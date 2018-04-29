April 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #465

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

89 Responses to April 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #465

  citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 12:21 am

    

    
  citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 12:21 am

    

    
  citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 12:22 am

    

    
  citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 12:23 am

    

    
    • fleporeblog says:
      April 29, 2018 at 12:53 am

      Folks our President knows about Tester! This POS slob is one of the DEMOCRATS referenced below. This POS was on that island. Our President made a comment tonight that hit me like a 10 ton brick after reading the article SD put up. Our President said that he has things he could share on Tester that would assure he doesn’t win.

      Rudy Giuliani shared everything that was on that laptop with our President. Tester and the rest of the POS had a NUCLEAR BOMB dropped on their heads this evening by our LION 🦁!

      In SD’s incredible article this evening, the following was said by Erik Prince:

      “They found State Department emails. They found a lot of other really damning criminal information, including money laundering, including the fact that Hillary went to this sex island with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Bill Clinton went there more than 20 times. Hillary Clinton went there at least six times,” he said.

      “The amount of garbage that they found in these emails, of criminal activity by Hillary, by her immediate circle, and even by other Democratic members of Congress was so disgusting they gave it to the FBI, and they said, ‘We’re going to go public with this if you don’t reopen the investigation and you don’t do the right thing with timely indictments,’” Prince explained.

      

      
      • fleporeblog says:
        April 29, 2018 at 1:23 am

        

        
      • Marygrace Powers says:
        April 29, 2018 at 1:53 am

        Jon Tester poked the bear’: Tester braces for Trump’s revenge/

        Trump is set to campaign against the Montana Democrat for helping sink his VA secretary nominee.

        By BURGESS EVERETT 04/26/2018 05:47 PM EDT Updated 04/26/2018 06:04 PM EDT

        “Jon Tester didn’t intend to play a central role in taking down President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Veterans Affairs Department. Yet that’s exactly what the Montana Democrat ended up doing.” (BS – Tester knew exactly what he was doing/what he
        was told to do.)

        “And now, Trump is coming after him.”

        https://www.politico.com/story/2018/04/26/jon-tester-trump-revenge-556111

        Tester is a DIRTBAG/ It will ALL come OUT.

        

        
      • Fake Nametag says:
        April 29, 2018 at 2:46 am

        I posted before that perhaps Huma and not Wiener named the folder “Insurance Policy”. Now I wonder if maybe Hillary herself named it and if it contained all the blackmail dirt she had on everyone in DC.

        

        
  5. phoenixRising says:
    April 29, 2018 at 12:24 am

    She will pay BIGLY for this

    

    
    • kea says:
      April 29, 2018 at 12:29 am

      This is sick!!!! Poor Sarah. Saw a lot of people comment on twitter. Hope this hurts them big time!!! Also I have no idea who this crazy person is.

      Can I ask why someone from Trumps team went?!?!?

      

      
    • sunnydaze says:
      April 29, 2018 at 12:31 am

      Not clever. Not creative. Just throwing insults.

      It’s a shame what’s happened to “comedy”. Like it doesn’t exist any more.

      

      
      • kea says:
        April 29, 2018 at 12:34 am

        Oh I agree ‘comedy’ is out the window. I used to enjoy watching Jay Leno he was funny without getting down and dirty and insulting. This is not “comedy”. If Sarah had said that to this ‘person’ she’d be crying to mama and needing some playdough and comfort puppies.

        

        
    • Bree says:
      April 29, 2018 at 12:32 am

      Oooh, she so ugly.

      

      
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 29, 2018 at 12:34 am

      “nothing funny about mean-spirited insults.”

      That is about it. What more could you expect from those people?

      I wish that she would not have gone, either. The title is “White House Correspondent’s Dinner”, NOT “White House Employee’s Roast”.

      

      
    • JoD says:
      April 29, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Viscous and hateful and still some of them were smiling and laughing.
      Watching them burn just got even more enjoyable.

      

      
    • Marica says:
      April 29, 2018 at 12:56 am

      Sarah is one of MY most FAVORITE people on the face of this earth…I am not alone! THis will NOT go well…This little bitch will get destroyed and Huckabees stock–thru the roof! Another lib goes down– by Monday Michelle Wolf is DONE! Liberal Dumba** front and center…Almost feel s…NOPE–Nevermind.

      

      
    • Blue Moon says:
      April 29, 2018 at 12:56 am

      I am so disgusted with this bunch of inhuman people. What she said about Sarah is VICIOUS, cruel. But not to worry, PT will pound this b$tch into the ground.

      

      
      • sunnydaze says:
        April 29, 2018 at 1:12 am

        She ground herself into the ground.

        No need to pay attention to her any longer.

        I flipped to CNN for a minute tonite, and they were talking about her. Even THEY were disgusted.

