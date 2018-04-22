Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Ron DeSantis…

Representative Ron DeSantis appears on Maria Bartiromo to discuss the referral of Andrew McCabe to federal prosecutors and the remaining characters within the FBI and DOJ who were involved in the weaponization of government for political operations.
Shut Mueller down NOW….ample evidence of this fraudulant invstigation. Where is the investigation of Rosenstein and Mueller for going ahead with no probable cause?
Let’s Go.
I live in Florida and De Santis ain’t going nowhere. He made a big mistake when he jumped into the DC life-style.
Rudy has a nose for the close! Let’s see if Mueller will find a way to swiftly back out.
Rudy can also be hard nosed and holds LOTS of confidential information as leverage!
DRAIN IT
Is it possible mueller gave comey immunity?
If Mueller gave Comey immunity it is time to indict Mueller and revoke the immunity.
Maria, Maria – Sessions is overseeing Huber. Huber is charged with prosecuting and indicting those who colluded with Russia but did not work for Trump. The criminal referrals are going to Huber and his team. You will not hear anything from Huber until he has indicted someone and is ready to proceed with prosecution.
