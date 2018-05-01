Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Arrives At U.S. State Dept. – Delivers Introduction Speech…

In many regards the transfer of the CIA Director to the Position of Secretary of State is a natural continuum. Most career foreign office CIA operatives work under the auspices of being State Department personnel. The CIA and State Department are inherently connected.
[A familiar reference would be, the synergy of Leon Panetta and Hillary Clinton during their Libya and Syria operations in 2010, 2011, 2012.]
Today Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Foggy Bottom (State HQ) in Washington DC to meet the diplomatic corps. He delivered introductory remarks:
.
[Transcript] DEPUTY SECRETARY SULLIVAN: Thank you. Thank you, everyone, for being here. It’s a great honor to be here to introduce our new Secretary of State. Before I do so, I wanted to thank all of you, each and every one of you, for your hard work over the last six weeks. The pace of world events doesn’t pause to allow the United States Government to change from one secretary of state to another, but it’s because of your dedication and professionalism that this department has continued to meet its mission for the American people. So thank you to all of you for all you’ve done the last six weeks. (Applause.)
And now it’s my great honor to introduce our new Secretary. You all know his bio; he’s a former three-term member of Congress, former-now director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
I offer my own perspective as somebody who comes from the private practice of law; in looking at his bio, I looked at it through the lens of a former law firm partner, and I imagined how I would assess his bio if I were looking at our opposing counsel, and I had to advise my client on who we were going to be dealing with. And what stood out to me was we have a tank commander who then went to Harvard Law School and was elected to the Harvard Law Review, which is a pretty unusual combination.
So if I were advising my client about who we were going to be dealing with on the other side of the table if we’re in negotiation, or if it were in a court room, I’d say, “Wow. Well, ma’am, we’re dealing with a cross between George Patton and Oliver Wendell Holmes.” (Laughter.)
So that’s a pretty tough combination to face as an opponent, but the good news for us is he’s coming here to lead our team. It’s the adversaries of the United States who are going to be facing that formidable opponent across the table.
So without further ado, I’ll turn over the microphone to the 70th Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. (Applause and cheers.)
SECRETARY POMPEO: Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thanks for those most gracious words, John. And thank you for your service and standing in the gap. You’ve done a remarkable job; the whole team has. I’ve had the chance to work alongside you as the CIA director when you were the acting secretary, and you have done this organization incredibly proud. America should be proud of you, and thank you for this amazing work. (Applause and cheers.)
So I think I have the record for the longest trip to the first day of work. (Laughter.) And I am humbled to be here. I tried to prepare myself for this moment, but to stand here and look at the most important diplomatic corps in the world is enormously humbling to me. I talked in my hearing about the fact that this nation is so exceptional and so incredibly blessed. And the facts that derive from that are that it also creates a responsibility, a duty for America all across the world. And I know for certain that America can’t execute that duty, can’t achieve its objectives absent you all, absent executing America’s foreign policy in every corner of the world with incredible vigor and incredible energy. And I am looking forward to helping you all achieve that. (Applause.)
My remarks today will be relatively brief. Tomorrow the President will be here to do my official swearing-in. I think much of the cabinet will be here as well. It’s an important day for the President’s first trip to this important place, and I’m looking forward to being there with many of you and having the honor to have the President of the United States do my formal swearing-in.
I then will, sometime either later this week or beginning of next, do more to develop my commander’s intent, what it is I hope to achieve with your help. I’ll speak to the entire work force, I’ll lay out for you my expectations and my hopes, and most importantly, share with you my leadership style. And this is very different. Like, one of the first rules is don’t talk down to people, right? (Laughter.) So I’ll speak to you all right up here, exactly.
But alongside that is that I feel like I know you. I’ve worked alongside you as a member of Congress when I traveled. I’ve had the chance to watch when I was traveling around the world and I would go into an embassy and I’d arrive late at night and there were the folks in the political section or the economic section toiling, doing great work on behalf of America.
So I have a great deal to learn about the State Department and how we perform our mission, but as people, I’m confident that I know who you are. I know that you came here. You chose to be a Foreign Service officer or a civil servant or to come work here in many other capacities and to do so because you’re patriots and great Americans and because you want to be an important part of America’s face to the world. My mission will be to lead you and allow you to do that, the very thing you came here to do. (Applause.)
I will get to as many parts of this organization as I can. I said in my testimony that I’ll spend as little time on the seventh floor – I think it’s the seventh floor, right? Yeah. (Laughter.) I’ll go up there in a minute. I’ll be – I’ll travel. I’m going to get out to USAID as quickly as I can to see their important part of our mission as well. I know that every task, every endeavor that each of you undertakes is a critical part of achieving that ultimate objective, which is to deliver President Trump and America’s foreign policy around the world, to be the diplomatic face that achieves the outcomes that America so desperately needs to achieve in the world.
