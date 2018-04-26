April 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #462

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
But it wasn’t great from what I have read. Been on the road and haven’t been on here much
Macron is a globalist shill. He naively thinks he can sway the President. Globalists seem to think the majority of people in countries around the world cannot see they are trying to profit personally from the hard work of the people…which they will never succeed at. New World Order sounds like the Third Reich from late ’30s Germany.
You are correct in referring to him as naive. He is a child in an adult’s arena.
pppppft!
But now the President has the advantage. He treated Macron with the utmost respect.
He was also respectful to the French people. So now anything that Macron does now to show any disrespect to our President makes him look very small to the world and the French people.
She sure did.
I haven’t seen anyone notice or make mention the tiny gold eagle name-card at the 12:00 o’clock position of the plate-setting. I appreciate the little-things, a tiny detail but still …
BTW … @12:00 A.M. …
⚘🌹 Happy Birthday!🌹⚘
~❤45First Lady Melania!❤~
And the gold jacquard table cloth, as well…an excellent choice.
That is a woven-in design on the table cloth, not printed.
Very classy.
Especially the china she chose to use, heh heh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like the “many things” Cook might want in return for the “many things” his repatriated $350 Billion might deliver, along with the “many things” Cook might want to accomplish if he makes Apple the sole trusted high-tech provider.
perhaps he could talk to Mr. Cook about how the apple store prevents conservative-owned social media apps such as gab on their platforms.
Perhaps they should stop imposing un-american concepts such as “hate speech”
Trump Retweet:
A tactic that will greatly boomerang on the Democrats…
Along with the GOPe wing of their UniParty.
The GOPe will roll over and approve another vehement Communist like Van Jones or John Brennan … as soon as the Dems win the Presidency again.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2009/09/06/obama-green-jobs-adviser-van-jones-resigns-amid-controversy.html
Or Anita “I agree with Mao that power comes from the barrell of a gun” Dunn. She was a peach.
To be fair, I think Van Jones was appointed a “czar” and didn’t need or get Senate confirmation but I’m sure they would have approved him anyway. And I can’t even remember what Anita Dunn did but it was probably another position that didn’t require Senate confirmation.
The President can thank Mitch for much of the success the deep state has enjoyed in stalling the MAGA legislative agenda and appointees.
Shanghai Mitch. TRILLIONS lull him to sleep every night.
POTUS tweeted he will be interviewed on Fox & Friends tomorrow at 8:00 a.m.
Have a gut feeling it is going to be more than news worthy…
Q wants to know “Are you ready for tomorrow”
this on board several times
Phoenix!! me hopes you are right! honestly–if we dont get these text messages….gonna explode!
Are we gonna get HER 33,000 erased, smashed, bleachbit emails … from the NSA “Collection Center” in UTAH? Is that what Huber is up to? Is that the significance of his being from UTAH?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/jun/14/nsa-utah-data-facility
I bet they are in that gold mine. Along with all the yoga and wedding plans.
Joy Reid said she was hacked. Then The Wayback Machine comes into the story…
“In December I learned that an unknown, external party accessed and manipulated material from my now-defunct blog, The Reid Report, to include offensive and hateful references that are fabricated and run counter to my personal beliefs and ideology.
I began working with a cyber-security expert who first identified the unauthorized activity, and we notified federal law enforcement officials of the breach. The manipulated material seems to be part of an effort to taint my character with false information by distorting a blog that ended a decade ago.” -Joy Reid
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-25/joy-reid-says-old-homophobic-blog-posts-hacked-archiveorg-hits-back
The Wayback Machine responded that there was no evidence of their archive being hacked, and that Reid’s lawyers demanded they take down the archived blog screenshots. The Way ack Machine declined, which is when the false news stories about the hacks were printed.
Oh well! MSNBC backs her fully.
Had to share… I know me bad…
All evidence would confirm that …
Down goes the Kenyan!!
Thanks Obama!
Keep telling yourself that … like SHE keeps telling HERself that SHE won the popular vote (the legal popular vote)
Look at those hands. He has the hands of a lady. So effeminate.
I have always thought that about him while his wife is very masculine looking. Eric Holder is effeminate too.JMHO
Twitter has restored Kanye’s account to 27.9 million followers.
They wiped out 10 million followers earlier today, so that the MSM could report that he was “losing support”. Which the MSM, Of.Course., DID do, *immediately*.
People who twist themselves into a pretzel losin’ it with worry when the MSM reports outright crap: Are you GETTING IT yet?
