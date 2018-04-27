President Trump Delivers an Important Message – Weekly Address April 27, 2018…

President Trump delivers an important message about opioid addiction, prescription medication and National Take-Back Day, 2018:
.
[Transcript] Hello, it’s great to be with you.
I want to talk about opioid addiction which claimed an average of 116 American lives every single day in 2016. My Administration is committed to using every tool at our disposal to combat the opioid epidemic – that includes getting tough on the drug dealers and pushers peddling this poison in our communities. We have to get really, really tough, really nasty – whatever it takes because we have to keep them out of our country, out of our communities.
It also involves all of us preventing misuse from starting at home.
Tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day – a day where we are calling on all Americans to prevent pill abuse and theft by cleaning their homes of potentially dangerous expired and unneeded prescription drugs – very, very important. Opioid abuse and addiction can impact anyone, and everyone knows someone who has been impacted. That’s why we call it the “Crisis Next Door.”
Most Americans who abuse prescription drugs get them from someone else’s leftover prescriptions. In fact, misusing prescription opioids can be a gateway to deadly heroin addiction or the unsuspecting use of fentanyl-laced drugs. That is why National Take Back Day is so vitally important.
On last October’s National Take Back Day, Americans turned in more than 900 thousand pounds of unneeded or expired drugs. This year, with your help, we can do even better. Use this Saturday to clean out your medicine cabinet to get rid of your unneeded or expired pills so that your home does not contribute to an overdose, or create or fuel an abuse or addiction problem.
Protect your friends, protect your family, protect your loved ones. Find a participating safe-disposal site near you by visiting “TakeBackDay.dea.gov” and together we will fight this crisis.
Last week, I had the honor of visiting the dedicated service members at Joint Interagency Task Force South, headquartered in Key West, Florida. Working with partners across this hemisphere, the Task Force is the international nerve center for drug interdiction efforts. They do truly amazing life-saving work every single day.
We must make sure that our Coast Guard members serving on the front lines are given the resources they need to defend America and our vital interests in our own hemisphere. As they work to prevent drugs from entering our country, we must do our part by making sure that left over or expired pills are not adding to the death and destruction among our fellow Americans. We have to take care of our Americans, we have to take care of our families.
Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America.
- END –
What a great man. We can not build MAGA on ‘suspicious minds’. MAGA.
You are truly the master of the universe. Impossible is just a starting point.
Well here we go!! We are going to be liberated.
God is the Master of the Universe; but, I firmly believe He’s using President Trump to save America. I also believe that with God on his/our side, impossible truly is just a starting point.
#MAGA; but, #GiveTheGloryToGod
Amen!
Love my President Trump but Glory and Praise to our God! Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus!
Oh I totally agree that God has his hand on Donald Trump.
Before Trump announced I went to a protest at a planned parenthood site. There was a pastor there – black actually – and he was somewhat charismatic and was speaking to a little crowd about the Bible and he kept saying “God chose a builder”. He was speaking of something specifically in the Bible but I don’t remember which part.
Again – God chose a builder. That’s what I believe.
“My Administration is committed to using every tool at our disposal to combat the opioid epidemic”
______________
Good. Finally!
Shut down the specific pharmaceutical companies who are producing this poison and prosecute the CEOs and chief designers for mass-murder and crimes against humanity.
Arrest all of the doctors who prescribe these opioids like PEZ candy and who get kickbacks from aforementioned pharmaceutical companies, and prosecute them for mass-murder and crimes against humanity.
SHUT THE BORDER. That will stop the INVASION of our country AND the importation of internationally produced opioids (and LOTS of other stuff).
CONTROL the PORTS. There is NO excuse in 2018 for our ports and port cities to be run by the MAFIA.
If our attorney general is looking for something useful to do, let him do THAT.
The problems we have are NEVER difficult to solve.
It is the WILL to do what is necessary that is always LACKING.
