No Leaks – CIA Director Mike Pompeo Met With Kim Jong-Un Over Easter…

April 18, 2018

During the Easter holiday weekend, CIA Director Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang North Korea and met with Kim Jong Un, laying the groundwork for an upcoming summit between Kim and President Trump.  There were no leaks about the meeting.

“We’ll either have a very good meeting or we won’t have a good meeting; and maybe we won’t even have a meeting at all, depending on what’s going in. But I think that there’s a great chance to solve a world problem.”  ~ President Trump

  1. Pat Frederick says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    I love a man who can multi task!
    economy, trade, world peace, jobs, immigration, the wall…the man never sleeps!
    our VSGPDJT…gotta love him!

    • fleporeblog says:
      April 18, 2018 at 3:00 pm

      According to Dennis Rodman, CIA Director Pompeo gave Rocket Man a gift that made him smile from ear to ear! He is wearing his hat proudly.

    • RG. Getard says:
      April 18, 2018 at 3:44 pm

      I love a leader who gets the hints accomplished rather than grandstanding like a politician

    • Mz Molly Anna says:
      April 18, 2018 at 3:46 pm

      President Trump knows how to delegate and to whom. When he trusts his team, he can focus on what needs his personal attention. It’s a skill very few learn and even more do not know how to find the right people for their particular skill set.

      A draft horse will not do well running in the Kentucky Derby. A thoroughbred will not be able to pull a ploughing for very long.

      The hardest part In delegating is finding people whom you trust will want the same results AND are willing to give it all they’ve got, all the time.

      Genius Delegating is much harder then it looks. That’s why our VSG POTUS is always moving people around, finding just the right fit. He’s running America and in large part the western economy. Each person on his team must be an EXACT fit.

      • Pat Frederick says:
        April 18, 2018 at 4:02 pm

        i think this is an excellent point! He doesn’t micromanage either and his speeches are not “I” or “me” oriented. It’s a team effort-and he’s not shy about giving credit and singling out those who’ve helped.

      • GB Bari says:
        April 18, 2018 at 4:45 pm

        Agree. Not only does he select people to whom he can delegate a particular task, he selects them because they are optimal for just that task, not to necessarily hold the staff position for multiple years. Those who exhibit stronger managerial acumen over multiple assignments, get to stay longer. He’s a tough manager but appears to be focused on achieving excellent results, not mediocrity.

    • Cheesehead54016 says:
      April 18, 2018 at 3:50 pm

      My neighbor said I was an $&@!!@& idiot for voting Trump about four months ago as he said Trump was going to get us into global or Nuke war. My neighbor refuses to admit that this POTUS probably will do much more to prevent a war(s) and maybe now even end one (NoKo/SoKo) . Who is the idiot now????

      • MIKE says:
        April 18, 2018 at 4:38 pm

        Not you. Definitely da neighbors

        • Rhoda R says:
          April 18, 2018 at 6:09 pm

          It’s not just disdain – from reading comments on various sites the left is absolutely hoping for this to fall through with the same kind of eagerness a junk-yard dog would view a Milk Bone treat.

      • Twinsonic says:
        April 18, 2018 at 4:50 pm

        Had a similar happening – I work in a warehouse and proclaimed that the North Koreans were going to denuke and reunified with the South by June or July. Lots of razzing, what-the-hell are you talking about son/boy, and outright disdain. WELL, I DOUBLED DOWN and called Iran will be free from the mullahs by late November/December time frame. More abuse. By the end of the year, I will have TWO steak dinners, two pizza dinners, and I WILL stand in front of a group of people and say this: “ANYONE HERE WANT TO DOUBLE THE BET that Hillrat and Obozo will be indicted down the road? Any takers? Come On, you guys gave me S#@t when I predicted that Trump was going to win, and the Norks denuked and Iran’s mullah’s left the country. This is going to be fun!!!!!

    • NJF says:
      April 18, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      Don’t forget outerspace!

      To infinity and beyond!

    • dallasdan says:
      April 18, 2018 at 5:22 pm

      The coming wins regarding the ending of the war and the de-nuclearization of North Korea will, IMO, be the biggest and most globally significant in the young political tenure of our President. Both successes will be anathema to the leftists and American msm, and I will delight in their terrible discomfort as the world stands and applauds the President’s unprecedented diplomatic achievements.

