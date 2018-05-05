May 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #471

Posted on May 5, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

139 Responses to May 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #471

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • mikey says:
      May 5, 2018 at 1:11 am

      DJT should shut down NAFTA immediately or as soon as possible. At that point he can tie any NAFTA deal with Mexico on them shutting down the illegal aliens flowing to the US. Let’s also add drug running, gun running and sex trafficking. Tax all remittances to Mexico to the hilt. DJT may be hamstrung by the globalist Congress and Judiciary in regards to the Wall and immigration but I think he still controls trade.

    • PhillyGirl says:
      May 5, 2018 at 1:40 am

      Its not only a wall thats needed. Its ridiculous that we have laws that allow anybody into the country that claims asylum

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:25 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:25 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:26 am

  14. Iron Lady says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:26 am

    A few good men…

    President Donald Trump
    Admiral Rogers
    Devin Nunes
    Judge Hanen
    Judge Ellis

    facing a huge, seemingly invincible army. It appears that God has listened to our prayers and, just as the darkness is poised to overwhelm, placed each courageous one at a pivot point to stand in the breech for us.

    Thank you, Jesus.
    Keep praying, my brothers and sisters.

  15. citizen817 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:27 am

  16. sunnydaze says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:31 am

    hahaha. Can’t you just see Scott doing this with that great smile on his face, waving the Peace sign?

  17. fleporeblog says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:33 am

    This WHORE is who the Democrats are attaching their wagon to because Mueller and Muh Russia are about to go up in flames 🔥! She decided tonight to show her true colors to Roseanne.

    Democrats WILL be absolutely DESTROYED in November because Roseanne and other Patriots will make sure of it!

    In a follow up tweet she admits Roseanne was right! You can’t make this stuff up folks!

    • Lady in Red says:
      May 5, 2018 at 12:41 am

      I think she also admitted she is not paying her attorney, which begs the question, who is paying her legal bills? Can’t remember where I saw this, but I believe it was the same Twitter thread.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 5, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Ephesians 5:1 ¶ Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children;
      2 And walk in love, as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given himself for us an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweetsmelling savour.
      3 ¶ But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints;
      4 Neither filthiness, nor foolish talking, nor jesting, which are not convenient: but rather giving of thanks.
      5 For this ye know, that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man, who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.
      6 Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.
      7 Be not ye therefore partakers with them.
      8 For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light:
      9 (For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth;)
      10 Proving what is acceptable unto the Lord.

      11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.

      12 For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.

    • millwright says:
      May 5, 2018 at 12:44 am

      But publicly displaying your sexual proclivities for profit certainly does in my eyes Stormy !!

      Liked by 3 people

    • Keebler ac says:
      May 5, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Stormy the Loser thinks it’s funny she is not the one paying Avenatti’s bill. Go Roseanne tho! Roseanne has a higher following than Stormy Clifford.

      Liked by 5 people

      • fleporeblog says:
        May 5, 2018 at 12:54 am

        They have their WHORE while we have our HERO!

        These are the words spoken from a man that understands what it means to serve and honor your country! From the video above:

        “This nation entrusts us with an amazing set of capabilities. We are given access to data of incredible sensitivity. We must continue to safeguard that, ensure the appropriate security and remember the trust the nation places in us. We execute our critical mission of foreign intelligence and cyber security at NSA within a legal framework and a set of policies that we follow to the letter. That is our strength. That is what generates the confidence of this nation that these many resources that are granted to us are being used appropriately, wisely and the best interest of the citizens we serve.

      • kenji says:
        May 5, 2018 at 1:59 am

        Chevy Lover laid a more effective TRAP for StormyHo in 5sec. than Mueller has in 15mos.

    • James F says:
      May 5, 2018 at 1:40 am

      Stormy never stops lying, even about things that are so easily disprovable.

      She is sick in every sense of the word.

