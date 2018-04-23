Tennessee Waffle House Shooter, Travis Reinking, Captured…

2:10 p.m. – Authorities say they have arrested a man suspected of storming a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville and fatally shooting four people with an assault rifle.
Authorities announced that 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was taken into custody Monday. Other details were not immediately available. (Via AP)
Advertisements
Surprised he has clothes on.
LikeLike
Public nudity + violence = high on drugs, usually. My guess is meth.
Probably couldn’t score while he was on the run.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe, maybe not – but considering he thought Taylor Swift was stalking him, I think the biggest factor was mental illness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need to demand a new “law,” that all “shooters” must be nude.
1. No hidden weapons.
2. Vulnerabilities exposed.
3. Eliminates all “awkward,” gender determinations/profiling.
LikeLike
If the law is passed, I would recommend that you avoid all “nude” people in public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. The days of Ethyal streaking are long gone.
LikeLike
Good. Put the mad dog down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tennessee has the death penalty. Let’s see it used on this punk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But it takes so long. Years and years on death row.
LikeLike
Thank the Lord!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great work! Where was he found? What agency tracked him down? They deserve our praise!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Old Blue – the Bloodhound. Good Job Blue!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Old Blue (Byrds):
LikeLike
Heard on fox: we’ll get more from authorities later today, authorities are communicating primarily via twitter for no, he was found in wooded area near relatively new apartment complex.
LikeLike
LIBERALISM IS A DEADLY MENTAL DISEASE !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like all four victims were black or Hispanic, so I expect the media to run with “right wing lunatic”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Was he wearing a MAGA hat? Did he have a Confederate Flag sticker in his car?
LikeLiked by 1 person
More likely an “I’m with her” tat
LikeLike
So, no baby pics of this guy then eh? No pics from elementary school, or his first prom date?
LikeLike
He isn’t black.
LikeLike
All the media would need now is to find out that he is a Christian. that would do it.
LikeLike
He will not be having fun in prison. Losers like this are real “tough” with a gun but are screwed without it.
so thankful he’s off the streets
LikeLike
Incarceration is too kind for this person, mental health status aside, we just know they will play that card.
His innocent victims didn’t have a choice, did they?!?
LikeLike
I feel sorry for rabid dogs but I would not permit them to run the streets.
Robert Heinlein wrote about if someone is “crazy” and murders and later cured how can they live knowing what they did? Do you suicide?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have always pondered that question, but chances are people this sick are never cured.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bring back public hangings
LikeLike
Awaiting the announcement that he had recently STOPPED taking his psychotropic meds (typically SSRIs) which in a tiny percentage of users results in extreme violence and aggression during withdrawal, symptoms which were NOT present prior to taking (and stopping) the drugs. Of course, when MILLIONS of people are being prescribed these drugs, that’s enough to cause regular occurrences like these. WHY are so many people on these drugs. WATCH!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
psychotropic drugs cause violence in more than a tiny percentage of people. They are handed out like candy by school nurses to any and all kids who are any kind of a problem. Big pharma was behind that. they paid our crooked politicians to permit its use on children.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has he talked to any Russians lately?
LikeLike
Retired USMC — no word on his colluding with the Russians, but there is a possibility (ask Comey) that he may have hooked up with Stormy Daniels ten years ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Russians? Nah. Worse. FBI.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They need to arrest his father too… apparently, his guns had been confiscated after the run in with Secret Service at WH and cops gave them to his father. His father gave them back to the perp!
We need mental health facilities and new laws to ensure the mentally ill are kept off the streets. They need to be in a safe environment… for themselves AND the rest of us.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I read Travis Reinking’s guns were confiscated for cause, and then given to his father, who then gave them back to his son.
If this turns out to be accurate IMO he should be charged as an accessory to murder.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Esp. if his son is deemed to be mentally ill. I cannot imagine a more irresponsible thing to do. And I should know, as one of my three children was diagnosed as a bi-Polar schizophrenic during his first year of college. Off his meds, my son is capable of anything that pops into his head … and trust me … some weird shit has popped into his head. I cannot imagine allowing my son anywhere NEAR a gun of any kind. Because he still spends most of his time at home, I cannot even own or possess a firearm. Everyone who has contact with mentally fragile friends or relatives OWES a duty to society to prevent their access to weapons. No exceptions.
Yeah, if his parents gave him access to guns … they should be jailed and charged as accessory to mass murder.
