, of Mr. Mueller, because of the nature of the case that he has in front of him in federal court, is truly unprecedented.”……”
I thought the judge was being nice, personally.
Former agent reveals who ‘ruined’ the Secret Service
New book discloses what’s wrong with agency and how to fix it
http://www.wnd.com/2017/09/former-agent-reveals-who-ruined-the-secret-service/
“The Secret Service’s image has been tarnished in recent years thanks to a string of scandals and security failures.
From a prostitution scandal in Colombia to a drunken night in Amsterdam to a child-predator incident to multiple White House fence-jumpers, the agency charged with protecting the world’s most powerful man has faced one embarrassment after another.
But a former Secret Service agent says it’s important to know where to assign blame. In his brand-new book, “Protecting the President: An Inside Account of the Troubled Secret Service in an Era of Evolving Threats,” Dan Bongino defends his former colleagues while pointing a finger at the people at the top….”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
“You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort,” Judge Ellis told Mueller’s team, suggesting that they lied about the scope of the probe and are seeking “unfettered power” to bring down the president.
“You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you to lead you to Mr. Trump and an impeachment — or whatever,” he said
Finally!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Behold the face of panic. Actual headlines from today after the unemployment rate was announced:
– Jobless Rate Looks Like Old Times, but the Economy Doesn’t
– What’s wrong here? Unemployment is below 4 percent, but wage growth is still lousy.
– Unemployment rate falls below 4 percent for first time since 2000 – but for a bad reason
– The pros and cons of US unemployment rate falling below 4%
– Let’s Not Celebrate the 3.9% Unemployment Rate
– The dazzling US unemployment rate is hiding a gloomier reality
– The unemployment rate is down. Here’s why that’s bad news.
– April jobs report shows racial disparities in unemployment rates continue
Fear is taking hold among the left and their media allies.
It’s The Economy, Stupid. And as we head to the midterms, that means all the Resist fantasies could come crashing down in a heap.
How sweet it is!
MAG you missed the best one of them all!
VALERIE JARRETT: WE SHOULD GIVE OBAMA CREDIT FOR TODAY’S JOBS REPORT/
May 4, 2018
‘Under his watch the unemployment rate dropped in half and it’s encouraging to see that we’re continuing to make progress’ (video/link)
TRANSCRIPT:
CAMEROTA: “The breaking news that we just had moments ago were the new job numbers, the lowest in anybody’s memory, 3.9 percent unemployment rate. It’s been 15 months of Donald Trump’s presidency. Do you give him credit for that?”
JARRETT: “Look, I think we have to look at it over a longer horizon than that. If you think about what the economy was like when President Obama took office, we were losing 750,000 jobs a month. Under his watch the unemployment rate dropped in half and it’s encouraging to see that we’re continuing to make progress. We want to see wages go up and I think that’s an important focus and I was glad to see you talk about that too. So for the workers out there who are back to work today, I think it’s very encouraging.”
https://news.grabien.com/story-valerie-jarrett-we-should-give-obama-credit-todays-jobs-repo
Flep, that spin by Jarrett made my day when I first saw it. Thanks for including that gem!
They’re in trouble now.
Flep, you almost got me cursing this POS. Need another glass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
8 years of job losses since 2008 were because of Bush. The 8 years of massive job gains going forward will be because of Obola. Is that about right?
Irish makes the news smoother !
I also remember fighting to raise the minimum wage because the only jobs you could find were McDonalds.
I don’t deny that Obama did something. But did he do enough fast enough is the question.
When the economy crashed it was a matter of time before jobs would come back.
His plan? As he has said, “These jobs are gone forever. They’re not coming back.”
And GDP will never go above 2.0 for the next 10 years, maybe longer.
What was his job plan? If they want to take credit, then say what it was going to do.
But a job plan that kicks after 8 years in office and then at least another year later, was never a plan.
Areyou,there is a music group named after your logic,Twisted Sister
Lest we forget…..
Obama: “When somebody says he’s gonna bring all those jobs back….well, how exactly are you gonna do that? Some of those jobs just aren’t going to come back.”
Pffffffffffffft
Ha!!!!!!
Magic Wand ! VSGDJT has a bunch of em!
Yes … he’s right … if the Deep State government operatives continue to collude with the Globalist corporations to make those jobs disappear into the third word … forever.
Another of the asinine man-child’s ridiculous blather.
She really is a piece of work.
MAG : Saying ‘wages’ is like an accountant saying ‘taxes’ . Its a numbers game. If your current wages have more purchasing power you got a raise ! Right now everyone in Venezuela is losing purchasing power faster than they can earn money as hyper-inflation takes hold ! I wonder how soon everyone working will be paid daily- and hope they can afford enough food to survive .
Its like clockwork; we’ve seen it a hundred time.
Wednesday, everything starts to fall apart. Thursday, the end of the world is upon us, the sky is falling and droves are jumping off the highest ledge. Friday, day, goes down hill further, until the latest doc release, then everyone is jubulient and breaking out the 30yo Scotch.
Next week, Trump-day, can we all just hold onto the safety rails and wait for the axe-man to visit again Friday afternoon?
The new paradigm, as Wolf put it, is the Trump Rollercoaster. There is about a 48 hour lag between release at the top, and the exillaration of coasting out of the big loop-d-loop.
Thank you!
Wednesday and Thursday were unprecedentedly off the rails!
😂😂😂
This is interesting. http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/boom-dirty-cop-mueller-seeks-delay-in-junk-russia-bot-case-after-indicted-company-calls-his-bluff/
Incoming on the US/China trade negotiations. Excerpts posted on Weibo (and Bloomberg and WSJ I think).