  2. Everywhereguy says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Under. The. Radar.

  3. JW in Germany says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Looks like Pompeo cleaned house at the CIA…no leaks!

    Now, on to the State Department…

    • Sneaky Pete says:
      April 18, 2018 at 2:48 pm

      Trust Kansas, I guess.

      State Dep’t can be closed down. Who needs an ambassador in the days of electronic communications?

    • anotherworriedmom says:
      April 18, 2018 at 3:22 pm

      Maybe the 2 doz leak investigations are causing a little thought about whether leaking is worth ending your career / jail time.

    • Daniel says:
      April 18, 2018 at 3:44 pm

      Don’t hold your breath. It just means they now have a limited list of people they can trust to know things. The people who didn’t know is a much larger pool I imagine.

      Also, the fact that Trump is endorsing CIA efforts in Syria suggests there was an agreement and based on that, there are no leaks. I think most people think we should not be engaged in Syria at all. I am not aware of a good rationale for involvement in Syria other than preventing Iran from taking it over and even in that case, there’s probably better ways such as an alliance and agreement with Syrian leadership to retire current leadership in luxury and anonymity if desired.

    • rashomon says:
      April 18, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      Cleaning house in these overrun bureaucracies will do more to restore our republic than any of the hundred of cockroaches scurrying around saying “not my job, not my job” and spending hard-earned taxpayer dollars to line their pockets.

      Now we have to start curtailing the lobbyists and make our congresscritters do their job by writing their own laws, nothing over 500 words. Then we know they can read them, understand them, and we can put the blame on their shoulders for screwing up our freedoms.

      • Rhoda R says:
        April 18, 2018 at 6:16 pm

        And every law under consideration must show – publicly – a list of all individuals involved in its drafting as well as their affiliations. Any law under consideration must be available to the public viewing and comment for five days for each page of the law and may not be voted on until the view/comment period is passed.

    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 18, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      Nikki Haley curfufle…

  4. Publius2016 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Senate??? How long til we get confirmation??? Still no US Ambassador to Germany??? Everyday we see how corrupt and disgusting these creatures have become…Party in power refuses to allow recess appointments too…

  5. FofBW says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    No leaks says is a huge indicator that the White House leaks have/are plugged.

    Also, the Deep State seemed to not have a clue as well. This must have them scrambling!!

  6. cdnintx says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    I love it when a plan comes together!

  7. Dav says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Seems like things are quickening…what with the DeSantis referrals and this, and a ton of other news, it’s happening.

    • fleporeblog says:
      April 18, 2018 at 3:15 pm

      Dav funny that you say that! I got a response from BKR last night to one of my posts:

      Even more important, Flep: “PACING”

      Our VSG President Trump must take care we don’t tire of all the WINNING.

      Let’s close the Trade Deal with Japan this month.

      Then the End of the Korean War in May.

      Then the Denuclearization Deal with North Korea in June.

      Then start campaigning and stretch NAFTA until we’ve BUILT the WALL
      … funded by Mexico … and Canada once they’re in a hurry.

      I had to reply back to him that lets take a minute to absorb his post! ARE YOU KIDDING ME! Absolutely breathtaking and it is REALISTIC!

  8. Pam says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    When I saw the tweets yesterday on this, I had to admit I was shocked that this didn’t leak out. This was a brilliant plan executed by the administration.

  9. Old Buffalo says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Kind of hard for the Senate to vote against a guy who may be helping to solve a problem the world has been unable to for 60 years. I’d say he’s just about the perfect SecState.

  10. Retired USMC says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Not that I don’t trust Communists, but I don’t trust Communists…period. That little commie pig has something up his sleave..they always do.

    • Tejas Rob says:
      April 18, 2018 at 2:54 pm

      We can only hope he has decided working with the ChiComs has gotten him nowhere and has decided to come over to our side and become like South Korea.

    • darnhardworker says:
      April 18, 2018 at 3:25 pm

      I don’t trust him either but I have a different take on the situation…..
      I believe that rocketman’s nukes have already been destroyed by our elite S.E.A.L. teams…..our president is just allowing the charade to go forward so that rocket-man can save face…..he says he wants to reunite the peninsula and PDJT allows him this face-saving gesture instead of killing him and anyone else that might want to take rocketman’s place.

      The reason rocket-man went to China before Easter was to beg China to intercede on his behalf when we destroyed his nukes….they refused…..so Pompeo tells him to make nice with S.Korea and our president will allow him to look great on the world stage

      Our genius of a president just solved a 70 year old war.

