President Trump and Vice-President Pence Host Working Lunch with PM Shinzo Abe and Japanese Delegation…

Posted on April 18, 2018 by

After a round of golf together earlier today President Trump joins with Vice President Mike Pence to host Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his delegation for a working lunch between close allies.  Japan is well positioned for a golden-trade-ticket. A joint press conference will follow later in the day.

42 Responses to President Trump and Vice-President Pence Host Working Lunch with PM Shinzo Abe and Japanese Delegation…

  1. M33 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Two great leaders doing great things for their countries!

    

    
  2. rhinOC says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Do you think Hillary looks at these tweeted photos? Just curious.

    

    
  3. sundance says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    

    
  4. wendy forward says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Look at our great MEN!!!!!!! Love this!

    

    
  5. 4harrisonblog says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    When you do as President Trump has, why not brag about it?

    

    
  6. Bamalaker says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    😍 Love the fist bump! 😂

    

    
  7. patrickhenrycensored says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Anybody’s read on Pence’s ‘looks’ at Trump while he’s speaking?

    

    
  8. Lis says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    “Free, fair, and reciprocal!”

    

    
  9. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    “Press pool not allowed to see them on the golf course. ”

    C-C-C-COL- COLLUSION!!!

    FREEDOM OF THE PRESS!!!

    

    
  10. wolfmoon1776 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    OAN is carrying them live right now!

    

    
  11. Mr BiG Time says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Ladies and Gentlemen, we have an awesome leader. How cool is it that DJT can host these leaders at his own pad and represent the USA like no leader since ???? George Washington?

    

    
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      April 18, 2018 at 8:09 pm

      Did Obummer have a pad? Where is that nice special place he took world Leaders?

      Didn’t he send the Dali Lama out thru the back entrance?

      He sent Nentenyu out early because he had a date with Mooch…

      He made the Marine Security Guard hold an umbrella over his head.

      His mother-in-law lived in the White House for free

      They say that Mooch and her mother were so impolite to the Chinese upon. their visit to China no Chinese would come near them….. and my personal favorite… Obummer can’t throw a ball and reach home plate.

      Just two real losers….the names that should not be spoken

      

      
  12. GB Bari says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    I pray that President trump and Prime Minister Abe can reach an agreement in short order with balances our trade and becomes another win for America. It will also up the ante on China and the TPP nations.

    

    
  13. webgirlpdx says:
    April 18, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    I adore PM Abe. Can you imagine how impressed he is that the President, well, owns his own golf course? Several. 🙂

    

    

