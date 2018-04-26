President Trump Wide-Ranging Interview on Fox and Friends…

President Donald Trump called-in to ‘Fox & Friends’ morning show for a wide-ranging interview on numerous subjects. Topics included: the Iranian nuclear agreement; Ronny Jackson’s withdrawal decision; Michael Cohen and possible North Korea summit.
Additionally, President Trump shared his disappointment with the Justice Department; noted James Comey’s book was likely a big mistake; and also thanked Kanye West for his support.
First??? W00t!
Not since Amazon bought it. 😉
I’m glad that he called in. There is so much going on and not everyone is on the Internet or Twitter.
“I’m glad that he called in”
It was great – 30 minutes without commercial interruptions. Let’s hope it is not another year before he calls in again.
Everyone mentioned next Thursday, so maybe he will be a regular again.
Wow just Wow! Only President Trump can show the American people the Truth!
i loved president trumps speech he sure exposed the corrupt democrates for criminals they are
Pres. has a strong arm for the truth. Got to love this POTUS !
I hope this article reporting on AG Sessions is signaling the beginning of the end:
This thing needs to conclude’: Jeff Sessions says Mueller probe is distracting Trump from ‘France and North Korea’
“Look, I think the American people are concerned, and the president is concerned,” Sessions said. “He’s dealing with France and North Korea and Syria and taxes and regulations and border and crime, every day, and I wish — this thing needs to conclude,” Session said. “So I understand his frustrations, and I understand the American people’s frustrations.”
https://www.rawstory.com/2018/04/thing-needs-conclude-jeff-sessions-says-mueller-probe-distracting-trump-france-north-korea/
When does Sessions unrecuse himself?
I think he is unrecused, just recently, as far as the Michael Cohen situation is concerned.
No, he didn’t (emphasis mine below):
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/wth-ag-sessions-will-not-recuse-himself-from-cohen-investigation-only-on-certain-issues/
‘The Justice Department said in a statement:
“The attorney general considers his potential recusal on a matter-by-matter basis as may be needed. To the extent a matter comes to the attention of his office that may warrant consideration of recusal, the attorney general would review the issue and consult with the appropriate Department ethics experts.”
Is Sessions starting to wake up from his very long nap?
It was no nap. It was a brilliant hoax. Not to mention eliminate any potential defense/appeal based on USAG’s putative conflicts. Belt and suspenders.
👍 🤗 Right ! I hope…
Hi Akh.
I’ve been saying since last June the AG Sessions recusal + SP Mueller investigation are Kabuki Theatre.
Here’s a great article explaining what Sessions has been up to.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/heres-jeff-sessions-might-playing-4-d-chess/
And here’s an excellent tweet thread by Vachel Lindsay (Rex Imperator) listing the TEN (at least) investigations Sessions has been quietly carrying out into the corrupt Obama + Clinton cabal.
https://mobile.twitter.com/_VachelLindsay_/status/971287728083079173
So, end it.
Trump definitely is not happy with the Justice Department.
Or that is what he WANTS people to think!
Bingo
He hasn’t been happy with the Justice Dept. he’s just been talking about how he isn’t for months. Why do ppl think he and Seasions are working behind the scenes. Good grief! 🙄
I’m not so certain that it’s a ruse. I read that AG Sessions was not invited to the State Dinner. That tells you something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That seems like a slur.
Presidents like Obama often hosted large state dinners, inviting as many as 350 people. The Trumps have reportedly brought that list down to about 120 people. Not all cabinet members are invited, which The New York Times notes keeps with tradition. However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife are reportedly among those on the guest list. In the end, the list was so small that after the must-invite American government officials and the large French delegation, there was room for the president to personally invite only four people, according to a White House official.
The guest list included only these Administration Officials :
Jim Mattis, secretary of defense
Steven Mnuchin, secretary of the Treasury, and Louise Linton
Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of homeland security, and Chad Wolf
Mike Pompeo, director of the C.I.A. and secretary of state nominee, and Susan Pompeo
Wilbur Ross, secretary of commerce and Hilary Ross
Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Lacey Adams
bin…. 😦
Thanks Ad Rem
A lot of other people were also not invited to that state dinner.
