Tuesday May 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Ancient Roman portrait busts, the paintings of Antonio del Pollaiuolo, Sandro Botticelli, Gentile Bellini, Leonardo da Vinci, and Raphael, and the portrait busts of Giovanni Lorenzo Bernini. The music combines parts of Pavana Alla Venetiana and O Mia Cieca E Dura Sorte from the Early Venetian Lute Music album, available from Amazon.
A T-shirt, hand-painted by me …
(well, the theme seems to be art, so far …) 🙂
Someone else has been doing/running “time-lines”…. Makes for some real interesting reading…
This came from a Ham Radio friend of mine down TX way: (this just keeps getting deeper and deeper…we’re never going to see closure in our natural lives!)….
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
A Grand Jury had been empaneled.
Governments from around the world had donated to the “Charity”.
Yet, from 2001 to 2003 none of those “Donations” to the Clinton Foundation were declared.
You would think that an honest investigator would be able to figure this out.
Guess who took over this investigation in 2002?
None other than James Comey.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
Guess who was transferred in to the Internal Revenue Service to run the Tax Exemption Branch of the IRS?
Lois Lerner.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
This is all just a series of strange coincidences, right?
Guess who ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Injustice from 2001 to 2005?
None other than the Assistant Attorney General of the United States, Rod Rosenstein.
Now, that’s interesting, isn’t it?
Guess who was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during this time frame???
Just a coincidence, just an anomaly in statistics and chances, Robert Mueller.
What do all four casting characters have in common?
They all were briefed and/or were front line investigators into the Clinton Foundation Investigation.
Just a coincidence, right?
Fast forward to 2009.
James Comey leaves the Justice Department to go to Lockheed Martin.
Hillary Clinton is running the State Department, with her own personal email server.
The Uranium One “issue” comes to the attention of the Hillary.
She decides to support the decision and approve the sale of 20% of US Uranium to no one other than, the Russians.
You would think that this is a fairly straight up deal, except it wasn’t, the People got absolutely nothing out of it.
However, prior to the sales approval, no one other than Arkansas Bill goes to Moscow, gets paid 500K for a one hour speech then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours.
No big deal right?
The FBI had a mole inside the money laundering and bribery scheme.
Guess who was the FBI Director at this time?
Robert Mueller.
He even delivered a Uranium Sample to Moscow in 2009.
Guess who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland.
Rod Rosenstein.
Guess what happened to the informant?
The Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke out about it.
Interesting, huh?
How does 20% of the most strategic asset of the United States of America end up in Russian hands when the FBI has an informant, a mole providing inside information to the FBI on the criminal enterprise?
Guess what happened soon after the sale was approved?
~145 million dollars in “donations” made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal.
Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division?
None other than, Lois Lerner.
Interesting, huh?
Fast forward to 2015.
Due to a series of tragic events in Benghazi and after the 9 “investigations” the House, Senate and at State Department, Trey Gowdy who was running the 10th investigation as Chairman of the Select Committee on Benghazi discovers that Hillary ran the State Department on an unclassified, unauthorized, outlaw personal email server.
He also discovered that none of those emails had been turned over when she departed her “Public Service” as Secretary of State which was required by law.
He also discovered that there was Top Secret information contained within her personally archived email.
Guess who became FBI Director in 2013?
Guess who secured 17 no bid contracts for his employer with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer.
No one other than James Comey.
Amazing how all those no-bids just went right through at State.
Now he is the FBI Director in charge of the “Clinton Email Investigation” after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner matter at the Internal Revenue Service and exonerates her.
Nope, couldn’t find any crimes there.
Can you guess what happened next?
In April 2016, James Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy.
They didn’t even convene a Grand Jury.
Like a lightning bolt of statistical impossibility, like a miracle from God himself, like the true he is, James steps out into the cameras of an awaiting press conference on July the 8th of 2016, and exonerates Hillary from any wrongdoing.
Is there a pattern here?
