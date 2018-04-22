Representative Jim Jordan Discusses Ongoing FBI, Andrew McCabe, James Comey Investigations…

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) discusses the Comey memos and the ongoing Inspector General, FBI and DOJ events. A wide-ranging interview on Fox Weekend.
Jordan notes that congress has previously interviewed Comey’s chief-of-staff, Jim Rybicki, prior to his departure from the FBI. During that interview Rybicki discussed the person Comey leaked information to, Daniel Richman, and how Richman held special access authority within the FBI….. interesting.
I like Jim!
US Congress needs 100’s of Jim Jordans’. Straight shooter, likeable, down-to-earth, real white hat patriot working for a better American in Congress. Pray & vote to hold the House and that Jim Jordan runs for Speaker of the House…and we will be heading for MAGA winning.
Given that Comey and Richman have asserted attorney-client privilege, I think an early-morning no-knock raid on Richman’s home and office might be appropriate.
(That’s how that works these days, right??)
Congressmen Jordan and Nunes speak English without posturing or pontificating … just the facts. I really like them both.
Like you beautiful avatar.
Clapper, Clapper again, It always comes back to Clapper. Is he an operative or a primary strategist? Five years ago I complained to Feinstein about Clapper when Snowden’s details on spying on US citizens was aired.
Sen. Ron Wyden: “Does the NSA collect any type of data at all on millions or hundreds of millions of Americans?”
Clapper: “No sir.”
Wyden: “It does not?”
Clapper: “Not wittingly.”
How my blood boils when the name clapper is mentioned.
Oh, and Feinsten did nothing, nothing, absolutely nothing she is as dumb as a fence post in the prairie during a snow storm; and she wants to run again! – Ask me how I feel about either one of them….
Comey, during a Congressional hearing, stated that he considered the memo he shared with his professor friend to be a personal, not government & not classified.
Comey is a sniveling, weaselly Liar.
Comey leaked his memo(s) on or about late May 2017
At The Time Comey’s memos were Written, they were classified as follows (per the notations on released memos. link at bottom of my post):
* First memo dated1/6/17 & classified as SECRET/NOFORN. (fyi, noforn is “no foreign”)
4/19/18 de-classified in Part.
RE: 1st WH meeting & advised on prostitute duo
Comey forwards that memo to Rybicki:
Comey prefaces in that 1st memo:
“I am not sure of the proper classification here so have chosen SECRET. Please let me know of(sic) it should be higher or lower than that.”
{So, if this was Comey’s personal property as he claimed, why did he ask if he classified it at the proper level? Why would parts need to be “de-classified” when published this month if it was not classified to begin with? hmmmm}
Note: the line drawn through the classification at the top of each memo means that, originally the Entire document was classified but, as indicated at the bottom of the memos, on 4/19/18 parts of the memo were de-classified & some remained classified.
https://www.scribd.com/document/376855452/James-Comey-Memos-Releases-April-19-2018#fullscreen&from_embed
* 2nd memo, 1/28/17 was classified as CONFIDENTIAL/NOFORN
De-classified in Part on 4/19/18
Re: on dinner meeting/Flynn
* 3rd 2/8/17 memo classified SECRET/NOFOR
De-Classified in Part: 4/19/18
RE: WH meet w/ Priebus- the IC Intel Report, Dossier, Leaks & does FBI have FISA on Flynn
* 4th memo,2/14/17 :Unclassified/FOUO (i.e. for official use only)
RE: @ WH- Leaks, POTUS muses phone tapped? (re Russia & Australia calls); Flynn
* 5th memo, 3/1/17: Unclassified/ FOUO
Re: memo to Ribicki stating a call from POTUS just touching base. Nothing really discussed
* 6th memo,3/30/17:Unclassified/ FOUO
Re: Telephone call from POTUS who mused how can I lift this cloud (Russia/hookers)over my head. Comey said that FBI was not investigating Trump.
