James Comey: “I don’t know how many memos there are”…

Fired FBI Director James Comey appears on CNN for an interview with Jake Tapper and states [@03:20] he doesn’t know how many memos he may have written? …What?

We can see the growing legal risk to James Comey by the severity of his professional obfuscation.  Despite flooding the media with interviews the overall Comey book tour is a significant narrative fail; he will find few defenders during an indictment.

Institutional media quickly noted the public opinion shift on Comey as the American people’s BS-meter pegged Comey as condescending and self-interested.  Politically democrats are not attempting to utilize Comey because he’s a known toxic commodity. Comey is left drowning in his own sanctimony, and his lack of self-awareness is pathetic.

  1. booger71 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Jim…I feel your pain…Barry thought there was 57 states

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    April 19, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. wholy1 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Keeping track of the spin, on the spin, of the spin, on the spin – ad infintum, of EACH lie gets increasingly difficult to “manage”, huh Comey [the Clinton Comity comedy]? Consequently, something eventually has to give, and just like your boss, the Hildabeast, it’s [conveniently] “memory” – until the leaked emails/docs mysteriously begin to manifest. If nothing else, it’s getting more amusing watching more of the [ fellow] “Rats” beginning to bite each other tails. Perhaps that’s what the Trumpster is doing – just waiting for all the miscreants to verbally/publicly indict each other. Solution to it all? Simply the TRUTH in the beginning.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Publius2016 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Comey may have IMMUNITY! If true, PITCHFORKS MAY BE IN SHORT SUPPLY! This guy is 100% a liar, a Flake, and a total phony.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      April 19, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      Of course, he was Mueller’s right hand man!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 19, 2018 at 8:58 pm

      Immunity? How?

      Like

      Reply
      • Publius2016 says:
        April 19, 2018 at 9:03 pm

        Comey met Mueller before testifying to Congress…he wrote approved book…Rosenstein gave Mueller “secret memo”…all Crooked’s cronies received IMMUNITY…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • iwasthere says:
        April 19, 2018 at 9:27 pm

        IMHO Comey has immunity granted by Mueller. SC has the power, as any other other prosecutor would have. The prosecutors office, is very powerful and open to tons of discretion, the last adminstration used this power to ‘reward friends and punish enemies’ was bent out of shape (to be kind). In fact, prosecutorial discretion, was the power used to create DACA. Congress needs to act, to create personal liability for abuse of prosecutorial powers.

        Like

        Reply
  5. william elbel says:
    April 19, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    This shows once again that tall people, despite their lack of talents, are almost always picked over the shorter better qualified candidates.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. missilemom says:
    April 19, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Comey memos are out and liberals on Twitter are freaking out over leaks of Memos. Memo says in response to Trump’s question of loyalty, you will get that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Whitehouse Clown says:
    April 19, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Come memo’s reveal that Comes is a liar.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Linus in W.PA. says:
    April 19, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Uh…..I’M FLOOOORRRRED!!!!!!!

    Was that Jake Tapper?????

    Note to self: ……must …..not…..fall…..for it……

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    April 19, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • Chickficshun says:
      April 19, 2018 at 9:21 pm

      Look for the Dems to leak fake redacted info to spin for the MSN. Gotta rehabilitate Comey fast.
      I just read where Comey is now saying he started the McCabe investigation prior to him being canned by PDT.

      Like

      Reply
  10. simicharmed says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    This fool has clearly earned the name – Crotch Pheasant Comey…

    Like

    Reply
  11. JoD says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Where are the Comey/Obama memos?

    Like

    Reply
  12. littleflower481 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Sorry to repeat myself but I just finished watching this and i cannot believe someone so unqualified for the position of FBI Director not only got the job but was praised by both parties as being honorable. I am flabbergasted.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Concernedcitizen says:
      April 19, 2018 at 9:22 pm

      Comey’s not the only unqualified appointee of Obama. The criteria for Obama in selecting people for key positions was not competence, it was leftist ideology. Unfortunately for the country, everything a leftist touches turns to crap.

      Like

      Reply
    • PaulM says:
      April 19, 2018 at 9:26 pm

      He’s every bit as honorable as the people who praised him.

      Like

      Reply
  13. beach lover says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    They are posted somewhere! FNC has them

    Like

    Reply
  14. Minnie says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Thank you Sundance for all you do to keep us informed.

    Gratitude 🇺🇸

    Like

    Reply
  15. Budman says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    He fooled the fools!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Firefly says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Fox News ed Henry reporting a Comey told a PTrump he’s not sneaky and the FBI doesn’t leak!
    You can’t make this up.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. kea says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Its a big bus….

