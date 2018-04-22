Representative Jim Jordan Discusses Ongoing FBI, Andrew McCabe, James Comey Investigations…

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) discusses the Comey memos and the ongoing Inspector General, FBI and DOJ events. A wide-ranging interview on Fox Weekend.

Jordan notes that congress has previously interviewed Comey’s chief-of-staff, Jim Rybicki, prior to his departure from the FBI. During that interview Rybicki discussed the person Comey leaked information to, Daniel Richman, and how Richman held special access authority within the FBI….. interesting.

Advertisements