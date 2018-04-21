Saturday April 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
9 of the very many ancient Chinese Bronze shapes, almost all from the Shang and Zhou Dynasties, that is, 1600 to 256 BC. Music is Feng Ru Song playing Wind Through the Pines from the Taoist Music Orchestra CD, available through Amazon. Fell in love with these bronzes years ago.
Happy Caturday!
Caturday!
Janie M., I had all queued up, WOW the irony!!!, new Joe Bonnamassa songs I was gonna post in your honor. Have been so happy today about all the dominoes starting to fall….and then the Q posts tonight😢😢😢😢😢heartbreaking beyond measure, l have known, as I have been following closely, but now it is being revealed and it is anguishingly unbearable, but we must face it.
So I switched course, to a song that saved me while I cared for my dying parents. He sustained me, He will sustain us thru all the anguish now being revealed, we must face it head on that it be stopped forever. God bless President Trump, Q (Military Intelligence) and blessed Patriots one and all fighting for us all, fighting for America🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
Please pray and Trust; He & President Trump and our blessed Patriots working with him will deliver us.
Sorry Janie M. , tonight was just not appropriate for the fun I had planned. God bless, Trust in His Amazing Grace, Amen💖💖💖
God bless you my friends
xoxoxoxoxo
The tears are coming for the children, I dont know how to sleep tonight. I will press into Him and my dear friends here at CTH. We must be strong for them. Trust the plan🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
😢😢😢
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
GG, please never apologize for following what is right in your heart. I am glad you found solace in that song. It is beautiful. Bless you.
God bless and protect all our brave Military, Active and Retired
God bless and protect Our President, Donald J. Trump
God bless us, everyone
GOD BLESS AMERICA
One of my most favorites!! Such Patriots🇺🇸💖🇺🇸 God bless you, Minnie, as you have blessed me💖🇺🇸💖
Happy Caturday Treeper1!
For Jesus’ Sake
“Delivered unto death for Jesus’ sake” (II Cor. 4:11).
There is much that we all do for our own sake, for the sake of our children, our loved ones or others, but the real test of the believer’s love for the Lord is what he does “for Jesus’ sake.”
Under the dispensation of Law our Lord told His disciples that to be forgiven they must forgive: “Forgive, and ye shall be forgiven” (Luke 6:37), “but if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses” (Matt. 6:15).
But now, under the dispensation of grace, He exhorts us to forgive one another “even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you” (Eph. 4:32). The difference is striking. Before the cross: If you would be forgiven, forgive. Now, in the light of the cross: You have been graciously forgiven for Christ’s sake. In the light of this be tenderhearted and forgiving toward others.
And we are to go farther than this: Not only are we to forgive our brethren in Christ, but we are to be prepared to show this attitude toward the world as well. St. Paul said: “For though I be free from all men, yet have I made myself servant unto all” (I Cor. 9:19), and referring to his persecutions by unbelievers, he said: “We… are always delivered unto death for Jesus’ sake” (II Cor. 4:11). How many unbelievers would be won to Christ; how many of our Christian friends would be strengthened and helped, if we adopted this attitude toward others!
As to suffering itself, the Apostle also gladly bore this “for Jesus’ sake.” In writing to the Corinthians, he said: “I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake; for when I am weak, then am I strong” (II Cor. 12:10). He had learned that in weakness he leaned the harder, prayed more, and was brought closer to His Lord, and herein lay his spiritual strength.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/for-jesus-sake/
2Corinthians 4:11 For we which live are alway delivered unto death for Jesus’ sake, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our mortal flesh.
Luke 6:37 Judge not, and ye shall not be judged: condemn not, and ye shall not be condemned: forgive, and ye shall be forgiven:
Matthew 6:15 But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.
Ephesians 4:32 And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.
1Corinthians 9:19 For though I be free from all men, yet have I made myself servant unto all, that I might gain the more.
2Corinthians 12:10 Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong.
Happy Caterday Treepers!!
Mess with my person and you have to mess with me . . .
Good news coming from NK. God is answering many prayers tonight.
Just watched Katie Couric’s paean to CAIR, ‘The Muslim Next Door’. Main thing I took away from it was the Trump is pure evil and the nation’s premier Islamophobist, whipping up unfounded hatred at peace and people of the Book loving Moslems.
She found an entre raft of modern, hip and Americanized Muslims. She found an Imam who explained how Muslims who attended mosques were much less likely to be radicalized than those who don’t – she didn’t mention the New Jersey mosque involved in the first WTC attack, the Southern California mosque that gave us zzam the American….you get the picture.
She showed a neat pie chart that neatly illustrated how white, American lone wolves have killed 3 times more Americans than have Moslems since 911 – there we are with that ‘acceptable lkevel of Moslem killings asgain). One particularly glaring example was how, when a Muslim drove his car into NY pedestrians Trump called him an animal and called for extreme punishment while when the guy in Virginia drove his car into the protesters he excused the white, racist Nazi sympathizer.
Why are we even having thjids discussion? Let’s imagine this is 1943 and FDR’s calling for a ban on Nazis who want to come to the US to escapoe allied bombings. Would Katie be out there telling us how not all Nazis are bad, that their basic philosophy is being twisted by Jewish Nazi-haters, that we can’t really understand their doctrine because we can neither read Mein Kampf in German nor understand it as we don’t understand the Aryan culture? Would they show us Nazis attending bund meetings where they duscussed Rosenzweig and passedf out sacher tortes to visitors?
Hey Katie, still trying to top that primetime colonoscopy?
