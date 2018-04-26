President Trump Wide-Ranging Interview on Fox and Friends…

Posted on April 26, 2018 by

President Donald Trump called-in to ‘Fox & Friends’ morning show for a wide-ranging interview on numerous subjects.  Topics included: the Iranian nuclear agreement; Ronny Jackson’s withdrawal decision; Michael Cohen and possible North Korea summit.

Additionally, President Trump shared his disappointment with the Justice Department; noted James Comey’s book was likely a big mistake; and also thanked Kanye West for his support.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Election 2018, Election 2020, media bias, Mike pence, N Korea, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

142 Responses to President Trump Wide-Ranging Interview on Fox and Friends…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    First??? W00t!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. auscitizenmom says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    I’m glad that he called in. There is so much going on and not everyone is on the Internet or Twitter.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  3. Firefly says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    I hope this article reporting on AG Sessions is signaling the beginning of the end:

    This thing needs to conclude’: Jeff Sessions says Mueller probe is distracting Trump from ‘France and North Korea’

    “Look, I think the American people are concerned, and the president is concerned,” Sessions said. “He’s dealing with France and North Korea and Syria and taxes and regulations and border and crime, every day, and I wish — this thing needs to conclude,” Session said. “So I understand his frustrations, and I understand the American people’s frustrations.”
    https://www.rawstory.com/2018/04/thing-needs-conclude-jeff-sessions-says-mueller-probe-distracting-trump-france-north-korea/

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. DanO64 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Quiet Thursday. Before the storm?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. ivehadit says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Donald was sending a BIG orchestrated message today, imho.

    WE LOVE YOU, DONALD AND MELANIA!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  6. Roberto says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    I really, really wonder if DJT is continuing to toy with the toolish Dems, and in particular, James Comey. Part of me thinks he’s very happy with the way things are going vis a vis DOJ. I mean, he’s gotta be. As far as I can tell, his DOJ has the entire Dem infrastructure in his periscope sights awaiting torpedo orders. I mean the *entire” Dem infrastructure, from Obama, HRC on down is just sitting out there. I’m no federal prosecutor, but I sure wouldn’t want to be them in the next several moths and (years). They are going to be be obliterated.

    I don’t know Kayne West at all. I’ve only heard the name. But I have to salute the man’s courage and fierce intellectual independence. He’s giving voice to everything I confront daily as a DJT voter in New York, surrounded by hordes of petulant doctrinaire SJW morons. (I’d like to be more polite but I just can’t think of a better descriptor than “morons”).

    To paraphrase Dylan, it doesn’t exactly take a weatherman to figure out which way the wind is blowing.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  7. KathrynW (@KathrynW10) says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Lots of good news today (Pompeo and Grennel) but very upset that OIG testimony has been postponed because report is not ready.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Countrywatch says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Interesting article on Sessions and 4 D chess
    https://bigleaguepolitics.com/heres-jeff-sessions-might-playing-4-d-chess/

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Louisiana Steve says:
      April 26, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      I just read the article, CW. Thanks and I hope he’s right about Sessions. It certainly makes sense to use a clever plan to catch these rats. They’re smart and it’s going to take more than just a mousetrap.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        April 26, 2018 at 4:12 pm

        “article on Sessions ”

        Yes, can you imagine what would happen if AG Sessions was in front of a microphone every day? I really think that the ploy that Joe diGenova and his wife joining the PDJT team was a PR stunt. When it was first announced, the first thing I thought was “well I thought she was representing the whistle blower from the uranium one scandal?” which is a big conflict right there.

        There will be a lot of blown minds if it turns out that Mr. Mueller is in on the deception to take the heat off AG Sessions while they are building the cases involved in the BHO corruption. Unless Mueller is doing it for a reduced sentence because of his involvement in uranium one? Time will tell, I suppose.

        Like

        Reply
    • Tonawanda says:
      April 26, 2018 at 4:04 pm

      FWIW (and there is wide disagreement) Q has just posted this link also with the comment: “It’s nice when you can work in peace.”

      We shall see!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      April 26, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      Thanks for posting this excellent article, Countrywide! I’m sorry, I’ve just posted it upthread (along with Vachel Lindsay’s pinned tweet thread which fleshes out the article), as I hadn’t seen your post.

