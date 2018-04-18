President Trump and Vice-President Pence Host Working Lunch with PM Shinzo Abe and Japanese Delegation…

After a round of golf together earlier today President Trump joins with Vice President Mike Pence to host Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his delegation for a working lunch between close allies. Japan is well positioned for a golden-trade-ticket. A joint press conference will follow later in the day.
Two great leaders doing great things for their countries!
Japan is very lucky to have Shinzo Abe. Very few leaders are up at Trump’s level! Japan is lucky to have somebody of that calibre! He will get the best deal for Japan, too.
My fiance is originally from Japan, and she sees that Abe faces the same fake news media onslaught in Japan as Trump does here.
I am proud of her being a MAGA supporter!
I’d bet these two leaders enjoy each other’s company.
Do you think Hillary looks at these tweeted photos? Just curious.
Hillary is lost in the woods of her crazed mind.
Quietly humming “Hail to the Chief” to herself I bet.
OMG that hit me so funny! ROFL!
On the stairs..
…wearing those anti-seize spectacles…
G3, falling down or up, I guess it doesn’t matter.
Can anyone identify the man sitting on the left of POTUS…unfamiliar face. Acting SoS Sullivan?
Indeed that is! He’s a friendly looking fella isn’t he?
Look at our great MEN!!!!!!! Love this!
Yes….but Sarah Huckabee too! She is THE BEST!
When you do as President Trump has, why not brag about it?
😍 Love the fist bump! 😂
Anybody’s read on Pence’s ‘looks’ at Trump while he’s speaking?
I have never trusted him for a second. I guess he’s useful to the cause for now. I could be wrong about him I admit. I just remember HW Bush under Reagan. Rat in my book.
Pence is a good man. He voted against the Wall Street bailouts… one of just a few that did.
I think he’s in awe of PDJT. Seriously. I just think with Pence, who is sooo reserved, has less-than-spontaneous facial expressions. Just my 2 cents!
take out that “with” pls
jahealy…. Thank you for your understanding comment. People are made differently and respond differently.
Pence would be my candidate for ‘he who is most likely to frag the operation.’
Agree to disagree. I don’t think he has a fraggin bone in his body.
Always happy to agree to be disagreeable.
You have a point though.
Pence is more likely to shiv someone in the back while they’re sleeping.
Nah. Not a shivvin bone in his body, either. 🙂
Ahem….Pence….to be fragged….
There… fixed it for ya..😎
The way Pence is looking at the President is very odd, but I think our President runs Pence ragged so he could be a bit tired and spaced out.
Also he could be wondering how Trump looks like he does after 18 rounds of golf.
“Free, fair, and reciprocal!”
Exactly! Reciprocal does NOT mean it’s not BIG TRADE!!!
“Press pool not allowed to see them on the golf course. ”
C-C-C-COL- COLLUSION!!!
FREEDOM OF THE PRESS!!!
Don’t you mean “Freedom FROM the press”?
Don’t you mean “Cess Pool”?
Hahaha! Couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch.
OAN is carrying them live right now!
Ladies and Gentlemen, we have an awesome leader. How cool is it that DJT can host these leaders at his own pad and represent the USA like no leader since ???? George Washington?
Did Obummer have a pad? Where is that nice special place he took world Leaders?
Didn’t he send the Dali Lama out thru the back entrance?
He sent Nentenyu out early because he had a date with Mooch…
He made the Marine Security Guard hold an umbrella over his head.
His mother-in-law lived in the White House for free
They say that Mooch and her mother were so impolite to the Chinese upon. their visit to China no Chinese would come near them….. and my personal favorite… Obummer can’t throw a ball and reach home plate.
Just two real losers….the names that should not be spoken
I pray that President trump and Prime Minister Abe can reach an agreement in short order with balances our trade and becomes another win for America. It will also up the ante on China and the TPP nations.
That should have been Trump. Always with a capital T.
I adore PM Abe. Can you imagine how impressed he is that the President, well, owns his own golf course? Several. 🙂
