April 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #462

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

147 Responses to April 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #462

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      April 26, 2018 at 1:20 am

      Like the “many things” Cook might want in return for the “many things” his repatriated $350 Billion might deliver, along with the “many things” Cook might want to accomplish if he makes Apple the sole trusted high-tech provider.

      Reply
      • anon says:
        April 26, 2018 at 3:08 am

        perhaps he could talk to Mr. Cook about how the apple store prevents conservative-owned social media apps such as gab on their platforms.

        Perhaps they should stop imposing un-american concepts such as “hate speech”

        Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet:

    Reply
  6. phoenixRising says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:24 am

    POTUS tweeted he will be interviewed on Fox & Friends tomorrow at 8:00 a.m.

    Have a gut feeling it is going to be more than news worthy…

    Q wants to know “Are you ready for tomorrow”

    this on board several times

    Reply
  7. Robert Smith says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Joy Reid said she was hacked. Then The Wayback Machine comes into the story…

    “In December I learned that an unknown, external party accessed and manipulated material from my now-defunct blog, The Reid Report, to include offensive and hateful references that are fabricated and run counter to my personal beliefs and ideology.

    I began working with a cyber-security expert who first identified the unauthorized activity, and we notified federal law enforcement officials of the breach. The manipulated material seems to be part of an effort to taint my character with false information by distorting a blog that ended a decade ago.” -Joy Reid

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-25/joy-reid-says-old-homophobic-blog-posts-hacked-archiveorg-hits-back

    Reply
    • Deb says:
      April 26, 2018 at 1:20 am

      The Wayback Machine responded that there was no evidence of their archive being hacked, and that Reid’s lawyers demanded they take down the archived blog screenshots. The Way ack Machine declined, which is when the false news stories about the hacks were printed.

      Reply
  8. kinthenorthwest says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Had to share… I know me bad…

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Reply
  11. thinkthinkthink says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Heavenly Father,
    We appeal to Your wonderful goodness
    In asking for You to surround our First Family with angels
    And to bless them with the joy of Your favor in everything they do.
    In Christ’s Name.
    Amen.

    Reply
  12. phoenixRising says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Reply
    • Harry Lime says:
      April 26, 2018 at 1:54 am

      This Kanye stuff will just make it that much easier for others in Hollywood and the music industry who secretly support President Trump (and you know they’re there) to speak their minds. They need to stick together and support each other. The Hollywood blacklists of conservatives needs to come to a crashing halt.

      It’s sad that I can’t remember the last time I was in a movie theater. I used to LOVE the movies. Of course it doesn’t help that almost everything they produce now is garbage.

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        April 26, 2018 at 3:00 am

        Right there with you, pal. Sigh. Maybe some day… But seriously, part of the problem is the Chinese have bought into Hollywood big time, and they exert SERIOUS muscle on Hollywood as to what movies they make and even plot lines.

        Part of their power and influence is China is a huge market for distributing American movies and a lot of money is made in the foreign markets.

        Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Judicial Watch: New Clinton Emails Reveal Classified Docs, Clinton Foundation Connections

    Judicial Watch today released 281 pages of newly uncovered emails of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from the U.S. Department of State sent and received over her unsecure, non-“state.gov” email system. The emails, dated 2010 through 2013, contain classified information and detail collusion between the Clinton State Department and the Clinton Foundation.

    https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-new-clinton-emails-reveal-classified-docs-clinton-foundation-connections

    “It is shameful that Hillary Clinton attempted to delete or hide classified information and that Obama appointees James Comey and Loretta Lynch refused to prosecute her,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It is clear that the Clintons were using the State Department to run an extensive influence peddling scheme.”

    Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      April 26, 2018 at 1:46 am

      The evidence of a career of lawlessness has not resulted in justice for her, yet.

      Reply
    • maiingankwe says:
      April 26, 2018 at 1:50 am

      I don’t remember where I heard this and it was only yesterday, but I think it bears repeating.