  18. recoverydotgod says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:34 am

  19. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:35 am

    DiGenova: ‘This was smashmouth takedown’ of Mueller

    Former U.S. attorney: ‘To question the integrity is unprecedented’

    http://www.wnd.com/2018/05/digenova-this-was-smashmouth-takedown-of-mueller/

    “A federal judge blasted the special counsel investigation of Robert Mueller Friday, accusing the former FBI director of assuming “unfettered” authority and maintaining control of the Paul Manafort prosecution solely to squeeze out incriminating information about President Trump.

    And a former federal prosecutor says this was an “unprecedented rebuke” of Mueller and his team, as well as Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the Mueller probe.

    “This was a smashmouth takedown,” said Joe diGenova, a former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. “To question the integrity, in essence, of Mr. Mueller, because of the nature of the case that he has in front of him in federal court, is truly unprecedented.”……”

  20. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Former agent reveals who ‘ruined’ the Secret Service
    New book discloses what’s wrong with agency and how to fix it

    http://www.wnd.com/2017/09/former-agent-reveals-who-ruined-the-secret-service/

    “The Secret Service’s image has been tarnished in recent years thanks to a string of scandals and security failures.

    From a prostitution scandal in Colombia to a drunken night in Amsterdam to a child-predator incident to multiple White House fence-jumpers, the agency charged with protecting the world’s most powerful man has faced one embarrassment after another.

    But a former Secret Service agent says it’s important to know where to assign blame. In his brand-new book, “Protecting the President: An Inside Account of the Troubled Secret Service in an Era of Evolving Threats,” Dan Bongino defends his former colleagues while pointing a finger at the people at the top….”

  21. Keebler ac says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Liked by 10 people

  22. Chris Four says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:39 am

    “You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort,” Judge Ellis told Mueller’s team, suggesting that they lied about the scope of the probe and are seeking “unfettered power” to bring down the president.

    “You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you to lead you to Mr. Trump and an impeachment — or whatever,” he said

    Finally!

  23. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Behold the face of panic. Actual headlines from today after the unemployment rate was announced:

    – Jobless Rate Looks Like Old Times, but the Economy Doesn’t
    – What’s wrong here? Unemployment is below 4 percent, but wage growth is still lousy.
    – Unemployment rate falls below 4 percent for first time since 2000 – but for a bad reason
    – The pros and cons of US unemployment rate falling below 4%
    – Let’s Not Celebrate the 3.9% Unemployment Rate
    – The dazzling US unemployment rate is hiding a gloomier reality
    – The unemployment rate is down. Here’s why that’s bad news.
    – April jobs report shows racial disparities in unemployment rates continue

    Fear is taking hold among the left and their media allies.

    It’s The Economy, Stupid. And as we head to the midterms, that means all the Resist fantasies could come crashing down in a heap.

    How sweet it is!

    • fleporeblog says:
      May 5, 2018 at 12:43 am

      MAG you missed the best one of them all!

      VALERIE JARRETT: WE SHOULD GIVE OBAMA CREDIT FOR TODAY’S JOBS REPORT/

      May 4, 2018

      ‘Under his watch the unemployment rate dropped in half and it’s encouraging to see that we’re continuing to make progress’ (video/link)

      TRANSCRIPT:

      CAMEROTA: “The breaking news that we just had moments ago were the new job numbers, the lowest in anybody’s memory, 3.9 percent unemployment rate. It’s been 15 months of Donald Trump’s presidency. Do you give him credit for that?”

      JARRETT: “Look, I think we have to look at it over a longer horizon than that. If you think about what the economy was like when President Obama took office, we were losing 750,000 jobs a month. Under his watch the unemployment rate dropped in half and it’s encouraging to see that we’re continuing to make progress. We want to see wages go up and I think that’s an important focus and I was glad to see you talk about that too. So for the workers out there who are back to work today, I think it’s very encouraging.”

      https://news.grabien.com/story-valerie-jarrett-we-should-give-obama-credit-todays-jobs-repo

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        May 5, 2018 at 12:48 am

        Flep, that spin by Jarrett made my day when I first saw it. Thanks for including that gem!

        They’re in trouble now.