      Like

      Reply
  9. daughnworks247 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Wow, he was ticked off this morning.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Bonitabaycane says:
      April 26, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      IMO he sounded very frustrated, and understandably so.

      That he puts up with these evil daily attacks is a credit to his strength and resolve.

      He continues to need our support and prayers.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • daughnworks247 says:
        April 26, 2018 at 4:26 pm

        Amen Bonita. If I were Melania (if only), I would be throwing things, get these people moving on the same path or get out of the way.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • PS says:
        April 26, 2018 at 5:39 pm

        The attacks also come in from the left and the right. My RSS feeds are filled with “Trump says knew about Cohen”, “Cohen may lose his attorney client privilege”, “Trump distancing from Cohen”…. all from the normally right-leaning writers.

        Every day the Mueller investigation goes on is another day of potential chaos. It demoralizes the supporters, makes us doubt Sessions, and gets us closer to a Dem victory in the fall. Every morning drive on Hugh Hewitt I hear the drumbeat of “nationalist Trump”, #resistance politicians… Will the hammer ever fall? Is there even a hammer TO fall?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • churchmouse says:
          April 26, 2018 at 6:28 pm

          ‘Will the hammer ever fall?’ Not with the honourable one notionally in charge.

          Furthermore, who got the presidential cufflinks? /s

          For those who don’t know, Rosenstein has them, bestowed on him by WH Counsel Donald McGahn.

          Yes, Rosenstein did present a case before the Supreme Court on Monday (April 23), hence, the cufflinks. It’s a cherished experience.

          As for Sessions’s inaction, sorry, the general public does not understand this logic at all. Nor do many ex-Dems who voted for the President.

          Forget Sessions, along with the President’s base — regardless of prior party affiliation — I continue to MAGA. Along with them, I support the President. I have sincere and deep doubts about the DoJ.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • GB Bari says:
          April 26, 2018 at 7:36 pm

          Suggest you review the sources of your RSS feeds. Maybe, just make, you should delete the sources that are constantly sending your messages of gloom and doom about the President. That’s not burying your head in the sand, that’s eliminating propaganda – false narratives.

          If you have a source or sources that are constantly at odds with what you see here in CTH, my recommendation is to re-assess your choice of sources. They are unnecessarily causing you angst.

          I check Drudge Report once per day to see the anti-Trump narratives (Drudge always has them in his 3-columns of headline links). I hover my mouse of the link to see what the underlying website is, and if it’s one of the usual suspects – any of the eneMedia, any of the alphabet networks, or their affiliated websites like The Hill, Buzzfeed, Axios, etc. I don’t click, just ignore it and make a mental note of “the narrative” as indicated by the headline. That way, by not reading their diatribes and BS, it never gets me down. YMMV.

          Like

          Reply
  10. quintrillion says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    President Trump is fired up. Love it.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  11. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    “Additionally, President Trump shared his disappointment with the Justice Department; ”

    He specifically said he wanted to stay out of the DOJ as much as possible, but he might have to intervene if things do not start shaping up over there. Just think of what he would be able to achieve if he did not have “Bumbling Bobby” Mueller screwing up his administration?

    Other Treepers have posted on the Presidential thread about Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and his 48 page expose of Mueller’s corruption, which is below. Let’s hope AG Sessions is going full speed ahead with the uranium one investigation to put a stop to Mueller and put him behind bars where he belongs.

    https://www.scribd.com/document/377409983/Gohmert-Mueller-UNMASKED

    Description: Congressman Louie Gohmert Just Absolutely Wrecked Robert Mueller With Epic 48-Page Investigative Blowout; We Have it Here

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      April 26, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      When was this Report published? Looks very thorough.