* 7th memo,4/11/17: CONFIDENTIAL/NOFOR
Re: 4 min Phone from POTUS call as follow up to last
Declassified in Part: 4/19/18
https://www.scribd.com/document/376855452/James-Comey-Memos-Releases-April-19-2018#fullscreen&from_embed
correct me if i am wrong but there are (at least) 5 legal issues with the memo leak:
1) comey took government documents into his personal domain;
2) comey took government documents which were classified into his personal domain
– a domain which is not secure;
3) comey passed government documents (which are not his to possess) to a person (Richmon) who is not a government employee (whether or not he has some contract employee status);
4) comey passed govt documents which are classified documents to a person who does not have the proper security clearance (assumedly);
5) comey conspired with another party to pass on classified documents to the NY Times; alternatively, comey instructed his agent, Richmon, to do the same.
as well, we can assume that comey’s claim that Richmon was acting as his attorney, is a lie and furtherance of the conspiracy.
a) Comey working on insanity defense
b) Comey has a brain tumor, the Songbird McCain defense
c) Comey is destroying his own credibility so he can’t be used as a witness against Clinton / Obama, thus thinking he won’t have an accident in Arkansas
d) Comey is hoping his previous crimes will not be investigated (distract with a smaller crime)
e) Comey is actually that stupid
He brought up the Wall. Finally.
Just the greatest guy, this Congressman Jordan. One cannot escape the integrity he exudes, as witnessed through his speech, body language, and determination.
The day might come where we will be jumping up and down with joy while watching Jim Jordan rallies ”Keep America Great Again”.
One thing I don’t understand about America – why do people retain their security clearances (and possible access to sites & information those clearances give them access to) after they leave Government/classified positions? This simply does not make sense to me and it shows a distinct lack of security awareness. Do Brennan, Clapper, Jarrett, Comey, et al all still retain their security clearances and access? Why, for goodness sake?
Another problem I think you have – always referring to ‘ex’ people as though they still bear the title and occupy the position, e.g. ‘President’ Clinton, ‘SOS’ Hiliary Clinton, etc. Shades of ‘British Royalty and the class system’ – yet you fought a war against the British. Just does not make sense to me and I think that if you changed the way these people were addressed when they leave their positions, your country would be better off – or is there a deep seated desire for an ‘American Royal Family’ to inherit Head of State rulership?
I may well be seeing this incorrectly, what with having to hang upside down on my twig.
A security only means that you are authorized to see what you have a NEED TO KNOW. Not to access other classified info.
“A security only means that you are authorized to see what you have a NEED TO KNOW.”
Like viewing classified info involved in an active investigation.
People do not “retain their security clearance” once they leave government service or their non-government job. Somebody has to actually complete and certify a request for retention of clearance. In fact, year to year a justification for clearances is required for each person.
Somebody had to complete and certify these requests. In the cases of some of the people you mention,. it makes one wonder why and who?
Although, in years past when politics and government service was far more cooperative and cordial, it was customary for clearances to be extended for a variety of operational, transitional and academic purposes. These days, with leaks and an out right hostile environment, it boggles the mind why allot of people from the Obama leadership were allowed to keep clearance.
Note, it also has to do what authorities were given and remain for granting clearances and applying classification designations. This is another reason for the republicans and democrats to slow roll Trumps appointments because many Obama era authorizations remain to be identified and eliminated. So, until Trump gets all his leaders in place the clean-up will be seriously delayed.
One point missed, is that OSP’s comment on “need to know” is 100% accurate. So, besides certifying clearance retention, the “need to know” is also certified.
Special case knowledge means they might be consulted in the future.
Correct and part of the clearance retention rationale often used by person certifying the clearance is needed.
Security Clearance
Jordan is an amazing American. I’d love to see him replace Ryan as speaker of the house.
GOD! Help us.
DRAIN IT
What special access authority did Richman have and why? And what does that mean exactly?
Also, begs the question as to how many “special accesses” were there of this kind? Looks like the name of the infamous media “anonymous” source has been identified. See my comment above about damage being caused and delays being imposed by slow rolling of Trump leadership appointees. The clean-up of all these access points has been slow and painful by the slow roll actions by democrats and republicans.
