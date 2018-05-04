President Trump Speech to National Rifle Association – 2:00pm Livestream

This afternoon President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech at the National Rifle Association leadership forum. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – NBC News Livestream Link
talking about Paris terrorist attacks and how they can not fight back, can calmly shoot and shoot. If good people with a gun there not so many people hurt.
references that the news reports how many are killed but rarely mentions how many are hurt in total.
Now talking about tough gun laws in Chicago but high gun murder rates
Will have to outlaw immediately all vans and trucks as now what terrorists are using! hahaha
Criminals prefer unarmed victims.
So do Socialists
I am hoping that a lot of people in the room have never been to a rally. People are absolutely won over when they hear him in person. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Agreed. Honestly, I was not entirely sold before he won the nomination, but was resolved to support him once he did. Then I went to a rally. YES! I jumped right on the Trump Train and never looked back. If you have not had the pleasure of attending a rally, please get to one, it’s electric.
* Smile *
You left out Shep Smith on Fox. I surfed around the cable networks just to see what they were saying. Shep was just as bad .as CNN. MSNBC was on the whole “Republicans who take money from the NRA” THING, and some Russian who is a member etc.
Everytime Trump addresses a crowd you can see them get more and more energized. Must drive the establishment swamp nuts!
President Trump is THE STORM! So many issue that are on the RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY AND TRADITION!
It would be good if PDJT would talk about the $$$ that illegals cost us each year. (along with the crime & drug focus) The average person relates to money being stolen from them!
Over 350 BILLION a year….
Most people have NO idea. It is SHOCKING! 😡
and that is KNOWN dollar costs — NOT unknown cost of destroyed families from crime, insurance costs from uninsured illegals…the cost of having to close Er’s ect etc it just goes on and on…..
ooops, i posted that in the daily thread and ended up posting it here too by mistake. Sorry!
He doesn’t back down!!!!!!!!!!
KM, he never does..never. It is so refreshing.
He makes other politicians look like utter boobs, and the MSM worse.
God bless PDJT
I LOVE our POTUS he is so damn brave! I am sick and tired of the harassment and disrespect that he has to endure every single day. I wish one of you super smart folks could come up with a way we could stop this Witch Hunt. There has to be some way we can end it.
@kittytrump84 – “There has to be some way we can end it.” AMEN!!
I myself wake up thinking about anyway, any means necessary to end this madness of a “special council” witch hunt, and other salacious gossip passing as “news”.
I think it somehow has to be connected to bringing down the media conglomerates like a CNN – the rest will fall like dominoes.
At which point a rebirth of media can take place – reporting instead of reacting…
” I wish one of you super smart folks could come up with a way we could stop this Witch Hunt. There has to be some way we can end it.” How about a 2-million strong march in Washington? It won’t stop them, but at least it will put the fear of God in them when they see such support for Pres. Trump.
I will go. I went once before to a very small turnout for Pittsburgh not Paris
our cities should be safe havens for citizens not sanctuary cities for illegal aliens
paraphrased POTUS
Absolutely epic speech by our President! He was on fire throughout the speech. He made a mockery of Mueller and Muh Russia by reading what the Federal Judge in VA had to say.
He destroyed Chicago, France and the best was London. He said we need to ban vans and trucks and while we are at it cars as well.
He absolutely destroyed Barry and his POS administration. He said their policy was not to make the enemy mad. To apologize every time you were confronted. He said the Nobel Peace Prize is given to those that keep quiet and don’t offend.
I am going to listen to it again because it was one of his best speeches ever!
Agreed, FLEP!
WE LOVE YOU, DONALD! MORE THAN EVER! THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU ARE DOING TO SAVE OUR COUNTRY!
It sure is, fle – he covered so many bases – treepers are scrambling to scribe and post –
We are so blessed to have a President who honestly loves the American people and our country – just astonishing how he can grab their attention quickly and have them cheering!
Agree 100% Flep! and he looks fantastic! DOes NOT look or act like a man besieged or even a little bit bothered by Media and Mulehead…HE”S GOT THIS FOLKS!!!
He always had this Marcia! He loves this chaos because his people get to transform our country and the world while he fights evil.
God has President Trump’s back. Losing isn’t an option.
COME AND TAKE IT!!!!! LOLOLOL!!! awesome!!!!
Gonzales, Texas—My father’s hometown! They have an annual “Come and Take It” celebration.
That’s cooll Landlside! I was thinking all us Patriots can gather around our VSGPDJT and have a “Come and Take Him” celebration!!! 😉
never heard that story before…but man I do love their spirit!
“We were born free – We will live free – and – We will die free!” – President Trump
I love PDJT. He is true blue. A red blooded American patriot.
Throughout his private life, and now in his public life, he truly does embody the Spirit of America.
Shep Smith needs to have a date with Lucille
No, Shepard Smith needs to have a date with Mr. Mayhem.
@3:24 FOX News – Sheppard Smith is “TRIPPING”! Says President Trump “FALSELY claims that democrats wan to take all guns away…” and is attacking the President about everything including Kanye, Giulliani, mueller….
WOW!!
Shep Smith is a POS fudge packer that even Fox stoops low to give air time.
Shep Smith is aired in the doldrums hour of the afternoon, and for good reason. You’re not missing anything except a raving, pussy hat-wearing wimp if you turn off the TV.
I loved his remark “What if I called a rally in Washington, DC?”
Wish he would.
I could listen all afternoon. “I’m doing this for you” – 🇺🇸PDJT🇺🇸 Thank you Mr. President‼️
The common sense of President Trump confounds the political kumquats. I mean seriously– the 3rd grade understands the concept.
Lot’s of TRUMP love from the callers on cspan. The ones against (very few) sound like absolute morons.
And when i say, very few, i mean ONE out of about 10.
I was still listening as i was writing.
One life long dem said he likes what president TRUMP is doing & hates how he’s being treated, and is going to switch parties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait for it……….MAGA
