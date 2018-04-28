Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses Final Report on Russian Active Measures….

Chairman Devin Nunes calls in to Fox News for an interview with Neil Cavuto to discuss the HPSCI report on Russian active measures (pdf also below):
.
fyi, late last night I decided to reset all assumptions about the ‘small group’ and go back to the beginning of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok texts and re-read every single message that has been released. *Note* it takes, at a very minimum, six hours to chronologically review every document containing their messages. I’m writing up a summary of that review today.
Advertisements
True Detective Award issued for the following:
fyi, late last night I decided to reset all assumptions about the ‘small group’ and go back to the beginning of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok texts and re-read every single message that has been released. *Note* it takes, at a very minimum, six hours to chronologically review every document containing their messages. I’m writing up a summary of that review today.
Had to say this before reading ONE WORD more.
LikeLiked by 34 people
If there are “bird traps” in the FBI building, that’s it — I’m out.
(True Detective (season one) …?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
All I know is that Jim Comey is ready for his role in a Twin Peaks remake. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
“All I know” is cavuto is a never trumper swamp stooge!
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I read some of the stuff about Pizzagate & Epstein Island, etc, I thought of True Detective S.1.
LikeLike
After this latest batch of texts were released, I thought to myself what a shame it is we don’t have real reporters. If we did, they would take the texts and combine them in order so that the narrative would be clearer and easier to follow. And then, to put the icing on the cake, wouldn’t it be great to place them in context against a time line of what events were happening: hirings, firings, testimony, news articles leaked, etc.
And here we are. Should have known. It takes a Sundance to get the job done. Thank you, sir.
LikeLiked by 18 people
If this vast conspiracy had been happening under a Republican administration, you can guarantee they would have done just that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is only one “Sundance” none other will do!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Isn’t that the truth, Sylvia! Looking forward to reading it, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. Something those in the MSM would *NEVER* consider doing.
I appreciate the work of Sundance. Very enlightening.
LikeLiked by 6 people
SD is an amazingly awesome, highly intelligent patriot. Trump should find a spot for him in his administration.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’ve said before and I say again, Sarah Sanders should head fake the White House press corps by taking questions from Sundance and answering them. How fun to see heads turn looking for him! He can send in his questions by hand delivery through a small child with a beautiful smile, too young or too secretive, either way, to name the man who gave him the message and 50 cents to deliver it to Sarah.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wolfie, doing yoman work. Waiting patiently.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks SD for all the hard work you do, it is much appreciated! God bless.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Thanks for the hard work of studying the evidence and taking the time to write up analyses that anyone can understand. This situation with the attempted and currently attempted coupe is one that EVERY American needs to know and understand. This is America’s Never Again moment. Your efforts are helping We the People to know the criminals behind it and understand what they did and are trying to do. Knowledge is Power; knowledge is the Key to Winning. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 8 people
And keep praying, including for SD
LikeLiked by 8 people
Every American should know. But millions of them (D and R both) love party or power more than country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve said this a few times before — average Americans, and ESPECIALLY liberals, will need a good old fashioned movie in order to understand and believe the attempted coup.
And only when the film is reduced to a 10 minute summary video to play on their mobile devices!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking forward to seeing it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something about Neil Cavuto’s questions just bothers me, and I can’t put my finger on it. It’s almost like he’s been given a list of questions, he has to get through them, and he’s not listening to the answers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Cavuto’s questions, while not exactly “scripted” word-for-word are nonetheless “formatted” and developed to fit within a tight frame. He has a sizable production staff working behind the cameras that develops his show. His job is to fit into their format which is why he sometimes seems a bit stilted.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good post. This is the case with the vast majority of TV interviews. There is a specific time slot and the interviewers try to fit as many questions into that slot as they can. Not to say there aren’t agendas behind the questions sometimes, of course, but most of the time they are racing against the clock.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it’s also fair to suggest interviewees be prepared accordingly. If you tend to ramble, you are going to get cut off.
LikeLike
IMO Cavuto sometimes has a hard time knowing what the CoC meant when they sent the questions.
LikeLike
Cavuto is not equipped for this type of interview, it was a waste of Nunes’ time. Additionally he doesn’t understand MAGA and Trump at all and is constrained by business as usual BS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, you’re familiar with Neil’s work then? Ha, ha. He is a jerky jerk face with a clear Globalist agenda.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He’s a passive aggressive hack. I used to like him, and then I started noticing his passive aggressive routine.