      Theory:
      The reason why comey and lynch refused to prosecute the hag even though there was a mountain of evidence against her is it wasn’t just her they were protecting, but more so to protect obama.

      obama had classified emails that he had sent to her under a fake name to the same email address she was using to pass on classified materials. If the hag was to be prosecuted than it would’ve led directly to obama being prosecuted as well. This is not what they wanted, so they all did this to protect their highest leader and in order to do so, they had to protect the hag.

      This theory actually makes sense to me. The person or people who had said this didn’t call it a theory, but they believed to be the absolute truth to why the hag had skated with comey and lynch. Anyways, I thought worth sharing and throwing it out there.

      Thank you citizen817 for posting all of the great tweets, I especially liked Kanye’s today.
      Be well,
      Ma’iingankwe

      Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      April 26, 2018 at 3:03 am

      Here’s a fun tidbit I read yesterday, unfortunately I didn’t get to finish the article and I can’t remember if it was in the Washington Times or the Washington Examiner. Anyway, it was talking about the Clinton Foundation and how the Clinton’s used to refer to it as “Chelsea’s Nest Egg.”

      Good grief. If that is true how sickening can you get????

      Reply
  14. sunnydaze says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:31 am

    And to think this whole thing started with a simple “I like the way Candace Owens thinks” tweet:

    Reply
  15. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Dan Bongino is on the cutting edge of putting the pieces together, along with sundance. He infers in yesterday’s broadcast that there were GOPe members colluding with BHO/HRC to frame DJT with the false Russia thing. Mostly all done “off the books” to prevent a paper trail. He refernces the Tablet article that was also promoted by e-mail by Judicial Watch.

    https://www.bongino.com/april-25-2018-ep-706-did-mueller-find-something/

    Did Bob Mueller find something so destructive to the Democrats that he had to refer it for investigation? In today’s episode I address the explosive revelations yesterday, that were largely ignored by the media, but are beginning to paint a devastating picture of the attack on Trump.

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 26, 2018 at 12:36 am

      http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up

      “…The fact that someone at the level of former FBI director was called in to sweep up the mess left by bad actors in the bureau and Central Intelligence Agency and other parts of the intelligence bureaucracy suggests that the problems are even worse than previously thought. And that means the constituency for Mueller’s political intervention is enormous….”

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • Rynn69 says:
        April 26, 2018 at 1:02 am

        “…the constituency for Mueller’s political intervention is enormous.” This is the crux of it all. It is also the reason we have the rule of law, the system of justice, and the maintenance of order. It has to be disinfected…our country is too great to be infested with corruption.

        Reply
      • dallasdan says:
        April 26, 2018 at 2:23 am

        It is an understatement. The question may become, “Is the deep state too deep and too powerful to be overcome?”

        Reply
  16. sunnydaze says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Great interview with Candace. Gawd, she’s good.

    Reply
    • Deb says:
      April 26, 2018 at 1:21 am

      I love her. Strong women are one of America’s most valuable resources!

      Reply
      • distracted2 says:
        April 26, 2018 at 2:34 am

        I do, too. She walks the walk. Besides being absolutely fearless, she is particularly effective because she used to be a democrat and speaks from personal experience about her own liberation from liberal fallacies.

        I urge everyone to keep her in your prayers. The exposure has made her extremely vulnerable.

        Reply
  17. Conundrum says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Nearly 50 years later Monster/Suicide/America by Steppenwolf rings true today….

    …and though the past has its share of injustice
    Kind was the spirit in many a way
    But its protectors and friends have been sleeping
    Now it’s a monster and will not obey.

    The spirit was freedom and justice
    And its keepers seemed generous and kind
    Its leaders were supposed to serve the country
    But now they won’t pay it no mind
    Cause the people grew fat and got lazy
    Now their vote is a meaningless joke
    They babble about law and order
    But it’s just an echo of what they’ve been told

    Yeah there’s a monster on the loose
    It’s got our own heads into the noose
    And it just sits there watching

    The cities have turned into jungles
    And corruption is stranglin’ the land
    The police force is watching the people
    And the people just can’t understand….

    TRUE THEN, TRUE NOW. THAT IS CRAZY.

    Reply
  18. NC Nana says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:40 am

    I have no idea what havoc the big internet service providers can do but I do think they are practicing on smaller bloggers like Diamond and Silk and Gateway Pundit. I think it is possible it could happen anywhere they decide to target so I am passing on this info. to increase the possibility that we might stay connected.