      • rf121 says:
        May 5, 2018 at 12:54 am

        Flep, you almost got me cursing this POS. Need another glass.

        • fleporeblog says:
          May 5, 2018 at 12:59 am

          She knows how stupid she sounds but lets slap the BITCH with some facts about her messiah versus our LION:

          • Payday says:
            May 5, 2018 at 1:40 am

            8 years of job losses since 2008 were because of Bush. The 8 years of massive job gains going forward will be because of Obola. Is that about right?

        • millwright says:
          May 5, 2018 at 1:10 am

          Irish makes the news smoother !

      • areyoustillalive says:
        May 5, 2018 at 1:00 am

        I also remember fighting to raise the minimum wage because the only jobs you could find were McDonalds.

        I don’t deny that Obama did something. But did he do enough fast enough is the question.
        When the economy crashed it was a matter of time before jobs would come back.
        His plan? As he has said, “These jobs are gone forever. They’re not coming back.”
        And GDP will never go above 2.0 for the next 10 years, maybe longer.

        What was his job plan? If they want to take credit, then say what it was going to do.
        But a job plan that kicks after 8 years in office and then at least another year later, was never a plan.

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        May 5, 2018 at 1:13 am

        Lest we forget…..

      • MTeresa says:
        May 5, 2018 at 1:54 am

        She really is a piece of work.

    • millwright says:
      May 5, 2018 at 1:02 am

      MAG : Saying ‘wages’ is like an accountant saying ‘taxes’ . Its a numbers game. If your current wages have more purchasing power you got a raise ! Right now everyone in Venezuela is losing purchasing power faster than they can earn money as hyper-inflation takes hold ! I wonder how soon everyone working will be paid daily- and hope they can afford enough food to survive .

  24. MAGA_Berserker says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Its like clockwork; we’ve seen it a hundred time.

    Wednesday, everything starts to fall apart. Thursday, the end of the world is upon us, the sky is falling and droves are jumping off the highest ledge. Friday, day, goes down hill further, until the latest doc release, then everyone is jubulient and breaking out the 30yo Scotch.

    Next week, Trump-day, can we all just hold onto the safety rails and wait for the axe-man to visit again Friday afternoon?

    The new paradigm, as Wolf put it, is the Trump Rollercoaster. There is about a 48 hour lag between release at the top, and the exillaration of coasting out of the big loop-d-loop.

  26. A2 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Incoming on the US/China trade negotiations. Excerpts posted on Weibo (and Bloomberg and WSJ I think).
    Very tough negotiations Wolverine style.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/S_Rabinovitch/status/992324675857362944?p=p

    (to read part of the US docs)

    People’s Daily (CCP mouth piece) puts a diplomatic spin on the talks that obviously were difficult:

    “China and the United States have reached a number of trade agreements and agreed to set up a work mechanism to continue communicating with each other and to sort out unsolved problems and disputes, after high-level trade talks in Beijing this week.

    Senior commerce officials from both sides fully exchanged views and reached consensus on a number of issues, including the expansion of US exports to China, bilateral trade in services, two-way investment, the protection of intellectual property rights and the resolution of tariff and nontariff measures, Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

    However, officials from both countries recognized that major differences still exist and they must step up efforts and make more progress. They agreed to maintain close contact with each other on relevant issues and set up a corresponding work mechanism, according to Xinhua.”

    http://en.people.cn/n3/2018/0505/c90000-9456684.html

    Need to wait and see the op-eds that will certainly follow in the Chinese press.

  27. Keebler ac says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Reply
  28. sunnydaze says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Project Veritas video exposes this N.J. Teachers Union Prez. bragging about protecting child abusers in schools (vid at link). Now he’s suspended:

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/04/project-veritas-teachers-union-new-jersey/

    • millwright says:
      May 5, 2018 at 1:07 am

      sd; Yeah, but what about all his co-conspirators in the NJEA ? And, FTM, what about all the others in other states supported by the NEA ? This isn’t a local problem ! Its nationwide !! Ms. DeVos has a tough row to hoe !

