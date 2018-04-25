Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:15pm EST Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the press briefing for Wednesday April 25th, 2018.  Anticipated Start Time 2:15pm EST.

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkCNBC Livestream Link

27 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:15pm EST Livestream…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    April 25, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Poor Sarah, Hope she got paperwork approved for a hazardous duty increment for as long as she has to do this just about every weekday.

    • Carrie2 says:
      April 25, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      Everywhereguy, strange too that the allegations seem to come Blumenthal who himself was a liar about his “duty in Vietnam” and other problems and now is trying to take down Trump with supposed lies about this soldier/doctor which apparently are not true but a way to bother Trump and Americans. Since Blumenthal’s past is more black than white, it will show that the doctor is not involved in his creep’s comments. 4 checks on him and still clean while Blumenthal hated Trump for underlining his defects. Democrats are sooo obnoxious and almost always get caught in their lies. Stay tuned.

  2. grandmaintexas says:
    April 25, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    I listened to about five minutes of the questions.

    Fake Media people are vomit-inducing and ooze smugness. Hyenas all of em.

  3. boogywstew says:
    April 25, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    To be on the safe side she should start these press conferences off with a chair and whip.

  4. FofBW says:
    April 25, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Not a lot of interest it seems?

    What happens when we are so up to date here on CTH.

  5. sunnydaze says:
    April 25, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Congressional Democrats butthurt that they weren’t invited to dinner.

    A$$es been #Resisting for over a year, smearing, hate-filled and now they’re offended nobody wants to be their friend.

    Cry Me a River.

  6. Mikayla825 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Sarah just verbally spanked Jim Acosta about his taking President Trump’s comments out of context! I love her wit!

  7. Clinteastwood says:
    April 25, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    What a bunch of petulant babies.

  8. 1stgoblyn says:
    April 25, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    I just don’t understand how all these presstitutes can be so anti-Ronny Jackson. They would all be kissing his ring and singing his praises if it was Soetoro who wanted him in his cabinet. Sick of these two-faced presstituties.

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      April 25, 2018 at 3:33 pm

      They aren’t anti Ronny Jackson. They are anti Trump and will run over Anyone necessary in order to get to President Trump. They are shameless and 100% uniparty controlled and motivated.

    • fleporeblog says:
      April 25, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      The WHORES as well as the Democrats hate Admiral Jackson because of his diagnosis of our President from a few months back. He absolutely killed another talking point for them. They would have pushed having him removed through the use of the 25th Amendment for the next 6+ years.

      Admiral Jackson in an hour killed their entire plan. The fact that our President scored a 30 out of 30 on a test that would show signs of losing his mental capacity was a dagger in their hearts. He also went on to say that our LION has incredible genes. He jokingly said that our President was capable of living until 200 years of age. Many Liberals and Leftists decided to jump off a bridge that day.

      There is no way they want him rewarded in their minds for what he did.

      I love that the Admiral is going to push forward. His entire Q and A will be about how BHO thought he was the greatest thing since slice bread. Also think how this will play for 70 percent of Americans. Democrats attacking an Admiral of the US Navy. Another nail in their coggin!

  9. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 25, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    The conversation needs visual stimuli. Sarah should have this picture of Rudy and POTUS behind her.

    A picture says a thousand words 🙂

    http://www.philly.com/philly/columnists/john_baer/rudy-giuliani-donald-trump-robert-mueller-harrisburg-20180424.html

  10. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 25, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Dr. Jackson was the topic de jour. The first questions were met with a prepared statement including a quote of praise from President Obama and the fact that he has already gone through 4 background checks at various times from previous administrations. The next “journalist” did his best to twist words and play “gotcha” with Sanders. She kept swatting him down and did not slip on this slimy, slippery attempts to get a negative quote or to be able to quote of context that would reflect poorly on the WH.
    Press: “But, but what about some of these allegation…over prescribing which I mentioned a moment ago…”
    Sanders replies that her statement is pretty clear and that he has been thoroughly vetted 4 times, including by the FBI
    Major: “so is it the position of the Administration that the people who have raised these issues are lying?”
    Sanders: That is not what I said…
    Major: “Do you not find them credible, in other words?”
    Sanders Tries to answer but Major keeps interrupting…
    Major: “These allegations…do you think that there is anything that suggests political motivation?”

    Boy, he was really trying to get a spin on the situation, wasn’t he?! He wanted to be able to say that the WH/Administration thinks these allegations are politically motivated &/or the people aren’t credible or are lying. Then they would made it about who was making the allegations v. the allegations themselves.

    The WH is keeping the focus on how long Dr. Jackson has already served, who he served and their praise of him (including Obama) and how many times he has already been investigated/vetted.

    Good Job, Mrs. Sanders! They are weasels and you outfox them, side stepping their partisan attempts to get spin/favorable narrative every day! Keep up the good work! MAGA

  11. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 25, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    So few questions on State visit of Marcon and any other of a number of real issues going on in our country! Sadly, that is situation normal

  12. Homesteader says:
    April 25, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    I wish she would just answer their moron questions with the answers to questions they SHOULD ask.

    Dem stooge: “Does the President think he can make it to the end of the year before being impeached?”

    Sarah: “Thank you for that question. The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has repeated his desire to denuclearize and looks forward to seeing the President again, er…I mean meet the President.”

    Dem stooge: “Is there any truth to the rumor that President Trump wore a black sock on his left foot and a blue sock one on the right when he greeted the French President? A follow-up question. If so, was that a signal to police to target more innocent hooded drug dealers of color?”

    Sarah: “Another great question. Yes! It is true that since January 2017, the number of people forced to use food stamps is down by 1.9 million. The President is quite pleased with that statistic, as you can imagine. Oh! Your follow-up question. This of course due to the fact that Americans are back to work! We have an amazing President who has single-handedly done such great things for our country in such a short time and despite the RINOs, Obstructionist Dems and their propaganda media.”

  13. litlbit2 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    I love Sarah, do not understand how she can be so gracious to the puppet room. It is truly a shi..hole of not normal nut jobs that continue to think of themselves as something other than a mentally challenged empty suit. Stupidity on steroids. Throw out all named John ASAP