      • phoenixRising says:
        April 18, 2018 at 3:43 pm

        Our genius of a president just got rid of the CIA’s control of NK…
        which resulted in the end of an almost 70 year old “police action”

        I was ten years old when President Truman announced he was sending troops… I remember it vividly.

        Now if POTUS can just abolish the CIA !!!

      • Tegan says:
        April 18, 2018 at 4:17 pm

        She….I agree with your assessment…those caves in the northern area, near Chinese border, mostly likely destroyed bombs and some workers but POTUS understands the Asian concept of saving face and has given Kim the chance to do that or…..

      • growltiggerknits says:
        April 18, 2018 at 6:58 pm

        Kim is not going to turn into a benevolent ruler but he may see advantages to cooperation and his people will have better lives because of that. He will need to operate within world norms to have the benefits of trade, aid & investments.

  11. Sayit2016 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    POTUS is so stealthy !

  12. wholland50 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    My father-in-law served in Korea. He was one of the few TRULY great people I have met in my life. I am happy for him this war might actually come to an end.

    Additionally, I cannot wait to see the media reaction to POTUS poll numbers if the war ends and NK gets rid of their nukes. EPIC!

    • 1footballguru says:
      April 18, 2018 at 2:57 pm

      My father spent two years in Korea and we were only able to talk to him a couple of times during that period. He spent some time on the North side too….very dangerous job.

      • Janie M. says:
        April 18, 2018 at 3:36 pm

        1footballguru, my father served during the Korean War while in the Army (20 year career) and the only thing he revealed during a conversation w/me was the bitter cold. I didn’t press for any details. Have wondered what he would think about these developments, he passed away about 6+ years ago.

    • newamericandeplorable says:
      April 18, 2018 at 4:23 pm

      wholland50, What you suggest may be true IF only the MSM will report honestly that VSG President Trump accomplished the peace. They will instead credit XI / Abe / Moon. Maxine Waters may again come out of her hibernation bleating about “Impeach Foddy fie” reasoning that he is responsible for ending the Korean War.
      I frankly do not understand what is wrong with people of CA, AR, VA, etc. that they keep sending winners like Waters, McCain, Warner, etc to Congress.

      • prairierose123 says:
        April 18, 2018 at 8:25 pm

        Sorry, AR is Arkansas and AZ is Arizona. I’m not from either state, but it’s good to know your state abbreviations! 🙂

  13. Brant says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    I wonder if the the Cohen, Hannity, constant Stormy stuff has been all diversions for the breathless LSM to focus on while the real work gets done. Media would just “eff” something up if they knew about it. It says bunches about the media when they are so easy to distract and redirect when you want to. I guess Trump learned this over the decades. They won’t ever change. I think martial arts uses your enemy’s weight and momentum to direct them where you want them to go.

    Also yesterday, Fle noted the 7-8 POTUSs who couldn’t solve the problem. I noted yesterday if a distinction should be made between “C”ould not and “W”ould not fix the problem. I’m sure quite a few were in the “W”ould not fix the problem. Whether by own personal decision or it being decided for them to not fix the problem.

    • Sneaky Pete says:
      April 18, 2018 at 3:02 pm

      “I wonder if the the Cohen, Hannity, constant Stormy stuff has been all diversions for the breathless LSM to focus on while the real work gets done.”

      Some say the same about the Mueller investigation.

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 18, 2018 at 3:07 pm

      ….” constant Stormy stuff has been all diversions for the breathless LSM to focus on while the real work gets done”……

      I’ve always thought this. The MSM and Dem Voters are so fixated on stupid and rumors and garbage, that it’s really really EASY to distract them from important things that are happening.

      Just throw a salacious bunch of crap out there re. Trump and watch the entire DemMSM and their lacky voters FIXATE.

      So easy to get real work done in the background, especially with Leakers and Liars out the door!

    • westernwhere says:
      April 18, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      I agree completely on the “would not fix the problem” description. What all of this is, is a global war on corruption.

      My guess is that NK, Iran and Russa are useful for a number of reasons, money laundering, “bad guys” to arm and arm against, or worse.

      The mechanisms used to distract people from this are failing. We are the vanguard of a global renaissance.

  14. westernwhere says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    It’s amazing how much you can get done when you don’t know what you are doing.