The clincher? The day after Trump won the nomination he gave Marc Cuban an open mic on his show for about 30 minutes. Never watched him again.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You reflect my feeling about Cavuto exactly. I used to really like him and looked forward to his Saturday morning hour show. But something happened to him. He is now such a curmudgeon. Call him Debbie Downer or something like that. I saw him interviewing a Republican congressman this past week, and out of the blue he asks “Do you think that Trump is holding Republicans back?” implying that Republicans are threatened in the mid-terms due to Trump! How could anyone even come up with something like that? If anything, the exact opposite is the case. Republicans have so infuriated their base that the only chance they have is due to Trump.
I also now try to avoid Cavuto at every turn. Stu Varney is great but once Cavuto comes on at noon, I have to change the channel, usually to Outnumbered. But then, when they have either Marie Barf or Jessica Tarlov on, I have to go to National Geographic or something like that because these two Democrat stooges have nothing to add except lies and strictly spouting their Democrat party scripts. Harf is lying if her lips are moving, and Tarlov has some weird affliction with how her jaw juts to the side and doesn’t allow her lips to ever align while she is talking. Fox has really gone downhill since the ouster of Ailes and the takeover by the younger Murdochs.
LikeLike
It is not just that he has to ask his questions, but more like he can not allow the conversation to go certain places. That is why he talks over Nunes, and refuses to hear, saying that is getting in the weeds.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great catch – that’s it – he transparently moves the conversation away from where it must not go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me as well. As if he wants to believe collusion over hearing answers to his questions. Nunes seemed a bit more calculated in his responses than normal too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You can easily put your finger on Cavuto’s NeverTrump status. It drips, it reeks, he would have been a natural at RedState.
LikeLiked by 3 people
YES!!! That sneering Red State thing. Exactly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kaputo is a MSM hack. Got his talking points (i.e., questions) scripted as you suggest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pulitzer Prize in the offing — even if unsought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, cannot thank you enough for your diligence and patience. You do amazing work, and many of us find hope and inspiration from your research and writings, and from others here at your site.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Getting emails from Nunes reelection campaign. Saw somewhere today that his race went from likely Republican to a toss up. If you can support him, please do.
LikeLiked by 4 people
First off, projecting something out for November is a fool’s errand; so much can happen between now and then. Polls now are useless talking points most likely used to generate cash and nothing to do with votes/performance. That said, I don’t doubt that the libs really hate Nunes’ and will focus on him just to make a point. Devin is a smart guy, I’m sure he is well aware of what they will try to do to him. I’m sure when it gets closer to elections, and that scenario becomes more believable, PDJT will campaign for him and do what he can to help him, if need be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s raised a ton of money already. That’s not to say he won’t need more. However, even though he’s not in my district, I am close by and I am not worried about his re-election. We are red through and through in the Central Valley.
LikeLiked by 2 people
looking forward to your summary
LikeLike
Should be good. Perhaps a new line of inquiry will surface. I still don’t believe they were bumping uglies. Maybe Lisa was sent in intentionally to “out” the small group.
LikeLike
That interviewer is annoyingly dismissive. Plus he looks like he just woke up from 2 hour sleep after partying too hard the night before.
LikeLike
Actually that is the liveliest Cavuto has looked in a decade…he is good for a siesta.
LikeLike
Cavuto was not getting the answers he wanted, that’s why he acted like a typical MSM “reporter”
LikeLike
Tracy Beans released an alternative, fairly well researched (with the references she used to arrive at her conclusion) theory yesterday.
Speculating Friday: The Special Counsel
Skip to 8:52 to pass the intro- As of the time of this upload, I have officially been blocked by Dan Bongino. My Friday is ruined. LoL. Whoops….
Basically she says that because Mr. Mueller and Mr. Rosenstein visited Trump Tower (and Mr. Mueller could not have been interviewing for the FBI director job by law) the day before RR appointed RM the SC, the actual “witch hunt” is for HRC, etc.
We don’t know who else may have been present at the meeting at TT in NYC, or what kind of “leverage” PDJT has on RR & RM. Most likely it is uranium one. Mueller’s team is stacked with partisans to control and keep an eye on them, as well as deflect suspicion away from their true goal.
Well, I guess time will tell who is right. For me, it is a coin toss because there is compelling evidence for both positions. I have not viewed something Dan Bongino mentioned earlier this week. It was a segment on FNC between Martha MacCallum and Andrew Nepolitano.
LikeLike
Please explain to me why the law prevents asking Congress for another exception.
If you do not already know that Mueller is as messed up as Comey, than it may make sense to have him come back and clean up Comey’s mess. Even if that takes an act of Congress.
