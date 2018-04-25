Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:15pm EST Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the press briefing for Wednesday April 25th, 2018. Anticipated Start Time 2:15pm EST.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream Link
Poor Sarah, Hope she got paperwork approved for a hazardous duty increment for as long as she has to do this just about every weekday.
Everywhereguy, strange too that the allegations seem to come Blumenthal who himself was a liar about his “duty in Vietnam” and other problems and now is trying to take down Trump with supposed lies about this soldier/doctor which apparently are not true but a way to bother Trump and Americans. Since Blumenthal’s past is more black than white, it will show that the doctor is not involved in his creep’s comments. 4 checks on him and still clean while Blumenthal hated Trump for underlining his defects. Democrats are sooo obnoxious and almost always get caught in their lies. Stay tuned.
I listened to about five minutes of the questions.
Fake Media people are vomit-inducing and ooze smugness. Hyenas all of em.
To be on the safe side she should start these press conferences off with a chair and whip.
Not a lot of interest it seems?
What happens when we are so up to date here on CTH.
Congressional Democrats butthurt that they weren’t invited to dinner.
A$$es been #Resisting for over a year, smearing, hate-filled and now they’re offended nobody wants to be their friend.
Cry Me a River.
911 — dispatch a waaaahhhhmbulance, stat
Beyonce is also hurt that she wasn’t invited.
Yes! Democrats have been “slow walking” and downright obstructing President Trump’s appointments since he took office and blocking most of his plans to improve and secure our country. I’m glad to see him exclude the resistors.
Sarah just verbally spanked Jim Acosta about his taking President Trump’s comments out of context! I love her wit!
Yes, it was great watching Sarah slap Acosta down once again. She very deftly implied CNN (Acosta’s news network) is Fake News, then stomped him with criticism of his rude manner of asking questions.
I wish Sarah would avoid taking any question from Jim “Fake News” Acosta. I wonder if he enjoys being the whipping boy? He certainly seems to like playing to the press corps and acting the dunce.
I’d like to see his White House Press Pass get revoked. In the meantime, however, he does provide some comic entertainment.
Not so sure the dunce part is an act…
Wow! She must have practiced that VERBAL TAKEDOWN in front of the mirror this morning!
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=jump+on+chair+clapping&id=7AEF36B46EE789A0432FA8AEA7CE2C8F9588E55D&FORM=IQFRBA
Uber media whore Acosta gets a well-deserved pimp slapping today. His sister whore April should have gotten one too. Maybe tomorrow.
What a bunch of petulant babies.
I just don’t understand how all these presstitutes can be so anti-Ronny Jackson. They would all be kissing his ring and singing his praises if it was Soetoro who wanted him in his cabinet. Sick of these two-faced presstituties.
They aren’t anti Ronny Jackson. They are anti Trump and will run over Anyone necessary in order to get to President Trump. They are shameless and 100% uniparty controlled and motivated.
The WHORES as well as the Democrats hate Admiral Jackson because of his diagnosis of our President from a few months back. He absolutely killed another talking point for them. They would have pushed having him removed through the use of the 25th Amendment for the next 6+ years.
Admiral Jackson in an hour killed their entire plan. The fact that our President scored a 30 out of 30 on a test that would show signs of losing his mental capacity was a dagger in their hearts. He also went on to say that our LION has incredible genes. He jokingly said that our President was capable of living until 200 years of age. Many Liberals and Leftists decided to jump off a bridge that day.
There is no way they want him rewarded in their minds for what he did.
I love that the Admiral is going to push forward. His entire Q and A will be about how BHO thought he was the greatest thing since slice bread. Also think how this will play for 70 percent of Americans. Democrats attacking an Admiral of the US Navy. Another nail in their coggin!
The conversation needs visual stimuli. Sarah should have this picture of Rudy and POTUS behind her.
A picture says a thousand words 🙂
http://www.philly.com/philly/columnists/john_baer/rudy-giuliani-donald-trump-robert-mueller-harrisburg-20180424.html
Nice picture, but that opinion article had a distinct derogatory slant.
Dr. Jackson was the topic de jour. The first questions were met with a prepared statement including a quote of praise from President Obama and the fact that he has already gone through 4 background checks at various times from previous administrations. The next “journalist” did his best to twist words and play “gotcha” with Sanders. She kept swatting him down and did not slip on this slimy, slippery attempts to get a negative quote or to be able to quote of context that would reflect poorly on the WH.
Press: “But, but what about some of these allegation…over prescribing which I mentioned a moment ago…”
Sanders replies that her statement is pretty clear and that he has been thoroughly vetted 4 times, including by the FBI
Major: “so is it the position of the Administration that the people who have raised these issues are lying?”
Sanders: That is not what I said…
Major: “Do you not find them credible, in other words?”
Sanders Tries to answer but Major keeps interrupting…
Major: “These allegations…do you think that there is anything that suggests political motivation?”
Boy, he was really trying to get a spin on the situation, wasn’t he?! He wanted to be able to say that the WH/Administration thinks these allegations are politically motivated &/or the people aren’t credible or are lying. Then they would made it about who was making the allegations v. the allegations themselves.
The WH is keeping the focus on how long Dr. Jackson has already served, who he served and their praise of him (including Obama) and how many times he has already been investigated/vetted.
Good Job, Mrs. Sanders! They are weasels and you outfox them, side stepping their partisan attempts to get spin/favorable narrative every day! Keep up the good work! MAGA
So few questions on State visit of Marcon and any other of a number of real issues going on in our country! Sadly, that is situation normal
I wish she would just answer their moron questions with the answers to questions they SHOULD ask.
Dem stooge: “Does the President think he can make it to the end of the year before being impeached?”
Sarah: “Thank you for that question. The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has repeated his desire to denuclearize and looks forward to seeing the President again, er…I mean meet the President.”
Dem stooge: “Is there any truth to the rumor that President Trump wore a black sock on his left foot and a blue sock one on the right when he greeted the French President? A follow-up question. If so, was that a signal to police to target more innocent hooded drug dealers of color?”
Sarah: “Another great question. Yes! It is true that since January 2017, the number of people forced to use food stamps is down by 1.9 million. The President is quite pleased with that statistic, as you can imagine. Oh! Your follow-up question. This of course due to the fact that Americans are back to work! We have an amazing President who has single-handedly done such great things for our country in such a short time and despite the RINOs, Obstructionist Dems and their propaganda media.”
I love Sarah, do not understand how she can be so gracious to the puppet room. It is truly a shi..hole of not normal nut jobs that continue to think of themselves as something other than a mentally challenged empty suit. Stupidity on steroids. Throw out all named John ASAP
