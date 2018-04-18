No Leaks – CIA Director Mike Pompeo Met With Kim Jong-Un Over Easter…

During the Easter holiday weekend, CIA Director Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang North Korea and met with Kim Jong Un, laying the groundwork for an upcoming summit between Kim and President Trump. There were no leaks about the meeting.
“We’ll either have a very good meeting or we won’t have a good meeting; and maybe we won’t even have a meeting at all, depending on what’s going in. But I think that there’s a great chance to solve a world problem.” ~ President Trump
I love a man who can multi task!
economy, trade, world peace, jobs, immigration, the wall…the man never sleeps!
our VSGPDJT…gotta love him!
According to Dennis Rodman, CIA Director Pompeo gave Rocket Man a gift that made him smile from ear to ear! He is wearing his hat proudly.
Saw this & loved the picture. Thanks flep
He actually looks adorable if you didn’t know who he was :)!
Yep- I’m waiting for the MSM to interview DENNIS RODMAN and give him the credit for the advancement of peace in the world.
The DEMS are getting restless -can they get Mueller to add Rodman to the list of folks meddling with the election?
I love a leader who gets the hints accomplished rather than grandstanding like a politician
President Trump knows how to delegate and to whom. When he trusts his team, he can focus on what needs his personal attention. It’s a skill very few learn and even more do not know how to find the right people for their particular skill set.
A draft horse will not do well running in the Kentucky Derby. A thoroughbred will not be able to pull a ploughing for very long.
The hardest part In delegating is finding people whom you trust will want the same results AND are willing to give it all they’ve got, all the time.
Genius Delegating is much harder then it looks. That’s why our VSG POTUS is always moving people around, finding just the right fit. He’s running America and in large part the western economy. Each person on his team must be an EXACT fit.
i think this is an excellent point! He doesn’t micromanage either and his speeches are not “I” or “me” oriented. It’s a team effort-and he’s not shy about giving credit and singling out those who’ve helped.
Agree. Not only does he select people to whom he can delegate a particular task, he selects them because they are optimal for just that task, not to necessarily hold the staff position for multiple years. Those who exhibit stronger managerial acumen over multiple assignments, get to stay longer. He’s a tough manager but appears to be focused on achieving excellent results, not mediocrity.
My neighbor said I was an $&@!!@& idiot for voting Trump about four months ago as he said Trump was going to get us into global or Nuke war. My neighbor refuses to admit that this POTUS probably will do much more to prevent a war(s) and maybe now even end one (NoKo/SoKo) . Who is the idiot now????
Not you. Definitely da neighbors
It’s not just disdain – from reading comments on various sites the left is absolutely hoping for this to fall through with the same kind of eagerness a junk-yard dog would view a Milk Bone treat.
Had a similar happening – I work in a warehouse and proclaimed that the North Koreans were going to denuke and reunified with the South by June or July. Lots of razzing, what-the-hell are you talking about son/boy, and outright disdain. WELL, I DOUBLED DOWN and called Iran will be free from the mullahs by late November/December time frame. More abuse. By the end of the year, I will have TWO steak dinners, two pizza dinners, and I WILL stand in front of a group of people and say this: “ANYONE HERE WANT TO DOUBLE THE BET that Hillrat and Obozo will be indicted down the road? Any takers? Come On, you guys gave me S#@t when I predicted that Trump was going to win, and the Norks denuked and Iran’s mullah’s left the country. This is going to be fun!!!!!
Don’t forget outerspace!
To infinity and beyond!
The coming wins regarding the ending of the war and the de-nuclearization of North Korea will, IMO, be the biggest and most globally significant in the young political tenure of our President. Both successes will be anathema to the leftists and American msm, and I will delight in their terrible discomfort as the world stands and applauds the President’s unprecedented diplomatic achievements.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Under. The. Radar.
LikeLiked by 18 people
This is why I like Trump’s tweets, keeps the media and others distracted while he gets his work done. Great job too.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Looks like Pompeo cleaned house at the CIA…no leaks!
Now, on to the State Department…
LikeLiked by 37 people
Trust Kansas, I guess.
State Dep’t can be closed down. Who needs an ambassador in the days of electronic communications?