      Like

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        April 26, 2018 at 4:00 pm

        I am not sure – I think he gave a presentation on the floor of the House shortly after Mr. Mueller was appointed to the SC position. I have heard Rep. Gohmert denounce Mr. Mueller publicly on FNC sometime on a show in the early evening, that was probably a year or more ago. It may have been before Tucker Carlson received his own show after Megyn Kelly’s departure.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • ATthispointwhatdifferencedoesitmake says:
      April 26, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      Myself, I don’t ever believe you will ever see anything on uranium one. I believe it was a CIA operation . Hillary just took something that was a given and finagled some cash out of the Russians.Hillary being Hillary , never let a crises go unpaid.
      They knew it was going to happen . Hopefully they got something of value , but I would not bet on it .

      Like

      Reply
  12. Margaret Berger says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Where are the lovebird texts? If they hurt President Trump they would have been leaked already. That they have not be leaked is the true definition of “deafening silence”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Guyski says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Comey will be interviewed by Bret Baier at 6pm. Coincidence? 🤔

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Karl Kastner says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Sorry, but it’s time again for:

    Horowitz Is Coming To Town
    (With apologies to: HAVEN GILLESPIE, J COOTS, J. FRED COOTS)

    You better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    He’s making a list, of sedition and vice
    You are corrupt, now you pay the price
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    He’s knows who’s been conspiring
    Page and Strzok are singing too
    He’s been reading their text messages
    And they’ve implicated YOU

    So, you better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    Jeff Sessions is sly, and John Huber too
    They laid out the traps, to see what you’d do
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    His title is Inspector General
    He’s on to your mistakes
    If he offers you a plea bargain
    That’s a deal that you should take

    Oh! You better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    He nailed lyin McCabe, soon James Comey too
    Two dirty rats, let’s see who else they chew
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    Appointed by Barack Obama
    Impartial is his middle name
    He’s not a Special Counsel, but
    The indictments are the same

    Oh! You better watch out, you better not lie
    He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    You thought we’d believe, Trump’s collusion was true.
    But he checked it out, the collusion was YOU
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    The honest law enforcement will watch the judge with glee
    They’re gonna build a gallows just outside the Grand Jury

    So! You better watch out, you better not lie
    Better plead out, I’m telling you why
    Horowitz is comin’ to town

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 26, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Beautiful! Thank you for taking the time to write & share.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 26, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      “Page and Strzok are singing too”

      Mr. Strzok was in charge of going to NYC to retrieve Mr. Weiner’s laptop, wasn’t he? Perhaps after finding out about the contents he no longer thought so highly of HRC and that she should be in the WH.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Psycho Monkee says:
      April 26, 2018 at 5:01 pm

      Entertaining stuff Karl. Also enjoyed your “Happy Together” spoof. Create another one soon. 😂

      Like

      Reply
      • Karl Kastner says:
        April 26, 2018 at 5:51 pm

        Thanks, I’ll try to find a new subject-song combo. Once I have that, it writes itself.

        Like

        Reply
      • Karl Kastner says:
        April 26, 2018 at 7:12 pm

        Inspired by you Crazy Chimp..

        Sung to the tune of “Imagine”, by John Lennon

        Imagine there’s no Deep State
        Remember trust the plan
        They can’t control us
        Awakening at hand
        Imagine all the people learn the truth today

        Imagine no corruption
        I think the time is due
        No one to spy or lie for
        And no surveillance too
        Imagine all the traitors exposed to the world

        They may say propaganda
        But the truth is like the sun
        I hope some day we’ll join up
        And our USA will be as one

        Imagine full employment
        Goods made with our own hands
        And end to trade imbalance
        A job for every man
        Imagine all our workers, building self esteem..

        Imagine no world tension
        Respect for other lands
        No need for war or sanctions
        And health for every man
        Imagine all the leaders meeting for the world, Ooh

        They may say propaganda
        But the truth is like the sun
        I know someday we’ll join up
        And our USA will be as one

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Normally Quiet Observer says:
      April 26, 2018 at 5:31 pm

      Had to copy and paste this in another forum … it soooooo deserved a wider audience! Hope you don’t mind! (Often better to ask for forgiveness than permission) 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  15. waltherppk says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Trish in Southern Illinois says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    President TRUMP was EXCELLENT!
    Was anyone besides myself, left with their jaw hanging, when F & F could hardly wait to end the interview. I mean they couldn’t shoo him away fast enough. President TRUMP wanted to talk & he sounded like he could have kept going, but NOOOooo, the just had to end it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. pacnwbel says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    What a fantastic opportunity to hear the President tell it like it is, not couched in flowery nostrums of prepared speech. There was passion in his words, total grasp of the multiple issues he is dealing with plus his plans for a better world. He is MAGA.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      April 26, 2018 at 7:13 pm

