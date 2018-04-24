President Trump and President Macron Hold Joint Press Conference…

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint news conference at the White House celebrating the historic U.S.-France relationship and discussing ongoing issues that are priorities for both countries.
[*take note* The closing remark by President Trump at the end of this press conference is straight out of central casting for principle centered leadership; the art of the authentic close; Wharton School CEO leadership 401; ie. ‘How to expand your influence‘.]
What a day for America. The pride I feel for this president and our gorgeous first lady is overwhelming.
I can’t watch the video. What’s the closing remark please?
Trump: “They have much in common and in life you have to be flexible”
“France will reach new heights with Macron” Then a big boy handshake and smiles, no european smooches this time 😉
They are truly returning class and honor to the White House and our nation.
POTUS is a master. I hope Macron took some good notes. 😉
Q said Macron is here trying to convince our President to stay in the Iran Deal!
And our President essentially told him, I’ll be nice to you; but NO!
I’ve only watched the first two minutes so far.
The body language – including whose eyes were looking where, and when – was telling.
To me.
Now for the rest …
A little after 8:10, President Macron addresses our VSGPDJT as “Don”.
Macron was just insulted, in public for 8 minutes, and he knew it. So, he returned fire, and responded to PDJT by calling him “Don”. Major faux pas.
No Iranian deal for YOU, EU! Not leastways by France!
Right!
And I say Trump knows what he’s doing better than Q.
So? Think about why. France, Germany, etc. are benefiting from business deals with Iran. Who is paying for that? We are, to the tune of $250 billion for each Iran deal payment.
Pres Trump is not going to cause Macron to lose face while he’s here by saying no. So what does he say instead? “Interesting” and “I’ll think about it” and “what a great country and President”. Pres Trump truly understands diplomacy. Regardless of Macron’s objectives, PDJT has proven that he will do what is best for us, and not what is best for everyone else. I am not worried.
No need for Q to know that. *roll eyes*
Sorry who is Q?
He is MAGA.
The reason the Dems AND Establishment bash him/them and try so hard to allegate crimes is because they have no answer to him, no ability to argue his America First agenda. MAGA!!
Exciting and hopeful comments from President Trump concerning “uncontrolled migration” and how the people’s will reigns.
This visit has been a masterstroke. The President not only has been completely underestimated via his diplomatic and foreign policy building he is the one co opting the leaders to embrace his new way of thinking in contrast to globalist conventional wisdom. The North Korea victory if completed will only add credence to his geopolitical strategies when it comes to Iran Syria and ultimately the Palestinians. This is truly an unprecedented Presidency we are seeing on so many levels and the winning is ony gonna get better!
Brilliant comment, and I totally concur. MAGA🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷
Beautiful way to put it, basedmaga45.
I agree, winning is only gonna get better!
The media must be beside themselves with President Trump actually being and acting like a real President. Obama, Bush 2, Clinton, Bush 1 and Carter all lacked the gravitas that Trump acquired by being the entrepreneur and CEO of a multi-billion dollar enterprise. One look at the guy and you know he’s in charge. President Trumps picture deserves to be on the $100 bill !
Privately, I wonder if Trump asked Macron why his government is treating Marine Le Pen so harshly…”psst, Macron, what’s up with police state tactics on the Le Pen’s”
Never hurts to remind people the USA is a (the) Super Power. Been over a decade since they saw us like one one. U….S….A! What a great President.
During his remarks welcoming Macron to the White House, Trump addressed the “timeless bonds of history” connecting the United States and France.
“We are people who cherish our values, protect our civilization and recognize the image of God in every human soul,” Trump said. “This legacy has made us who we are and given us what we hold dear: the blessings of faith and freedom, the marvels of art and science, the love of family and community, and the defense of home and country.”
“This righteous calling, this sacred heritage, is what moved a young Frenchman to risk death for American liberty at Yorktown. It is what spurred the Americans to storm the cliffs of Omaha Beach,” he continued. “Just weeks ago, we added a new name to this chronicle of our great heroes, a brave French policeman named Arnaud Beltrame. He stared down evil and did not flinch.”
Beltrame willingly traded places with a hostage during a standoff in March. He died of injuries sustained in the incident and was later awarded with a French national honor.
When Trump mentioned Beltrame during his speech, Macron gently placed his hand on Trump’s arm. Trump turned to look at Macron, and the pair smiled at one another in solidarity.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/24/macron-trump-solidarity-beltrame/
You know, Macron is growing on me. I think this is a genuine gesture from him– he was moved. He bears watching, in my opinion, as someone who might surprise in some ways…
That’s why Trump is the man. Strong, confident, complimentary, hospitable and charitable. Not since Reagan have we had a president of this mettle.
Not even a smidgeon close to Trumps mettle….
Can someone explain to me the difference between an official state visit and just regular?
Try this –
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_visit
Will def read that but was wondering if anyone had a short , quick answer on the differences too
the wiki article is concise.
It is … makes sense to me … i can understand why the president chose macron for his first state visit now
The My Weekly Reader definition would be: state visit is formal, with pomp, ceremonies, very high profile, specific discussions
Other visits are less formal, less pomp, less or no ceremonies, either narrowly focused agenda, or just a meet-and-greet with no agenda of specific policy discussions
I’m wondering the same thing 🙈🙈🙈
For the 8 long suffering years of the previous administration, I always felt uneasy and almost embarrassed that the Poser In Chief was essentially giving away Americas store, strength and legacy in every meeting and negotiation with foreign heads of state that he hosted or in which he participated.
With VSGPDJT, I am quite the opposite – relaxed, confident, and proud of how well he represents America and its citizens.
My heart is full in admiration of our Truly Great President.
I don’t trust Macron, but even if he is trying to con Trump, the President is milking it for all its’ worth. Trump is playing up the “special friendship” to the max and there is no guarantee he will agree to Macron vis a vis Iran. Nor will simple flatteries and sweet nothings suddenly change Trump’s mind. Macron is saying all the right things, but President Trump will do the right thing for America, irregardless.
Trump is very self aware. He knows they think that being overly nice to him is somehow making him open to anything. He is the master of leverage.
