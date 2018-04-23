Tennessee Waffle House Shooter, Travis Reinking, Captured…

Posted on April 23, 2018 by

2:10 p.m. – Authorities say they have arrested a man suspected of storming a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville and fatally shooting four people with an assault rifle.

Authorities announced that 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was taken into custody Monday. Other details were not immediately available. (Via AP)

  1. Sentient says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Surprised he has clothes on.

  2. Brian L says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Good. Put the mad dog down.

  3. Pam says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Thank the Lord!

  4. DeploraTex says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Great work! Where was he found? What agency tracked him down? They deserve our praise!

  5. tuskyou says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Heard on fox: we’ll get more from authorities later today, authorities are communicating primarily via twitter for no, he was found in wooded area near relatively new apartment complex.

  6. snailmailtrucker says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    LIBERALISM IS A DEADLY MENTAL DISEASE !

  7. AngelOne says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    He will not be having fun in prison. Losers like this are real “tough” with a gun but are screwed without it.
    so thankful he’s off the streets

  8. Minnie says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Incarceration is too kind for this person, mental health status aside, we just know they will play that card.

    His innocent victims didn’t have a choice, did they?!?

  9. scslayer says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Bring back public hangings

  10. Zippy says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Awaiting the announcement that he had recently STOPPED taking his psychotropic meds (typically SSRIs) which in a tiny percentage of users results in extreme violence and aggression during withdrawal, symptoms which were NOT present prior to taking (and stopping) the drugs. Of course, when MILLIONS of people are being prescribed these drugs, that’s enough to cause regular occurrences like these. WHY are so many people on these drugs. WATCH!!!

    • The Devilbat says:
      April 23, 2018 at 2:54 pm

      psychotropic drugs cause violence in more than a tiny percentage of people. They are handed out like candy by school nurses to any and all kids who are any kind of a problem. Big pharma was behind that. they paid our crooked politicians to permit its use on children.

  11. Retired USMC says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Has he talked to any Russians lately?

  12. Sandra-VA says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    They need to arrest his father too… apparently, his guns had been confiscated after the run in with Secret Service at WH and cops gave them to his father. His father gave them back to the perp!

    We need mental health facilities and new laws to ensure the mentally ill are kept off the streets. They need to be in a safe environment… for themselves AND the rest of us.

  13. Michael says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    I read Travis Reinking’s guns were confiscated for cause, and then given to his father, who then gave them back to his son.

    If this turns out to be accurate IMO he should be charged as an accessory to murder.

    • kenji says:
      April 23, 2018 at 2:49 pm

      Esp. if his son is deemed to be mentally ill. I cannot imagine a more irresponsible thing to do. And I should know, as one of my three children was diagnosed as a bi-Polar schizophrenic during his first year of college. Off his meds, my son is capable of anything that pops into his head … and trust me … some weird shit has popped into his head. I cannot imagine allowing my son anywhere NEAR a gun of any kind. Because he still spends most of his time at home, I cannot even own or possess a firearm. Everyone who has contact with mentally fragile friends or relatives OWES a duty to society to prevent their access to weapons. No exceptions.

      Yeah, if his parents gave him access to guns … they should be jailed and charged as accessory to mass murder.

      • The Devilbat says:
        April 23, 2018 at 2:59 pm

        kenji, You are obviously a very responsible person. My hat’s off to you. Good luck with your son. I was told once by a doctor that many young bipolar people normalize as they become older. Just keep him away from democrats for a while and I’m sure he will be fine.

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        April 23, 2018 at 3:06 pm

        “diagnosed as a bi-Polar schizophrenic during his first year of college”

        I have a younger brother that does great with an injection he receives one a month at a doctor’s office. He has stopped taking pills a few times over the years and only a hospital stay can get him stabilized again.

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        April 23, 2018 at 3:09 pm

        ” I cannot even own or possess a firearm”

        There are biometric firearms safes available now at reasonable prices that can be only opened by your fingerprints on the pads. If you can get one of those into your house when he is not there (therefore him not knowing about it) , that is one alternative you could consider.

      • NebraskaFilly says:
        April 23, 2018 at 3:09 pm

        That is a very hard row to hoe – my neighbors across the street have a son in his mid-40’s who is bi-polar. Great when he is on his meds but….a few years ago, he was off them, answering the door in the nude, claiming the people in pictures on the wall were following him, put a frozen pizza in the oven in the box, etc. His Dad went over to try to get him back on his meds and get him under control and he hit his Dad over the head with a chair. He was put back in the hospital in Lincoln, then came home again after 6-9 mos. He has been good since then but one never knows.

  14. coveyouthband says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    The msm is ready……

  15. imatexan says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    Reinking’s father should be arrested for returning the weapons to his son after the weapons had been confiscated

  16. tonyE says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    No knee room in that back seat!

  18. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    So glad he was caught. I have no doubt drugs were involved and he is crazy as a loon. (Naked is a big “hint”!) So glad he hurt no one else!

    He was captured not far from that church where a murderer shot multiple people some time back. Crazy town, much drugs and crime. We lived near the woods and I would have been up all night and would not have stayed home to homeschool today if we still lived in Antioch. Glad we are out of there!!!!

  19. nicole says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    DO you remember after last week’s good news with North Korea someone on this thread posted that there was going to be a shooting just to reign on the good news?

  20. Eric says:
    April 23, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Was he radicalized by CNN?

  21. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    “Other details were not immediately available.”

    I wonder how long this one “was on the radar” before this happened? His father did us a real public service, giving him his firearms back. i wonder if he is liable in his state now for anything criminal? You can bet there will be some civil suits to bankrupt him anyway.

    Put him in the running for this year’s “Most Incompetent Father of the Year” award. Like Avi Israel in NY state. His kid (Michael) committed suicide after being on Cymbalta, Xanax and hydrocodone. The father went on an anti-opiod crusade in NYS, eventually getting making all opiods a major hassle for legitimate needs.

    Cymbalta is anti-depressant with big “suicidal thoughts” warnings. Xanax is one of the worst drugs to detox from after long term use, even in a medical facility. Yet all the blame went on the widely used narcotic.

    Dear dad Avi Israel received a cryptic phone call at work one day from his son. He left work early to come home and find his son in the garage with an auto engine running. That suicide attempt failed. A week later, son Michael shoots and kills himself with one of the firearms in the house.

    What kind of moron father leaves accessible firearms around with someone that is proven suicidal? So with a guilty conscious he launches a anti-opiate campaign in NYS and then across nation. The reduction in the supply of prescription pills dries up. Addicts turn to illegal substitutes and begin dying in droves due to overdoses.

    Thanks a lot, Mr. Israel.
    Mission accomplished?
    I beg to differ..

  22. The Devilbat says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    The deeply entrenched Marxists at the FBI and other agencies likely keep a list of young men with mental issues. The list is then past on to those who are charged with setting up mass shooting events.

    These young men can easily be convinced to act violently. Give them some designer drugs, pat them on the back and send them in. Has anyone else noted the similarity between all of these kids?

  23. fauxscienceslayer says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Waffle House is a GUN FREE ZONE….wear body armor….

  24. tuskyou says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    news conference on now

  25. Pam says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:05 pm

  26. Pam says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Fox 10 Phoenix feed

  27. tuskyou says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    He immediately requested a lawyer, he was taken to hospital to be checked out then will be transferred to jail. Will be charged with 4 counts of murder

  28. Pam says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:07 pm

  29. talker2u says:
    April 23, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    If people shoot others with rifles, aren’t all rifles “assault rifles”?