It’s clear President Trump hates his administration.
He has a lot of company. Going back many years for some of us.
The Sessions bashers are going to have a lot of crow to eat soon…
I’m one of them and I’m am hoping and hungry for crow. I will eat the biggest platter ever, just please make it so!!
Baked or deep-fried?
Corn-fed.
Taste like chicken, I’m sure.
All talk and no action.
“Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV) prompted the response by complaining that Hillary Clinton and other political enemies of the president had escaped special counsel scrutiny, which he said angered his constituents.
“At the very root of this, I think my constituents are frustrated, are angry, they see a double standard historically,” Jenkins said. “They want justice.”
Sessions, however, sounded disinclined to appoint a second special counsel to investigate alleged wrongdoing by Trump’s opponents.
“I do not think we need to willy-nilly appoint special counsels, and as we can see, it can really take on a life of its own,” Sessions said.”
doesn’t sound like a man interested in justice to me…
To be fair, the last thing the US needs is yet another special counsel. (Aaarrgh.)
Quiet Thursday. Before the storm?
Donald was sending a BIG orchestrated message today, imho.
WE LOVE YOU, DONALD AND MELANIA!
I really, really wonder if DJT is continuing to toy with the toolish Dems, and in particular, James Comey. Part of me thinks he’s very happy with the way things are going vis a vis DOJ. I mean, he’s gotta be. As far as I can tell, his DOJ has the entire Dem infrastructure in his periscope sights awaiting torpedo orders. I mean the *entire” Dem infrastructure, from Obama, HRC on down is just sitting out there. I’m no federal prosecutor, but I sure wouldn’t want to be them in the next several moths and (years). They are going to be be obliterated.
I don’t know Kayne West at all. I’ve only heard the name. But I have to salute the man’s courage and fierce intellectual independence. He’s giving voice to everything I confront daily as a DJT voter in New York, surrounded by hordes of petulant doctrinaire SJW morons. (I’d like to be more polite but I just can’t think of a better descriptor than “morons”).
To paraphrase Dylan, it doesn’t exactly take a weatherman to figure out which way the wind is blowing.
“(I’d like to be more polite but I just can’t think of a better descriptor than “morons”).”
Shucks, it weren’t nuthin’.
Even in my retirement I could warm the paint more than that. And I would if I spent time in Noo Yawk.
I am in NYC and know what you mean. My Dim co-workers have gone increasingly glum as President Trump racks up awesome achievements. They are going to be in for a massive system shock when AG Sessions lowers the hammer on all of these Obama miscreants. Thank god for the Electoral College !
Bless their hearts.
Jefferson Beauregard Sessions
RELEASE THE KRAKEN !!!!!!
Based on Sessions remark that the “Mueller probe must now conclude” and the IG report coming up soon to be followed by legal action, we can safely say that the Kraken is now awake and shaking off its chains. Directly in its line of vision is a bunch of top Obama people desperately trying evasive action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get way north of the Tappan Zee and Hudson Valley, it’s mostly a different world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always hated visiting relatives there. In the High School of Life, it’s the equivalent of the Popular Kids’ hangout.
Kanye West is smart & articulate. Courageous too.
Lots of good news today (Pompeo and Grennel) but very upset that OIG testimony has been postponed because report is not ready.
IMO, delaying the OIG Report is about getting it right than fast and it keeps throwing the Dems off balance. The Dems get all their ducks lined up , their talking points set, then boom
“delaying the OIG Report is about getting it right than fast ”
I know Devin Nunes (R-CA) has said additional information has been coming in steadily, which contributed to the delay. Now that McCabe has been fired, I suspect even more will be forthcoming so that the IG will have to issue a supplemental report, or just include it in his next one.
A lot of this information came into the FBI through the State Dept., which added a whole other layer of complexity to the treasonous conspiracy.
good lord everyday that comey gets on tv new information comes in.. maybe thats comeys strategy .. delay things by his spilling more and more of what they did
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, I can’t find info on IG report delay or on when texts will be revealed.
Can someone reply with links or info?