I am SO red-pilled today.
The fake news deserves what’s coming.
Did you see the retweets WOW
Heavenly Father,
We appeal to Your wonderful goodness
In asking for You to surround our First Family with angels
And to bless them with the joy of Your favor in everything they do.
In Christ’s Name.
Amen.
Amen
Amen!
Amen
Amen.
AMEN!
Amen
This Kanye stuff will just make it that much easier for others in Hollywood and the music industry who secretly support President Trump (and you know they’re there) to speak their minds. They need to stick together and support each other. The Hollywood blacklists of conservatives needs to come to a crashing halt.
It’s sad that I can’t remember the last time I was in a movie theater. I used to LOVE the movies. Of course it doesn’t help that almost everything they produce now is garbage.
Right there with you, pal. Sigh. Maybe some day… But seriously, part of the problem is the Chinese have bought into Hollywood big time, and they exert SERIOUS muscle on Hollywood as to what movies they make and even plot lines.
Part of their power and influence is China is a huge market for distributing American movies and a lot of money is made in the foreign markets.
Judicial Watch: New Clinton Emails Reveal Classified Docs, Clinton Foundation Connections
Judicial Watch today released 281 pages of newly uncovered emails of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from the U.S. Department of State sent and received over her unsecure, non-“state.gov” email system. The emails, dated 2010 through 2013, contain classified information and detail collusion between the Clinton State Department and the Clinton Foundation.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-new-clinton-emails-reveal-classified-docs-clinton-foundation-connections
“It is shameful that Hillary Clinton attempted to delete or hide classified information and that Obama appointees James Comey and Loretta Lynch refused to prosecute her,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It is clear that the Clintons were using the State Department to run an extensive influence peddling scheme.”
The evidence of a career of lawlessness has not resulted in justice for her, yet.
Tomorrow. Just wait. Big events soon. Hold your breath. It’s coming. Brace yourself.
We’ve been told this for a year.
I don’t remember where I heard this and it was only yesterday, but I think it bears repeating.
Theory:
The reason why comey and lynch refused to prosecute the hag even though there was a mountain of evidence against her is it wasn’t just her they were protecting, but more so to protect obama.
obama had classified emails that he had sent to her under a fake name to the same email address she was using to pass on classified materials. If the hag was to be prosecuted than it would’ve led directly to obama being prosecuted as well. This is not what they wanted, so they all did this to protect their highest leader and in order to do so, they had to protect the hag.
This theory actually makes sense to me. The person or people who had said this didn’t call it a theory, but they believed to be the absolute truth to why the hag had skated with comey and lynch. Anyways, I thought worth sharing and throwing it out there.
Thank you citizen817 for posting all of the great tweets, I especially liked Kanye’s today.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
I’ve read that a few times myself. It sounds entirely plausible to me.
Here’s a fun tidbit I read yesterday, unfortunately I didn’t get to finish the article and I can’t remember if it was in the Washington Times or the Washington Examiner. Anyway, it was talking about the Clinton Foundation and how the Clinton’s used to refer to it as “Chelsea’s Nest Egg.”
Good grief. If that is true how sickening can you get????
And to think this whole thing started with a simple “I like the way Candace Owens thinks” tweet:
Dan Bongino is on the cutting edge of putting the pieces together, along with sundance. He infers in yesterday’s broadcast that there were GOPe members colluding with BHO/HRC to frame DJT with the false Russia thing. Mostly all done “off the books” to prevent a paper trail. He refernces the Tablet article that was also promoted by e-mail by Judicial Watch.
https://www.bongino.com/april-25-2018-ep-706-did-mueller-find-something/
Did Bob Mueller find something so destructive to the Democrats that he had to refer it for investigation? In today’s episode I address the explosive revelations yesterday, that were largely ignored by the media, but are beginning to paint a devastating picture of the attack on Trump.
http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
“…The fact that someone at the level of former FBI director was called in to sweep up the mess left by bad actors in the bureau and Central Intelligence Agency and other parts of the intelligence bureaucracy suggests that the problems are even worse than previously thought. And that means the constituency for Mueller’s political intervention is enormous….”
“…the constituency for Mueller’s political intervention is enormous.” This is the crux of it all. It is also the reason we have the rule of law, the system of justice, and the maintenance of order. It has to be disinfected…our country is too great to be infested with corruption.
It is an understatement. The question may become, “Is the deep state too deep and too powerful to be overcome?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great interview with Candace. Gawd, she’s good.
