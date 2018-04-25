April 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #461

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Two things had to happen this week, and they both have happened or will happen.

    Pompeo confirmed
    Arizona special election won

    Without all the data in from Arizona, this looks like the quick overview:

    GOOD GOP — More enthusiasm than Dems
    GOOD GOP — Turnout low overall
    BAD GOP — Indys and/or crossovers appeared to go heavily Dem

    I hope the margin increases in the Arizona race, but a win is a win. Especially as The Resistance seems near the end of high tide.

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      April 25, 2018 at 12:27 am

      I hope Ronny Jackson is confirmed if he moves forward with his bid, but he’s not as pivotal (IMO) as Pompeo was. We had to have Pompeo, and we’re going to get him.

      The Dems are seeking to block Jackson for the same reason they filed the DNC lawsuit on Russia. They are fading, they are looking weak, and they need “wins” to keep their base engaged. Obstructionism is their electoral strategy.

      Also, on Arizona — Independents in that district tend to lean Dem, it seems. They just happened to (apparently) lean much more Dem tonight.

      Still plenty of work to do before November, but this was a good win.

      Seats that flipped in Congress to Dems since Trump’s inauguration:

      Alabama Senate — massive turnout against a poor candidate who wad branded a pedophile sexual assaulter during the campaign.

      PA18 House — +50K Dem district that the Dem won by less than 1 point.

      No complacency or overjoy to be had tonight. Just resoluteness as we head towards Ohio in August (final special election for Congress before midterms) and November.

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        April 25, 2018 at 12:30 am

        Correction about Roy Moore — not alleged “sexual assaulter” but alleged “sexual misconduct-er”, when MeToo was soaring.

      • fleporeblog says:
        April 25, 2018 at 12:39 am

        MAG the Democrats have a major problem that is only going to get worse for them with each passing day!

        PDJT is continuing to poll in the teens whenever liberal pollsters ask Blacks about him. 8% don’t have an opinion which means they are afraid of telling the truth to the pollster. That puts his approval rating in the low 20% among Blacks.

        This would mean the end of the Democrat Party as we know it!

        Our President is NOT losing his base and it is only getting stronger and bigger!

        Gallup caused some Leftists to jump off the bridge with this article!

        From the article linked above:

        A headline to thrill Trump fans, and to terrify Trump haters. Allahpundit flagged this interesting polling tidbit from Gallup yesterday, noting that President Trump’s performance on a key re-elect question is virtually identical to where Bill Clinton and Barack Obama stood at similar points in their respective presidencies. Each went on to win a second term.

        The crowd that is absolutely convinced that Trump is toast in 2020 should take a long look at these numbers:

    • fleporeblog says:
      April 25, 2018 at 12:29 am

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        April 25, 2018 at 12:35 am

        He’s right, Flep.

        Trump was at “high tide” of anti-Obama, anti-Clinton sentiment in 2016. An unknown quantity untainted by politics.

        Similarly, both Conor Lamb (PA18) and the Dem in the Arizona race were political novices. No bad voting records to track down, and so forth. Lesko has been in politics for some time, on the other hand.

        The special elections are unique instances because so much focus can be put on them. And the left did a significant to influence the Arizona race. It just was not enough.

        • Katherine McCoun says:
          April 25, 2018 at 12:42 am

          True that Strong dislike for Hillary played a significant role in Dems voting R. I heard it many times from first time R voters. Not the only reason I heard but a consistent theme.

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        April 25, 2018 at 12:38 am

        Also, like the GOP in PA18, the GOP in AZ8 tonight had the “drag” of the former GOP representative having been felled by a sexual misconduct/ethics situation. Thus tainting the GOP brand in the short term.

        If not for that stain, the GOP likely wins PA18, IMO.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      April 25, 2018 at 12:43 am

      Whew, thank heavens! I hadn’t heard election results yet. Thanks!

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:23 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:24 am

  7. Curry Worsham says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:24 am

    April in DC

  8. sunnydaze says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Here’s the State seats Dems have FLIPPED from R to D this year.

  9. Tejas Rob says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Testing, my posts aren’t showing.

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:26 am

  12. SR says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Winning AZ seat is great but on purple seats democrats are very active including college kids are voting. Hate is only message democrats have before 2018.

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:27 am

  14. missilemom says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Love this!