    I switched to Firefox from Google Chrome for my internet browser tonight. Chrome appeared to be blocking my access to current Gateway Pundit files.

    We had been gone for 3 days, then have had appointments for the last 3 days. We have had some trouble getting caught up on our reading. So as I went to each web site I would just quickly scan to see if there were new topics. I noticed that there were very few pictures on Gateway Pundit but all the material seemed old. Silly, but I didn’t think any more about it than that I just went on to the next site.

    This evening my husband said I wonder if Gateway Pundit is working yet. It wasn’t – – that is when I noticed everything was dated April 18 and April 17.

    My husband went to Gateway Pundit through Firefox and voilà. Gateway Pundit was current to today’s posts.

    I loaded Firefox on my computer at no cost except the time to set up my bookmarks.

    Amazingly Firefox is much faster than my Chrome was. I assume the increased speed is because it doesn’t have to evaluate whether I should see the web site or not.

    A while back I had had problems with the Google search engine only bringing up left and far left responses to my queries so I switched to Duck Duck Go. DDG works great. I now get left, right and everything in between and even better I am getting Christian sites listed now when they have posts on a subject.

    Nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina with my new browser and search engine. Good night all. 🙂

    Reply
  19. phoenixRising says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Reply
  20. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:52 am

    How the Democrats will try to keep the black vote, Reparations. Every black household will get $1000 a month. Which means the women will get the money. Ofcourse you have to define a black male to be have a child by. Probably 1/4 black will be the standard.

    Reply
    • phoenixRising says:
      April 26, 2018 at 1:14 am

      Democrats are broke…
      How do you think they’ll get Reparations passed? Where will the money come from? How can the Dems tie Reparations to the ballot box. They pay them/certify them when they vote?

      Most insane idea the Dems have had – Bernie is touting it, right? Along with giving jobs and college education to everyone!

      Americans are not dumb… except those running for office on the Dem ticket…

      Reply
      • Deb says:
        April 26, 2018 at 1:24 am

        A lot of Americans are dumb. The Dems know they can’t pass reparations, but they will run on it in certain areas to get votes.

        Ignoring it is a good strategy. But PDJT has taught us to be bold and call out the lies. I don’t know what is best here.

        Reply
      • Timmy-the-Ute says:
        April 26, 2018 at 1:36 am

        As I have described it the CBO would say it would only cost $200 billion a year. If the Democrats win in 2018 they could pass it with a big tax increase. It would even more destroy the black household.

        Reply
    • areyoustillalive says:
      April 26, 2018 at 1:46 am

      So lets try to see how this works.
      Every black household? That seems strange.
      What about all the black people who came here after slavery ended? I would think there should be a cutoff by date.

      Will those people who made it life, the clear majority, will they get free money also?
      That seems crazy, unfair, and idiotic.

      This insane plan has more problems than it can possibly offer help.
      And why do we keep bringing this up?
      Didn’t the big fix happen years ago with affirmative action programs?
      Didn’t making hiring by race and not by merit fix all the problems?

      Reply
      • 196ski says:
        April 26, 2018 at 2:21 am

        The promise of reparations doesn’t have to make sense. It is a promise, nothing more. It is no different that the “promises” made to DACA individuals. When given the opportunity to actually fix DACA the DEMOCRATS bolted. They don’t want it fixed, if DACA was fixed they would be “free” to think and not be slaves. It’s the same with reparations, if we promise to give you something will you vote for us?

        It’s the Democrat mindset. Vote for us and we will take care of you. It’s disgusting.

        Reply
        • Ferret2 says:
          April 26, 2018 at 3:11 am

          Reparations should only be made to anyone who was/is a slave and is still living. And the money should come from confiscation of all of the slave owner possessions.

          Pizzagate, Pedogate?

          Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        April 26, 2018 at 3:18 am

        “What about all the black people who came here after slavery ended?”
        ____

        I read a statistic a few years back, that said there are “more black people from immigration to the US, than decendents of slaves.”