    MAGA

  15. beach lover says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    The Dims can’t let POTUS and his choice of Sec of State succeed in something as monumental as this…. now how shameful is this? SMH

  16. railer says:
    April 18, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    The Koreas ending the war is almost a bigger deal than removing the nukes, as it removes the Nork’s purpose for the nukes to exist: To intimidate the South into submission.

  17. Old Buffalo says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Maybe PDJT made Kim an offer he couldn’t refuse

  18. Joe Collins says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    I’m not tired of winning.

  19. Ringoagogo says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    If you went out on the street today, most people do not even know the war is not officially over.
    So they have no idea how big this is. And after the MSM and the lefties were crying we were going into war with NK and we are all going to die because of PDJT, when he pulls this off heads will explode.
    Also helps that Pompeo coming out of the CIA knows everything the previous clowns were doing.

  20. DanO64 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Did anyone even imagine what our VSG President was going to be able to accomplish? It really is incredible. I’m amazed.

  21. zimbalistjunior says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    let me be the first to link this (just kidding im sure someone beat me to it but whatever)

    https://desantis.house.gov/_cache/files/8/0/8002ca75-52fc-4995-b87e-43584da268db/472EBC7D8F55C0F9E830D37CF96376A2.final-criminal-referral.pdf

  22. MfM says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Pompeo is the one I keep going to when people are critical about Trump’s Tweeting. He said at the Reagan National Defense Forum last year :

    “I’ve actually seen it help us, I have seen things the president has put on his Twitter account actually have a real-world impact on our capacity to understand what’s going on in other places of the world.”

    “That is, our adversaries responded to those tweets in ways that were helpful to us to understand command and control issues, who’s listening to what messages, how those messages are resonating around the world.”

    This is the video of the long interview/discussion, but I found it very interesting to see the respect he has for Pres. Trump.

  23. Li'l D in the Big D says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Thomas Lifson has a nice article on americanthinker.com regarding Pomeo’s visit.

    Excerpt from the article.

    And the symbolism of the date for celebrating the Resurrection was not lost on the huge Christian communities of both Koreas. South Korea is a majority-Christian country, and even in officially atheist North Korea, Christianity’s significance should not be underrated. During the awful period of Japanese occupation of Korea, Christianity was a major banner uniting Koreans in resistance, and it retains a flavor of righteousness that endures. The forthcoming negotiations are in no small part a psychological game, and these small symbolic issues matter more than most Americans understand.

    See https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/04/the_huge_implications_mike_pompeos_secret_meeting_with_kim_jongun_.html

  24. darnhardworker says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    I believe that rocketman’s nukes have already been destroyed by our elite S.E.A.L. teams…..our president is just allowing the charade to go forward so that rocket-man can save face…..he says he wants to reunite the peninsula and PDJT allows him this face-saving gesture instead of killing him and anyone else that might want to take rocketman’s place.

    The reason rocket-man went to China before Easter was to beg China to intercede on his behalf when we destroyed his nukes….they refused…..so Pompeo tells him to make nice with S.Korea and our president will allow him to look great on the world stage

    Our genius of a president just solved a 70 year old war.

  25. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Now that’s what I call good plumbing- no leaks!

  26. Wretched1 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Just for fun, things that make you go hmmmmm…

    Apr 10 2018 00:48:24 (EST) Q !xowAT4Z3VQ ID: 466abe 979213
    >>979093
    TRUST SESSIONS.
    TRUST WRAY.
    TRUST KANSAS.
    TRUST HOROWITZ.
    TRUST HUBER.
    Q
    Now wasn’t Mr Pompeo serving the 4th CD of KANSAS before moving to the CIA?

  27. TwoLaine says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Mike is going to need to visit Russia soon too. It looks like Putin is about ready to get on his knees.

  28. codasouthtexas says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Easter sunday was April fool’s day ! I guess Media got fooled!

  29. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    No McMaster = no MAGA hating NSA and no leaks. Go figure.

  30. phoenixRising says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:52 pm

  31. phoenixRising says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    • churchmouse says:
      April 18, 2018 at 5:32 pm

      Thank you for the link.

      Soooo … Dems object to the man who is attempting to negotiate peace — and an official end to the war — with North Korea.

      To quote Q: ‘These people are sick.’

    • snarkybeach says:
      April 18, 2018 at 7:42 pm

      how do they justify blocking Richard Grennell (an openly gay conservative) as Ambassador to Germany?