LikeLiked by 14 people
See comment below re: Q (Trust Kansas)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the 2 doz leak investigations are causing a little thought about whether leaking is worth ending your career / jail time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t hold your breath. It just means they now have a limited list of people they can trust to know things. The people who didn’t know is a much larger pool I imagine.
Also, the fact that Trump is endorsing CIA efforts in Syria suggests there was an agreement and based on that, there are no leaks. I think most people think we should not be engaged in Syria at all. I am not aware of a good rationale for involvement in Syria other than preventing Iran from taking it over and even in that case, there’s probably better ways such as an alliance and agreement with Syrian leadership to retire current leadership in luxury and anonymity if desired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am sure POTUS appreciates your concern. I know I do. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Except i read a thread somewhere that stated both Biden and Warren Buffet have financial investments linked to a CHEMICAL factory in SYRIA. maybe there is more here than meets the eye ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
From 8chan… this I think: https://8ch.net/qresearch/res/1055681.html#1056365
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is very interesting. Sam Nunn involved too. There IS more here than meets the eye.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like – How did a bunch of Americans get involved in a Syrian-based business facility? Wish I knew more about US restrictions and sanctions against Syrian ventures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The bombed sites in Syria were identified by the DIA years ago. The DIA knew exactly where to bomb. The military could care less who funds them.
They always underestimate our military, but they forget, our SecDef and White House COS are Marines. Marines never forget 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
” I am not aware of a good rationale for involvement in Syria ”
Syria is a mess.
I have come to the conclusion by just putting three links together that the quagmire in Syria is so complicated and convoluted that it would take a hell of a doctoral thesis to describe it adequately.From this article, the gerrymandered map of who controls what:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/04/david-stockman/the-deep-state-closes-in-on-the-donald-part-1/
So we have multiple warring factions, each with their own objective. Sometimes their objective aligns with that of another faction, sometimes it does not.
This seeming unrelated article (the Anthony Weiner laptop in NYC) has a 19 minute audio clip of Eric Prince. Starting at about 16 minutes in, he mentions the “Treaty of Lausanne”. It seems if these borders change, than Turkey gets to reclaim some of the lands lost after the Ottoman Empire collapsed.
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2016/11/04/erik-prince-nypd-ready-make-arrests-weiner-case/
“The NYPD wanted to do a press conference announcing the warrants and the additional arrests they were making” in the Anthony Weiner investigation, but received “huge pushback” from the Justice Department.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treaty_of_Lausanne
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/04/no_author/rep-duncan-speech-about-syria/
Almost everything we have done in the Middle East over the last many years has been wrong.
There has been fighting going on there for several thousand years.
Throughout history, other wars have been started over incidents or information that turned out to be false or greatly exaggerated.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/15/sunday-talks-nikki-haley-vs-margaret-brennan/comment-page-1/#comment-5252267
In conclusion, a huge piece of this conflict is that treaty from the 1920’s. Eric Prince mentions at the end of his interview (2016) that the Turkish President was trotting out maps of how much territory Turkey would regain Assad were to be deposed and Syria’s borders changed.
There is more at stake than just a pipeline and the fate of the Kurds and other Christian minorities going on over there.
Or…Pompeo simply did a great job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cleaning house in these overrun bureaucracies will do more to restore our republic than any of the hundred of cockroaches scurrying around saying “not my job, not my job” and spending hard-earned taxpayer dollars to line their pockets.
Now we have to start curtailing the lobbyists and make our congresscritters do their job by writing their own laws, nothing over 500 words. Then we know they can read them, understand them, and we can put the blame on their shoulders for screwing up our freedoms.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And every law under consideration must show – publicly – a list of all individuals involved in its drafting as well as their affiliations. Any law under consideration must be available to the public viewing and comment for five days for each page of the law and may not be voted on until the view/comment period is passed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nikki Haley curfufle…
Senate??? How long til we get confirmation??? Still no US Ambassador to Germany??? Everyday we see how corrupt and disgusting these creatures have become…Party in power refuses to allow recess appointments too…
LikeLiked by 16 people
Guess what swamp congress, Pompeo is SOS whether you confirm or not. PDJT rolled you on this. Go back to your sandbox and let the adults take care of business.
LikeLiked by 34 people
Like a boss. Get the project done!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Here is what Congress risks:
The Work-Around. This is what we do. We Git-Er-Done.