        Sorry, I don’t have a link…but the article cited it as a US Census statistic, with a footnote link.

        So yeah, there are a lot of holes in the ‘Reparations’ idea.

        Reply
        • whatfreshnell says:
          April 26, 2018 at 4:20 am

          Also read the book White Cargo. What about descendants from White slaves? Surely those individuals have suffered generational trauma also. Just another wrinkle in this myth of infinite resources. Everything to everybody, my foot.

          Reply
    • maiingankwe says:
      April 26, 2018 at 3:04 am

      Do they plan on doing a family tree for each family to see which ones had been slave owners themselves? It wouldn’t be right to give people a $1000 a month if their ancestors owned slaves too.

      What about all of the families who never owned slaves, so they have to pay the tax increase? What about all of the legal immigrants we’ve had since it’s been outlawed, do they have to pay the tax increase too?

      I know they won’t do anything I mentioned, and they will probably tax everyone even if they get the check as well.

      I read the articles where sanders and his buddies have come out with this so-called promise. In every one it stated they had no clue how much it would cost or how they would get the money except from taxes.

      I know there are a lot of low information voters out there, but are they really going to fall for this big of one? Again?

      Anyone who wants a job will have one with a minimum of $15.00 per hour. Anyone who wants health care will get it for free. Okay, what kind of job? They’re just going to have to make those jobs up too. Cleaning public toilets? Raking govt grass? Mowing? They already have people doing that.

      I’m serious though, what jobs are they going to give how many tens of millions of Americans? I would think they would have to socialize companies to even start this.

      I also think they just threw this out there to see what would stick, and if it had a chance in hell. And I hope the majority laugh at them.

      Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Good one Tucker!

    Reply
  22. phoenixRising says:
    April 26, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Reply
  23. NYGuy54 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Happy birthday to Melania Trump…our amazing first lady!

    Reply
    • Keebler ac says:
      April 26, 2018 at 2:44 am

      The libs insulting her as merely a hostess shows how intolerant and hateful they are towards a woman’s choice to focus on family and home. My mother was the most important and dearest person in my life who worked non-stop to raise us kids 7 days a week. I really despise arrogant liberal women who put down other women like Hillary and her nutty followers.

      Melania’s decorum and style reminds me of my mom who also always presented herself well. I was so proud of her hard work, hostessing dinners too and stylish presentation.

      Happy Birthday Melania! You make the country proud of President Trump and our White House!

      Reply
      • Keebler ac says:
        April 26, 2018 at 2:47 am

        As well as be able to converse gracefully in different languages with foreign dignitaries.

        Reply
      • LCSmom says:
        April 26, 2018 at 3:49 am

        She made millions as a model and was independently wealthy herself when she met Trump. She doesn’t need to work for an income. Some people are just bitter and total losers. They probably hate her because she is beautiful and smart and successful.

        Reply
      • maiingankwe says:
        April 26, 2018 at 4:17 am

        Keebler ac,
        You and I and so many others here were so blessed and lucky to have Moms like we did. They were so instrumental in making us who we are today.
        God Bless our Moms,
        Ma’iingankwe

        Reply
  24. phoenixRising says:
    April 26, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Reply
  25. Keebler ac says:
    April 26, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Dershowitz wrote in the Washington Examiner:

    Consider the issue of criticizing Robert Mueller, the special counsel. Any criticism or even skepticism regarding Mueller’s history is seen as motivated by a desire to help Trump. Mueller was an assistant U.S. attorney in Boston, the head of its criminal division, the head of the criminal division in Main Justice, and the director of the FBI during the most scandalous miscarriage of justice in the modern history of the FBI. Four innocent people were framed by the FBI to protect mass murdering gangsters who were working as FBI informers while they were killing innocent people. An FBI agent, who is now in prison, was tipping off Whitey Bulger as to who might testify against him so that these individuals could be killed. He also tipped off Bulger, allowing him to escape and remain on the lam for 16 years.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/alan-dershowitz-maybe-robert-mueller-should-be-investigated

    Reply
  26. phoenixRising says:
    April 26, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 1:53 am

    “What I have accumulated here is absolutely shocking upon the realization that Mueller’s disreputable, twisted history speaks to the character of the man placed in a position to attempt to legalize a coup against a lawfully elected President,” writes GOP Congressman Louie Gohmert.

