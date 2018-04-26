Thursday April 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Camel’s in the Tent”
“Something in Common?”
http://twistedsifter.com/2013/09/underwater-waterfall-illusion-at-mauritius-island/
I used to have a clip from a Phil Keaggy vinyl album playing in the background for the outgoing message I had on my 1980’s era answering machine. I had the opportunity of seeing him perform in a small venue in Buffalo, NY. some years later.
I lost track of how many times he was named one of the top 10 guitarists in the world. Thanks for bringing back the memories. I still have the albums; however, the turntable needs a tune-up before it would work again. I still have stereo receivers with turntable inputs.
You’re welcome! He is a phenomenal musician and truly blessed! I saw him in the 80’s @ Creation Fest and in Rochester, NY a few years ago at Roberts Wesleyan. It’s amazing that he’s been playing out since the 60’s and he is still performing @ 67!
Here’s his website with concert dates: philkeaggy.com
Is God Dead?
“As the Lord of hosts liveth, before whom I stand…” (I Kings 18:15).
Is God dead? According to the above passage He certainly was not dead to Elijah, who knew Him intimately as the living God. The prophet had used similar phraseology on a previous occasion when he had declared to the wicked King Ahab:
“As the Lord God of Israel liveth, before whom I stand, there shall not be dew nor rain these years, but according to my word” (1 Kings 17:1).
Elijah’s prediction had come horribly true. For three years and six months there had been no rain nor even dew in Israel. Rivers and brooks were drying up. The land lay parched and cracked in the sun. There were no crops, nor any grazing land for the cattle and they had been dying like flies.
The king himself had been brought down from his throne to search for a bit of green grass along the remaining streams “to save the horses and mules alive,” lest they “lose all the beasts.” The king’s humiliation had in turn enraged the haughty Queen Jezebel, so that she hated Elijah with a deep and bitter hatred.
Indeed, so intensely was the prophet hated by Ahab himself that the king had sent far and wide to find Elijah and had not given up until he had taken oaths from the heads of the surrounding nations that he was not to be found. It was under these circumstances that “the word of the Lord came to Elijah…saying, Go, show thyself unto Ahab…” (1 Kings 18:1). God was about to use the prophet to publicly expose the sham and impotence of Jezebel’s god Baal.
As the prophet went to look for Ahab he met Obadiah, the governor of the king’s house, and said: “Go tell thy lord, Behold, Elijah is here” (1 Kings 18:8). Obadiah shuddered at these words and begged Elijah not to make him go. He knew the bitter hatred which the king harbored toward Elijah and he feared that while he went to convey the news the Spirit of God might take Elijah away to some other place.
It was now, when it meant far more than it had meant three and a half years before, that Elijah replied: “As the Lord God of hosts liveth, before whom I stand, I will surely show myself unto him today” (1 Kings 18:15). As we know, he kept his word.
Is all this now changed? Some say yes, that God died in Christ at Calvary and is now dead! They also deny, of course, that Christ rose from the dead. But if this be true, then the story of Elijah is but a stirring memory and the Christian today is actually an ambassador, a representative of no one!
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/is-god-dead/
2Corinthians 5:16 Wherefore henceforth know we no man after the flesh: yea, though we have known Christ after the flesh, yet now henceforth know we him no more. 17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new. 18 And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation;
19 To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation. 20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God. 21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
2 Corinthians chapter 6
1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain. 2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
Christ is Risen!
We are saved!
Is this really the best guy we could find to run against McConnell ?
“GOP candidate voices concern over McConnell’s ‘wealthy Chinaperson’ father-in-law”
https://www.theblaze.com/news/2018/04/26/gop-candidate-voices-concern-over-mcconnells-wealthy-chinaperson-father-in-law
“No stranger to controversy, Blankenship, who is the former CEO of the Massey Energy Company, served one year in prison in connection with a mine collapse that killed dozens of workers. He was just released in 2017.
The New York Times also pointed to an interview from 2009, in which Blankenship said, “I’m actually considering moving to China or somewhere and being more like George Washington if I can get citizenship. I can probably get citizenship in India. I’d rather be in China.” He also said that he admires China’s state-controlled economy.
Blankenship’s fiancé, Farrah Meiling Hobbs, was born in China.”
Well well, considering some 5000 Chinese miners a year die in coal mining accidents alone Blankenship just find a job in China.
Opps…may have found trhe basis for Rocket Man shuuting down the NK nuke program:
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-43894394
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/04/25/north-koreas-nuclear-test-site-collapsed/552421002/
Chinese scientists are said, by a number of sources, to be worried that the collapse at the test site may have created a chimney that could let nuke radiation pour into neighboring countries. A south wind would bring China a taste of thar ‘glow in the dark’ problem I mention earlier. Either way, it looks like China’s going to have some serious cease-and-desist discussions with Rocket Man.