Donald Trump can increasingly depend on trusted Americans to hold unofficial talks with representatives of foreign countries, and get feedback, and move foreign policy along.
Jesse Jackson has practically had Carte Blanche to do this, over the years…
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/explainer/1999/05/how_does_jesse_jackson_do_it.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Jesse Jackson has practically had Carte Blanche to do this, over the years…”
_____________________
Yes, but Jesse Jackson is a graduate of the Jackson Shakedown Artist School of Rhyme.
He’s not just a member, he’s the rhyme club president.
LikeLiked by 7 people
as a gay man the line of questioning from Corey Booker towards Pompeo was beyond belief… it was so uncomfortable and unnecessary!
LikeLiked by 2 people
How do we know you are gay?
As useless as me saying “as a black man I am disgusted with Corey Booker questions of Pompeo”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you actually listen to what he asked Pompeo? Just curious
“…Party in power refuses to allow recess appointments too…”
It takes one, *only one* senator to put the senate into recess to allow appointments. I shall spare everyone my rant about this.
LikeLiked by 7 people
To heck with them. Trump needs to make appointments anyway. The work needs to be done.
Symptomatic of the issue is that you had a Republican Senator holding up 20 Trump DoJ and Judicial appointments because of the Marijuana Legalization vs Fed Law issue in Colorado. Never mind that the idiot Senator and his fellow congressional louts are the ones responsible and Sessions was just following the laws those clowns put in place.
LikeLiked by 4 people
McTurtle let the kids go home early to campaign to replace him as Leader
No leaks says is a huge indicator that the White House leaks have/are plugged.
Also, the Deep State seemed to not have a clue as well. This must have them scrambling!!
LikeLiked by 24 people
and the leaks we are seeing are real but the news as sundance says is fake
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love it when a plan comes together!
LikeLiked by 7 people
While puffing on a cigar with a big smile.
LikeLiked by 9 people
What is amazing and we at CTH are all aware is that Americans will one day find out that the Korean War has ended and North Korea has given up all of their nuclear capabilities.
They will wonder why Kim Jun-un is at Mar-a-Lago for a summit with our President and he is wearing a MAGA hat!
The MSM is going to be extinct like the Dinosaurs by the end of this calendar year for hiding this from their viewers!
LikeLiked by 16 people
LikeLiked by 21 people
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
You owe me for a new monitor…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know how you feel! Every time I look at the photo I crack up! Rocket Man actually looks cute with it on!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep, he should post that all over NK. He actually looks “Great”. In a good way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL!
They’ll probably accuse him of colluding with NK to steal the next election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it not interesting that after the North Korea nuclear tunnel “collapse” Kim Jong Un is willing to negotiate and no mention of rebuilding back up. Hmmmm. Complete change of heart! As Arte Johnson always said “Vely interesting”.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Rods From God!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems like things are quickening…what with the DeSantis referrals and this, and a ton of other news, it’s happening.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Dav funny that you say that! I got a response from BKR last night to one of my posts:
Even more important, Flep: “PACING”
Our VSG President Trump must take care we don’t tire of all the WINNING.
Let’s close the Trade Deal with Japan this month.
Then the End of the Korean War in May.
Then the Denuclearization Deal with North Korea in June.
Then start campaigning and stretch NAFTA until we’ve BUILT the WALL
… funded by Mexico … and Canada once they’re in a hurry.
I had to reply back to him that lets take a minute to absorb his post! ARE YOU KIDDING ME! Absolutely breathtaking and it is REALISTIC!
LikeLiked by 16 people
When I saw the tweets yesterday on this, I had to admit I was shocked that this didn’t leak out. This was a brilliant plan executed by the administration.
LikeLiked by 19 people
History and time will forever acknowledge what our President accomplished with North Korea. World leaders like Moon of South Korea & Abe of Japan will let their folks know that they can thank the Great President of the USA 🇺🇸 for peace and prosperity in their part of the world.
Generation Z will be the ones that write the future history books 📚 and they ABSOLUTELY love our LION 🦁!
LikeLiked by 9 people
All will exhale when PDJT and our Kansas negotiator pull this off. The lack of a treaty for this many years has left a huge hole in the souls of all those who fought that war and those who have been stationed in South Korea, staring at the DMZ with dismay. I know our communities of Korean heritage will sigh in relief.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Beautifully said!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I, too, am shocked this was accomplished without leaks…but, isn’t that a sad state of affairs we are shocked.
