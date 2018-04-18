No Leaks – CIA Director Mike Pompeo Met With Kim Jong-Un Over Easter…

During the Easter holiday weekend, CIA Director Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang North Korea and met with Kim Jong Un, laying the groundwork for an upcoming summit between Kim and President Trump. There were no leaks about the meeting.

“We’ll either have a very good meeting or we won’t have a good meeting; and maybe we won’t even have a meeting at all, depending on what’s going in. But I think that there’s a great chance to solve a world problem.” ~ President Trump