🎵🎶Bin, bin I’m in the bin, why oh why, what was my sin🤣😂🤣😁😁😁🎶🎵
Other nasty little secret was how many black slave owners there were before the Civil War. The Louisiana 1860 census and more than a few plantation records list the owners and the ownees though it may be a bit difficult to get to the non-government records due to a desire to bury the issue.
Apologists are quick to counter that these freemen of color merely bought family members and friends to protect them but the numbers of slaves owned by some of these black plantation owners sort of makes that a weak excuse.
Ah well, doesn’t matter a bit as the Uncle Tom’s Cabin narrative been accepted as gospel and the psychological and social problems inherent to 400 years of yada yada yada are the root of our problems today. Never mind the thousands and thousands of white British slaves in the South (HEY! They weren’t slaves…they were indentured servants!) or Irish slaves from the Northeast to the Southeast…only African slaves were slaves. Bring on the reparations!
Thank You. May God Bless You and Yours as well. God Bless us all!
Wolf dog sings to a baby to stop his cry
From a patriot and Republican…
Jimmy Stewart on “Winning Your Wings” 1942 USAAF
Army WWII Air Forces Recruiting Film
A Florida fisherman recently caught a 120-pound blue catfish in the state’s panhandle, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) announced on Monday.
Granddaddy of all catfish
This massive blue catfish is causing quite a splash, weighing over 1.7 times more than the current state record for this species (69.50 lbs.)! When Joel Singletary found this 120-pounder on his trotline, he wondered how he was going to get the fish on his boat. It wasn’t long until his adrenaline kicked in, enabling him to pull the behemoth fish onboard. Joel caught this fish in the Choctawhatchee River. Since it was caught on a trotline, it does not qualify as a state record but remains an impressive catch.
http://www.foxnews.com/science/2018/04/25/florida-fisherman-catches-120-pound-granddaddy-all-catfish
Follow the rabbit ? AP is bannering a story out of York, PA proclaiming police were called to eject a foursome of black women ( why is their color/race important ? ) from a golf course. This follows close on the heels of the infamous Starbucks incident in nearby Philadelphia, PA. Golf is ( or was ) a ‘polite sport’ . One ‘universal rule ‘ is slower players permit faster foursomes to ‘play thru ‘ . The AP story makes only casual reference, but I suspect ( given the times reported ) the ladies were not only extremely slow players, but refused to let foursomes behind them play through. I’m sure the course ranger(s) ( and perhaps the club pro ) visited them to ask them to permit faster groups behind to play thru. It appears this approach was met with distain, leading to the call to the PD . Seems like a ‘Set Up” to me because anyone – while learning to play the sport – learns this basic rule .
In a recent interview Will Ackerman, the founder of Windham Hill Records and inventor of the New Age Music genre described finding his mother shortly after she committed suicide. He was 12 years old and an adopted German war-orphan. The grief he felt on having lost his real parents and then his second mother was obviously emotionally wrenching. These events of his childhood informed several of his more lyrical guitar pieces.
The Moment In Which You Must Finally Let Go Of The Tether Which Has Held Your Hope Airborne
Happy Cursday, Treepers!
Marxism indoctrination in our schools is alive and well.
———–
Arizona Elementary Teacher Leading Strike: ‘Teaching Is Political’
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/04/24/arizona-elementary-teacher-leading-strike-teaching-is-political/
Excerpts:
A leader of the Arizona teacher strike scheduled for Thursday has urged his colleagues on Twitter to teach political activism to their students and to discuss with them gun control, white supremacy, and anti-capitalism…..
……..Karvelis, who is heading up the teachers’ movement #RedForEd, is a student of “critical pedagogy,” a teaching approach inspired by the Frankfurt School, or critical theory, and other radical philosophies that aim to develop Marxism.
https://twitter.com/search?q=Brietbart&src=typed_query
I never get tired of seeing our POTUS and FLOTUS. ❤️
❤ Melania 🙂
So when you get that sorry we can’t post your post page does that mean you’ve been bad treeper?
I wonder whatever happened to Jesus Campos…that hero from the Mandalay Bay tragedy. Heroes usually don’t disappear into oblivion never to be heard from again. How odd. Could it be that things are not as they seem? Hmm, have we been lied to?
Italian Greyhounds wish everyone a Happy Cursday….
Modeling the latest headgear for Cursday….
They are so cute! Ty!
One baby destined to live and one given a death sentence against his parent’s wishes.
We are still chugging. Tomorrow we will visit Punta DelGado. The Azores is where Devin Nunes’ family came from, I heard they were farmers. Six full days to cross the Atlantic.
Hope this works… love the pic…
https://images.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guildfordbaptist.org%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2011%2F09%2Fprayer-ministry2.jpg&f=1
Happy Birthday, Melania ❤
…and many more !
🙂
Ya all know that POTUS will be on with Fox and Friends this morning – Thursday, right.
