Sunday Talks: Peter King Discusses Intelligence Committee Report…

Maria Bartiromo and Representative Peter King discuss the trail of corruption from political operatives within the Obama intelligence apparatus.
With respect to the banner headline about James Clapper’s service. There was an infamous American traitor who was actually a heroic warrior of the Revolutionary War until he decided to switch sides for personal gain, Benedict Arnold.
Thank you. Not enough people remember the story behind Benedict Arnold.
My thoughts exactly!
Legacy merit considerations generally don’t surface until the sentencing phase of criminal adjudication proceedings.
Is it only me? Seems I read SD’s articles, read the comments, and the go off and view a few other sites. Every half hour or so I am back to read all the new comments. I am doing this ALL DAY/NIGHT. I’m addicted. I’m going to sue!
Lol Dan. I have friends and we meet for lunch just to discuss the article contents. We discuss posters by their names also. Sometimes we laugh because we do not even know who they are. The Treehouse kept us going through the election though. We love Sundance and the sharing.
One of the very few, if not only to get really, really, granular, without going overboard on conclusions. I would not be surprised of OIG investigators read this.
They’d be stupid not to if they know about this site. Sometimes an intelligent independent ‘take’ can be very productive.
This is what the New York Times, Washington Post, Detroit News etc SHOULD be.
i have passed this site on to many friends, including some very intelligent, and well-placed members of the left-wing intelligentsia.. red pills for all
I think that is part of Sundance’s purpose. To keep as much in the light and hold those who are discovering/prosecuting both accountable as well as give them support to know their toil is not in vain. We have a government designed to protect all that is sacred, paid for by the lives and blood of our forebears. We need to use that governance to weed out those who would betray it. If their efforts are not successful, or if their efforts are thwarted — then that is what the 2nd amendment is for.
We had the war of Athens at a local level. We had a civil war once. My hope and prayer is that we do not come to a civil war now. The civil war in the 1860’s was more about an ideology. This conflict is about a worldwide desire to take over the power of the Republic — for which I will stand to the death.
It IS an addiction – I’m doing it all the time. I checked with my doctor who turned out to be a flaming bleeding heart liberal so I just drink heavily now. It would be easier for those who bounce in and out of the site if all the “comments on comments” were in order (time sequenced).
AMERICA 1st – Forever
That’s funny Dan. I have EXACTLY the same problem! And I rarely comment, but I am addicted to coming back over and over again just to snoop. Maybe a Class Action suit would work!
Let’s Call Saul.
Join the club. Will there soon be a 12 Step program for Treepers who are addicted? 😉
I think there are maybe 12 steps in the climb to the Tree House.
After passing through the Chapel to Have a conversation with the all
Mighty.
Which reminds me, I think it has been too long since I donated to this site and the excellent work SD and his team do EVERYDAY!!
Thanks SD – headed there now. Who’ll join me?
I’m in!
Dan064,
No..I can’t even vote in your elections. (Legally.)😉 and TCTH has me addicted. The content, and structure of the site is first class.
Its posters are incredible, and the knowledge I glean from said posters has me craving more.
Cravings indicate addiction therefore I am an addict😉
God bless PDJT
To give some flavor to your addiction, check out http://www.lucianne.com
Dan, you are definitely not alone! Following here and never missing posts or their comments has become my way of staying up with everything. Cancelled Comcast in December but then needed internet somehow. Learned to use my phone as a hotspot, and that solved everything.
Comey must go down!!!
just the fact Brennan is bringing up the Vietnam dig indicates to me he is out of bullets on the subject at hand. If he’s got something, lets have it. But just like Peter King said, all the way through the election they said they couldn’t find chit on the Russians. Then after Witte’s Insurance Policy was formulated late in the game, then all of a sudden it is Trump Russia. They are really masters at P.R., you have to give them that.
Not really masters of the PR game. They had (and still do) the media firmly on their side. The problem is that more and more people are becoming skeptical and more and more independent interviewers out there are becoming more aggressive. The media isn’t as effective as it was 8-10 years ago.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But President Trump is a master at PR and he stays up later at night.
Maria asks the all important question: Will there be any accountability? Brennan, Clapper, Comey all continue to act with impunity.
I have only hated one person in my 60+ years on this earth, but I can honestly say I hate these people. Brenner is the epitome of evil, he’s downright terrifying.
I 100% agree with that. And while not as sinister and maniacal-looking and talking as Brennan, I believe Valerie Jarrett is just as committed to the destruction of this country as Brennan is. Two very evil people.
