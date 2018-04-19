James Comey: “I don’t know how many memos there are”…

Fired FBI Director James Comey appears on CNN for an interview with Jake Tapper and states [@03:20] he doesn’t know how many memos he may have written? …What?
We can see the growing legal risk to James Comey by the severity of his professional obfuscation. Despite flooding the media with interviews the overall Comey book tour is a significant narrative fail; he will find few defenders during an indictment.
.
Institutional media quickly noted the public opinion shift on Comey as the American people’s BS-meter pegged Comey as condescending and self-interested. Politically democrats are not attempting to utilize Comey because he’s a known toxic commodity. Comey is left drowning in his own sanctimony, and his lack of self-awareness is pathetic.
Jim…I feel your pain…Barry thought there was 57 states
James Comey is beyond drowning! This poll had 116K voters:
Keeping track of the spin, on the spin, of the spin, on the spin – ad infintum, of EACH lie gets increasingly difficult to “manage”, huh Comey [the Clinton Comity comedy]? Consequently, something eventually has to give, and just like your boss, the Hildabeast, it’s [conveniently] “memory” – until the leaked emails/docs mysteriously begin to manifest. If nothing else, it’s getting more amusing watching more of the [ fellow] “Rats” beginning to bite each other tails. Perhaps that’s what the Trumpster is doing – just waiting for all the miscreants to verbally/publicly indict each other. Solution to it all? Simply the TRUTH in the beginning.
> “… Comey [the Clinton Comity comedy]? …”
Ding ding ding! You win the entire Internet for the night!
Comey may have IMMUNITY! If true, PITCHFORKS MAY BE IN SHORT SUPPLY! This guy is 100% a liar, a Flake, and a total phony.
Of course, he was Mueller’s right hand man!
Immunity? How?
Comey met Mueller before testifying to Congress…he wrote approved book…Rosenstein gave Mueller “secret memo”…all Crooked’s cronies received IMMUNITY…
IMHO Comey has immunity granted by Mueller. SC has the power, as any other other prosecutor would have. The prosecutors office, is very powerful and open to tons of discretion, the last adminstration used this power to ‘reward friends and punish enemies’ was bent out of shape (to be kind). In fact, prosecutorial discretion, was the power used to create DACA. Congress needs to act, to create personal liability for abuse of prosecutorial powers.
This shows once again that tall people, despite their lack of talents, are almost always picked over the shorter better qualified candidates.
You are right. It’s known as “Height-ism.”
What?! I haven’t known a boss who was taller than me since I started working in the corn fields in the 8th grade!
Everyone knows tall guys are too busy making time with hot chicks to compete with short men who overcompensate by making enough money to drive corvettes.
Not !
Comey memos are out and liberals on Twitter are freaking out over leaks of Memos. Memo says in response to Trump’s question of loyalty, you will get that.
Come memo’s reveal that Comes is a liar.
Uh…..I’M FLOOOORRRRED!!!!!!!
Was that Jake Tapper?????
Note to self: ……must …..not…..fall…..for it……
What happened?
Look for the Dems to leak fake redacted info to spin for the MSN. Gotta rehabilitate Comey fast.
I just read where Comey is now saying he started the McCabe investigation prior to him being canned by PDT.
This fool has clearly earned the name – Crotch Pheasant Comey…
Where are the Comey/Obama memos?
Sorry to repeat myself but I just finished watching this and i cannot believe someone so unqualified for the position of FBI Director not only got the job but was praised by both parties as being honorable. I am flabbergasted.
Comey’s not the only unqualified appointee of Obama. The criteria for Obama in selecting people for key positions was not competence, it was leftist ideology. Unfortunately for the country, everything a leftist touches turns to crap.
He’s every bit as honorable as the people who praised him.
They are posted somewhere! FNC has them
Thank you Sundance for all you do to keep us informed.
Gratitude 🇺🇸
He fooled the fools!
Fox News ed Henry reporting a Comey told a PTrump he’s not sneaky and the FBI doesn’t leak!
You can’t make this up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Its a big bus….
He may need more than one seat…let’s see…
James Comey…aka…the tallest transgendered lesbian dwarf in the entire Obamadom aka Slippery Jim, …. Also known as “Slimeball James”
Known to have an affinity for having many memos, a desire for blending into curtains…and a penchant for blather….but….the book is still out on him…so he’s still in the race..