LikeLiked by 8 people
C’mon guys, it is very simple: It Didn’t Leak Because It Is Good For Trump”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brilliant comment.
Please post it again when/if the next big win occurs without leaks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kind of hard for the Senate to vote against a guy who may be helping to solve a problem the world has been unable to for 60 years. I’d say he’s just about the perfect SecState.
LikeLiked by 16 people
But, but, but he said something unkind about lgbtqs and climate change!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sounds like the trap snapped!
LikeLiked by 5 people
How can a person be happy with a war ending and a vicious enemy giving up nukes knowing that the man who helped do this opposes sodomy?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not that I don’t trust Communists, but I don’t trust Communists…period. That little commie pig has something up his sleave..they always do.
LikeLiked by 9 people
We can only hope he has decided working with the ChiComs has gotten him nowhere and has decided to come over to our side and become like South Korea.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Families like the Kims and Castros own their own country, like you own a house or car. It has a monetary value. Perhaps Kim’s price was met.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Only the very best butter.
I don’t trust him either but I have a different take on the situation…..
I believe that rocketman’s nukes have already been destroyed by our elite S.E.A.L. teams…..our president is just allowing the charade to go forward so that rocket-man can save face…..he says he wants to reunite the peninsula and PDJT allows him this face-saving gesture instead of killing him and anyone else that might want to take rocketman’s place.
The reason rocket-man went to China before Easter was to beg China to intercede on his behalf when we destroyed his nukes….they refused…..so Pompeo tells him to make nice with S.Korea and our president will allow him to look great on the world stage
Our genius of a president just solved a 70 year old war.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Our genius of a president just got rid of the CIA’s control of NK…
which resulted in the end of an almost 70 year old “police action”
I was ten years old when President Truman announced he was sending troops… I remember it vividly.
Now if POTUS can just abolish the CIA !!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
She….I agree with your assessment…those caves in the northern area, near Chinese border, mostly likely destroyed bombs and some workers but POTUS understands the Asian concept of saving face and has given Kim the chance to do that or…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kim is not going to turn into a benevolent ruler but he may see advantages to cooperation and his people will have better lives because of that. He will need to operate within world norms to have the benefits of trade, aid & investments.
LikeLike
POTUS is so stealthy !
LikeLiked by 9 people
My father-in-law served in Korea. He was one of the few TRULY great people I have met in my life. I am happy for him this war might actually come to an end.
Additionally, I cannot wait to see the media reaction to POTUS poll numbers if the war ends and NK gets rid of their nukes. EPIC!
LikeLiked by 13 people
My father spent two years in Korea and we were only able to talk to him a couple of times during that period. He spent some time on the North side too….very dangerous job.
LikeLiked by 12 people
1footballguru, my father served during the Korean War while in the Army (20 year career) and the only thing he revealed during a conversation w/me was the bitter cold. I didn’t press for any details. Have wondered what he would think about these developments, he passed away about 6+ years ago.
LikeLiked by 3 people
wholland50, What you suggest may be true IF only the MSM will report honestly that VSG President Trump accomplished the peace. They will instead credit XI / Abe / Moon. Maxine Waters may again come out of her hibernation bleating about “Impeach Foddy fie” reasoning that he is responsible for ending the Korean War.
I frankly do not understand what is wrong with people of CA, AR, VA, etc. that they keep sending winners like Waters, McCain, Warner, etc to Congress.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry, AR is Arkansas and AZ is Arizona. I’m not from either state, but it’s good to know your state abbreviations! 🙂
LikeLike
I wonder if the the Cohen, Hannity, constant Stormy stuff has been all diversions for the breathless LSM to focus on while the real work gets done. Media would just “eff” something up if they knew about it. It says bunches about the media when they are so easy to distract and redirect when you want to. I guess Trump learned this over the decades. They won’t ever change. I think martial arts uses your enemy’s weight and momentum to direct them where you want them to go.