I love her. Strong women are one of America’s most valuable resources!
I do, too. She walks the walk. Besides being absolutely fearless, she is particularly effective because she used to be a democrat and speaks from personal experience about her own liberation from liberal fallacies.
I urge everyone to keep her in your prayers. The exposure has made her extremely vulnerable.
Nearly 50 years later Monster/Suicide/America by Steppenwolf rings true today….
…and though the past has its share of injustice
Kind was the spirit in many a way
But its protectors and friends have been sleeping
Now it’s a monster and will not obey.
The spirit was freedom and justice
And its keepers seemed generous and kind
Its leaders were supposed to serve the country
But now they won’t pay it no mind
Cause the people grew fat and got lazy
Now their vote is a meaningless joke
They babble about law and order
But it’s just an echo of what they’ve been told
Yeah there’s a monster on the loose
It’s got our own heads into the noose
And it just sits there watching
The cities have turned into jungles
And corruption is stranglin’ the land
The police force is watching the people
And the people just can’t understand….
TRUE THEN, TRUE NOW. THAT IS CRAZY.
Wow. Could have been written today.
I have no idea what havoc the big internet service providers can do but I do think they are practicing on smaller bloggers like Diamond and Silk and Gateway Pundit. I think it is possible it could happen anywhere they decide to target so I am passing on this info. to increase the possibility that we might stay connected.
I switched to Firefox from Google Chrome for my internet browser tonight. Chrome appeared to be blocking my access to current Gateway Pundit files.
We had been gone for 3 days, then have had appointments for the last 3 days. We have had some trouble getting caught up on our reading. So as I went to each web site I would just quickly scan to see if there were new topics. I noticed that there were very few pictures on Gateway Pundit but all the material seemed old. Silly, but I didn’t think any more about it than that I just went on to the next site.
This evening my husband said I wonder if Gateway Pundit is working yet. It wasn’t – – that is when I noticed everything was dated April 18 and April 17.
My husband went to Gateway Pundit through Firefox and voilà. Gateway Pundit was current to today’s posts.
I loaded Firefox on my computer at no cost except the time to set up my bookmarks.
Amazingly Firefox is much faster than my Chrome was. I assume the increased speed is because it doesn’t have to evaluate whether I should see the web site or not.
A while back I had had problems with the Google search engine only bringing up left and far left responses to my queries so I switched to Duck Duck Go. DDG works great. I now get left, right and everything in between and even better I am getting Christian sites listed now when they have posts on a subject.
Nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina with my new browser and search engine. Good night all. 🙂
Google is evil.
Avoid it…in every way that you can.
Absolutely true.
Gateway Pundit has had several DDOS attacks against them recently, so they’ve been having problems on top of what Chrome is doing.
Highly recommending Firefox and Brave. Brave is basically MAGA Chrome without Google.
chrome is old, bloated, and tracks everything you do, even in incognito mode.
Go with Brave, developed from the ground up by Brenden Eich, the inventor of javascript, after he was forced out of mozilla by SJW attack.
How the Democrats will try to keep the black vote, Reparations. Every black household will get $1000 a month. Which means the women will get the money. Ofcourse you have to define a black male to be have a child by. Probably 1/4 black will be the standard.
Democrats are broke…
How do you think they’ll get Reparations passed? Where will the money come from? How can the Dems tie Reparations to the ballot box. They pay them/certify them when they vote?
Most insane idea the Dems have had – Bernie is touting it, right? Along with giving jobs and college education to everyone!
Americans are not dumb… except those running for office on the Dem ticket…
A lot of Americans are dumb. The Dems know they can’t pass reparations, but they will run on it in certain areas to get votes.
Ignoring it is a good strategy. But PDJT has taught us to be bold and call out the lies. I don’t know what is best here.
For every black vote they get using that strategy, they will lose five. Bring it.
As I have described it the CBO would say it would only cost $200 billion a year. If the Democrats win in 2018 they could pass it with a big tax increase. It would even more destroy the black household.
So lets try to see how this works.
Every black household? That seems strange.
What about all the black people who came here after slavery ended? I would think there should be a cutoff by date.
Will those people who made it life, the clear majority, will they get free money also?
That seems crazy, unfair, and idiotic.
This insane plan has more problems than it can possibly offer help.
And why do we keep bringing this up?
Didn’t the big fix happen years ago with affirmative action programs?
Didn’t making hiring by race and not by merit fix all the problems?