LikeLike
It was on twitter – original post by Falco and rre-tweeted by Stealth Jeff. Here’s link (maybe?) {apologize – I have been enjoying the sun in the usually gray Seattle area) https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/2018-04-24-Invite-Letter-IG-Horowitz-Continuing-May-8th-Hearing.pdf
Excellent point! Hurts them way more than us. Accidental on purpose?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting article on Sessions and 4 D chess
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/heres-jeff-sessions-might-playing-4-d-chess/
I just read the article, CW. Thanks and I hope he’s right about Sessions. It certainly makes sense to use a clever plan to catch these rats. They’re smart and it’s going to take more than just a mousetrap.
“article on Sessions ”
Yes, can you imagine what would happen if AG Sessions was in front of a microphone every day? I really think that the ploy that Joe diGenova and his wife joining the PDJT team was a PR stunt. When it was first announced, the first thing I thought was “well I thought she was representing the whistle blower from the uranium one scandal?” which is a big conflict right there.
There will be a lot of blown minds if it turns out that Mr. Mueller is in on the deception to take the heat off AG Sessions while they are building the cases involved in the BHO corruption. Unless Mueller is doing it for a reduced sentence because of his involvement in uranium one? Time will tell, I suppose.
FWIW (and there is wide disagreement) Q has just posted this link also with the comment: “It’s nice when you can work in peace.”
We shall see!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for posting this excellent article, Countrywide! I’m sorry, I’ve just posted it upthread (along with Vachel Lindsay’s pinned tweet thread which fleshes out the article), as I hadn’t seen your post.
Wow, he was ticked off this morning.
LikeLiked by 7 people
IMO he sounded very frustrated, and understandably so.
That he puts up with these evil daily attacks is a credit to his strength and resolve.
He continues to need our support and prayers.
Amen Bonita. If I were Melania (if only), I would be throwing things, get these people moving on the same path or get out of the way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
And he made the First Lady chuckle.
The attacks also come in from the left and the right. My RSS feeds are filled with “Trump says knew about Cohen”, “Cohen may lose his attorney client privilege”, “Trump distancing from Cohen”…. all from the normally right-leaning writers.
Every day the Mueller investigation goes on is another day of potential chaos. It demoralizes the supporters, makes us doubt Sessions, and gets us closer to a Dem victory in the fall. Every morning drive on Hugh Hewitt I hear the drumbeat of “nationalist Trump”, #resistance politicians… Will the hammer ever fall? Is there even a hammer TO fall?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Furthermore, who got the presidential cufflinks? /s
For those who don’t know, Rosenstein has them, bestowed on him by WH Counsel Donald McGahn.
Yes, Rosenstein did present a case before the Supreme Court on Monday (April 23), hence, the cufflinks. It’s a cherished experience.
As for Sessions’s inaction, sorry, the general public does not understand this logic at all. Nor do many ex-Dems who voted for the President.
Forget Sessions, along with the President’s base — regardless of prior party affiliation — I continue to MAGA. Along with them, I support the President. I have sincere and deep doubts about the DoJ.
Suggest you review the sources of your RSS feeds. Maybe, just make, you should delete the sources that are constantly sending your messages of gloom and doom about the President. That’s not burying your head in the sand, that’s eliminating propaganda – false narratives.
If you have a source or sources that are constantly at odds with what you see here in CTH, my recommendation is to re-assess your choice of sources. They are unnecessarily causing you angst.
I check Drudge Report once per day to see the anti-Trump narratives (Drudge always has them in his 3-columns of headline links). I hover my mouse of the link to see what the underlying website is, and if it’s one of the usual suspects – any of the eneMedia, any of the alphabet networks, or their affiliated websites like The Hill, Buzzfeed, Axios, etc. I don’t click, just ignore it and make a mental note of “the narrative” as indicated by the headline. That way, by not reading their diatribes and BS, it never gets me down. YMMV.
President Trump is fired up. Love it.
“Additionally, President Trump shared his disappointment with the Justice Department; ”
He specifically said he wanted to stay out of the DOJ as much as possible, but he might have to intervene if things do not start shaping up over there. Just think of what he would be able to achieve if he did not have “Bumbling Bobby” Mueller screwing up his administration?