Rosenstein becomes Asst. Attorney General, Comey gets fired based upon a letter by Rosenstein, Comey leaks government information to the press, Mueller is assigned to the Russian Investigation sham by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ and the story continues.
FISA Abuse, political espionage….. pick a crime, any crime, chances are…… this group and a few others did it.
All the same players.
All compromised and conflicted.
All connected in one way or another to the Clinton’s.
As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 20+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service.
Russia Special Counsel Mueller Worked with Radical Islamist Groups to Purge Anti-Terrorism Training Material Offensive to Muslims
https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2017/05/russia-special-counsel-mueller-conspired-radical-islamic-groups-fbi-chief/
Now that Robert Mueller has been appointed special counsel to investigate if Russia influenced the 2016 presidential election it’s worth reiterating his misguided handiwork and collaboration with radical Islamist organizations as FBI director. Judicial Watch exclusively obtained droves of records back in 2013 documenting how, under Mueller’s leadership, the FBI purged all anti-terrorism training material deemed “offensive” to Muslims after secret meetings between Islamic organizations and the FBI chief. Judicial Watch had to sue to get the records and published an in-depth report on the scandal in 2013 and a lengthier, updated follow-up in 2015.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/21/small-group-leadership-andrew-mccabe-coordinated-investigations-of-incoming-trump-administration-officials/comment-page-2/#comment-5151452
I wrote a piece today titled: “Robert Mueller’s Financial Ties To Russia And Other High Crimes”, at this link:http://4wardcomm.wordpress.com with supporting links documenting the numerous crimes, for those of you that might feel so inclined.
Mueller’s Russian Financial Interests With Links to George Soros
Ahh, The Complicated and Shady World Of Hedge Funds…
There are multiple open source articles available that prove Robert Mueller’s possibly criminal financial ties to Russia that supports the numerous “Conflict Of Interest” claims on top of the ones of Political Bias made obvious by the Clinton Crony Special Council Team he assembled.
JasonF says:
April 26, 2018 at 8:08 am
In the above comments, people have cited the article “Robert Mueller: Unmasked“, by Congressman Louie Gohmert. The article includes a section that partially explains what Mueller did, when he was the FBI Director, to make the FBI systemically more corrupt and incompetent. That section is especially important; it is excerpted below.
______________________________________________________________
MUELLER’S FIVE YEAR UP-OR-OUT POLICY
In federal law enforcement, it takes a new federal agent or supervisor about five years or so after arriving at a newly assigned office to gain the trust and respect of local law officers. That trust and respect is absolutely critical to doing the best job possible. Yet new FBI Director Robert Mueller came up with a new personnel policy that would rid the FBI of thousands of years of its most invaluable experience.
In a nutshell, after an FBI employee was in any type of supervisory position for five years, he or she had to either come to Washington to sit at a desk or get out of the FBI. In the myriad of FBI offices around the country, most agents love what they do in actively enforcing the law. They have families involved in the community; their kids enjoy their schools; and they do not want to move to the high cost of living in Washington, DC, and especially not to an inside desk job.
What occurred around the country was that agents in charge of their local offices got out of the FBI and did something more lucrative. Though they really wanted to stay in, they were not allowed to do so if they were not moving to DC. Agents told me that it was not unusual for the Special Agent in Charge of a field office to have well over 20 years of experience before the policy change. Under Mueller’s policy that changed to new Special Agents in Charge having five to ten years of experience when they took over.
If the FBI Director wanted nothing but “yes” men and women around the country working for him, this was a great policy. Newer agents are more likely to unquestioningly salute the FBI Mecca in Washington, and the Director, and never boldly offer a suggestion to fix a bad idea and Mueller had plenty of them. Whether it was wasting millions of dollars on a software boondoggle or questionable personnel preferences, agents tell me Mueller did not want to hear from more experienced people voicing their concerns about his ideas or policies.