LikeLiked by 6 people
kenji, You are obviously a very responsible person. My hat’s off to you. Good luck with your son. I was told once by a doctor that many young bipolar people normalize as they become older. Just keep him away from democrats for a while and I’m sure he will be fine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“diagnosed as a bi-Polar schizophrenic during his first year of college”
I have a younger brother that does great with an injection he receives one a month at a doctor’s office. He has stopped taking pills a few times over the years and only a hospital stay can get him stabilized again.
LikeLike
” I cannot even own or possess a firearm”
There are biometric firearms safes available now at reasonable prices that can be only opened by your fingerprints on the pads. If you can get one of those into your house when he is not there (therefore him not knowing about it) , that is one alternative you could consider.
LikeLike
That is a very hard row to hoe – my neighbors across the street have a son in his mid-40’s who is bi-polar. Great when he is on his meds but….a few years ago, he was off them, answering the door in the nude, claiming the people in pictures on the wall were following him, put a frozen pizza in the oven in the box, etc. His Dad went over to try to get him back on his meds and get him under control and he hit his Dad over the head with a chair. He was put back in the hospital in Lincoln, then came home again after 6-9 mos. He has been good since then but one never knows.
LikeLike
The msm is ready……
LikeLike
Reinking’s father should be arrested for returning the weapons to his son after the weapons had been confiscated
LikeLike
No knee room in that back seat!
LikeLike
Finally!!!! The LEFT has another Timothy McVeigh!!!
Woo hoo!!! They are THRILLED!!
http://www.9news.com/article/news/nation-now/waffle-house-suspect-travis-reinking-deemed-himself-a-sovereign-citizen-part-of-anti-government-group/465-2233b59c-b132-4524-ab99-112a3cb2dfac
LikeLike
So glad he was caught. I have no doubt drugs were involved and he is crazy as a loon. (Naked is a big “hint”!) So glad he hurt no one else!
He was captured not far from that church where a murderer shot multiple people some time back. Crazy town, much drugs and crime. We lived near the woods and I would have been up all night and would not have stayed home to homeschool today if we still lived in Antioch. Glad we are out of there!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
DO you remember after last week’s good news with North Korea someone on this thread posted that there was going to be a shooting just to reign on the good news?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was he radicalized by CNN?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Other details were not immediately available.”
I wonder how long this one “was on the radar” before this happened? His father did us a real public service, giving him his firearms back. i wonder if he is liable in his state now for anything criminal? You can bet there will be some civil suits to bankrupt him anyway.
Put him in the running for this year’s “Most Incompetent Father of the Year” award. Like Avi Israel in NY state. His kid (Michael) committed suicide after being on Cymbalta, Xanax and hydrocodone. The father went on an anti-opiod crusade in NYS, eventually getting making all opiods a major hassle for legitimate needs.
Cymbalta is anti-depressant with big “suicidal thoughts” warnings. Xanax is one of the worst drugs to detox from after long term use, even in a medical facility. Yet all the blame went on the widely used narcotic.
Dear dad Avi Israel received a cryptic phone call at work one day from his son. He left work early to come home and find his son in the garage with an auto engine running. That suicide attempt failed. A week later, son Michael shoots and kills himself with one of the firearms in the house.
What kind of moron father leaves accessible firearms around with someone that is proven suicidal? So with a guilty conscious he launches a anti-opiate campaign in NYS and then across nation. The reduction in the supply of prescription pills dries up. Addicts turn to illegal substitutes and begin dying in droves due to overdoses.
Thanks a lot, Mr. Israel.
Mission accomplished?
I beg to differ..
LikeLiked by 2 people
The deeply entrenched Marxists at the FBI and other agencies likely keep a list of young men with mental issues. The list is then past on to those who are charged with setting up mass shooting events.
These young men can easily be convinced to act violently. Give them some designer drugs, pat them on the back and send them in. Has anyone else noted the similarity between all of these kids?
LikeLike
Waffle House is a GUN FREE ZONE….wear body armor….
LikeLike
news conference on now
LikeLike
LikeLike
Fox 10 Phoenix feed
LikeLike
He immediately requested a lawyer, he was taken to hospital to be checked out then will be transferred to jail. Will be charged with 4 counts of murder
LikeLike
LikeLike
If people shoot others with rifles, aren’t all rifles “assault rifles”?
LikeLike