Other Treepers have posted on the Presidential thread about Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and his 48 page expose of Mueller’s corruption, which is below. Let’s hope AG Sessions is going full speed ahead with the uranium one investigation to put a stop to Mueller and put him behind bars where he belongs.
https://www.scribd.com/document/377409983/Gohmert-Mueller-UNMASKED
Description: Congressman Louie Gohmert Just Absolutely Wrecked Robert Mueller With Epic 48-Page Investigative Blowout; We Have it Here
When was this Report published? Looks very thorough.
LikeLike
I am not sure – I think he gave a presentation on the floor of the House shortly after Mr. Mueller was appointed to the SC position. I have heard Rep. Gohmert denounce Mr. Mueller publicly on FNC sometime on a show in the early evening, that was probably a year or more ago. It may have been before Tucker Carlson received his own show after Megyn Kelly’s departure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Myself, I don’t ever believe you will ever see anything on uranium one. I believe it was a CIA operation . Hillary just took something that was a given and finagled some cash out of the Russians.Hillary being Hillary , never let a crises go unpaid.
They knew it was going to happen . Hopefully they got something of value , but I would not bet on it .
Where are the lovebird texts? If they hurt President Trump they would have been leaked already. That they have not be leaked is the true definition of “deafening silence”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were just turned over to congress. As soon as they have gone through them we will see them.
Patience.
Comey will be interviewed by Bret Baier at 6pm. Coincidence? 🤔
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, but it’s time again for:
Horowitz Is Coming To Town
(With apologies to: HAVEN GILLESPIE, J COOTS, J. FRED COOTS)
You better watch out, you better not lie
He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
Horowitz is comin’ to town
He’s making a list, of sedition and vice
You are corrupt, now you pay the price
Horowitz is comin’ to town
He’s knows who’s been conspiring
Page and Strzok are singing too
He’s been reading their text messages
And they’ve implicated YOU
So, you better watch out, you better not lie
He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
Horowitz is comin’ to town
Jeff Sessions is sly, and John Huber too
They laid out the traps, to see what you’d do
Horowitz is comin’ to town
His title is Inspector General
He’s on to your mistakes
If he offers you a plea bargain
That’s a deal that you should take
Oh! You better watch out, you better not lie
He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
Horowitz is comin’ to town
He nailed lyin McCabe, soon James Comey too
Two dirty rats, let’s see who else they chew
Horowitz is comin’ to town
Appointed by Barack Obama
Impartial is his middle name
He’s not a Special Counsel, but
The indictments are the same
Oh! You better watch out, you better not lie
He’s gonna find out, I’m telling you why
Horowitz is comin’ to town
You thought we’d believe, Trump’s collusion was true.
But he checked it out, the collusion was YOU
Horowitz is comin’ to town
The honest law enforcement will watch the judge with glee
They’re gonna build a gallows just outside the Grand Jury
So! You better watch out, you better not lie
Better plead out, I’m telling you why
Horowitz is comin’ to town
Beautiful! Thank you for taking the time to write & share.
Thanks. I put these out on CTH first. Since I’ve learned most of the underlying info here! Then sometimes post them on Gateway Pundit, relevant Youtube videos, or news stories.
I wish there was more I could do to raise awareness and educate people.
Awesome! I think it’s a great idea, awaken the masses one poem at a time!
Thanks KK 🙂 I just made another, its on this thread.
“Page and Strzok are singing too”
Mr. Strzok was in charge of going to NYC to retrieve Mr. Weiner’s laptop, wasn’t he? Perhaps after finding out about the contents he no longer thought so highly of HRC and that she should be in the WH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.boyscouttrail.com/content/song/the_thing-635.asp
Entertaining stuff Karl. Also enjoyed your “Happy Together” spoof. Create another one soon. 😂
Thanks, I’ll try to find a new subject-song combo. Once I have that, it writes itself.
Inspired by you Crazy Chimp..