      ‘passion in his words’ …Our President needs to use this venue. (F&F) more often. The rallies are great but few. Prepared speeches are edited and critiqued by nasty pundits on the MSM. The American public watches this morning show more than the others. CNN is a travel channel advertising Africa and Middle East reports. The people need this passion to line-up to vote in November as if it was a presidential election. The ‘haters’ need to be out-passioned by MAGA. We need to see our President speak out more like this. I do not
      ever under estimate the haters in this mid-term.

      Like

      Reply
  18. bessie2003 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    The President brought up what John Tester did to the Admiral, spouting innuendo and rumors and it brought a question to mind:

    Did Senator Tester make his comments on the floor of the Senate, or was he outside the chambers, in the hallway or some other place when he said what he did about the VA nominee?

    The question arises because it is reminiscent of what Sen. Harry Reid did to Romney when Romney was running for President, about not paying taxes, and because he said it while on the Senate floor he could not be prosecuted or held accountable for liable, and after the election was over and it came out that what Harry Reid said was a lie he basically shirked his shoulders and said so what?, knowing he could not be held legally liable.

    I do hope that if Tester said what he said not while on the Senate floor that the Admiral would sue the man for liable. It would go a long way to stop this personal destruction to expedite political aims if the liars can be held accountable. It would be nice to see a willingness to fight these domestic traitors.

    Like

    Reply
    • KBR says:
      April 26, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      If for a Senator, supposed to be a representative of people, can legally lie in Senate then why can a citizen not legally lie to a Senator?

      All floors of Senate’s operations belong to the people, not to the Senate. The entire capitol building and the Hill it sits upon is OURS.

      That law needs changing. NO MORE LIES!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • bessie2003 says:
        April 26, 2018 at 5:58 pm

        I believe it is Senate Rules that were made many years ago, perhaps in the first years of this nation, in order that a Senator be allowed to speak his mind without repercussion; a rule that has been remarkably abused when Reid was in office.

        A theme, freedom of speech, that showed up in yesterday’s Supreme Court session regarding the travel ban, a few of the Justices asking what limits can be drawn between what a private individual says on the campaign trail, can those words now be held against that individual after they have taken office, or, once in office, does a different standard now exist, free and clear of campaign speeches and promises.

        Like

        Reply
        • anotherworriedmom says:
          April 26, 2018 at 7:26 pm

          Allowing Senators to lie on the Senate floor follows the same pattern that is now clearly visible with the Dems and corrupt DOJ/FBI members. It’s all about propaganda. Get the enemedia to report on it, then it has legs and is referred to as having been validated because it was reported. This is Sundance’s Circle of Nothingness that is started by lies. In the case of Senators, the propaganda is used to discredit others. It’s reported as true because no one challenges the validity. It’s the propaganda seed. For the corrupt cabal, the propaganda seed is leaked. For the crooked campaign, it was getting the fake dossier to the DOJ/FBI and then waiting for them to leak it. We are a banana republic when propaganda can be used as justification for investigations; and clearly we’re there.

          Like

          Reply
        • GB Bari says:
          April 26, 2018 at 7:46 pm

          That really torques me. It should not matter one darn iota what a candidate says on the campaign trail. It should not matter what they say after being elected. The only thing that SHOULD matter is the wording of the new law or EO that has been challenged and is before the court, versus existing law.

          This business of trying to get into anyone’s head is total Leftwing BS. That’s not law, thats psychology. Court Jurists are not psychologists, they are assumed to be experts on law. Period.

          Like

          Reply
  19. Jlwary says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    I can’t stand the liberal comments on the YouTube video…. so pathetic.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Pam says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    It’s very obvious POTUS had his coffee this morning. 😉 I thought his comment of possibly intervening at the DOJ at some point was interesting but I think that is possibly an absolute last resort and not something he really wants to do unless feels he has to.

