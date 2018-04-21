Devin Nunes Tonight – Discusses Comey, McCabe and Ongoing Struggles With FBI and DOJ…

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes discusses the ongoing challenges with getting information from DOJ and FBI.

Chairman Nunes discusses a January 2017 briefing with the HPSCI and FBI Director Comey, and how his committee was originally misled by Comey about the origin of the Clinton-Steele Dossier. If there wasn’t a nefarious intent, a willful conspiracy to mislead, then why wasn’t James Comey forthright and fulsome in his answers?

You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~SD

Advertisements