The promise of reparations doesn’t have to make sense. It is a promise, nothing more. It is no different that the “promises” made to DACA individuals. When given the opportunity to actually fix DACA the DEMOCRATS bolted. They don’t want it fixed, if DACA was fixed they would be “free” to think and not be slaves. It’s the same with reparations, if we promise to give you something will you vote for us?
It’s the Democrat mindset. Vote for us and we will take care of you. It’s disgusting.
Reparations should only be made to anyone who was/is a slave and is still living. And the money should come from confiscation of all of the slave owner possessions.
Pizzagate, Pedogate?
“What about all the black people who came here after slavery ended?”
____
I read a statistic a few years back, that said there are “more black people from immigration to the US, than decendents of slaves.”
Sorry, I don’t have a link…but the article cited it as a US Census statistic, with a footnote link.
So yeah, there are a lot of holes in the ‘Reparations’ idea.
Also read the book White Cargo. What about descendants from White slaves? Surely those individuals have suffered generational trauma also. Just another wrinkle in this myth of infinite resources. Everything to everybody, my foot.
Do they plan on doing a family tree for each family to see which ones had been slave owners themselves? It wouldn’t be right to give people a $1000 a month if their ancestors owned slaves too.
What about all of the families who never owned slaves, so they have to pay the tax increase? What about all of the legal immigrants we’ve had since it’s been outlawed, do they have to pay the tax increase too?
I know they won’t do anything I mentioned, and they will probably tax everyone even if they get the check as well.
I read the articles where sanders and his buddies have come out with this so-called promise. In every one it stated they had no clue how much it would cost or how they would get the money except from taxes.
I know there are a lot of low information voters out there, but are they really going to fall for this big of one? Again?
Anyone who wants a job will have one with a minimum of $15.00 per hour. Anyone who wants health care will get it for free. Okay, what kind of job? They’re just going to have to make those jobs up too. Cleaning public toilets? Raking govt grass? Mowing? They already have people doing that.
I’m serious though, what jobs are they going to give how many tens of millions of Americans? I would think they would have to socialize companies to even start this.
I also think they just threw this out there to see what would stick, and if it had a chance in hell. And I hope the majority laugh at them.
Good one Tucker!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The corrupt lying Media is going down. It’s gonna happen, I just know it.
We live in extraordinary times. And one by one, step by step, it’s all gonna happen.
People who aren’t patient, won’t enjoy this this process as much as those who *are*. So remind yourself to be calm and be patient if you can!
YES!
Stay calm and…
phooey…my link didn’t work ^
Oh, there it is…it just took a minute or two. Anyway…Keep On Trumpin’ Treepers!
I am a product of my times. I wish Big Pharma would develop a Patience Pill. Give me better living through chemistry.
But I don’t want the list of side effects to be 15 pages long and include weight gain, depression, restless leg syndrome, high blood pressure, possible stroke, headaches, and your skin may turn green.
Ad rem
I double posted… please remove above. Thanks
Meant to post this tweet instead
You’re double posting and I’m getting binned. LOL.
Didn’t know it was *possible* to double post.
Happy birthday to Melania Trump…our amazing first lady!
The libs insulting her as merely a hostess shows how intolerant and hateful they are towards a woman’s choice to focus on family and home. My mother was the most important and dearest person in my life who worked non-stop to raise us kids 7 days a week. I really despise arrogant liberal women who put down other women like Hillary and her nutty followers.
Melania’s decorum and style reminds me of my mom who also always presented herself well. I was so proud of her hard work, hostessing dinners too and stylish presentation.
Happy Birthday Melania! You make the country proud of President Trump and our White House!
As well as be able to converse gracefully in different languages with foreign dignitaries.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She made millions as a model and was independently wealthy herself when she met Trump. She doesn’t need to work for an income. Some people are just bitter and total losers. They probably hate her because she is beautiful and smart and successful.
Keebler ac,
You and I and so many others here were so blessed and lucky to have Moms like we did. They were so instrumental in making us who we are today.
God Bless our Moms,
Ma’iingankwe
I thought he was talking to Tay Tay.