Also yesterday, Fle noted the 7-8 POTUSs who couldn’t solve the problem. I noted yesterday if a distinction should be made between “C”ould not and “W”ould not fix the problem. I’m sure quite a few were in the “W”ould not fix the problem. Whether by own personal decision or it being decided for them to not fix the problem.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“I wonder if the the Cohen, Hannity, constant Stormy stuff has been all diversions for the breathless LSM to focus on while the real work gets done.”
Some say the same about the Mueller investigation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
America has done well in the Olympics with stunning all-star teams. But not during the regular season.
….” constant Stormy stuff has been all diversions for the breathless LSM to focus on while the real work gets done”……
I’ve always thought this. The MSM and Dem Voters are so fixated on stupid and rumors and garbage, that it’s really really EASY to distract them from important things that are happening.
Just throw a salacious bunch of crap out there re. Trump and watch the entire DemMSM and their lacky voters FIXATE.
So easy to get real work done in the background, especially with Leakers and Liars out the door!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sunny, the democrats who I know tend to be very emotional, constantly watch TV and read People mag. so this tells us you are correct.
LikeLiked by 2 people
sunnydaze, squirrel has this covered.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks, Janie, I needed that graphic to respond to a bevy of balmy disbelievers. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sunny…”so fixated on stupid”….agree, afterall look at the sources of their “news”…first at the checkout counter at the grocery store and then with all those talking heads pretending to be journalists.
I agree completely on the “would not fix the problem” description. What all of this is, is a global war on corruption.
My guess is that NK, Iran and Russa are useful for a number of reasons, money laundering, “bad guys” to arm and arm against, or worse.
The mechanisms used to distract people from this are failing. We are the vanguard of a global renaissance.
LikeLike
It’s amazing how much you can get done when you don’t know what you are doing.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 19 people
Oh.. I love this statement and how true!
LikeLiked by 4 people
IKR? Takes a real dummie to get stuff done!
Can’t wait to see how my Hillary loving friends react to this news in a few days!
They don’t know I voted Trump, so it’s easy to get the straight news on how they really feel.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Please don’t blow your cover. There’s lotsa things you can accomplish as a double agent. For one thing, you can flip them from their hardcore Hillary-itis, by slowly feeding them truth bombs they don’t get from MSM or re-educating them without them knowing you are doing so. Subtilty is your best weapon in this endevour. Proceed with caution.
Stealth MAGA!
LOL
The Dims can’t let POTUS and his choice of Sec of State succeed in something as monumental as this…. now how shameful is this? SMH
LikeLiked by 8 people
Have you noticed how pissed the Congressional democrats seem to be over this.
The Koreas ending the war is almost a bigger deal than removing the nukes, as it removes the Nork’s purpose for the nukes to exist: To intimidate the South into submission.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A real solution to Israel and Palestine is your next course.
Bon Appetite!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m thinking a one-state solution, with district-level representation in their parliament for local representation. It’ll blow the establishments’ minds.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Districts_of_Israel
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think one of the things Pompeo may have asked for is a sign that Kim is serious. He may have told Kim about the idea of ending the Korean War.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Now Thomas knows why the Jimmy Carter was flying the skull & crossbones. Seems to me a mountain collapsed in NK…. Rods of God anyone? Use the Rods of God to insert targeting team, collapse the mountain and leave a note on the door… “We can do this anywhere… at anytime… plan accordingly.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I meant use the Jimmy Carter to insert the team… my bad.
Thank you, I could not remember the h name of the he new weapon.
Maybe PDJT made Kim an offer he couldn’t refuse
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not tired of winning.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me either. Speaking for 65 millions friends (prolly more).
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you went out on the street today, most people do not even know the war is not officially over.
So they have no idea how big this is. And after the MSM and the lefties were crying we were going into war with NK and we are all going to die because of PDJT, when he pulls this off heads will explode.
Also helps that Pompeo coming out of the CIA knows everything the previous clowns were doing.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ringoagogo, with Pompeo’s experience/expertise, we’re getting a two-fer, best of both worlds.
