President Trump and President Macron Hold Joint Press Conference…

Posted on April 24, 2018 by

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint news conference at the White House celebrating the historic U.S.-France relationship and discussing ongoing issues that are priorities for both countries.

.

[*take note* The closing remark by President Trump at the end of this press conference is straight out of central casting for principle centered leadership; the art of the authentic close; Wharton School CEO leadership 401; ie. ‘How to expand your influence‘.]

39 Responses to President Trump and President Macron Hold Joint Press Conference…

  1. lav48erne says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    What a day for America. The pride I feel for this president and our gorgeous first lady is overwhelming.

  2. Pam says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    POTUS is a master. I hope Macron took some good notes. 😉

  3. DanO64 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    He is MAGA.

  4. Cheesehead54016 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    The reason the Dems AND Establishment bash him/them and try so hard to allegate crimes is because they have no answer to him, no ability to argue his America First agenda. MAGA!!

  5. PreppiePlease says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Exciting and hopeful comments from President Trump concerning “uncontrolled migration” and how the people’s will reigns.

  6. basedmaga45 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    This visit has been a masterstroke. The President not only has been completely underestimated via his diplomatic and foreign policy building he is the one co opting the leaders to embrace his new way of thinking in contrast to globalist conventional wisdom. The North Korea victory if completed will only add credence to his geopolitical strategies when it comes to Iran Syria and ultimately the Palestinians. This is truly an unprecedented Presidency we are seeing on so many levels and the winning is ony gonna get better!

  7. Paco Loco says:
    April 24, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    The media must be beside themselves with President Trump actually being and acting like a real President. Obama, Bush 2, Clinton, Bush 1 and Carter all lacked the gravitas that Trump acquired by being the entrepreneur and CEO of a multi-billion dollar enterprise. One look at the guy and you know he’s in charge. President Trumps picture deserves to be on the $100 bill !

  8. mikey says:
    April 24, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Privately, I wonder if Trump asked Macron why his government is treating Marine Le Pen so harshly…”psst, Macron, what’s up with police state tactics on the Le Pen’s”

  9. rhinOC says:
    April 24, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Never hurts to remind people the USA is a (the) Super Power. Been over a decade since they saw us like one one. U….S….A! What a great President.

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    During his remarks welcoming Macron to the White House, Trump addressed the “timeless bonds of history” connecting the United States and France.

    “We are people who cherish our values, protect our civilization and recognize the image of God in every human soul,” Trump said. “This legacy has made us who we are and given us what we hold dear: the blessings of faith and freedom, the marvels of art and science, the love of family and community, and the defense of home and country.”

    “This righteous calling, this sacred heritage, is what moved a young Frenchman to risk death for American liberty at Yorktown. It is what spurred the Americans to storm the cliffs of Omaha Beach,” he continued. “Just weeks ago, we added a new name to this chronicle of our great heroes, a brave French policeman named Arnaud Beltrame. He stared down evil and did not flinch.”

    Beltrame willingly traded places with a hostage during a standoff in March. He died of injuries sustained in the incident and was later awarded with a French national honor.

    When Trump mentioned Beltrame during his speech, Macron gently placed his hand on Trump’s arm. Trump turned to look at Macron, and the pair smiled at one another in solidarity.

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/24/macron-trump-solidarity-beltrame/

    • Convert says:
      April 24, 2018 at 5:08 pm

      You know, Macron is growing on me. I think this is a genuine gesture from him– he was moved. He bears watching, in my opinion, as someone who might surprise in some ways…

  11. Buck Turgidson says:
    April 24, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    That’s why Trump is the man. Strong, confident, complimentary, hospitable and charitable. Not since Reagan have we had a president of this mettle.

  12. Doug says:
    April 24, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Can someone explain to me the difference between an official state visit and just regular?

  14. GB Bari says:
    April 24, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    For the 8 long suffering years of the previous administration, I always felt uneasy and almost embarrassed that the Poser In Chief was essentially giving away Americas store, strength and legacy in every meeting and negotiation with foreign heads of state that he hosted or in which he participated.

    With VSGPDJT, I am quite the opposite – relaxed, confident, and proud of how well he represents America and its citizens.

  15. Janice says:
    April 24, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    My heart is full in admiration of our Truly Great President.

  16. Mercenary says:
    April 24, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    I don’t trust Macron, but even if he is trying to con Trump, the President is milking it for all its’ worth. Trump is playing up the “special friendship” to the max and there is no guarantee he will agree to Macron vis a vis Iran. Nor will simple flatteries and sweet nothings suddenly change Trump’s mind. Macron is saying all the right things, but President Trump will do the right thing for America, irregardless.

