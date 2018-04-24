Rand Paul Discusses His Change in Support for Mike Pompeo…

Good honest explanation by Senator Rand Paul and why he changed his position on supporting Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State.
“I want to make sure the people around him share [POTUS’] vision.”
What a pompous ass Rand Paul has become.
I didn’t detect any ‘pompous ass’ attitude coming from him, but I do think the pro-Trump politics in Kentucky absolutely did weigh on his decision in deciding to back Pompeo. He couldn’t have changed his mind while saving face at the same time, any better than that. LoL
Rand Paul’s explanation was as pro-Trump as anything I’ve heard in the past 14 months. There was a very solid basis for Paul making Pompeo commit to the President’s ideas for the middle east. Especially that there will not be a military solution in Syria.
I sold Trump to a LOT of people on his stance on the Iraq War. It was one of my absolute most effective arguments with Democrats and Independents. I would tell the tales of Trump running around trying to talk GOP politicians out of folly, and people not listening to him – those Dems and Indies would have voted for Trump RIGHT THERE ON THE SPOT.
We can SEE that Trump feels that way, and has to maneuver away from one neocon TRAP or another almost monthly. Rand sees it, too. I think Rand knows that Trump is being boxed in by various groups of snakes, and that Trump may have to act to get out, but he really doesn’t want any more wars fought based on bad premises and manipulative intelligence. POTUS may have to drop a bomb here or there – some on solid intel, some because he’s being scammed. But I think Rand knows where Trump’s HEART IS, and that Trump is driving, not anybody else.
White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short predicted on MSNBC on Monday that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) would change his mind to supporting Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo.
“I think it’s incredibly hard for Senator Paul to go back to Kentucky and say that he voted for John Kerry to be secretary of state but wouldn’t vote for Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state,” Short said.
From September 2015:
Rand is a politician, and milked this for a little camera time for himself and sound bites for his campaigns. No problem. That’s the game. Gotta spread it around and give everyone a taste in order to get things done.
I agree. Did you notice how hard his dad whined and whined about the Syria incidents?
It’s good drama. This is kabuki I can actually stand – especially when everybody gets their part right, and it all has real meaning. Rand just helped Trump shore up his base with a part that the left has been DESPERATELY trying to wedge off. They BOTH did each other a big favor.
LoL, Campaigner Trump did fight hard, and hard enough to beat every ‘republican’ that they can throw at him.
I know Rand Paul tries hard to hold to his values, but damnit these are dark days and Trump needs Rands support and he needs his vote. I believe Rand is a good friend to Trump. And he did not let Trump down. Right now there is a war between republicans and dimms.. But it is really a war between Trump and the dimms. And Rand (and all the other republicans) just need to support Trump no matter what cause he is the President of this nation.
Agreed. But the nice thing here is that by playing hard-to-get and extracting concessions to his own wing of the GOP and independents, Rand just helped Trump solidify the base. Trump really elicits smart play from those around him – except of course for No Name and a few of his Flakey buds.
This is good news: for my money, Pompeo is a head-and-shoulders improvement over Mr. Tillerson who was simply too corporately global by half.
Each has/had their own job to do. Trex provided the secret word and handshake to open the door to the Saudi kingdom and get Trump into the sword dance. He also provided the “who sent you” introductions around the world that now has Trump as BFF with Xi, King Saud, MBS, Macron, Moon, Abe, Modi, Bibi, and so on. Now it is on to the next phase. Trex was great. Pompeo will also be great. I have every confidence.
Trump expressed confidence in Paul’s support for Pompeo April 18 when he said Paul had “never let [him] down.”
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/23/rand-paul-mike-pompeo-trump-assurances/