    Gohmert is referring to the exhaustive expose he just released called: Robert Mueller: Unmasked.

    The 48 page read is fascinating highlighting some of the most bizarre bits of Bobby Mueller’s long history in the Deep State Swamp.

    Full read on Scribd in the link. Not sure how to post it, will try.

    https://constitution.com/congressmen-drops-50-page-bomb-bobby-mueller-dems-freak/

    https://www.scribd.com/document/377409983/Gohmert-Mueller-UNMASKED

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      April 26, 2018 at 2:23 am

      Louis Gohmert was an Army JAG and a Circuit Judge in Texas.

      He tries to hide it…but he is very smart and knows the Law.
      Do not be fooled by his drawl and his playful way of photo-bombing people in the capitol rotunda.

      Louis Gohmert has experience with wielding a gavel.
      I think he would make a great Speaker of the House.

      Reply
    • ablefox says:
      April 26, 2018 at 3:25 am

      Muelley and his team of democrat attack dogs find themselves sitting in a Yuuuuge pile of steaming hot democrat manure a year in to their schemes to get Trump. Everywhere they go looking for dirt on Trump they find more. It is like fly paper stuck on their shoes. No wonder the MSM has rigged for silent running on Russia, Russia, Russia.

      Reply
  28. NYGuy54 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 2:16 am

    Today is going to be a big day. Mitch McConnell filed cloture for two of Pres Trump’s nominees. That means we will soon be able to congratulate Mike Pompeo as our next Secretary of State and Richard Grenell as our next Ambassador to Germany.

    Reply
    • Keebler ac says:
      April 26, 2018 at 3:27 am

      Heebie jeebies. At a hearing yesterday, contrary to widespread reports, Sessions said he is still compliant to his recusal when asked about unrecusing from the Cohen case and also stated with his usual smile that he would be speculating if he confirmed or denied that he would resign if Rosenstein was fired. What’s wrong with giving a clear non-swamp answer?

      Reply
  30. Perot Conservative says:
    April 26, 2018 at 2:31 am

    Laura Ingraham – Wednesday night
    CARAVAN UPDATE

    She reports the following:

    1. The Caravan was broken up by the Mexican gov’t

    2. American media, including CNN, and NGO’s, interceded.

    3. These groups helped bring the Caravan back together, recruited new members, and coached them how to answer questions about seeking asylum.

    Reply
  31. Perot Conservative says:
    April 26, 2018 at 2:34 am

    The Federalist
    Bombshell: FEC Records Indicate Hillary Campaign Illegally Laundered $84 Million

    “The mainstream media took no notice of a federal court filing that exposes a $84 million money-laundering conspiracy Democrats executed during the 2016 presidential election.”

    By Margot Cleveland

    http://thefederalist.com/2018/04/24/bombshell-fec-records-indicate-hillary-campaign-illegally-laundered-84-million/

    Reply
  32. wheatietoo says:
    April 26, 2018 at 2:44 am

    Wow.
    What a stupid thing for her opponent to say.

    I think she is referring to her Primary opponent…so that is coming from a fellow Republican.

    Reply
  33. Perot Conservative says:
    April 26, 2018 at 2:56 am

    “Can’t we we just drone this guy?” Clinton openly inquired, offering a simple remedy to silence Assange and smother Wikileaks via a planned military drone strike, according to State Department sources. The statement drew laughter from the room which quickly died off when the Secretary kept talking in a terse manner, sources said.

    https://truepundit.com/under-intense-pressure-to-silence-wikileaks-secretary-of-state-hillary-clinton-proposed-drone-strike-on-julian-assange/

    Reply
  34. Perot Conservative says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:03 am

    These 45,000 FBI texts are just an appetizer. One appetizer. There are also texts from McCabe.

    Given these facts, I hope the IG has texts from all the involved FBI, DOJ, NSA, State Dept., etc.

