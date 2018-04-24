Tuesday April 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
The religious art of the Venetian Renaissance, to the music of Thomas Tallis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For where there is love there is hope, there is community. We are one, We are Patriots🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
Where We Go One We Go All🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless you, American Georgia Grace 🙏
You are a blessing to all ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless you Sweet Minnie, you are our treasure💖🇺🇸💖 Sweet Dreams my friend😙
LikeLike
All powerful and ever-living God, grant us your peace.
Your Mercy endures forever.
Amen.
Amazing grace, how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me.
I once was lost, but now I’m found.
Was blind, but now I see.
‘Twas grace that taught my heart to feel
And grace my fears relieved.
How precious did that grace appear
The hour I first believed.
Through many dangers toils and snares
We have already come
‘Twas grace that brought us safe that far
And grace will lead us home
When we’ve been there ten thousand years,
Bright shining as the sun,
We’ve no less days to sing God’s praise
Than when we’d first begun.
Amazing grace, how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me.
I once was lost, but now I’m found
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen and Amen💖💖💖
LikeLike
Like most here, I love that song. Thank you Minnie.
LikeLike
DHS boss threatens ‘caravan’ border-crossers with prosecution, detention, deportation
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Monday warned the “caravan” of Central American migrants arriving at the southern U.S. border that they could face prosecution, detention and deportation, as President Trump called on the agency to block the group.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/04/23/dhs-boss-threatens-caravan-border-crossers-with-prosecution-detention-deportation.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
oops, I guess that’s suited to the Presidential thread
LikeLike
Thank you for putting it here, too. I’ve been very curious to know what’s been happening, but got no specifics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Small Change and a Free Gift
Has the cashier at the restaurant or the check-out girl at the supermart been asking you: “Do you have the two cents?” or “You don’t have the change, do you?” If so, it’s because there is a coin shortage all over the U.S. and will be for some time.
All kinds of coin-using machines have created a shortage of coins for other purposes. Isn’t it strange: a penny is hardly worth picking up these days, and President Eisenhower called our dollars “dollarettes,” yet people seem to be spending more money in small amounts.
You can make more and more purchases with coins these days. Some people say that you can buy anything with money, but they’re wrong — very wrong.
The things we need most cannot be bought with any amount of money. The air we breathe, the water we drink (we pay only for the service), love of family and friends. These things can’t be bought. And the most precious treasure of all: salvation, eternal life, can’t be bought at any price.
God doesn’t want our money. He calls it “filthy lucre.” He’s not going into business, selling houses and lots in heaven, much less will He pervert justice and pronounce us innocent for a consideration. But He does pity and love us and He can and will give us eternal life if we trust in the merits of the One who died to pay the penalty for our sins.
“The gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Rom. 6:23).
“For by grace are ye saved, through faith, and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God” (Eph. 2:8).
Our Lord said to the Samaritan woman:
“If thou knewest the gift of God… thou wouldest have asked…” (John 4:10).
Have you asked?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; 2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. 3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
LikeLike
“Soft” persecution of Christians–it will get worse:
Christian Publisher Says Google Banned It Over ‘Faith We Express’
http://thefederalist.com/2018/04/23/christian-publisher-says-google-banned-faith-express/
LikeLike
As long as they ban expressions of Muslim support, too.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Francis Goya – Rann na mona
The origin is a Chinese song named 情人的關懷 (Lover’s Care), performed by 鄧麗君 (Teresa Teng – Đặng Lệ Quân) then transcribed for guitar by Francis Goya.
LikeLike
Big Mistake
Several times in the last few weeks commentators over radio, TV and in the newspapers have made a big mistake. This was in connection with the kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr.
Frank Sr., as we know, had to pay the kidnappers $240,000.00 for the ransom of his son. One after another the news commentators declared that this amount was by no means the highest amount ever paid for a ransom. In the Bobby Greenlease case, they said, the Kansas City auto dealer had to pay $600,000.00 to ransom his son — the highest price ever paid for the ransom of a human being.
Here they are wrong. $600,000.00 is by no means the highest price ever paid for the ransom of a human being.
St. Paul, by divine inspiration, wrote in I Tim. 2:4-6:
“God will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
“For there is one God, and one Mediator between God and men, the Man Christ Jesus.
“Who gave HIMSELF a ransom for all…”
Did you get that? Christ gave Himself a ransom for all. All mankind had been taken captive by Satan and sin, but Christ paid the price of our ransom. That price was Himself — His own life, which He gave on Calvary’s cross to pay for our redemption.
All that was accomplished at Calvary was not revealed, however, until God raised up the Apostle Paul, who goes on to say in Verses 6 and 7 of the above passage that this mes- sage was “testified in due time,” by him.
When sin had risen to its height in the world’s rejection of Christ, God reached down from heaven to save Saul, the chief of sinners, and sent him forth as the Apostle Paul to proclaim salvation by grace through faith in the Christ who had died for sin. This is why the Apostle declares in I Tim. 1:15,16:
“This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief. Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might show forth all longsuffering…”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
LikeLike
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/big-mistake/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sharing with jeans2nd.
LikeLike
CARAVAN TO MIDNIGHT
This covers a myriad of topics besides just the CIA’s subversive activities. I am amazed he is still alive.
Could the CIA be sabotaging the Trump cabinet? – Episode #692 with Kevin Shipp
In this edition we speak to former CIA Counterintelligence officer Kevin Shipp about CIA policy, and how some intelligence officers could be sabotaging President Trump’s cabinet.
Read more about Kevin Ship here: https://caravantomidnight.com/kevin-s…
Your Host: John B Wells https://caravantomidnight.com/your-host/
LikeLike
I have also posted a different video by Mr. Shipp done before the election on BHO’s subversion of America:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/24/april-24th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-460/comment-page-1/#comment-5289442
LikeLike
SUBLIMINAL MIND CONTROL
As an electronic engineer I am constantly having to search patents. This post will obviously benefit the technically minded but I believe that non technical people will get a good idea as to what these inventions are designed to do. these are only two of many such patents that have been issued.
I came across these patents a while back. The technology they used loosely bordered on the very much, non mind control project that I was working on.
Click on each of the links to find a US patent on mind control. (Yes, they even proudly patent the methods that they use).
Click on “Download PDF” for a full PDF copy of the patent. Print them out and amaze your friends.
How many times have we heard a mass murderer claim that they heard voices, all day and all night that told him to kill. Take a look at this patent:
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6017302A/en?oq=6017302
Watch out for that new desk fan. It might just be blowing some new ideas into your head. The method describes its use to alter ones feelings. It can however also be used very effectively for mind control.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US5159703A/en?oq=5159703
Are we all getting the idea yet ?????????
LikeLike
True Believers, Phil Keaggy
LikeLike
When your friends invite you to dinner but don’t tell you the restaurant is vegan
https://www.facebook.com/groups/PazziPerLeBarzellette/permalink/910014402536213/
Oh, my God! What a sadness in the eyes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.facebook.com/groups/PazziPerLeBarzellette/permalink/910014402536213/
LikeLike
One of my favorites.
LikeLike
Excerpt from article:
In an interview with CBN News Johnston said, “We are done. You’re going to get this LGBT propaganda and graphic sex-ed out of our schools or we’re pulling the children out permanently.”
>Snip<
Meanwhile, Johnston said the Sex-Ed Sit Out is just the beginning.
"We're going to start suing these schools for pandering obscenities to minors," said Johnston.
LikeLike