Dershowitz wrote in the Washington Examiner:
Consider the issue of criticizing Robert Mueller, the special counsel. Any criticism or even skepticism regarding Mueller’s history is seen as motivated by a desire to help Trump. Mueller was an assistant U.S. attorney in Boston, the head of its criminal division, the head of the criminal division in Main Justice, and the director of the FBI during the most scandalous miscarriage of justice in the modern history of the FBI. Four innocent people were framed by the FBI to protect mass murdering gangsters who were working as FBI informers while they were killing innocent people. An FBI agent, who is now in prison, was tipping off Whitey Bulger as to who might testify against him so that these individuals could be killed. He also tipped off Bulger, allowing him to escape and remain on the lam for 16 years.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/alan-dershowitz-maybe-robert-mueller-should-be-investigated
“What I have accumulated here is absolutely shocking upon the realization that Mueller’s disreputable, twisted history speaks to the character of the man placed in a position to attempt to legalize a coup against a lawfully elected President,” writes GOP Congressman Louie Gohmert.
https://truepundit.com/congressman-louie-gohmert-just-absolutely-wrecked-robert-mueller-with-epic-48-page-investigative-blowout-we-have-it-here/
LikeLiked by 7 people
Astounding. He ruined Curt Welding’s election bid and had his daughter’s home raided in similar fashion to Trump’s associates because Welding tried to inform the public about FBI negligence on not preventing 911 under you guessed it…..Clinton’s admin. I haven’t finished reading all 48 pages!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
phoenixRising,
Best meme I’ve seen today. We need to make more like these and flood our media.
WWS1WSA
Where we stand one, we stand all. Together we are stronger.
“What I have accumulated here is absolutely shocking upon the realization that Mueller’s disreputable, twisted history speaks to the character of the man placed in a position to attempt to legalize a coup against a lawfully elected President,” writes GOP Congressman Louie Gohmert.
Gohmert is referring to the exhaustive expose he just released called: Robert Mueller: Unmasked.
The 48 page read is fascinating highlighting some of the most bizarre bits of Bobby Mueller’s long history in the Deep State Swamp.
Full read on Scribd in the link. Not sure how to post it, will try.
https://constitution.com/congressmen-drops-50-page-bomb-bobby-mueller-dems-freak/
https://www.scribd.com/document/377409983/Gohmert-Mueller-UNMASKED
Louis Gohmert was an Army JAG and a Circuit Judge in Texas.
He tries to hide it…but he is very smart and knows the Law.
Do not be fooled by his drawl and his playful way of photo-bombing people in the capitol rotunda.
Louis Gohmert has experience with wielding a gavel.
I think he would make a great Speaker of the House.
Whoever the new MAGA-oriented speaker is they need to kick Ryan’s ass out now.
Definitely NOT McCarthy. UGH. That’s almost a step back.
Muelley and his team of democrat attack dogs find themselves sitting in a Yuuuuge pile of steaming hot democrat manure a year in to their schemes to get Trump. Everywhere they go looking for dirt on Trump they find more. It is like fly paper stuck on their shoes. No wonder the MSM has rigged for silent running on Russia, Russia, Russia.
Today is going to be a big day. Mitch McConnell filed cloture for two of Pres Trump’s nominees. That means we will soon be able to congratulate Mike Pompeo as our next Secretary of State and Richard Grenell as our next Ambassador to Germany.
I will take back my last troll about “Shanghai Mitch” for that one. 😉
even a blind squirrel finds an acorn, wolf
Remember this article by Sundance last year?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/07/james-comey-timeline-on-not-informing-jeff-sessions-doesnt-add-up/
Heebie jeebies. At a hearing yesterday, contrary to widespread reports, Sessions said he is still compliant to his recusal when asked about unrecusing from the Cohen case and also stated with his usual smile that he would be speculating if he confirmed or denied that he would resign if Rosenstein was fired. What’s wrong with giving a clear non-swamp answer?
Plus Ultra
The reveal is probably yes he threatened to resign if Rosenweasel was fired hence no invite to all stars State dinner.
Laura Ingraham – Wednesday night
CARAVAN UPDATE
She reports the following:
1. The Caravan was broken up by the Mexican gov’t
2. American media, including CNN, and NGO’s, interceded.
3. These groups helped bring the Caravan back together, recruited new members, and coached them how to answer questions about seeking asylum.
Sigh. And our Communist lawyers are down there like hogs at the trough looking to glom onto these people and “represent” their way to American riches. They have rights!
The Federalist
Bombshell: FEC Records Indicate Hillary Campaign Illegally Laundered $84 Million
“The mainstream media took no notice of a federal court filing that exposes a $84 million money-laundering conspiracy Democrats executed during the 2016 presidential election.”