Sung to the tune of “Imagine”, by John Lennon
Imagine there’s no Deep State
Remember trust the plan
They can’t control us
Awakening at hand
Imagine all the people learn the truth today
Imagine no corruption
I think the time is due
No one to spy or lie for
And no surveillance too
Imagine all the traitors exposed to the world
They may say propaganda
But the truth is like the sun
I hope some day we’ll join up
And our USA will be as one
Imagine full employment
Goods made with our own hands
And end to trade imbalance
A job for every man
Imagine all our workers, building self esteem..
Imagine no world tension
Respect for other lands
No need for war or sanctions
And health for every man
Imagine all the leaders meeting for the world, Ooh
They may say propaganda
But the truth is like the sun
I know someday we’ll join up
And our USA will be as one
Had to copy and paste this in another forum … it soooooo deserved a wider audience! Hope you don’t mind! (Often better to ask for forgiveness than permission) 🙂
Sure thing. I have no copyright lawyers 🙂
PDJT: “Comey is a LEAKER & a LIAR”. Hi Jim, it’s com’n bro.
Who is the woman?
Stormy Comey
😆
gotcha
It’s Comey The Homey 😉
ain’t she hideous?
President TRUMP was EXCELLENT!
Was anyone besides myself, left with their jaw hanging, when F & F could hardly wait to end the interview. I mean they couldn’t shoo him away fast enough. President TRUMP wanted to talk & he sounded like he could have kept going, but NOOOooo, the just had to end it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a fantastic opportunity to hear the President tell it like it is, not couched in flowery nostrums of prepared speech. There was passion in his words, total grasp of the multiple issues he is dealing with plus his plans for a better world. He is MAGA.
‘passion in his words’ …Our President needs to use this venue. (F&F) more often. The rallies are great but few. Prepared speeches are edited and critiqued by nasty pundits on the MSM. The American public watches this morning show more than the others. CNN is a travel channel advertising Africa and Middle East reports. The people need this passion to line-up to vote in November as if it was a presidential election. The ‘haters’ need to be out-passioned by MAGA. We need to see our President speak out more like this. I do not
ever under estimate the haters in this mid-term.
The President brought up what John Tester did to the Admiral, spouting innuendo and rumors and it brought a question to mind:
Did Senator Tester make his comments on the floor of the Senate, or was he outside the chambers, in the hallway or some other place when he said what he did about the VA nominee?
The question arises because it is reminiscent of what Sen. Harry Reid did to Romney when Romney was running for President, about not paying taxes, and because he said it while on the Senate floor he could not be prosecuted or held accountable for liable, and after the election was over and it came out that what Harry Reid said was a lie he basically shirked his shoulders and said so what?, knowing he could not be held legally liable.
I do hope that if Tester said what he said not while on the Senate floor that the Admiral would sue the man for liable. It would go a long way to stop this personal destruction to expedite political aims if the liars can be held accountable. It would be nice to see a willingness to fight these domestic traitors.
If for a Senator, supposed to be a representative of people, can legally lie in Senate then why can a citizen not legally lie to a Senator?
All floors of Senate’s operations belong to the people, not to the Senate. The entire capitol building and the Hill it sits upon is OURS.
That law needs changing. NO MORE LIES!
I believe it is Senate Rules that were made many years ago, perhaps in the first years of this nation, in order that a Senator be allowed to speak his mind without repercussion; a rule that has been remarkably abused when Reid was in office.
A theme, freedom of speech, that showed up in yesterday’s Supreme Court session regarding the travel ban, a few of the Justices asking what limits can be drawn between what a private individual says on the campaign trail, can those words now be held against that individual after they have taken office, or, once in office, does a different standard now exist, free and clear of campaign speeches and promises.
Allowing Senators to lie on the Senate floor follows the same pattern that is now clearly visible with the Dems and corrupt DOJ/FBI members. It’s all about propaganda. Get the enemedia to report on it, then it has legs and is referred to as having been validated because it was reported. This is Sundance’s Circle of Nothingness that is started by lies. In the case of Senators, the propaganda is used to discredit others. It’s reported as true because no one challenges the validity. It’s the propaganda seed. For the corrupt cabal, the propaganda seed is leaked. For the crooked campaign, it was getting the fake dossier to the DOJ/FBI and then waiting for them to leak it. We are a banana republic when propaganda can be used as justification for investigations; and clearly we’re there.