But you do not necessarily need to want to hire him. Again, if you do not know Mueller is a black hat, you can still interview him for his advice on cleaning up Comey’s mess, maybe even on who should replace Comey.
Or if you do know Mueller is a Comey partisan, you may ask his advice so you can avoid his traps.
It is weird. It almost sounds like people are saying that even talking to Trump was illegal.
Think of all the crimes people are accusing Trump of committing. Blackmail. Obstructing an investigation of himself. Interfering to force an investigation of his opponent. And surely racketeering, or true criminal collusion, can be thrown into that mix.
Why this brilliant scheme requires him to be Hillary Clinton.
LikeLike
“Please explain to me why the law prevents asking Congress for another exception.”
It does not. As Sen. Grassley explains, it does not make getting an exception easy and only with much deliberation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “witch hunt” was not an accident. It’s Hillary.
LikeLike
Yeah. Right.
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/column-1/louie-gohmert-robert-mueller-unmasked/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have read your link and downloaded it for reference a while ago, as well as remembering way back when Rep. Gohmert spoke about Mr. Mueller on the floor of the House.
Who says that Mr. Mueller was not given the alternative of cooperating or winding up at Guantanamo Bay?
Why did Feliz Sater present that real estate deal to Michael Cohen in Dec. 2015? Why does everyone (except for Gen. Michael Flynn) have ties to the Democrats, Russia/Ukraine and/or the FBI that the SC is going after?
The frame job included injecting multiple people into the Trump campaign. It is possible they were not even aware of being “used” by HRC/DNC and GOPe as part of the conspiracy to frame PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note, I searched Drudge for “Gohmert”. I found 2 hits, most recent one in 2015. Rep. Gohmert is one of the top voices for Trump. It’s inconceivable that nothing he’s said in the last 3 years has been reported by Drudge. He’s a frequent FOX contributor.
Also searched by title > Search Results: 0 found.
Rep. Gohmert
Evidence that the Drudge Report is not reporting on one of the most vocal supporters of president Trump & one of the most vocal supporters of indictments for FISAgate etc.
The 2 articles that ARE posted on Drudge appear to paint him in a certain light.
More inroads into conservative information flows.
“GOHMERT: Changes needed in domestic military exercises… ^
From the May 18, 2015 13:21:16 GMT edition of the Drudge Report.
GOHMERT: OBAMA FLOODING TEXAS WITH IMMIGRANTS TO ‘TURN IT BLUE’… ^
From the July 08, 2014 00:15:25 GMT edition of the Drudge Report. ”
RECENT VIDEOS from google >
http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/21/gohmert-mueller-fired/
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Mueller and Rosenstein went to the White House, they already knew that Mueller would be appointed as the SC. There is no conceivable logic that indicates that Mueller is a “White Hat”. The Democrats were in full war-cry for scalps. Sessions had recused himself a month or so earlier.
In order to get Trump, they had to get the right prosecutors to start an investigation of Trump. How do you:
1. Get the Justice Department involved?
2. Make Sure you get the prosecutors you want?
3. Prohibit interference from Trump and the AG?
Get the Attorney General to appoint a Special Counsel. Won’t happen with Sessions in place.
– Accuse Sessions and force recusal. Check.
– Coerce Rosenstein to appoint a SC who will accommodate the wishes of James Comey, John Brennan and the other conspirators. They wanted Robert Mueller. Rosenstien appoints Mueller. Check.
– Mueller appoints the prosecutors that the small group wants to go after and GET Trump. Check.
The conspirators used what they could find, 1 conversation sessions had with a Russian politician, to implicate Sessions as a possible accomplice, The full-throated accusations against Sessions were ridiculous. But the media did their part and Sessions didn’t realize the depth of the conspiracy.
Sessions recuses and they line up the prosecutors and Mueller.
LikeLike
“There is no conceivable logic that indicates that Mueller is a “White Hat”. ”
Yes there is.
Apparently you commented without listening to Tracy Beanz hypothesis for one. After you do so, please come back and refute her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s the one detail that has bugged me from the beginning. The meeting itself is not out of the ordinary but the timing is. It’s hard to believe the meeting and Mueller’s appointment aren’t related just by virtue of their proximity.
LikeLike
I have no doubt that your summary will be first class!