  15. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:27 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:28 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Trump’s personal pressure and Merkel’s impending Friday visit sparked McConnells decision to file for cloture on Grenell’s nomination. Administration officials expect Grenell to be confirmed in full Thursday after a vote on Mike Pompeo to be the next secretary of state.

    http://amp.dailycaller.com/2018/04/24/grenell-vote-ambassador-germany

  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:38 am

    This article title is misleading.
    However, the article explains the situation.

    ———————–

    2012 watchdog report suggested removing VA nominee Ronny Jackson from White House role
    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cnbc.com/amp/2018/04/24/2012-watchdog-report-suggested-removing-va-nominee-ronny-jackson-from-white-house-role.html#ampshare=https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/24/2012-watchdog-report-suggested-removing-va-nominee-ronny-jackson-from-white-house-role.html

    Excerpts:

    A watchdog report ordered in 2012 by Dr. Ronny Jackson — President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs — found that he and a rival physician exhibited “unprofessional behaviors” as they engaged in a power struggle over the White House medical unit.

    The report, reviewed Tuesday by The Associated Press, suggested the White House consider replacing Jackson or Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman — or both. Kuhlman was the physician to President Barack Obama at the time…

    >Snip<

    The inspector general report reviewed by The AP includes no references to improper prescribing or the use of alcohol.

    According to the report, Jackson admitted he had failed to shield the White House medical unit from the leadership drama. He is quoted saying he was willing to do what was necessary to straighten out the command, even if it "meant finding a new position in Navy Medicine."

    The report stated that the "vast majority" of those interviewed said Kuhlman had "irrevocably damaged his ability to effectively lead." It added that "many also believe that CAPT Jackson has exhibited poor leadership," but attributed those failures to the relationship with Kuhlman.

    ———————————–

    So…..

    Kuhlman eventually left his job and Obama appointed white house physician, Adm Ronny Jackson, to be the new President's physician on July 25, 2013. Trump decided to retain him in early 2017.

    Obviously if anything in the 2012 report was troubling for Jackson, Obama would not have promoted him to be his personal physician. Keep in mind, this report was requested by Adm Jackson, himself. I assume he ordered the report because he had some real concern over how the White House medic unit was operating. His senate testimony should be interesting as he addresses these issues.

    Adm Jackson has also received many merit awards.
    See his bio:
    http://www.navy.mil/navydata/bios/bio.asp?bioID=953

  21. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Trump Hints VA Secretary Pick Should Withdraw From Consideration

    “I told Admiral Jackson just a little while ago, what do you need this for? This is a vicious group of people, they malign,” Trump stated. “What do you need it for?”

    “I don’t want to put a man through a process like this. It’s too ugly and too disgusting,” he continued. “If I were him, I wouldn’t do it.”

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/24/trump-va-secretary-nominee-should-withdraw-from-consideration/

  22. sgtrok13 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:39 am

    I received a 30 day ban on Facebook
    My crime?
    Posting that pedophilia is sick. This was in response to an article that actually defended it
    The reason:
    Hate speech
    Unbelievable. I’ve reported a page calling for white genocide and the response was that it didn’t violate community standards.
    Another page called for harming POTUS with a graphic illustration. Didn’t violate their standards.
    Facebook is a liberal hate platform. Plain and simple. They promote anti American sentiment. I truly believe now that they are undermining the country.
    It needs to be broken up. Anti trust laws need to be put into place. I’m sure Zuccedberg is probably a pedophile himself. Sick

  23. Deplore Able says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Just wanted to wish everyone a good night. Especially those who might have trouble sleeping lately. Andy, Jimmy C., Jimmy R., Loretta, Sally, Mike, Hillary, Huma, Johnny B., Johnny P, Tony, Bill, Barry, Sammy, Suzy, Val, Monica, and even the one whose name is not to be mentioned.

  24. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 12:41 am

    This is interesting…

    FBI agents signed NDA for matters involving Hillary’s emails

    In an unusual move, FBI agents working the Hillary Clinton email case had to sign a special form reminding them not to blab about the probe to anyone unless called to testify.

    Sources said they had never heard of the “Case Briefing Acknowledgment” form being used before, although all agents must initially sign nondisclosure agreements to obtain security clearance.

    “This is very, very unusual. I’ve never signed one, never circulated one to others,” said one retired FBI chief.

    An FBI agent currently on the job admitted, “I have never heard of such a form. Sounds strange.”

    https://nypost.com/2016/07/12/fbi-agents-signed-nda-for-matters-involving-hillarys-emails/