        Trump, Sarah, etc have no need to pay attention to this filthy fly, just flick her off your shoulder.

        

        
      • Marica says:
        April 29, 2018 at 1:20 am

        I do believe we will get a great tweet about this tomorrow…I so PRAY! President Trump has so stinking much on his plate— pray pray pray…
        However–We Are Winning!! and Blue Moon–yep!

        

        
      • Plain Jane says:
        April 29, 2018 at 2:50 am

        She wants to be like Rosie.

        

        
    • TexasRanger says:
      April 29, 2018 at 12:59 am

      *** Everyone – Go to YouTube, watch this and give this sick Democrat garbage a Thumbs Down.!.***

      

      
    • Artist says:
      April 29, 2018 at 1:08 am

      Who is this low rent nose talker? The absolute detritus of humanity is still hanging on to the sinking ship of the democrat party. Each one is stupider and uglier, inside and out, than the one before them.
      Truly pukeworthy .

      

      
    • Plain Jane says:
      April 29, 2018 at 1:33 am

      This person is drunk or high, or she needs fixadent. Surely this can’t be someone from the press.

      

      
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      April 29, 2018 at 2:01 am

      Michelle Wolf is a total DISGRACE. REALLY A NEW LOW.

      

      
  6. kea says:
    April 29, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Finally! The UK has a date with The Donald!
    https://hopkinsworld.com/finally-the-uk-has-a-date-with-the-donald/

    Still torn if he should go or not. When I see the twitter comments from the Mayor of Londonistan being retweeted by someone like JK yeah…. I still think the UK will find a reason to ‘cancel’ the trip in the end.

    

    
  7. sunnydaze says:
    April 29, 2018 at 12:33 am

    This woman has caught on to what’s happened to her (cough cough) “profession”. But, as usual the brainiacs are about a decade too late.

    And if you’ve got “AP’ after your name, you might as well throw in the towel NOW.

    

    
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 29, 2018 at 12:38 am

      I do not know her or her work, but it seems that possibly Meg Kinnard should be one of the people sitting in the front of the Press Briefing Room. I don’t tweet, so perhaps someone suggest that she put in an application with One America News if she would like to practice real journalism today, because they still do that over there.

      

      
      • sunnydaze says:
        April 29, 2018 at 12:57 am

        It’s not clear to me from her tweet that she actually wants to practice truthful journalism.

        Seems more like she wants to keep things the same and get a pass, as usual?

        ‘Course, I could be wrong. It just seems like a truthful, serious journalist would’ve cut and run from these fools long ago.

        

        
      • dallasdan says:
        April 29, 2018 at 1:43 am

        OAN is the only news program I watch. It presents excellent content and a lot of it.

        

        
  8. sunnydaze says:
    April 29, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Thank our President Donald Trump for throwing these “journalists” and their “comedian” buddies under the bus tonite.

    Hopefully this “self-love” fest is done for good.

    Adios, Sayonara, Zaijian.

    

    
  9. kea says:
    April 29, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Kanye West Condemns Black America’s Allegiance to the Democrat ‘Plantation’ in Song ‘Ye vs. the People’

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/04/28/kanye-west-condemns-black-americas-allegiance-democrat-plantation-song-ye-vs-people/

    While others complaining about shampoo and No I’m not kidding

    

    
  10. phoenixRising says:
    April 29, 2018 at 12:49 am

    This wolf person who attacked Sarah tonight, also attacked Kelly Anne (who was there), POTUS,
    VP Pence, Ivanka and Sean Hannity…

    She’s a real nobody, and I imagine she thinks this will get her 15 mins of fame and more. She is an evil person.

    

    
  11. kea says:
    April 29, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Keep in mind Sweden has nothing but women leading their nation into ruin… BUT they have discovered a big issue in Sweden… what you think its the refugees, no, no that’s just silly its the elderly who area the real issue!!!

    Swedish minister says the country’s elderly are the problem and not refugees

    https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/04/swedish-minister-says-the-countrys-elderly-are-the-problem-and-not-refugees/

    I mean its to the point where you can’t make this stuff up!!!! Thank GOD for Trump!!!!!!

    

    
  12. White Apple says:
    April 29, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Just more reason for people who do not like Left-wing communist Libtards to not like Left-wing communist Libtards.

    

    
  13. sunnydaze says:
    April 29, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Kanye’s doubling down with his new song, I guess. So I looked it up on YT.

    I don’t understand half of what he’s saying here, and I’ve heard other rap by him and others that I “liked” more than this, but here it is.

    Cuz this may be a continuation of the controversy that, hopefully, will help kill off the Dem Party.

    And please, don’t listen to this and then say: “It sucks”. DUH! No rhythm, no beat, unintelligible “lyrics”. OF.COURSE.IT.SUCKS!