Very tough negotiations Wolverine style.
https://mobile.twitter.com/S_Rabinovitch/status/992324675857362944?p=p
(to read part of the US docs)
People’s Daily (CCP mouth piece) puts a diplomatic spin on the talks that obviously were difficult:
“China and the United States have reached a number of trade agreements and agreed to set up a work mechanism to continue communicating with each other and to sort out unsolved problems and disputes, after high-level trade talks in Beijing this week.
Senior commerce officials from both sides fully exchanged views and reached consensus on a number of issues, including the expansion of US exports to China, bilateral trade in services, two-way investment, the protection of intellectual property rights and the resolution of tariff and nontariff measures, Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.
However, officials from both countries recognized that major differences still exist and they must step up efforts and make more progress. They agreed to maintain close contact with each other on relevant issues and set up a corresponding work mechanism, according to Xinhua.”
http://en.people.cn/n3/2018/0505/c90000-9456684.html
Need to wait and see the op-eds that will certainly follow in the Chinese press.
Thanks A2. Always appreciate your info.
Does he have to ask?
He is Geraldo. He is a bit slow on the uptake!
Credit him for having the courage to ask
Yeah, ya do have to admit, once ol Geraldo grabs onto something he doesn’t let go…..
Whether it’s a vault, or a war, etc….. He’s kinda harmless actually
Project Veritas video exposes this N.J. Teachers Union Prez. bragging about protecting child abusers in schools (vid at link). Now he’s suspended:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/04/project-veritas-teachers-union-new-jersey/
sd; Yeah, but what about all his co-conspirators in the NJEA ? And, FTM, what about all the others in other states supported by the NEA ? This isn’t a local problem ! Its nationwide !! Ms. DeVos has a tough row to hoe !
Geraldo asked why. Because the DNC army of stormtroopers want Trump out. Whatever it takes..men… even if made up.
Jimmy The Weasel
You’re right, Jim. You’re not a weasel. Weasel’s have the distinction of being warm-blooded mammals.
You are nothing more than a greasy schiff-stain on the inside of Satan’s diaper.
How does someone become a guy like Mueller? What is this man’s psychology, his motivations? Many of us suspect it’s financial, related to Uranium One. But why the greed? Mueller was born wealthy, raised wealthy, married wealthy, and for decades has earned an upper class salary. He attended the best schools in the right zip codes. I doubt the man has ever had to remove sticky quarters from his car cup holders in order to buy a Big Mac. I bet it’s been 50 years since he moved a lawn. Same thing for his pampered peer group. Apparently, he served admirably during the Vietnam War. How did he go from that to this? And is it possible for someone to edit his Wikipedia entry? There’s not a whiff of any of the scandals. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Mueller
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pardon the language but this tweet was worthwhile.
Rod the Rat
Found some Collusion. http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/04/john-kerry-colludes-iran-deal/
James Baker – FIRED [reported today – resigned [false]] / removed Jan/FIRED 4.21
Lisa Page – FIRED [reported today – resigned [false]]
Testimony received.
Tracking_y.
[Added]
Mike Kortan, FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs – FIRED [cooperating under ‘resigned’ title]
Josh Campbell, Special Assistant to James Comey – FIRED
[DOJ]
David Laufman, Chief of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section [NAT SEC – HRC email invest] – FIRED/FORCE
John Carlin, Assistant Attorney General – Head of DOJ’s National Security Division – FIRED/FORCE
Sally Yates, Deputy Attorney General & Acting Attorney General – FIRED
Mary McCord, Acting Assistant Attorney General – Acting Head of DOJ’s National Security Division – FIRED/FORCE
Bruce Ohr, Associate Deputy Attorney General – Demoted 2x – cooperating witness [power removed]
Rachel Brand, Associate Attorney General – No. 3 official behind Deputy AG Rosenstein – FIRED/FORCE
Cross against House/Senate resignations/final term announcements + CEO departures.
CONSPIRACY?
FAKE NEWS?
THE SWAMP IS BEING DRAINED.
TRUST THE PLAN.
JUSTICE.
Q
————-
Re_read drops.
Today: JK & Iran
Important – context for future news.
Why is Hussein/JK traveling WW and meeting w/ foreign heads of state (some enemies of the U.S.)?
HRC/BC flying under the radar – same/unreported – why?
(2) former presidents/sec of states (out of power/authority) racing around the world pre/post POTUS – why?
UNPRECEDENTED?
The World is Connected.
The World is Watching.
Q
Judicial Watch Sues DOJ for FISA Court Transcripts Tied to Clinton-DNC Dossier
http://jw.structure.email/weekly-update/weekly-update-5-4-18
“One of the many institutions the plotters of the slow-motion coup against President Trump have egregiously corrupted is the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which was created in 1978 to oversee the extraordinary powers of our spy agencies. Having used this court for political purposes the Deep State cabal is now trying to cover up its misdeeds.
We have filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice for all hearing transcripts of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants related to Carter Page and Michael Flynn (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:18-cv-01050))…..”
So many traitors. So few jail cells. Maybe Vlad will loan us a few rooms in Siberia.
Nah. Obama cleared out Gitmo. Plenty of room there.
Treason has a different punishment and since the left is against deadly fire arms I guess an innocent rope will do.
Wow.
5 of them.
I’m petrified. Hope I can sleep tonight.
What a week. Next week will be even bigger. BTW, I still believe Sessions and RR are on our side. Just say N.
