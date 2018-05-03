Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:15pm EST

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Thursday May 3rd.  Anticipated start time 2:15pm EST

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

66 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:15pm EST

  1. waltherppk says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Sarah…Sarah…Sarah …Sarah

  2. Mark says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Something tells me that this particular White House Press Briefing is going to be a bit “stormy” 🙂

  3. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Pretty on the inside and pretty on the outside. I can’t even imagine how hard Sarah’s job is. She has the patience of a Saint and the heart of a Patriot to even agree to be in the same room as these charlatans.

    Liberal media = Mean girls on steroids.

  4. DanO64 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    WhoreMe Daniels will be question number 1. And 2.And 3. And 4., etc.

    • kenji says:
      May 3, 2018 at 2:58 pm

      Oops! The LAST questioner had the temerity to ask about talks with China’s Xi JinPing. Ohhhhh he’s a foreigner … he didn’t get the Presstitute memo

  5. Dan Patterson says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    What became of the questions from outside the bubble that included Skype and internet attendees?
    Am I missing those or are they missing?

    • Mark says:
      May 3, 2018 at 2:49 pm

      Same here!
      I’ve never heard the reason for their removal

    • kenji says:
      May 3, 2018 at 3:00 pm

      And why does Sarah always call on the same 10 Presstitutes every meeting? I prefer not hearing ANYTHING coming out of April’s mouth. How about the reporter from OAN News?

      • Tegan says:
        May 3, 2018 at 3:47 pm

        All these questions about who is called on, who is allowed in the room, etc. are very legitimate ones. In the end, it’s the Press Secretary that controls it…or so I thought. It seems to me there are many weaknesses in the process and i’m Very surprised it hasn’t been addressed.

  6. Pam says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:37 pm

  7. Pam says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:39 pm

  8. Pam says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:45 pm

  9. Pam says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:45 pm

  10. Pam says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:47 pm

  11. andyocoregon says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Sarah deftly refuses to be trapped by leading questions and rash assumptions.

  12. Pam says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:48 pm

  13. kenji says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Hey Presstitutes!!
    Sarah is NOT going to answer a single question as it relates to PDJT and his private attorneys! She is going to … “refer you to the President’s outside counsel” NEXT!

    PS … I guess you Presstitutes are just butthurt that PDJT didn’t PAY YOU to shut up about your diddling.

    • H.R. says:
      May 3, 2018 at 3:12 pm

      kenji: “She is going to … “refer you to the President’s outside counsel” NEXT!”

      Sez the typical WH Press Corpse Jurinalist:
      “But, but, but… that would mean I would have to get my lazy butt out of this chair and actually go somewhere to try to talk to someone. That’s way above my pay grade!”

  14. Tejas Rob says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Now they’re talking about Sarah being prosecuted?

    Is there no end to this madness? Is there any nation left to save? Is it even worth fighting for?

    • The Boss says:
      May 3, 2018 at 3:02 pm

      That was the absolutely most idiotic story line today. If anyone is in legal jeopardy, they are sitting in front of Sanders’ podium.

  15. Pam says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:52 pm

  16. Pam says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:55 pm

  17. justlovefreedom says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    foul thug puppet WH press operatives aside, Giuliani REALLY needs to SHUT HIS MOUTH

    look what he subjected Sarah Sanders and The president to – disgusting

    on Rudy…

  18. andyocoregon says:
    May 3, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    April Ryan was her normally pushy self, asking way more than the two questions allotted to other reporters. Then she acts all hurt when she gets cut off.

  19. DanO64 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Rudy needs a spokesman. Just say N.

  20. Publius2016 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    April Ryan is not a good reporter for truth but she’s paid to instigate and defame.

  21. Publius2016 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Press Secretary represents President on Policy not personal matters…the WH statement released is the issue…the day on the plane was where this was all set up…

  22. Sporty says:
    May 3, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Lock out Acosta and Ryan and watch the press wise up.

  23. Publius2016 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    She should’ve used the line from yesterday…to speak with President’s personal attorneys…

  24. Publius2016 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    For all the people down on America’s Mayor, you will see that this is about closing Republican Ranks…where is Speaker? Where is Majority Leader? Where is RNC Chair? Phones are continuing to be tapped…what do you think they say??

  25. crazydawgg says:
    May 3, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Question, is Pam a bot on the website designed to post links and such?

    • Michelle says:
      May 3, 2018 at 3:51 pm

      No, she just keeps us updated.

    • bessie2003 says:
      May 3, 2018 at 3:51 pm

      Are you a bot designed to search out reactions to bot questions?

        • bessie2003 says:
          May 3, 2018 at 4:32 pm

          Why do people buy into this whole ‘bot’ thing? I see the creation of the idea of ‘bots’ as a tool for social media to justify banning, silencing, hiding people, shaming them into going away.

          So when I see people just automatically asking if there are bots about, allows me to wonder (a) why would anyone care and (b) are these ‘people’ asking about bots computer programmers trying to see if their creation of the idea of bots is taking hold, or do they need to do some extra propaganda work to instill into the mass mind of people the idea that bots are something to be concerned about in all aspects of online life.

          That’s my point.

    • JC says:
      May 3, 2018 at 4:02 pm

      Crazydawgg, during the 2+ years I’ve shared a branch here, Pam has posted many valuable opinions and replies, in addition to these reposts of pertinent tweets. I appreciate this service she provides for those of us who do not spend time on Twitter or prefer not to weed through hundreds of tweets to locate those of value to us. Thanks again, Pam.

  26. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 3, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    What a waste of time for Sarah, the White House and the nation. Why bother?

    • Michelle says:
      May 3, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      I agree. Besides, after the correspondents dinner, it was clear they think she always lies (because of course anything good the Trump admin does must simply be a lie to them; they can’t conceive of or allow that Trump does things well), so there is no point in Sarah even talking to them.

  27. Christine Jost says:
    May 3, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    These people make fools of themselves every single time!

    Go Sarah!

  28. MK Wood says:
    May 3, 2018 at 4:00 pm

  29. MK Wood says:
    May 3, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    We all love her. Sometimes Charles Payne is too PC.

  30. growltiggerknits says:
    May 3, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy than in the White House Press room.