    Reply
  35. Obs says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:06 am

    Not looking good….President Trump + Rep House majority + Rep Senate majority + Rep Governors everywhere and it’s PDJT associates and staff under legal assault by inquiries staffed by Trump haters. Imagine what’s going to happen apres Trump with Democrat majorities.

    Reply
  36. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:19 am

    Reply
  37. andi lee says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:21 am

    Macron. At George Washington University.

    Reply
  38. wolfmoon1776 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:22 am

    #QAnon is really helping me to see that NONE of the “mistakes” they’re making are accidents. They all work to keep us under control.

    Reply
  39. wheatietoo says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:32 am

    Katica spells it out.

    Reply
  40. Perot Conservative says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:35 am

    Some think there will be daming revelations in these upcoming texts, includingbtalk of harming the President. If so … would that explain why Obama is at the southern tip of Africa right now. And he only has 4 tweets this month.

    And not to go down this rabbit hole now, but …

    Adam Schiff is from LA.
    The Standard Hotel is there (1 of 4 or 5).
    They do have creepy ads and events.
    One ad had a sexy woman peeing on the carpet.
    There is a creepy picture on Google Images (terms: standard hotel children) of a vampy woman with extreme hair and nipple pasties, carrying around a maybe 3- or 4-year-old child. Highly inappropriate.
    Hotel manager and an employee did die in a helicopter crash. It had recently been serviced.

    Reply
  41. ablefox says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:45 am

    Muelley and his crew of pirates are turning in to the crew of The Flying Dutchman. They can not ever stop the crooked investigation…ever. All the dirty laundry they are hiding would come out. They are doomed.

    Reply
  42. wheatietoo says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:45 am

    Reply
  43. wheatietoo says:
    April 26, 2018 at 3:49 am

    Baby Luke Trump is getting so big.

    Reply
  44. Perot Conservative says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:11 am

    I. Read Q. He is asking what would happen if there were FBI texts to several internals [FBI] discussing harming the President and or his family. Repercussions many.

    II. Don’t forget in March of 2017, True Pundit broke a story with the “F*ck Flynn then we F*ck Trump” quote from the FBI.

    “The high-ranking FBI official called on lawmakers and the Inspector General to focus on the text and email messages of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. The official referred to McCabe’s official and personal correspondences “an anti-Trump treasure trove….”

    “…[IN RED] This was one of several such meetings held in seclusion among key FBI leaders since Trump was elected president, FBI sources confirm. At the congregation where McCabe went off the political rails and vowed to destroy Flynn and Trump, there were as many as **16 top FBI officials, inside intelligence sources said**. No lower-level agents or support personnel were present.”

    “As reported yesterday in True Pundit, members of the FBI and Justice Department’s top brass at their Washington D.C.headquarters and other field offices **are now using burner phones to stay under the radar of federal investigators and lawmakers, according to FBI insiders.**

    “The shocking revelations come on the heels of news that the FBI deleted thousands of text messages between anti-Trump FBI agents before investigators could review their content.”

    https://truepundit.com/fbi-official-fbi-agents-threatened-physical-harm-president-trump-missing-fbi-texts-frightening-communications/

    Reply
  45. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:26 am

    Victor Davis Hanson is getting nervous.

    Revolution and Worse To Come

    “When legal bloodhounds and baying critics fail to take out Trump, what’s next? The Resistance wants Trump’s head — on the chopping block.

    On the domestic and foreign fronts, the Trump administration has prompted economic growth and restored U.S. deterrence. Polls show increased consumer confidence, and in some, Trump himself has gained ground. Yet good news is bad news to the Resistance and its strange continued efforts to stop an elected president in a way it failed to do in the 2016 election.

    Indeed, the aim of the so-called Resistance to Donald J. Trump is ending Trump’s presidency by any means necessary before the 2020 election…

    We are entering revolutionary times. The law is no longer equally applied. The media are the ministry of truth. The Democratic party is a revolutionary force. And it is all getting scary.”

    Read the entire article at the link below.

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/04/trump-resistance-democratic-party-revolutionary-times/

    Reply
  46. NYGuy54 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:28 am

    The new head of the NSA, Lt Gen Paul Nakasone, takes office on May 4th
    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_M._Nakasone

    Reply