BTW – Cavuto is such a putz! He continues to push this fake narrative that some people associated with PDJT have been indicted, but can’t seem to grasp as Nunes points out that those indictments were not associated with anything to do with the campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reading this stuff makes me realize just how much Trump is out there completely alone. There are very few people around him who he can completely trust or completely depend on. The kind of opposition, deceit, and daily threats he’s facing would have long ago defeated most men but they sure as hell haven’t defeated DJT. He’s accomplishing more by himself that Obama could with the entire government at his disposal. ***GO TRUMP!!***
LikeLiked by 5 people
Donald Trump is living proof that GOD exists. As if we needed any more. His rise to power has been BIBLICAL, like #Esther weaving her way through the court snakes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
” how much Trump is out there completely alone.”
Earlier this year I heard (no chance of remembering where) that PDJT only really trusts two current members of Congress. VSG of him. There are probably a few more; however, he is not 100% or has not spent enough alone time with them to make that determination.
1Kings 19:13 And it was so, when Elijah heard it, that he wrapped his face in his mantle, and went out, and stood in the entering in of the cave. And, behold, there came a voice unto him, and said, What doest thou here, Elijah?
14 And he said, I have been very jealous for the LORD God of hosts: because the children of Israel have forsaken thy covenant, thrown down thine altars, and slain thy prophets with the sword; and I, even I only, am left; and they seek my life, to take it away.
LikeLike
Accolades to Sundance!!! The perseverance, detailed analysis and ability to break all of the small pieces down to create a well explained summary is the work of a true professional and patriot!
LikeLike
can we take odds ahead of time 🙂 I don’t follow like most, but my suspicion is that they were undercover inside the FBI… or …that they were fully aware they were in the perfect position to become the fall guys if anything went wrong. Too much detail in those texts and not enough, “you were awesome last night!” From my comfy armchair it seems brilliant. If Hillary won, they were still in the in-crowd. If anything went south, nobody would know they weren’t drooling sycophants, but the texts would be there to protect them. There was little point in ever committing “suicide” because the texts were out there for the record.
I think there was a small undercover group inside the small group. It’s the perfect ending.
LikeLike
Cavuto is no friend of Trump. Which is why Trump won’t go on his show
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fluff.
LikeLike
I’ll add my thanks for what you do, have done and are doing Sundance. Just on the off chance that you might have forgotten here is a pretty well documented spreadsheet online that does a good job of organizing the headlines and significant events since before the election. I don’t remember who is doing it or I’d certainly give them credit. Here’s the link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1cialWWJ907vV3b9HPS2lhEspZh0WoPHqixUuKed_hFI/htmlview
LikeLiked by 1 person
The first paragraph: “The Russian Government at the direction of President Vladimir Putin, sought to sow discord in American society and undermine our faith in the democratic process.” This is proof that Jeff Sessions is a Russian mole because he has destroyed my faith in our American Government and trashed my hopes that it will ever be possible to fix it. One and 1/4 years and not one indictment. ZE (freeking) RO!
LikeLike
Big money involved in keeping Americans in a war stance with Russia while ignoring the China threat. Wall Street and CoC have to plunder many more billions from the US economy before the gig is up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kind of way out on your CTH limb trying to blame Sessions for things that started back in 2015. But hating Sessions seems to be a convenient excuse for all the Dem subterfuge and conspiracy to take down this President. Why don’t you direct your hate where it belongs; the Dems and GOPe.
LikeLike
Just to clarify, I’m offering the online spreadsheet as a tool to possibly save you some time. It, by itself, is in no way a substitute for what you are working on. Thanks again for the efforts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Trump can bring NK to the table, he can defeat the goons in our own country. Indictments will come
LikeLike
God bless you Sundance and the Yeoman’s work that you do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sd is doing a tweet storm right now, if you are intersted. Hmmmmm
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like a doozy
LikeLike
Feels like Christmas. I wonder what Santadance (had to) will bring us? I know I’m not going to bed tonight. I wonder who will be on the Good List, and who will be on the Naughty one?
LikeLike
I know this from watching Neil (I hated to), he knows NOTHING about any of this.
LikeLike
Looking forward to your next post(posts) that you reference above Sundance! Your posts are very very educational, so well thought out, and well referenced!
MAGA!
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance for reading every single text, again, and summarizing it for us. I can’t wait to read your summation. Sending you a yuge pot of Black Rifle Coffee so you can get through all of the texts. May I suggest that everybody reading here make a $ donation to the best site on the internet ! You rock SD!
LikeLike
Kudos sundance. ..rechecking the known facts.
Whether or not they still fit the reasonable conclusions you have already presented is the mark of an objective person. To question one’s own premises is proper protocol in the search for reality and truth.
LikeLike