  29. CNN_sucks says:
    May 5, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Geraldo asked why. Because the DNC army of stormtroopers want Trump out. Whatever it takes..men… even if made up.

  30. Keebler ac says:
    May 5, 2018 at 1:04 am

    Reply
  31. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 5, 2018 at 1:05 am

  32. AustinPrisoner says:
    May 5, 2018 at 1:07 am

    How does someone become a guy like Mueller? What is this man’s psychology, his motivations? Many of us suspect it’s financial, related to Uranium One. But why the greed? Mueller was born wealthy, raised wealthy, married wealthy, and for decades has earned an upper class salary. He attended the best schools in the right zip codes. I doubt the man has ever had to remove sticky quarters from his car cup holders in order to buy a Big Mac. I bet it’s been 50 years since he moved a lawn. Same thing for his pampered peer group. Apparently, he served admirably during the Vietnam War. How did he go from that to this? And is it possible for someone to edit his Wikipedia entry? There’s not a whiff of any of the scandals. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Mueller

    • Rynn69 says:
      May 5, 2018 at 2:05 am

      Look at his entire history. He has used unethical tactics and does not blink at ruining innocent peoples’ lives. No moral compass is the explanation.

  33. Keebler ac says:
    May 5, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Pardon the language but this tweet was worthwhile.

  34. Keebler ac says:
    May 5, 2018 at 1:11 am

  36. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 5, 2018 at 1:20 am

    James Baker – FIRED [reported today – resigned [false]] / removed Jan/FIRED 4.21
    Lisa Page – FIRED [reported today – resigned [false]]
    Testimony received.
    Tracking_y.
    [Added]
    Mike Kortan, FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs – FIRED [cooperating under ‘resigned’ title]
    Josh Campbell, Special Assistant to James Comey – FIRED
    [DOJ]
    David Laufman, Chief of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section [NAT SEC – HRC email invest] – FIRED/FORCE
    John Carlin, Assistant Attorney General – Head of DOJ’s National Security Division – FIRED/FORCE
    Sally Yates, Deputy Attorney General & Acting Attorney General – FIRED
    Mary McCord, Acting Assistant Attorney General – Acting Head of DOJ’s National Security Division – FIRED/FORCE
    Bruce Ohr, Associate Deputy Attorney General – Demoted 2x – cooperating witness [power removed]
    Rachel Brand, Associate Attorney General – No. 3 official behind Deputy AG Rosenstein – FIRED/FORCE
    Cross against House/Senate resignations/final term announcements + CEO departures.
    CONSPIRACY?
    FAKE NEWS?
    THE SWAMP IS BEING DRAINED.
    TRUST THE PLAN.
    JUSTICE.
    Q

    ————-

    Re_read drops.
    Today: JK & Iran
    Important – context for future news.
    Why is Hussein/JK traveling WW and meeting w/ foreign heads of state (some enemies of the U.S.)?
    HRC/BC flying under the radar – same/unreported – why?
    (2) former presidents/sec of states (out of power/authority) racing around the world pre/post POTUS – why?
    UNPRECEDENTED?
    The World is Connected.
    The World is Watching.
    Q

  37. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 5, 2018 at 1:27 am

    Judicial Watch Sues DOJ for FISA Court Transcripts Tied to Clinton-DNC Dossier

    http://jw.structure.email/weekly-update/weekly-update-5-4-18

    “One of the many institutions the plotters of the slow-motion coup against President Trump have egregiously corrupted is the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which was created in 1978 to oversee the extraordinary powers of our spy agencies. Having used this court for political purposes the Deep State cabal is now trying to cover up its misdeeds.

    We have filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice for all hearing transcripts of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants related to Carter Page and Michael Flynn (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:18-cv-01050))…..”

  38. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 1:39 am

  39. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 5, 2018 at 1:50 am

  40. DanO64 says:
    May 5, 2018 at 2:03 am

    What a week. Next week will be even bigger. BTW, I still believe Sessions and RR are on our side. Just say N.

  41. andi lee says:
    May 5, 2018 at 2:04 am