That really torques me. It should not matter one darn iota what a candidate says on the campaign trail. It should not matter what they say after being elected. The only thing that SHOULD matter is the wording of the new law or EO that has been challenged and is before the court, versus existing law.
This business of trying to get into anyone’s head is total Leftwing BS. That’s not law, thats psychology. Court Jurists are not psychologists, they are assumed to be experts on law. Period.
LikeLike
It’s very obvious POTUS had his coffee this morning. 😉 I thought his comment of possibly intervening at the DOJ at some point was interesting but I think that is possibly an absolute last resort and not something he really wants to do unless feels he has to.
With all of that being said, I believe we will see justice. It’s not a question of if but when.
And to think Trump doesn’t even drink coffee! That’s natural energy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Strozx and Page ext messages were just released by DOJ! Should be an interesting!!
What does your statement “…released by the DOJ “ mean? Did they not already release them to Congress last night? I am confused.
I must be in minority – I did not believe the F & F hosts were bad, ill-intended, or particularly obstructive.
I also felt the President was a little tired and fed up, and it wasn’t acting.
Wishing the First Lady a Happy Birthday and our wonderful President a lot of strength and to be surrounded by more people deserving of his trust.
You could tell the F&F hoists were a bit off their game plan because they really didn’t want to interrupt POTUS but they most likely DID have a list of questions to ask. Brian did a pretty good job of respectfully interrupting….
I am a big fan of ” let Trump be Trump ” . He is his own best advocate and no-one else can motivate his base of support in the way that he can . In some ways Pres. Trump is a poor communicator in the way that he seems to go off on a tangent before circling around to finish his point , but as Jay Adams has noted . Pres . Trump is a great persuader . His own communication style persuades his audience that he is more like them than all of the polished and scripted professionals . He is so obviously his own man who speaks from his own inner core . We trust him because he goes off tele-prompter .
Their faces were very telling. It seemed to me that they wanted him to shut up and he would not. It seemed to me that they wanted to cover more ground and make more points or whatever. Notice how the were fidgeting A LOT. Grant it, I know that they only have so much time allotment, but nevertheless, they were talking to the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. The should be honored that he took the time to talk to him. I DID NOT like the faces they were making. Next time, allow him more time, your commercial break can wait. He is the President, FYI, he deserves a lot more time and respect, people watched THIS.
I was laughing, frankly. Because he was on fire and he wasn’t going to let someone else steal the show. I sure do love my President!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Then right at the end he gave Ainsley’s book a shout out, and wished her well. At that she just beamed.
Class, real class. But CTH supporters know that.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hi Dekester, I like those three. Can’t quite put my finger on it, but I do. It is great that they got this interview. They were probably getting instructions in their earphones about tying to wrap things up.
Agreed Amwick,
The ratings for this show must be through the roof. My guess is it competes with that Morning Joe Bozo.
Apparently the hosts had their script and were trying to read through the whole thing. The good president wouldn’t let them get a word in edgewise. Good for him. M A G A
We need less public protest whining and more stuff like THIS in the streets.
Sorry, I didn’t proof enough. Grammatical errors. Yikes.
He was on a roll. I don’t know one can listen to him rail against the DOJ (while quite plausibly explaining his “hands-off” position), and not believe he’s disgusted with Sessions.
Paulraven 1 he is disgusted with the AJ office and Sessions. He’s just been saying it since Sessions recused himself. Don’t know how ppl can’t see that.
I know. It’s so freaking obvious.
(Shaking my head in disbelief.)
President Trump was irritated with the justice department because they are slow-walking justice in every way they can. Sessions is trying to make sure he travels the “honorable” route. Problem is that his honor demands that all his senatorial friends (accomplices) have plenty of time to get out of DC with their ill gotten gains. That’s what friends do for friends after all. Why else do damn near half the Republicans in congress either vouch for Muellers integrity or demand legislation to protect his BLATANT illegalities. Sessions knows if he follows the STRICT rule of law then the reputation of the institution he has belonged to for the last quarter century will be destroyed. No. He must save the senate AND the DOJ. Surely that’s the honorable thing to do. If i’m wrong I’ll eat crow until the cows come home. I’ve got a large bottle of Frank’s Hot Sauce I can’t wait to open.