An NPR report December 13, 2007, entitled, “FBI’S ‘Five-And-Out’ Transfer Policy Draws Criticism” dealt with the Mueller controversial policy:
“From the beginning of this year (2007) until the end of September (2007), 576 agents found themselves in the five-and-out pool. Less than half of them — just 286 — opted to go to headquarters; 150 decided to take a pay cut and a lesser job to stay put; 135 retired; and five resigned outright.”
In the period of nine months accounted for in this report, the FBI ran off a massive amount of absolutely priceless law enforcement experience vested in 140 invaluable agents. For the vast part, those are the agents who have seen the mistakes, learned lessons, could advise newer agents on unseen pitfalls of investigations and pursuit of justice. So many of these had at least 20-30 years of experience or more. The lessons learned by such seasoned agents were lost as the agents carried it with them when they left.
In the 2007 NPR report, the FBI Agents Association indicated that the Five-Year-Up-or-Out program hobbles field offices and takes relationships forged there for granted. In other words, it was a terrible idea.
The incalculable experience loss damages the FBI by eliminating those in the field in a position to write to or meet with the FBI Director to advise him against some of the mounting judgment errors on his part which were listed in the NPR article. But this was not the only damage done.
If an FBI Director has inappropriate personal vengeance in mind or holds an inappropriate prejudice such as those that infamously motivated Director J. Edgar Hoover, then the older, wiser, experienced agents were not around with the confidence to question or guide the Director away from potential misjudgment. I also cannot help but wonder if Mueller had not run off the more experienced agents, would they have been able to advise against and stop the kind of abuses and corruption being unearthed right now that occurred during the Obama administration.
Rather than admit that his Five Year Up or Out Policy was a mistake, Mueller eventually changed the policy to a Seven Year Up or Out Program.
….
______________________________________________________________
Thus, Mueller deliberately made the FBI more pliable and corruptible.
For the “First of May.”
“Titanium” on a Titanium Violin
Rob Landes
My sleeves are currently brown from mud
MAY 1 !
Spring Gobbler Season, my arrow is prepared, bow oiled strings waxwed, target shots approve accuracy…..Off I’ll be if only
Need some sleep………………….
and a Nutter 1
2nd Nutter
Today we often think ourselves as being somehow unique, as if our popular cultural phenomena such as celebrity, fads, fashion trends and rages never occurred before. Of course this is not true. Humans have always been subject to these herd movements and stampedes.
One such instance occurred one hundred years ago with the people living in Central America, for they had developed a passion for English condiments. English pickle relish, mayonnaise, mustard, pickled eggs, they couldn’t get enough of the stuff. Mexico being the largest country in Central America, and therefore the largest market, the Mexican passion for English condiments was also the most frenzied. At the turn of the twentieth century, everyone traveling to Mexico was surprised to find their burritos, tacos, and chimichangas loaded with English pickle relish and mustard.
Now, most people think of the Titanic only as a giant passenger ship, and we forget that it also hauled freight. Below the passenger compartments was a massive freight hold filled with European goods and merchandise bound for the Americas, and included in the goods within this hold was the largest shipment of English condiments that had ever been assembled, bound for Mexico through New York.
Anticipation of this shipment of their beloved English condiments was at a fever pitch in Mexico. Parties were planned for the ship’s arrival date, and it had the build up and emotional charge one sees today with the day a new iPhone becomes available. So, as you might expect, there was great shock and an outpouring of public grief when word reached Mexico of the loss of the Titanic and with it their much anticipated shipment of condiments. That grief was so strong and so widespread that in Mexico a day of public mourning was declared, and that day of national loss is still commemorated today as Sinko de Mayo.
Groan…you suckered me, trapper! Only when I finished it did I realize I’d heard it before…so I’m twice suckered! LOL!
droll…very droll…….😎
In 1959 “So What”, a song composed and played by Miles Davis because both an instant hit and an iconic symbol of progressive jazz. To my ears and I guess plenty of other people it was musical perfection, something to be imitated but never really matched—even by Miles himself. If you go into a 5 star hotel bar in a major Chinese city you might very well hear a Chinese band doing a very good version of “So What”. But if you go into Miles Davis’s stomping ground in NYC you’ll never hear an American band playing Chinese music. This says something about the power of American culture to influence people’s musical tastes.
