President Trump and Vice-President Pence Host Working Lunch with PM Shinzo Abe and Japanese Delegation…

After a round of golf together earlier today President Trump joins with Vice President Mike Pence to host Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his delegation for a working lunch between close allies. Japan is well positioned for a golden-trade-ticket. A joint press conference will follow later in the day.

Trump and Shinzo Abe played 18 holes of golf today, per @IsabelRTokyo. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan shot these pictures, not the media. Press pool not allowed to see them on the golf course. pic.twitter.com/JpMtsQHSkY — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 18, 2018