    Like

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      April 19, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      He may need more than one seat…let’s see…

      James Comey…aka…the tallest transgendered lesbian dwarf in the entire Obamadom aka Slippery Jim, …. Also known as “Slimeball James”

      Known to have an affinity for having many memos, a desire for blending into curtains…and a penchant for blather….but….the book is still out on him…so he’s still in the race..

      Popcorn…get your Popcorn here…

      Like

      Reply
  18. Barry Masony says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    I do not think Comey should be prosecuted. I prefer that he be persecuted.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Mickey Wasp says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Comeys Homeys – vs – McCabes Cabal
    They’re going to have to ‘up-one’ each other to show they’re “less” guilty.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Newt Love says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    I went to the US Dept of Justice “official” web page and accessed their “Contact Us” form.
    As the subject, I chose “Messages to the AG”

    This is what I posted tonight:
    AG Sessions,
    Thank you for being a Southern Gentleman.

    I am shocked that someone in your DoJ actually took an action against one of the many criminals that worked in the Obama Administration’s DoJ and FBI that continued into your DoJ and FBI.

    IG Horowitz referred McCabe to the US Attorney in DC.
    Okay, that is good in the Media, but the reality is that McCabe grew up with the people who will take his facts before the Grand Jury, and the people who will prosecute him, and many of the Judges who adjudicate his trial.

    Given that, I expect that the US Attorney in DC will “Judge Shop” for someone like Kimba Woods, who will see nothing wrong with crimes committed for a cause against Donald Trump.

    It’s the “Old Boy (and Girl) Network” and Andrew McCabe will get two “slaps on the wrists” that will “smart” for all of ten minutes.

    Can you tell that I have lost all of my previous faith in the Rule of Law and Equal Justice Under the Law?

    If I knew then, what I know now, back in high school, I would not have chosen to be a US Marine. America has no honor, and is debauched on the Clinton and (D) Party donors’ money.

    I am disgusted by the Holder, Lynch, and now the Sessions DoJ / FBI fakeries.

    It is not about who is referred for prosecution. Criminals MUST get the full punishment under the law, without respect to who they are!

    Prove me wrong!
    Prove to me that America is NOT now “a Nation of Powerful People, and not of Laws.”
    Do you even remember what “A Nation of Laws, and NOT of Men” meant?
    Show what you mean by your ACTIONS!

    I won’t hold my breath!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Nikita's_UN_Shoe says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Hey, ignorant U.S. citizens and non-U.S. citizens voted for two ineligible POTUS candidates in 2008 – Barry, the undocumented alien and unConstituional usurper and John (SR511) McCain. Why shouldn’t these same air-heads believe Comey’s con-game statements?

    Like

    Reply
  22. nimrodman says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    I’ll say it again:

    Where are the computer or server logs that can verify that these memos were written “minutes after meeting with the President”?

    … and not weeks later?

    I’m listening to Mark Steyn subbing for Tucker and he repeatedly says “written minutes after yada yada …”

    How do we know?

    Where are the computer logs that verify the electronic document “created” and “modified” dates and times? The “edit history”. That kinda thing.

    Any sysadmins are welcome to comment, as well anyone with Microsoft word expertise that knows what kind of edit history documents may contain.

    Like

    Reply
  24. daizeez says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    When asked by Tapper if he let top level FBI agents speak with so little respect the way Strzok & Page did about Trump, Comey replied he thought a lot about it…should he have given a speech to all of them? OMG what an idiot. A speech? How about setting a good example.

    Like

    Reply
  25. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Like

    Reply
  26. Perot Conservative says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    A recent “ex” was a liberal Sicilian lawyer from a top 10 law school. She said you never lie … and if someone on the stand lies, everything they say is then considered suspect.

    I guess this cuts a lot of ways… is he lying to protect himself, to protect Democrats?

    Now we know why Joe diGenova said he was called “Cardinal Comey”. And did our taxpayer dollars pay for 5,000 coffee mugs which say “Coney’s Homeys”? Tacky.

    And if he’s gonna rip Trump, where did he get the black boots? Buster brown?

    Like

    Reply
  27. ezpz2 says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Wow. I hope the Rachel/Comey interview will be posted.

    Not trying to promote her show, but it’s live and she just got the redacted Comey memos. As she reads them to him, he’s suddenly developed a case of ‘I don’t recall’ amnesia. AWKWARD!

    It’s also funny how RM is all worried that the DOJ caved and gave the memos to congress while there’s an ongoing investigation ( Mueller), yet there is ZERO mention that Homey leaked those very UN-redacted memos to a so called journalist who has no security clearance to view them! All with the stated purpose of the appointment of SC Mueller (insurance policy).

    Congress not only has the clearance and the right to view the memos, but they have the responsibility to see them as part of their oversight requirements as elected representatives of the we the people!

    Like

    Reply
  28. whippersnapper says:
    April 19, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    He is saying that so they can create, on demand, as needed, new memos for what ever new narrative they need

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