    With all of that being said, I believe we will see justice. It’s not a question of if but when.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. fanbeav says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Strozx and Page ext messages were just released by DOJ! Should be an interesting!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Julia Adams says:
      April 26, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      What does your statement “…released by the DOJ “ mean? Did they not already release them to Congress last night? I am confused.

      Like

      Reply
  22. rsmith1776 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    I must be in minority – I did not believe the F & F hosts were bad, ill-intended, or particularly obstructive.

    I also felt the President was a little tired and fed up, and it wasn’t acting.

    Wishing the First Lady a Happy Birthday and our wonderful President a lot of strength and to be surrounded by more people deserving of his trust.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      April 26, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      You could tell the F&F hoists were a bit off their game plan because they really didn’t want to interrupt POTUS but they most likely DID have a list of questions to ask. Brian did a pretty good job of respectfully interrupting….

      Like

      Reply
  23. intercesser says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    I am a big fan of ” let Trump be Trump ” . He is his own best advocate and no-one else can motivate his base of support in the way that he can . In some ways Pres. Trump is a poor communicator in the way that he seems to go off on a tangent before circling around to finish his point , but as Jay Adams has noted . Pres . Trump is a great persuader . His own communication style persuades his audience that he is more like them than all of the polished and scripted professionals . He is so obviously his own man who speaks from his own inner core . We trust him because he goes off tele-prompter .

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Michaela says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Their faces were very telling. It seemed to me that they wanted him to shut up and he would not. It seemed to me that they wanted to cover more ground and make more points or whatever. Notice how the were fidgeting A LOT. Grant it, I know that they only have so much time allotment, but nevertheless, they were talking to the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. The should be honored that he took the time to talk to him. I DID NOT like the faces they were making. Next time, allow him more time, your commercial break can wait. He is the President, FYI, he deserves a lot more time and respect, people watched THIS.

    I was laughing, frankly. Because he was on fire and he wasn’t going to let someone else steal the show. I sure do love my President!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Dekester says:
      April 26, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      Agreed, I watched it all. Ainsley looked shocked, Kilmeade was stammering, and trying to keep up with PDJT. Doocy couldn’t stop laughing whenever PDJT said leaky, lying Comey.

      Then right at the end he gave Ainsley’s book a shout out, and wished her well. At that she just beamed.

      Class, real class. But CTH supporters know that.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • amwick says:
        April 26, 2018 at 6:35 pm

        Hi Dekester, I like those three. Can’t quite put my finger on it, but I do. It is great that they got this interview. They were probably getting instructions in their earphones about tying to wrap things up.

        Like

        Reply
        • Dekester says:
          April 26, 2018 at 7:11 pm

          Agreed Amwick,

          The ratings for this show must be through the roof. My guess is it competes with that Morning Joe Bozo.

          Like

          Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      April 26, 2018 at 6:34 pm

      Apparently the hosts had their script and were trying to read through the whole thing. The good president wouldn’t let them get a word in edgewise. Good for him. M A G A

      We need less public protest whining and more stuff like THIS in the streets.

      Like

      Reply
  25. Michaela says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Sorry, I didn’t proof enough. Grammatical errors. Yikes.

    Like

    Reply
  26. paulraven1 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    He was on a roll. I don’t know one can listen to him rail against the DOJ (while quite plausibly explaining his “hands-off” position), and not believe he’s disgusted with Sessions.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    April 26, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    President Trump was irritated with the justice department because they are slow-walking justice in every way they can. Sessions is trying to make sure he travels the “honorable” route. Problem is that his honor demands that all his senatorial friends (accomplices) have plenty of time to get out of DC with their ill gotten gains. That’s what friends do for friends after all. Why else do damn near half the Republicans in congress either vouch for Muellers integrity or demand legislation to protect his BLATANT illegalities. Sessions knows if he follows the STRICT rule of law then the reputation of the institution he has belonged to for the last quarter century will be destroyed. No. He must save the senate AND the DOJ. Surely that’s the honorable thing to do. If i’m wrong I’ll eat crow until the cows come home. I’ve got a large bottle of Frank’s Hot Sauce I can’t wait to open.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    April 26, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Has a consensus been established on the timeline of when Sessions/Rosenstein will be considered for or against MAGA? If no indictments and or convictions happen prior to November is it still 12d chess or is the gig up?