  32. phoenixRising says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:56 pm

  33. thedoc00 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Fascinating that for 68 years, the “better educated and more experience diplomats” could not accomplish a meeting to discuss ending the “Police Action” that ended in 1952.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 18, 2018 at 4:39 pm

      “better educated and more experience diplomats”

      I would conclude therefore that something must be wrong with their schooling. Time to get rid of everyone in the State Department that is more loyal to the CFR than the USA. Start by checking the membership roster, along with this crew (if there are any leftovers from BHO):

      https://nationalsecurityaction.org/who-we-are/

      We are TRAITORS, American sell outs —former senior officials and policy experts, academics and civil society leaders—who have seen first-hand how the United States is weaker, less safe and more despised in the world when we stand strong with our Socialist allies, pursue outright duplicity, and stay true to the values that have long defined Marxism at home and abroad

      • churchmouse says:
        April 18, 2018 at 5:35 pm

        ‘I would conclude therefore that something must be wrong with their schooling.’

        Alternatively, it’s a club. If the military-industrial complex no longer exists, the club will have to disband.

  34. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    How did the WP find out? FOX’s John Roberts was praising the WP last night for publishing the story on Pompeo.

  35. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:07 pm

  36. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    “There were no leaks about the meeting.”

    Good to know. Now at least our President has his own “small group” in place that is loyal and can be trusted.

  37. Bert Darrell says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    How will our incompetent GOPe representatives in congress (a.k.a. the D.C. swamp) dare to keep on trying to turn down Mr. Pompeos’ nomination for the SoS position after he’s proven to be instrumental in bringing the Korea conflict to a most likely peaceful end despite all of their ignorant, corrupt, and insidious ways? Sen. Rand Paul shamefully being among them.

  38. thedoc00 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Just a thought here. What if Trump may be moving in direction to obviate congressional roadblocks of his appointments. Pompeo may become the Secretary of State, without portfolio, while the next Secretary of State may actually become the CIA director. I worked for executives whereby job “titles” meant absolutely nothing vs getting the job done, especially in the presence of major internal roadblocks. In the end all these people work for president and they serve at his pleasure.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 18, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      “I worked for executives whereby job “titles” meant absolutely nothing vs getting the job done, especially in the presence of major internal roadblocks.”

      I have heard (about 10 years ago) that in past administrations that the real power was done by the #2 person “in charge”.
      #1 was just there as a figurehead to take the fall if something went sideways, while # 2 was safely ensconced in the bureaucracy.

      The same report mentioned a high highfalutin “diplomat” or something like that who walked around Washington with impunity and was waved right thorough security wherever he went. The name escapes me, but he has been around a long time, almost as long as Henry Kissinger.

  39. bitterlyclinging says:
    April 18, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    The benefits of having George S Pattons and William F Halseys at every turn in contrast to having Buraq Hussein Obama’s dropping his trousers and drawers then reflexively bending over clasping his ankles, letting America’s enemies peruse all the details of their most sensitive, intimate and delicate anatomies.

  40. rashomon says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Has anyone else noticed that Sundance, TCTH and the Treepers are being quoted so, so, so often on different sites that NEVAH paid attention to politics before. And they are using this site to support their long-unexpressed feelings that “our government was out of control”.

    Well, thanks a lot, y’all. We kinda knew that before and could have used your support early on. But…no harm intended…welcome to the victory of mind over matter. As Janie M. (h/t above) says, “Chill out people. (PDJT’s) handling it!”

  41. scott467 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    “We’ll either have a very good meeting or we won’t have a good meeting; and maybe we won’t even have a meeting at all, depending on what’s going in. But I think that there’s a great chance to solve a world problem.” ~ President Trump

    ____________________

    Part of the negotiation should include requiring Kim to get a normal haircut, so he no longer looks like some goofy villain from a bad James Bond movie.

    Do it for the world, Kim.

  42. bkrg2 says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Awesome news on several levels

  43. jeans2nd says:
    April 18, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Oh dear.
    Dir Pompeo accomplished this while Director of the CIA.
    Senate Democrats, plus Rand Paul, are threatening to veto Dir Pompeo’s nomination as Sec of State.

    The choice – keep Pompeo accomplishing things like this at CIA, or move Pompeo to State Dept?
    Talk about being between a rock and a hard place roflmbo