Did anyone even imagine what our VSG President was going to be able to accomplish? It really is incredible. I’m amazed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Corrupt Media apoplectic…how dare Trump outwit them again !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And he did it without breaking a sweat, which is more than his adversaries can say about now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump45 = Ace Problem Solver. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
18 months ago I was willing to settle for 50% of his campaign promises being kept because I suffered from such a cowed case of BVS–Battered Voter Syndrome–due to decades of failed promises. My expectations are up to 100% now. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
And in the teeth of the democrats and their subversive financiers, the GOPe and THEIR subversive financiers as well as the entire dinotopia media and their subversive financiers.
let me be the first to link this (just kidding im sure someone beat me to it but whatever)
https://desantis.house.gov/_cache/files/8/0/8002ca75-52fc-4995-b87e-43584da268db/472EBC7D8F55C0F9E830D37CF96376A2.final-criminal-referral.pdf
LikeLiked by 8 people
I highly recommend reading the criminal referral letter from zim’s link. I wonder if this is the BOOM, BOOM, BOOM, BOOM from Q.
LikeLiked by 4 people
More like a BADA BOOM!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG!! THANKS for posting this. First I’ve seen it.
#TOTAL MAGA BOMBSHELL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pompeo is the one I keep going to when people are critical about Trump’s Tweeting. He said at the Reagan National Defense Forum last year :
“I’ve actually seen it help us, I have seen things the president has put on his Twitter account actually have a real-world impact on our capacity to understand what’s going on in other places of the world.”
“That is, our adversaries responded to those tweets in ways that were helpful to us to understand command and control issues, who’s listening to what messages, how those messages are resonating around the world.”
This is the video of the long interview/discussion, but I found it very interesting to see the respect he has for Pres. Trump.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Mike Pompeo is a gem, and a VSG in his own right! Thankful VSG PDJT has him on his side.
With Mattis making up the triumvirate of VSG’s, we are in safe hands.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is my go to example when people moan: “if he would just stop tweeting!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thomas Lifson has a nice article on americanthinker.com regarding Pomeo’s visit.
Excerpt from the article.
And the symbolism of the date for celebrating the Resurrection was not lost on the huge Christian communities of both Koreas. South Korea is a majority-Christian country, and even in officially atheist North Korea, Christianity’s significance should not be underrated. During the awful period of Japanese occupation of Korea, Christianity was a major banner uniting Koreans in resistance, and it retains a flavor of righteousness that endures. The forthcoming negotiations are in no small part a psychological game, and these small symbolic issues matter more than most Americans understand.
See https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/04/the_huge_implications_mike_pompeos_secret_meeting_with_kim_jongun_.html
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lifson’s articles have been great for a while now and he has risen on my list of guys to read.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup, I agree.
I believe that rocketman’s nukes have already been destroyed by our elite S.E.A.L. teams…..our president is just allowing the charade to go forward so that rocket-man can save face…..he says he wants to reunite the peninsula and PDJT allows him this face-saving gesture instead of killing him and anyone else that might want to take rocketman’s place.
The reason rocket-man went to China before Easter was to beg China to intercede on his behalf when we destroyed his nukes….they refused…..so Pompeo tells him to make nice with S.Korea and our president will allow him to look great on the world stage
Our genius of a president just solved a 70 year old war.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bingo ! Darnhardworker! and…Pompeo gave him the MAGA hat which he wears around the Palace per Flep! ;0 Rocketman wants a MKUA–make Korea United Again-as part of the bargain…;)
LikeLiked by 1 person
As long as Rocketman is not in charge of a Unified Korea, it is all good.
Now that’s what I call good plumbing- no leaks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just for fun, things that make you go hmmmmm…
Apr 10 2018 00:48:24 (EST) Q !xowAT4Z3VQ ID: 466abe 979213
>>979093
TRUST SESSIONS.
TRUST WRAY.
TRUST KANSAS.
TRUST HOROWITZ.
TRUST HUBER.
Q
Now wasn’t Mr Pompeo serving the 4th CD of KANSAS before moving to the CIA?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder why Rosenstein and Mueller didn’t make that list.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ran out of character space?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hee- hee, ISWYDT 17! 😜
LikeLike
RR was in the BOOM BOOM BOOM post
LikeLike
Mike is going to need to visit Russia soon too. It looks like Putin is about ready to get on his knees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
” It looks like Putin is about ready to get on his knees.”
Well, if he is ready to start praying for his survival, than that is a good thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His economy is tanking…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Easter sunday was April fool’s day ! I guess Media got fooled!
LikeLiked by 3 people
No McMaster = no MAGA hating NSA and no leaks. Go figure.
