Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Ron DeSantis…

Posted on April 22, 2018 by

Representative Ron DeSantis appears on Maria Bartiromo to discuss the referral of Andrew McCabe to federal prosecutors and the remaining characters within the FBI and DOJ who were involved in the weaponization of government for political operations.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, N Korea, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Ron DeSantis…

  1. Marko says:
    April 22, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Shut Mueller down NOW….ample evidence of this fraudulant invstigation. Where is the investigation of Rosenstein and Mueller for going ahead with no probable cause?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. ablefox says:
    April 22, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Let’s Go.

    Like

    Reply
  3. E, ROBOT says:
    April 22, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    I live in Florida and De Santis ain’t going nowhere. He made a big mistake when he jumped into the DC life-style.

    Like

    Reply
  4. frank field says:
    April 22, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Rudy has a nose for the close! Let’s see if Mueller will find a way to swiftly back out.

    Rudy can also be hard nosed and holds LOTS of confidential information as leverage!

    DRAIN IT

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. E says:
    April 22, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Is it possible mueller gave comey immunity?

    Like

    Reply
  6. Everywhereguy says:
    April 22, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    New post up…

    Like

    Reply
  7. Leon0112 says:
    April 22, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Maria, Maria – Sessions is overseeing Huber. Huber is charged with prosecuting and indicting those who colluded with Russia but did not work for Trump. The criminal referrals are going to Huber and his team. You will not hear anything from Huber until he has indicted someone and is ready to proceed with prosecution.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s