By Margot Cleveland
http://thefederalist.com/2018/04/24/bombshell-fec-records-indicate-hillary-campaign-illegally-laundered-84-million/
Wow.
What a stupid thing for her opponent to say.
I think she is referring to her Primary opponent…so that is coming from a fellow Republican.
She is running in Nevada.
Sorry, I should’ve mentioned that.
“Can’t we we just drone this guy?” Clinton openly inquired, offering a simple remedy to silence Assange and smother Wikileaks via a planned military drone strike, according to State Department sources. The statement drew laughter from the room which quickly died off when the Secretary kept talking in a terse manner, sources said.
https://truepundit.com/under-intense-pressure-to-silence-wikileaks-secretary-of-state-hillary-clinton-proposed-drone-strike-on-julian-assange/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given these facts, I hope the IG has texts from all the involved FBI, DOJ, NSA, State Dept., etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not all people in these countries are Muslims. They too are banned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
#QAnon is really helping me to see that NONE of the “mistakes” they’re making are accidents. They all work to keep us under control.
Katica spells it out.
Wheatietoo,
Woo Hoo! Dang, I like those numbers!
Some think there will be daming revelations in these upcoming texts, includingbtalk of harming the President. If so … would that explain why Obama is at the southern tip of Africa right now. And he only has 4 tweets this month.
And not to go down this rabbit hole now, but …
Adam Schiff is from LA.
The Standard Hotel is there (1 of 4 or 5).
They do have creepy ads and events.
One ad had a sexy woman peeing on the carpet.
There is a creepy picture on Google Images (terms: standard hotel children) of a vampy woman with extreme hair and nipple pasties, carrying around a maybe 3- or 4-year-old child. Highly inappropriate.
Hotel manager and an employee did die in a helicopter crash. It had recently been serviced.
Muelley and his crew of pirates are turning in to the crew of The Flying Dutchman. They can not ever stop the crooked investigation…ever. All the dirty laundry they are hiding would come out. They are doomed.
No wonder.
https://70news.wordpress.com/2017/08/05/robert-muellers-team-bought-professional-liability-insurance-in-case-they-get-sued-lawbreakers/
I’d have that hat in a glass display case and not be out wearing it!!!!
Baby Luke Trump is getting so big.
I. Read Q. He is asking what would happen if there were FBI texts to several internals [FBI] discussing harming the President and or his family. Repercussions many.
II. Don’t forget in March of 2017, True Pundit broke a story with the “F*ck Flynn then we F*ck Trump” quote from the FBI.
“The high-ranking FBI official called on lawmakers and the Inspector General to focus on the text and email messages of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. The official referred to McCabe’s official and personal correspondences “an anti-Trump treasure trove….”
“…[IN RED] This was one of several such meetings held in seclusion among key FBI leaders since Trump was elected president, FBI sources confirm. At the congregation where McCabe went off the political rails and vowed to destroy Flynn and Trump, there were as many as **16 top FBI officials, inside intelligence sources said**. No lower-level agents or support personnel were present.”
“As reported yesterday in True Pundit, members of the FBI and Justice Department’s top brass at their Washington D.C.headquarters and other field offices **are now using burner phones to stay under the radar of federal investigators and lawmakers, according to FBI insiders.**
“The shocking revelations come on the heels of news that the FBI deleted thousands of text messages between anti-Trump FBI agents before investigators could review their content.”
https://truepundit.com/fbi-official-fbi-agents-threatened-physical-harm-president-trump-missing-fbi-texts-frightening-communications/
Victor Davis Hanson is getting nervous.
Revolution and Worse To Come
“When legal bloodhounds and baying critics fail to take out Trump, what’s next? The Resistance wants Trump’s head — on the chopping block.
On the domestic and foreign fronts, the Trump administration has prompted economic growth and restored U.S. deterrence. Polls show increased consumer confidence, and in some, Trump himself has gained ground. Yet good news is bad news to the Resistance and its strange continued efforts to stop an elected president in a way it failed to do in the 2016 election.
Indeed, the aim of the so-called Resistance to Donald J. Trump is ending Trump’s presidency by any means necessary before the 2020 election…
We are entering revolutionary times. The law is no longer equally applied. The media are the ministry of truth. The Democratic party is a revolutionary force. And it is all getting scary.”
Read the entire article at the link below.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/04/trump-resistance-democratic-party-revolutionary-times/
The new head of the NSA, Lt Gen Paul Nakasone, takes office on May 4th
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_M._Nakasone