WHOA WHOA WHOA there Pete! If ya’ll are worried about the midterms and a shut down you and your R buddies in Congress better get er done.
Right? Like–didn’t Trump just show this spineless Republicans how to make a stand and win that battle?! In the first place, fat-n-happy King and his Republican cronies better put together a budget which includes the People’s and the President’s wall. The is the obvious point Bartiromo made to him that he totally obfuscated! Second, have some balls like your President who’s out there drawing fire all day long for the American people…for godssake, Congressman–grow a pair already and stop making the same excuses with the same strawman.
Peter is just RINO scum…
I like when he said ” a shut down has never worked before.” This isn’t before, duh!
King better get ready for a government shut down. Our VSG doesn’t make idle threats.
If I didn’t know better Pete was already blaming Trump…/sarc/
The other option is a actual border war with Mexico. They are openly invading the US and sooner or later the citizens WILL take over where the government fails. Patriots have been accused of being renegades before. So?
Have they forgotten that the original Mexican-American War began when American CITIZENS chose to take up arms against the Mexicans? Remember the Alamo!
What’s wrong with a government shut down? Are the Congressional Clowns and Batty Bureaucrats afraid we’ll discover how unnecessary 80% of their programs are?
I think Bartiromo sums up it up perfectly. It is unbelievable what is going on. It seems we have two factions,those who believe facts are important and those who don’t.
I agree with kevin king – The facts, Comey, McCabe & Clapper leaked national security issues to the crooked mainstream media. They (Comey, McCabe & Clapper) give it another name like “just discussing issues” or “the leaks were needed as Trump is a bad President and therefore everything is justified”. Facts and laws are ignored by the DOJ, FBI and courts. The laws are selectively applied (as in Flynn case). Washington (our government and political parties) are now a different world were there are no rules, and what is up is now down. The “genie” is now out of the bottle, and it will be difficult to ever trust our elected leaders again. Add to this, no one really cares!
“Puppetmaster, Secret Life of J Edgar Hoover” by Richard Hack
“The Devil’s Chessboard” by David Talbot
UnConstitutional and unbelievably corrupt FBI since 1924 and CIA since 1947 have always been deep state tools for Earth’s ruling criminal banking cartel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you think we can regain control/legitimacy of our government this time? It is my hope.
Yep!
Oh, that picture speaks volumes…
Birds of a feather – Clapper looks like a ‘Cone Head’ character – and Brennan some evil villain – maybe, you have some suggestions – just cannot put my finger on which one –
What amazes me is these guys actually believe the filth that exudes from their mouths!
Clapper and Brennan are two of the most evil people I’ve ever seen, probably even worse than Obama who was an empty well-creased suit pant. There is a lot of reason to consider Brennan’s involvement in the demise of Michael Hastings who was investigating him. It is astonishing that two people as despicable as them had such influential roles in our government. I hope they get what they deserve.
My name is Cat Lady, and I’m a Treehouse-aholic!!
BEST SUSPICIOUS CAT EVERRRR!!!
Shutting down government over the wall would NOT result in a Dblue win. Trump intuitively knows this, and just signaled his wall red line. No different than the Dblues turning down Trump’s deliberately overly generous DACA deal crossed annunstated red line. The most recent Pew poll said 70% of Americans favor shutting down illegal immigration. We currently have the spectacle of the remainder of the ‘asylum march’ from central america not pausing in Mexico where they should by international law seek asylum once Mexico let them enter, but now illegally sneaking into the US from Tiajuana after being bussed to the border. With high profile ‘slaves’ ‘escaping’ the Dem plantation (e.g. Kanye West, Diamond and Silk), and with African-American and Hispanic employment at an all time high, and with the tax cuts putting Pelosi’s ‘crumbs’ into deplorable pockets, there is no way for a blue wave short of some unanticipated future development. There is just too much for Repubs and independents to campaign on, especially if the worst remaining RINOs are primaried and the Korea deal comes through.
MAGA supporters have seen already two failures of Congress to support the obviously needed (illegals and drugs) wall, DACA and omnibus. Dems intransigently shutting gov in fall exclusively over wall funding would be three strikes and OUT for them except in crazy places like New York and California. How, for example, would Heitcamp and Manchin survive? Voted against tax cuts, voted against the DACA deal, voted for Omnibus waste and wall restrictions. Trump said never again. He means it.
Claptrap and Brennan; Egghead and Mr. Frost.
Dear Mr. Comey
If you happen to read here just for FUN. Do you realize when you state that you wanted the “content” of the memo leaked so that made it O.K. The CONTENT is was made it classified. Dumb ass.