I’ve told this story a couple of times, but it’s worth repeating: The best lesson I ever got was from a fellow named Sgt. 1st Class Petry. He was the first platoon sergeant in my first tank platoon when I was 22 or 23 years old. And I arrived there and he, when I hopped out of the jeep, he said, “Lieutenant, you’ll do well to just shut up for a while.” (Laughter.) And he – and actually, I think he meant that, but – (laughter) – but what I took him to be saying was that it’s important that we listen and learn, and I know that I have an enormous amount to listen to you about and to learn from you. I talked about getting back our swagger, and I’ll fill in what I mean by that, but it’s important. The United States diplomatic corps needs to be in every corner, every stretch of the world, executing missions on behalf of this country, and it is my humble, noble undertaking to help you achieve that.
So I look forward – (applause) – thank you. (Applause.) I look forward to meeting just as many of you as I can get a chance to do, to learning from just as many of you as I can, and to leading that team onto the field. I know that we will deliver for this President and for this country. Thank you. May the Good Lord bless each of you. I’ll see you all around the building. Thanks. (Applause.)
Has he started firing everyone yet?
Firings are scheduled for Fridays at 4.
“The beatings will continue until morale improves.”
Self-deportation, hopefully.
Funny you posted that, first thing out of the gate.
My thoughts, watching him today on OANN giving this speech, was how cool, and gracious, and eloquent he was. This, despite probably knowing without any doubt that, among the smiling faces in the crowd assembled around him and in he lobby, were likely enemies of this State, spies and political saboteurs, who will undermine our country at every opportunity. Bastards who are embedded by the previous administration to bring down Pompeo and Trump. Communists who have been around the State Department for years.
Knowing all that, Pompeo still delivered as gracious an introductory speech as could anyone. He appears well-suited for the task at hand.
I wondered how many of them were seething or popping antacids, and whether they’ve devised how they’ll foment sabotage and treason and not get caught by the NSA. Also, how many of them are on 0bama’s speed dial? Hope Pompeo puts the fear of God in them all.
A little carrot before the stick.
I really really think we’re gonna love this guy.
One simple but power statement he made tells me you are absolutely right. I talked about Getting our SWAGGER BACK!
Yep, I heard that live and it definitely hit me hard. Imagine that…SWAGGER.
I’ve been trying without success to find the scene in the 1943 movie “Destroyer” starring Edward G. Robision where once he’s aboard his new ship the John Paul Jones, he cocks his hat to the side and gives the best swagger I’ve ever seen.
Do I seem like a total idiot when, after I read this, I actually said (out loud) coool?
No.
Welcome
Thank you Mr. Secretary. We are collecting Clorox, Mean Green, Bon Ami, scrub brushes and towels for your “housecleaning”! Ready, set, GO!!
How quickly we forget TRex.
Don’t forget a sandblaster and pressure washer.
Nice tribute.
When Congress and OIG being asking for Clinton Foundation relevant records from State, I doubt Pompeo will slow track compliance.
That’s why he was going to the 7th floor… 🙂
Wow, what a great impromptu intro. The kind of guy most people want as their leader, obviously generating positive chemistry with a deep state crowd, while asking the Lord’s blessing on them all. Nothing even mentioned about NK, and his crucial, secret role in setting the table. That’s understatement. They know how to teach leadership at the USMA.
The fact he asked for the LORDS blessing is a pleasure to hear! Not many in government at any level have the guts to do that! To me that’s intestinal fortitude above and beyond
“he asked for the LORDS blessing is a pleasure to hear! ”
Big time “splody heads’, there. I wonder if the leftists are going to file lawsuits about that? I wish some of these judges would just flat out throw cases like that right out and impose court costs on those responsible.
The biggest impression I got from this event was that it looked like a real morale booster for the state department. They all seemed very thrilled to see Pompeo in this role. He gave a great powerful speech here.
He’s going to make a great SOS. I can;t wait to see him in action. You could see how excited the state dept members were to have him on board.
He is going to travel a lot. GOOD. Flush out all the ne’er do wells around the world. See who is working vs. Spending money to party. Keep them on their toes. And in person hand offs of sensitive communications directly from Pompeo are much more secure.
“The United States diplomatic corps needs to be in every corner, every stretch of the world, executing missions on behalf of this country, and it is my humble, noble undertaking to help you achieve that.”
I just hope that does not include more of the same-old “exporting democracy” John McCain (R-AZ) style neocon dung that has been going on for the past ~35 years or so.
There are more days of McCain dung behind us than ahead of us.
Any update as to how his brain cancer is progessing?
This article gives some generalities….
I think he will be a good fit for the job.
Has he even taken time out for any sleep yet…since he was sworn it?
Maybe a little on his longer flights.
Pompeo was doing the job, even before he received his senate confirmation.
And he hit the ground running as soon as he was made the ‘official’ Sec of State.