There is a SERIOUS and incredibly high level problem if people are able to get “prescription” opioids (lortab, vicodan, etc…) in such high volumes that they are part of the actual heroin/fentanyl problem. I believe that they are literally putting them on the streets as well as the biggest amounts of fake opioids, including fentanyl coming as you said across the border…
Build the blankety blank wall. NOW.
It’s a crying shame that we aren’t hearing more about the cleaning up of welfare, and in stronger ways than Ben Carson has suggested. I guess it has to start somewhere though.
But even worse, much worse, is that we are doing NOTHING to save the lives of millions of Americans each year that are murdered. In the womb.
A nation that has allowed probably 70 or more million of its citizens that way isn’t great in my opinion. Call it off topic if you will, but it’s much bigger than the “opioid crisis” that is mainly imported and with a lot of it being “fake” and dangerous. The real problem is heroin/fake fentanyl addiction/deaths, pain pills are around 7% of it.
“pain pills are around 7% of it.”
_________________
I don’t know what the percentages are, but ‘pain pills’ is how they get regular people (i.e., not street drug users) ‘hooked’, and THEN once they are addicted, the become street drug users.
And then they wreck everyone’s lives around them — their own, their families, friends, acquaintances.
And then they die.
None of it happens to people who would never have bought street drugs if they weren’t being prescribed like candy.
Thank you, Mr. President, for your strong stance on opioid/drug addiction.
While it is important to address this issue, I also take strong issue with marijuana.
Many, many young people in my community have died from drug overdoses, some of the brightest kids from upstanding families who had phenomenal futures.
And it all began with “weed” and alcohol.
A “joint” today can turn one’s life upside down.
I know of what I speak.
Marijuana impacts many (although not all) users who may be predisposed to mental illness, making the demand/crave stronger and stronger.
And yet here we are, NY is preparing to soon vote to legalize “cannabis”.
It is a disaster waiting to happen. I predict the death toll will grow exponentially.
Please, Mr. President, hear this mother’s plea – expand legislation and enforcement to include marijuana.
Thank you.
God bless you, Minnie. 💖💕🙏
Minnie,
I have been in numerous illegal grow ops. The poisons used in these places are nasty.
A great deal of the “ weed” is laced with Crystal Meth. Not much, but just enough that the youngsters crave that junk over others.
Crazy isn’t it that tobacco is so heavily demonized in society, yet “ pot” is glorified.
My GP has a sign in his office plainly stating that he does not prescribe opioids to patients. You never realize how addictive they can be until a loved one or friend becomes addicted or even worse, dies as a result of the addiction. These drugs are so dangerous when they end up in the wrong hands. I’m glad to see this administration take such a strong stand in helping those who need treatment.
Shouldn’t every day be #takebackday?
I know places like hospice will help you dispose of meds…
Most police stations have med drops for unused/unwanted meds. Anyone that needs to can take them there and just drop in a steel box.
I can’t see our VSG letting the millions of people in chronic pain every day of their lives be affected by what I believe (know) is a bureaucrat driven agenda from the bath house bari soetoro days…
The Admin was pushing this hard today!
Around 8 months ago my wife had to have a rather a serious hernia operation.
She was talking to nurse a about people on drugs. Wife thought it was the young people that were all drugged up. The nurse informed her that she was wrong. The problem with drug dependency and overdose was with our (old) generation.
Seems that us old folks are on all kinds of persecution pain killers (opium) and are hooked. They come to the emergency room crying in pain for relief. Doctors have no other choice than to give them more drug to get them out of there. She says, “It is the saddest thing you could imagine.”
These drugs that those older folks are hooked are called legal. The BIBLE refers to sorcery, which is the same work for pharmacist (pharmicia.)
GOD help us with this awful plague.
The man absolutely LOVES each and everyone of us! I am so thankful to be alive to witness it. Future generations will be so envious that they weren’t around to witness one of the best if not the best President this country has ever had!
They will have to settle on videos, articles, artifacts and visiting his image on a Great Mountain ⛰ located in our country!