LikeLiked by 1 person
America 1st – Forever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need the Terminator as AG , and not deputy Barney Fife (Don Knotts) from the Andy Griffith show!
One quick question. Why did Sessions take the Job and then Recuse?
Has a consensus been established on the timeline of when Sessions/Rosenstein will be considered for or against MAGA? If no indictments and or convictions happen prior to November is it still 12d chess or is the gig up?
The emotional defense of sessions is truly breathtaking, considering his accomplishments regarding draining the swamp to date consist of “prosecuting” cartoon character “reality winner” in his 9 month decalred WAR on leaking (and what a powerful effect that had /S) and the gutsy FIRING of swamp fall guy andy mccabe (That’s FIRING, a few days before his retirement). Oh – and he filed a lawsuit (it think) against CA instead of rightfully perp walking the mayor of Oakland and the CA AG. Now THAT is some record!! Seriously, he has done nothing but OBSTRUCT JUSTICE, and ENABLE the year and a half assault on the President, MAGA, the American taxpayer, freedom and the constitution…and he’s zero for the duration VS sanctuary cities, implied consent, and DACA, including the woeful defense in the recent DACA loss, where the judge had to advise the DOJ that they somehow forgot to bring the two most relevant arguments
But of course it’s chess, and “soon” and “any minute now” and he’s “preparing the case”
GOOD GRIEF!
In the same way that this brainwashed, group think type koolaid crowd (Q) viciously attacks anyone who criticizes their jeff as “concern trolls” (w/e that means), i could easily accuse them of being controlled op liberal trollbots, in support of the swamp war on the President.
But i won’t ‘O
Probably not. I like reading what Sundance posts. I learn a lot about what is going on here. But Sundace seems to avoid the Sessions discussion and not post things about him. Sundance seems to stick with the IG is on it. Today I heard Sessions and Graham praise Rosenstien and hoped to see Sundace address it. Or see Sundance address Sen Grassley voting for the Mueller protection thing.
I have also been watching for a MOAB this suppose to come this week. Maybe it will come but time is running out.
Life is full of surprize…Just noticed Bill Cosby found guilty….perhaps there is justice now and then?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Believe me, NEITHER will suffer, regardless of any FAKE NEWS pushed by the swamp media…the liberal elite will always take care of their own (including “poor” andy mccabe)
IMO metoo and times up have NOTHING to do with the abuse or harassment of women, but everything thing to do with the desperate attempt to remove Donald Trump from power – simple as that.
Is there anything to Trump mentioning Cohen represented him in this Stormy deal? I just took that to mean when Stormy used him and Cohen back in April to do away with the NDA. Can anyone shed some light on that? Libs thinking he did something wrong! Lol it’s too funny.
“When Stormy SUED” not used
From what I have read, this might open up campaign finance law violations due the payments. I guess if they used campaign funds to pay her off? Not sure I really understand it.
And what about Hillary paying Fusion GPS with campaign funds disguised as “legal fees”? They don’t want to go there!
Wow, was Comey uncomfortable or what during that interview with Brett B? He was unusually terse in his answers. Stories changing.
It still strikes me, and I think it was C Herridge that pointed this out, but Comey clearly viewed his role to ‘protect the institution of the FBI’….. not justice, equal application of the law, etc. but protect the institution. 2 nights ago former AG Mike Mukasey said the same thing to Laura Ingraham. He said it twice and it went right over LI’s head and she never followed up. (Not commenting here on LI). I find it very telling that Comey and Mueller have the same mindset…. to ‘protect the Institution’. it’s a sick mindset. Can you imagine if your doctor thought it more important to protect his/her hospital rather than you as his patient?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Hafta say – Bret Baier did a very good job interviewing Comey- replete with playing clips of President Trump on F&F and then asking Comey to respond.
I’m waiting for the dirt on John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen to drop given the escalation in his attacks on Kanye for supporting Trump & MAGA.
Irrational exuberance abounds.