LikeLiked by 5 people
McMaster was trouble…. very glad he is gone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Been listening to wilcow for years. He is a common sense conservative.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you for the link.
Soooo … Dems object to the man who is attempting to negotiate peace — and an official end to the war — with North Korea.
To quote Q: ‘These people are sick.’
how do they justify blocking Richard Grennell (an openly gay conservative) as Ambassador to Germany?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fascinating that for 68 years, the “better educated and more experience diplomats” could not accomplish a meeting to discuss ending the “Police Action” that ended in 1952.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“better educated and more experience diplomats”
I would conclude therefore that something must be wrong with their schooling. Time to get rid of everyone in the State Department that is more loyal to the CFR than the USA. Start by checking the membership roster, along with this crew (if there are any leftovers from BHO):
https://nationalsecurityaction.org/who-we-are/
We are TRAITORS, American sell outs —former senior officials and policy experts, academics and civil society leaders—who have seen first-hand how the United States is weaker, less safe and more despised in the world when we stand strong with our Socialist allies, pursue outright duplicity, and stay true to the values that have long defined Marxism at home and abroad
LikeLike
‘I would conclude therefore that something must be wrong with their schooling.’
Alternatively, it’s a club. If the military-industrial complex no longer exists, the club will have to disband.
How did the WP find out? FOX’s John Roberts was praising the WP last night for publishing the story on Pompeo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
When is the actual vote expected to take place? Will it be carried live?
“There were no leaks about the meeting.”
Good to know. Now at least our President has his own “small group” in place that is loyal and can be trusted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How will our incompetent GOPe representatives in congress (a.k.a. the D.C. swamp) dare to keep on trying to turn down Mr. Pompeos’ nomination for the SoS position after he’s proven to be instrumental in bringing the Korea conflict to a most likely peaceful end despite all of their ignorant, corrupt, and insidious ways? Sen. Rand Paul shamefully being among them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just a thought here. What if Trump may be moving in direction to obviate congressional roadblocks of his appointments. Pompeo may become the Secretary of State, without portfolio, while the next Secretary of State may actually become the CIA director. I worked for executives whereby job “titles” meant absolutely nothing vs getting the job done, especially in the presence of major internal roadblocks. In the end all these people work for president and they serve at his pleasure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“I worked for executives whereby job “titles” meant absolutely nothing vs getting the job done, especially in the presence of major internal roadblocks.”
I have heard (about 10 years ago) that in past administrations that the real power was done by the #2 person “in charge”.
#1 was just there as a figurehead to take the fall if something went sideways, while # 2 was safely ensconced in the bureaucracy.
The same report mentioned a high highfalutin “diplomat” or something like that who walked around Washington with impunity and was waved right thorough security wherever he went. The name escapes me, but he has been around a long time, almost as long as Henry Kissinger.
The benefits of having George S Pattons and William F Halseys at every turn in contrast to having Buraq Hussein Obama’s dropping his trousers and drawers then reflexively bending over clasping his ankles, letting America’s enemies peruse all the details of their most sensitive, intimate and delicate anatomies.
Has anyone else noticed that Sundance, TCTH and the Treepers are being quoted so, so, so often on different sites that NEVAH paid attention to politics before. And they are using this site to support their long-unexpressed feelings that “our government was out of control”.
Well, thanks a lot, y’all. We kinda knew that before and could have used your support early on. But…no harm intended…welcome to the victory of mind over matter. As Janie M. (h/t above) says, “Chill out people. (PDJT’s) handling it!”
“We’ll either have a very good meeting or we won’t have a good meeting; and maybe we won’t even have a meeting at all, depending on what’s going in. But I think that there’s a great chance to solve a world problem.” ~ President Trump
____________________
Part of the negotiation should include requiring Kim to get a normal haircut, so he no longer looks like some goofy villain from a bad James Bond movie.
Do it for the world, Kim.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just have him wear that MAGA hat all the time. Problem solved…
Awesome news on several levels
Oh dear.
Dir Pompeo accomplished this while Director of the CIA.
Senate Democrats, plus Rand Paul, are threatening to veto Dir Pompeo’s nomination as Sec of State.
The choice – keep Pompeo accomplishing things like this at CIA, or move Pompeo to State Dept?
Talk about being between a rock and a hard place roflmbo
LikeLiked by 1 person