Popcorn…get your Popcorn here…
I do not think Comey should be prosecuted. I prefer that he be persecuted.
I know this is not on subject but how is sessions compromised
Comeys Homeys – vs – McCabes Cabal
They’re going to have to ‘up-one’ each other to show they’re “less” guilty.
I went to the US Dept of Justice “official” web page and accessed their “Contact Us” form.
As the subject, I chose “Messages to the AG”
This is what I posted tonight:
AG Sessions,
Thank you for being a Southern Gentleman.
I am shocked that someone in your DoJ actually took an action against one of the many criminals that worked in the Obama Administration’s DoJ and FBI that continued into your DoJ and FBI.
IG Horowitz referred McCabe to the US Attorney in DC.
Okay, that is good in the Media, but the reality is that McCabe grew up with the people who will take his facts before the Grand Jury, and the people who will prosecute him, and many of the Judges who adjudicate his trial.
Given that, I expect that the US Attorney in DC will “Judge Shop” for someone like Kimba Woods, who will see nothing wrong with crimes committed for a cause against Donald Trump.
It’s the “Old Boy (and Girl) Network” and Andrew McCabe will get two “slaps on the wrists” that will “smart” for all of ten minutes.
Can you tell that I have lost all of my previous faith in the Rule of Law and Equal Justice Under the Law?
If I knew then, what I know now, back in high school, I would not have chosen to be a US Marine. America has no honor, and is debauched on the Clinton and (D) Party donors’ money.
I am disgusted by the Holder, Lynch, and now the Sessions DoJ / FBI fakeries.
It is not about who is referred for prosecution. Criminals MUST get the full punishment under the law, without respect to who they are!
Prove me wrong!
Prove to me that America is NOT now “a Nation of Powerful People, and not of Laws.”
Do you even remember what “A Nation of Laws, and NOT of Men” meant?
Show what you mean by your ACTIONS!
I won’t hold my breath!
Hey, ignorant U.S. citizens and non-U.S. citizens voted for two ineligible POTUS candidates in 2008 – Barry, the undocumented alien and unConstituional usurper and John (SR511) McCain. Why shouldn’t these same air-heads believe Comey’s con-game statements?
I’ll say it again:
Where are the computer or server logs that can verify that these memos were written “minutes after meeting with the President”?
… and not weeks later?
I’m listening to Mark Steyn subbing for Tucker and he repeatedly says “written minutes after yada yada …”
How do we know?
Where are the computer logs that verify the electronic document “created” and “modified” dates and times? The “edit history”. That kinda thing.
Any sysadmins are welcome to comment, as well anyone with Microsoft word expertise that knows what kind of edit history documents may contain.
here is the link to the memos:
https://www.scribd.com/document/376855452/James-Comey-Memos-Releases-April-19-2018
When asked by Tapper if he let top level FBI agents speak with so little respect the way Strzok & Page did about Trump, Comey replied he thought a lot about it…should he have given a speech to all of them? OMG what an idiot. A speech? How about setting a good example.
LikeLike
A recent “ex” was a liberal Sicilian lawyer from a top 10 law school. She said you never lie … and if someone on the stand lies, everything they say is then considered suspect.
I guess this cuts a lot of ways… is he lying to protect himself, to protect Democrats?
Now we know why Joe diGenova said he was called “Cardinal Comey”. And did our taxpayer dollars pay for 5,000 coffee mugs which say “Coney’s Homeys”? Tacky.
And if he’s gonna rip Trump, where did he get the black boots? Buster brown?
Wow. I hope the Rachel/Comey interview will be posted.
Not trying to promote her show, but it’s live and she just got the redacted Comey memos. As she reads them to him, he’s suddenly developed a case of ‘I don’t recall’ amnesia. AWKWARD!
It’s also funny how RM is all worried that the DOJ caved and gave the memos to congress while there’s an ongoing investigation ( Mueller), yet there is ZERO mention that Homey leaked those very UN-redacted memos to a so called journalist who has no security clearance to view them! All with the stated purpose of the appointment of SC Mueller (insurance policy).
Congress not only has the clearance and the right to view the memos, but they have the responsibility to see them as part of their oversight requirements as elected representatives of the we the people!
He is saying that so they can create, on demand, as needed, new memos for what ever new narrative they need