He’s gone from being “invisible”…to having the most visible job in the cabinet.
I’m referring to that little exchange in one of Pres Trump’s cabinet meetings, where the Pres was going around the table, acknowledging each cabinet member.
Pompeo replied with something like…”Thank you, Mr. President, just doing my job — being invisible.”
Heheh.
I duuno. I see Pompeo putting in a year, maybe a year and a half and on to the next. I don’t know what it is, but I don’t see him hanging around. But then, Heather Nauert is really running that show. ;~)
That long trip.
For A VSG. Ended with success.
The swagger of winning.
The swagger of a righteous mission and a noble calling, of competence and courage.
America is back, Baby!
🇺🇸
America is in good hands. Very impressive, and quite encouraging. Godspeed, Secretary Pompeo.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
He is extrememly personalble and very humble. There was an excitement in the air that he was to be their leader. Lots of people smiling, nodding. The concurred with his mission to help them be the diplomatic leaders and civil servants the signed up to be upon hiring. He is an excellent leader. Inspiring them to reach the highest pinnacle of their position and the Department. How exciting that POTUS will personally swear him in tomorrow! Wow! First one yet! speaks volumes to the Department and to the world.
‘…and share with you, most importantly, my leadership style, and this is very different.’
I took notice of these words. God’s speed Mr. Secretary of State.
Loved the comments about the firings, it was my first thought. Probably can’t do it right away may have to continue the T-Rex program of having the untrustables process freedom of information paperwork.
Nice welcome by all.
The relationship between our President and Secretary of State Pompeo is absolutely amazing! Both men hold each other in such high regard. They are completely aligned in terms of what needs to be accomplished for our Great Nation.
Secretary Pompeo has a chance to truly catapult himself into the discussion of replacing our Lion 🦁 as the 46th President of the USA 🇺🇸. Just think that under his leadership at the State Department, he has an opportunity to end the Korean War, have North Korea 🇰🇵 completely denuclearize, have the Mullah’s overthrown by the Iranian people and see to a successful peace accord between Israel 🇮🇱 and Palestine 🇵🇸.
Do we have some incredible Republicans in the pipeline! Rep. Devin Nunes, Governor Greg Abbott, Secretary Zeinke, Secretary Pompeo and Nikki Haley.
No on Zinke and on Haley, but yes on the others. I have reasons for my opinions, so hold the fire.
I agree with Haley if she is a fake in her new role. Surprised about Zienke. Could you explain why?
LikeLike
Nice list, and I was just compiling a similar one in that vein in my head when I came to your post…except the last one. Haley, no way, ever.
I was close to not including her! If she has truly changed, she has a chance however, if it is a fake, you are right. My #1 choice is Devin Nunes followed by Abbott and than Zeinke.
Good. He’s direct just like POTUS.
Heather Nauert.
Just dang.
Oh, and great speech!
Heather actually choked up for a moment.
Nice sign.
“I think it’s the seventh floor, right? Yeah. (Laughter.) I’ll go up there in a minute.”
Did you see the expression on the man behind him, grinning? They know what goes on up there.
His predecessor set the stage. Brilliant as we’ve come to expect, Mr.President.
Plain spoken yet sophisticated. I like that.
Obama hold-overs and Clinton sycophants be gone!
“Oh, one more thing… coffee is for Closers!!”
I have, like , a crazy girl crush on him… 🤭
“Frankly, Scarlet, I don’t give a damn”. ;-0
Was interesting to see Mrs. Pompeo with him every step of the way. She knew a lot of people there, too. Remember, behind every great man . . .
An Army Wife.
Explanation of how our uranium ended up in Syria and Iran, which if they attack USA with will trace back to Russia and at the end if we didn’t know it could end up as WWIII between us and Russia. Whole this complicated thing was set up by Obamer, Hillary and globalists.
It is Jerome Corsi Live Stream from 05/01…Please look it up
Here is another good one with explanation even I can understand. Haven’t seen the one Corse did yet. Thanks for posting. This is incredibly important to understand.
Sec of State Mike Pompeo told Dept. workers “…you’re patriots and great Americans…” but might have added, “and if you aren’t, you’re out of here!”
Strikes me that these people have NEVER EVER worked under a full chain of command running on incontrovertible INTEGRITY and pure PATRIOTISM.
Under President Trump’s and Mike Pompeo’s leadership, most might surprise us.
I’ve followed Mike Pompeo from the get go. Why? Because of his extraordinary accomplishments at all of the “in” institutions. This guy is sauve. This guy is cool. He comes across as an average Joe (because he listens) but his intelligence level is so elite). Note his standings in graduation classes. He met with Rocket Boy. He listened. And reported back to Trump. Pompeo was the perfect man for the job.
Note Mike’s mention of Commander’s Intent.
His leadership style will be all about OUTCOMES.
Go get ’em Mike, America needs saving from globalists and communists.
