Devin Nunes Tonight – Discusses Comey, McCabe and Ongoing Struggles With FBI and DOJ…

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes discusses the ongoing challenges with getting information from DOJ and FBI.
Chairman Nunes discusses a January 2017 briefing with the HPSCI and FBI Director Comey, and how his committee was originally misled by Comey about the origin of the Clinton-Steele Dossier. If there wasn’t a nefarious intent, a willful conspiracy to mislead, then why wasn’t James Comey forthright and fulsome in his answers?
You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~SD
Advertisements
Quick question: What is Judge Jeanine wearing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know, but I LIKE IT!!!
Kinda looks like she might be filling in for Katie Perry somewhere.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lastinillinois you must be a man, as a woman I know this cut out shoulder clothing is suppose to be fashionable, but it is one fashion that needs to go quickly, to me it is low class or no class. Sorry if I have offended anyone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Guilty as charged, Kate, I am indeed a man.
And my fashion sense has been described recently by a friend as ‘shabby suck’ or ‘sucky chic’.
As a man, I wear that as a badge of honor.
LikeLike
My first thought was, “Good grief, does she know her clothes look all torn?”
LikeLike
I’m a woman and completely agree. The cut out shoulder clothing doesn’t even look good. I refuse to purchase any of it.
LikeLike
#MeToo
LikeLike
O don’t know why women over a certain age wear those shoulder cutouts… but some do.
Next Saturday, tiger print?
Whatever happened to just a classic navy dress with polka dots?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You sound like my 84 year old Mother; I love my cut-out blouses. I am definitely a woman over a certain age who loves to show off a part of me without wrinkles. LOL
LikeLiked by 4 people
Show it, missile!
There are plenty of us fellas over a certain age who sure as heck appreciate when you do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s hideous. Hopefully this latest trendy women’s fashion disaster will fade away soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m with you … this looks like flea market fashion to me …
LikeLiked by 3 people
What?
LikeLike
Leftover wardrobe from Battlestar Galactica, it appears.
LikeLike
Let the hammer down.
“We’re running out of time.”
Yes, we are.
We’ve seen this movie before…stall, delay, lie, stall some more.
Then the Dems declare “Oh this is old news. There is nothing there.”
Don’t let them get away with it this time!
LikeLiked by 6 people
JJ’s show tonight was great. Devin Nunes is the Man!! JJ had great guests and asked insightful questions including asking Grassley why he was pushing a bill to protect Mueller.
BAM. Greg Gutfields opening on his show on Comey’s interview on Maddow is the best ever. Lawyers have told Comey to shut up!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Found BOTH of your comments in the bin mom…. 😦
LikeLike
What does that mean?
LikeLike
It means you better watch yourself sister!
(Just kidding)
LikeLike
wheatietoo, I feel the same way, at times, the Dems and Deep State delay, pretend to sue about nothing, lie about their own collusion with the Russians, treason, and nothing! SD says in other articles that we are close to something big. I get that sense as well. We are on a boat and the waves go up and down but the wind is at our back. We are moving forward.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of eye candy. Nunes is definitely attending and being interviewed at a vintage International Harvester tractor show.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They need to impeach someone like Nunes threatened before. They need to get the ball rolling and just do it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Instead of impeaching someone,
Just take one of the people WE ALL KNOW is guilty out into the yard and shoot them.
Live on CNN.
The rest will fall right in line to turn state’s evidence.
None of them will knowingly take a bullet for their cause, they are all cowards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Admit it, the Judge is hot. Rep Nunes was very serious minded. Look at how he listens carefully…endlessly. 🙂
LikeLike
He does better than I could,
I certainly couldn’t get thru an interview with her without asking her what she’s doing later.
LikeLike
The key questions the HPSCI asked about the Comey memos lead directly to the real intent behind their creation and the proof that this was orchestrated. Why did Comey make memos with conversations with Trump and not Lynch if obstruction was the concern? What prompted this sudden desire to memorialize conversations with the president after years of not doing so? Why didn’t Comey discuss the potential obstruction and justify his failure to clarify the intent of Trump’s statements? His memos contain lots of commentary so it seems odd that if obstruction was a concern that there would be no commentary on it. In addition, why wasn’t there more commentary on the motivation to produce the memos?
