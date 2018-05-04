President Trump Speech to National Rifle Association – 2:00pm Livestream

Posted on May 4, 2018 by

This afternoon President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech at the National Rifle Association leadership forum.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkNBC News Livestream Link

138 Responses to President Trump Speech to National Rifle Association – 2:00pm Livestream

  1. Katherine McCoun says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    talking about Paris terrorist attacks and how they can not fight back, can calmly shoot and shoot. If good people with a gun there not so many people hurt.

    references that the news reports how many are killed but rarely mentions how many are hurt in total.

    Now talking about tough gun laws in Chicago but high gun murder rates

  2. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:01 pm

  3. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    • Landslide says:
      May 4, 2018 at 3:03 pm

      I am hoping that a lot of people in the room have never been to a rally. People are absolutely won over when they hear him in person. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

      • Lady in Red says:
        May 4, 2018 at 4:28 pm

        Agreed. Honestly, I was not entirely sold before he won the nomination, but was resolved to support him once he did. Then I went to a rally. YES! I jumped right on the Trump Train and never looked back. If you have not had the pleasure of attending a rally, please get to one, it’s electric.

    • duchess01 says:
      May 4, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      * Smile *

  4. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    • gringz says:
      May 4, 2018 at 4:12 pm

      You left out Shep Smith on Fox. I surfed around the cable networks just to see what they were saying. Shep was just as bad .as CNN. MSNBC was on the whole “Republicans who take money from the NRA” THING, and some Russian who is a member etc.

  5. fanbeav says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Everytime Trump addresses a crowd you can see them get more and more energized. Must drive the establishment swamp nuts!

  6. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:05 pm

  7. Publius2016 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    President Trump is THE STORM! So many issue that are on the RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY AND TRADITION!

  8. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:06 pm

  9. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:07 pm

  10. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:09 pm

  11. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:10 pm

  12. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:11 pm

  13. kittytrump84 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    I LOVE our POTUS he is so damn brave! I am sick and tired of the harassment and disrespect that he has to endure every single day. I wish one of you super smart folks could come up with a way we could stop this Witch Hunt. There has to be some way we can end it.

    • bleep21k says:
      May 4, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      @kittytrump84 – “There has to be some way we can end it.” AMEN!!

      I myself wake up thinking about anyway, any means necessary to end this madness of a “special council” witch hunt, and other salacious gossip passing as “news”.

      I think it somehow has to be connected to bringing down the media conglomerates like a CNN – the rest will fall like dominoes.

      At which point a rebirth of media can take place – reporting instead of reacting…

    • eagle931 says:
      May 4, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      ” I wish one of you super smart folks could come up with a way we could stop this Witch Hunt. There has to be some way we can end it.” How about a 2-million strong march in Washington? It won’t stop them, but at least it will put the fear of God in them when they see such support for Pres. Trump.

  14. Katherine McCoun says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    our cities should be safe havens for citizens not sanctuary cities for illegal aliens
    paraphrased POTUS

  15. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:12 pm

  16. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:14 pm

  17. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:15 pm

  18. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:16 pm

  19. fleporeblog says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Absolutely epic speech by our President! He was on fire throughout the speech. He made a mockery of Mueller and Muh Russia by reading what the Federal Judge in VA had to say.

    He destroyed Chicago, France and the best was London. He said we need to ban vans and trucks and while we are at it cars as well.

    He absolutely destroyed Barry and his POS administration. He said their policy was not to make the enemy mad. To apologize every time you were confronted. He said the Nobel Peace Prize is given to those that keep quiet and don’t offend.

    I am going to listen to it again because it was one of his best speeches ever!

  20. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:17 pm

  21. Marica says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    COME AND TAKE IT!!!!! LOLOLOL!!! awesome!!!!

  22. duchess01 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    “We were born free – We will live free – and – We will die free!” – President Trump

  23. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:23 pm

  24. grandmaintexas says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    I love PDJT. He is true blue. A red blooded American patriot.

  25. waltherppk says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Shep Smith needs to have a date with Lucille

  26. bleep21k says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    @3:24 FOX News – Sheppard Smith is “TRIPPING”! Says President Trump “FALSELY claims that democrats wan to take all guns away…” and is attacking the President about everything including Kanye, Giulliani, mueller….

    WOW!!

  27. KBR says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    I loved his remark “What if I called a rally in Washington, DC?”

    Wish he would.

  28. Psycho Monkee says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    I could listen all afternoon. “I’m doing this for you” – 🇺🇸PDJT🇺🇸 Thank you Mr. President‼️

  29. Sayit2016 says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    The common sense of President Trump confounds the political kumquats. I mean seriously– the 3rd grade understands the concept.

  30. Trish in Southern Illinois says:
    May 4, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Lot’s of TRUMP love from the callers on cspan. The ones against (very few) sound like absolute morons.

    • Trish in Southern Illinois says:
      May 4, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      And when i say, very few, i mean ONE out of about 10.
      I was still listening as i was writing.
      One life long dem said he likes what president TRUMP is doing & hates how he’s being treated, and is going to switch parties.

  31. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 4:05 pm

  32. JPatrick says:
    May 4, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Wait for it……….MAGA