‘No Greater Love’ Director Justin Roberts: ‘Behind Every Act of Valor is a Selfless Love’
MRCTV
Who Shall Separate Us From Christ?
“Who shall separate us from the love of Christ?” (Rom.8:35).
There have been individuals who thought the doctrine of the believer’s eternal security in Christ to be a dangerous heresy. They countered every Scripture on the subject with another to refute it. But in each of these cases it was this great truth, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ”, that finally persuaded them.
It is significant that the Apostle Paul never tells us about his love for Christ, but he is always telling us about Christ’s love for him and for others! The Law commands: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God”, but grace puts it the other way, telling us how deeply God loves us — and this begets love in return. The Apostle experienced discouragements that would have caused him to give up the work of the Lord a thousand times, but he could not. Why? He says, “the love of Christ constraineth us?”(II Cor. 5:14); it bore him along like a strong tide. No doubt he had this very thing in mind when he continued writing in Romans 8.
“For Thy sake we are killed all the day long…accounted as sheep for the slaughter” (Ver.36).
And therefore defeated? Far from it!
“Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him that loved us” (Ver.37).
Not only do we win the battle; we are “more than conquerors”, for these adversities serve to draw us into still closer fellowship with Him, thus enriching our Christian experience.
When people or nations engage in battle, generally no one wins; both lose. But Paul’s personal experience serves as the foremost example that in the Christian life, “tribulation, distress, persecution, famine, nakedness, peril [and] sword”bring us more than victory when borne for Him who loved us.
Thus this great chapter opens with “no condemnation” and closes with “no separation”, and the Apostle, gathering all the forces of creation together, whether they be time, space, or matter, declares that none of them can separate us from “the love of God, which is [manifested] in Christ Jesus” (Vers.38,39). Whether it be death or life, heavenly principalities, things present or things to come, height or depth or any other created thing — none of them, nor all together — can threaten our security or separate us from the love of God, which He has manifested to us in Christ Jesus.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/who-shall-separate-us-from-christ/
Deliver us from evil.
Deliver our children from evil.
My heart broke long ago but has been healing. However, the latest autism prevalence #s were released last week, opening old wounds.
Growing Autism Prevalence:
– based on new CDC data published April 26, 2018.
2000: 1 in 150 children
2002: 1 in 150
2004: 1 in 125
2006: 1 in 110
2008: 1 in 88
2010: 1 in 68
2012: 1 in 68
2014: 1 in 59
Coincidentally, also released last week, new reports reveal horrific details of pioneering autism researcher, Austrian doctor Hans Asperger’s extensive cooperation with the Nazi regime.
Article is in Science. sciencemag.org/news/2018/04/pioneering-autism-researcher-cooperated-nazis-new-evidence-suggests?utm_source=newsfromscience&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=asperger-18968
“pioneering autism researcher, Austrian doctor Hans Asperger’s extensive cooperation with the Nazi regime.”
There are more “possible” connections right here in the USA today:
I honestly see less resemblance between Dr, Nancy Messonnier, and Gudron Himmler than an incredible resemblance between Dr. Nancy and Himmler himself!
As Bill Smith says in the video, Rod Rosenstein has a sister. Nancy Rosenstein; born in 1966, changed her surname after marriage to Messonnier. Dr. Nany Messonier, now 52, is the director of National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD).
Interesting isn’t it? Sterilization and Eugenics under the Immunization cover-up and Intelligence were the pillars of the Third Reich’s genocide and suppression machine. We have two possible children at the same age, one expert in intelligence, the other in immunization. Accident?
But can we find any resemblance here too?
https://ellacruz.org/2018/02/21/1082/
Happy May Day to all.