I believe that the Comey memos were intended to be a cover for leaks. The leaks were pre-planned therefore Comey needed cover as to how a one on one conversation made it into the press. These memos greatly increased the amount of people who had access to the conversation and therefore protection for Comey in the inevitable event that he would be accused of leaking.
It really explains a lot of strange behavior from Comey now. His book and media tour are necessary to provide cover for why he felt he needed to document these meetings. His explanation that Trump was different has to be injected into the narrative. The damage to his reputation by being so overtly critical of a sitting president is secondary to covering up that there was a plan to leak damaging information and his actions are symptomatic of someone who knew in advance that his conversations with Trump were going to be included in the plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey attempted to make the VSG an offer he couldn’t refuse. He did and now, page 2.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will give Comey some credit for not falling for one trap laid out for him in particular. What are the chances that just when Comey is in the room Flynn interrupts Trump to remind him that Putin called? Flynn with the reminder and then Trump with the tirade about keeping Putin waiting… That was some serious leak bait that Comey didn’t bite. I think he was smart enough to see it and that kept him at the job for a little while longer.
LikeLike
Devin Nunes flat out calls Comey a liar for telling Congress that Republicans were initially behind the dossier. Judge Jeannine had a great show including her question to Grassley of why he pushed bill to protect Mueller. His wishy washy response didn’t cut it. Grassley must have received major push back.. All in all a line up of great guests. If you can find it, Greg Gutfield’s opening on Comey’s interview is priceless. I would find it but I am steaming my cut out blouse for tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! I actually don’t like the open shoulder style, which I know is really in right now and I see it everywhere, but I LOVE your sass.
LikeLike
Got pictures?
LikeLiked by 1 person
DNC lawsuit, A Money Making Scheme! Love it knowing that “we the people” of this Republic all did our part in breaking the DNC bank! They’re spending money faster than they keep it in the DNC coffers and want more and more, yet the liberal sheep keep obliging them! And they want to rule over us? Maybe the next step would be to figure out a way to disbar all those liberal lawyers, but perhaps getting bad legal advice from liberal lawyers serves a purpose like “we strongly advise you to shoot yourselves in the foot” before you join the marathon!
LikeLike
Comey is a pathological liar/ he can’t handle the TRUTH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do like Rep. Nunes’ demeanor. He comes across as very sober and judicious. I admire this. This used to be a standard expectation for the majority of our elected representatives.
I hope he knows how much a lot of people are counting on him to just DO THE RIGHT THING for our country.
It’s not a lot to ask, in exchange for being a member of our Congress (as so many seem to have forgotten).
It’s time for some patriots in Congress to hold the line, and it’s not that difficult. It’s not rocket science. Just be honest and true to the country. Read the Boy Scout Handbook as refresher, if need be. As bad as things have become, the salvation of America is still just one generation away, if that generation stands up….
LikeLike
“Devin Nunes discusses the ongoing challenges with getting information from DOJ and FBI.”
Of course this has absolutely nothing to do with Sessions, who cannot fix it with a phone call.
LikeLike
LMAO
Devin Nunes: “The DNC should be suing themselves!”
LMAO
DNC is basing its 2018 election strategy on Blazing Saddles.
Cleavon Little: “The next man moves and the nigga gets it!”
LMAO
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I have heard these congressmen whine about the stonewalling at DOJ, FBI I’ve heard it 10,000 times. I like Nunes but it’s a BROKEN RECORD. Just tell them once. One f****ing time, OK. Then do it! Anyone know what the constitutional procedure is for cutting off funds? A majority vote? Committee vote? I know that the “Power of the Purse” belongs to congress so just de-fund the DOJ. Don’t even warn them if they don’t deliver. They sound like Hannity. The same thing over and over. Tick tock. Real scary. It’s like one of obama’s red line warnings. After 5000 threats you know it’s not gonna happen. I would love to turn on the news and hear that the employees at the DOJ won’t get their pay this week. Not one of them. If it’s all an act, or you don’t have the guts to pull the plug, then shut the hell up!
LikeLike