    The last thing we need is full page of “It sucks!” comments. LOL.

    

    
  14. Linda says:
    April 29, 2018 at 1:17 am

    

    
  15. sunnydaze says:
    April 29, 2018 at 1:18 am

    I soooo agree with this woman. This is why the Left can just keep this negative crap up as much as they like. It turns and hurts *them* in the end:

    

    
  16. gringz says:
    April 29, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Here is the link to the White House Correspondents Association. I sent them an email. They also have a phone number. I may also email all the people listed on the Wikipedia page that someone posted earlier. https://www.whca.press/contact/

    

    
  17. ablefox says:
    April 29, 2018 at 1:40 am

    Red state democrats candidates are going to run for the hills Bigly. Trump has them in a Box Canyon.

    

    
  18. mormoninsider says:
    April 29, 2018 at 1:40 am

    When even CNN criticizes…you know it’s a miss. Glad some people walked out. https://www.mediaite.com/tv/cnn-reporters-at-whcd-react-to-michelle-wolf-it-was-uncomfortable-cringeworthy-harsh/

    

    
  19. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 2:00 am

    Opening Statement

    

    
  20. Rynn69 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 2:00 am

    The White House Correspondents Association is to blame. This so-called “charity” event has devolved into something I would never want to be associated with. Wise up and disband it.

    

    
  24. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 2:06 am

    Sarah Carter
    Chris Hahn

    

    
    • areyoustillalive says:
      April 29, 2018 at 3:11 am

      At this point in time, anyone who would still back Comey is either ignorant or a traitor who should be tried right along with him.
      This is becoming laughable that what appears to be smart people still can’t understand or follow the basic facts as to what happened.

      

      
  25. John Taty says:
    April 29, 2018 at 2:18 am

    this is just getting me so boiled, why arent we doing anything against this bias with all tech media giants?

    i typed in google ‘sarah huckabee twitter’ just wanted to see how ppl react to the attacks against her, and as i scroll down of the google results, i see google brings up a tweet from presssec stating that the avarge american will get a 4000 dollar raise from the tax cuts, then beneath google places the word lier around 40 times as a banner

    

    
    • John Taty says:
      April 29, 2018 at 2:24 am

      here is how it appears on google search.

      Sarah Sanders on Twitter: “The average American family would get a $4,000 raise under the President’s tax cut plan. So how could any …
      https://twitter.com › presssec › status
      Liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar liar …

      what a shame, why cant we take on them? how about going in competition withthem? lets build some conservative search engines, marketplaces, social networks and so on.

      

      
      • olderwiser21 says:
        April 29, 2018 at 2:45 am

        Just stop using Google. There are other search engines – Bing for one, that you can use. Duckduckgo for another. I never use Google. I also never use Facebook or Twitter – they are being replaced by Minds and Gab. The competition is out there if you look for it.

        

        
        • phoenixRising says:
          April 29, 2018 at 3:34 am

          Point is others use google…. “liar, liar… ” is what everyone sees.
          They shouldn’t see it… it should be removed

          

          
  26. phoenixRising says:
    April 29, 2018 at 2:18 am

    

    
  27. Rynn69 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 2:26 am

    Ezekiel 25:17 KJV

    And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the LORD, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them.

    

    
  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 2:38 am

    Here is the Drudge headline about the WHCD:

    “SMUT STAND-UP SHOCKS DC! ‘MY PU*SY’ ‘JAKE TAPPER’S ORGASM’ ‘NAZI’ ABORTION JOKES, GAY JOKES ‘I HAVE BEEN F*CKED”

    Glad I didn’t watch it. It used to be funny and more of a roast and parody stuff. It is now nothing but serious hate speech.

    

    
    • Karen says:
      April 29, 2018 at 2:44 am

      Michelle Wolf is loathsome and deserves shunning.

      

      
      • olderwiser21 says:
        April 29, 2018 at 2:47 am

        Karen – “Karma” it will all come back to Michelle one way or another. Don’t you worry….

        

        
        • MAGA_Berserker says:
          April 29, 2018 at 3:03 am

          I watched the first 10 minutes of that pure crap, and couldn’t watch any more.

          Trump whiplash effect will strike her down shortly. Hope for her sake she has good insurance.

          

          
    • phoenixRising says:
      April 29, 2018 at 3:32 am

      Should see the comment section to the youtube Matt linked to;;;
      99% blasted Wolf
      comments were more than 1500 few mins after yt linked

      this will be worse for Wolf than Kathy G’s stunt was for her

      the comments she made about abortion, according to Jack Posobiec (who was there) made him sick to his stomach (their baby is due in 2 weeks)

      

      
  29. Matrony says:
    April 29, 2018 at 3:05 am

    Trump Dares Dems: Don’t Fund Wall, ‘We’ll Close Down The Country’

    

    