    Like

    Reply
    • justlovefreedom says:
      April 26, 2018 at 5:57 pm

      The emotional defense of sessions is truly breathtaking, considering his accomplishments regarding draining the swamp to date consist of “prosecuting” cartoon character “reality winner” in his 9 month decalred WAR on leaking (and what a powerful effect that had /S) and the gutsy FIRING of swamp fall guy andy mccabe (That’s FIRING, a few days before his retirement). Oh – and he filed a lawsuit (it think) against CA instead of rightfully perp walking the mayor of Oakland and the CA AG. Now THAT is some record!! Seriously, he has done nothing but OBSTRUCT JUSTICE, and ENABLE the year and a half assault on the President, MAGA, the American taxpayer, freedom and the constitution…and he’s zero for the duration VS sanctuary cities, implied consent, and DACA, including the woeful defense in the recent DACA loss, where the judge had to advise the DOJ that they somehow forgot to bring the two most relevant arguments

      But of course it’s chess, and “soon” and “any minute now” and he’s “preparing the case”

      GOOD GRIEF!

      In the same way that this brainwashed, group think type koolaid crowd (Q) viciously attacks anyone who criticizes their jeff as “concern trolls” (w/e that means), i could easily accuse them of being controlled op liberal trollbots, in support of the swamp war on the President.
      But i won’t ‘O

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Koot Katmando says:
      April 26, 2018 at 6:50 pm

      Probably not. I like reading what Sundance posts. I learn a lot about what is going on here. But Sundace seems to avoid the Sessions discussion and not post things about him. Sundance seems to stick with the IG is on it. Today I heard Sessions and Graham praise Rosenstien and hoped to see Sundace address it. Or see Sundance address Sen Grassley voting for the Mueller protection thing.

      I have also been watching for a MOAB this suppose to come this week. Maybe it will come but time is running out.

      Like

      Reply
  29. burnett044 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Life is full of surprize…Just noticed Bill Cosby found guilty….perhaps there is justice now and then?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • justlovefreedom says:
      April 26, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      i look at cosby like fat harvey weinstein – both these powerful hollywood type operatives took the fall for their globalist masters’ metoo cartoon narrative…
      Believe me, NEITHER will suffer, regardless of any FAKE NEWS pushed by the swamp media…the liberal elite will always take care of their own (including “poor” andy mccabe)

      IMO metoo and times up have NOTHING to do with the abuse or harassment of women, but everything thing to do with the desperate attempt to remove Donald Trump from power – simple as that.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. Jlwary says:
    April 26, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Is there anything to Trump mentioning Cohen represented him in this Stormy deal? I just took that to mean when Stormy used him and Cohen back in April to do away with the NDA. Can anyone shed some light on that? Libs thinking he did something wrong! Lol it’s too funny.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. albrevin says:
    April 26, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Wow, was Comey uncomfortable or what during that interview with Brett B? He was unusually terse in his answers. Stories changing.

    It still strikes me, and I think it was C Herridge that pointed this out, but Comey clearly viewed his role to ‘protect the institution of the FBI’….. not justice, equal application of the law, etc. but protect the institution. 2 nights ago former AG Mike Mukasey said the same thing to Laura Ingraham. He said it twice and it went right over LI’s head and she never followed up. (Not commenting here on LI). I find it very telling that Comey and Mueller have the same mindset…. to ‘protect the Institution’. it’s a sick mindset. Can you imagine if your doctor thought it more important to protect his/her hospital rather than you as his patient?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. ablefox says:
    April 26, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    The Cloud…

    Like

    Reply
  33. ezpz2 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Hafta say – Bret Baier did a very good job interviewing Comey- replete with playing clips of President Trump on F&F and then asking Comey to respond.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Jimmy Jack says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    I’m waiting for the dirt on John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen to drop given the escalation in his attacks on Kanye for supporting Trump & MAGA.

    Like

    Reply
  35. ablefox says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Irrational exuberance abounds.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s